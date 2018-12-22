More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Saturday’s Things To Know: Arizona State takes down Kansas, Alford’s hot seat, Kentucky’s back

By Rob DausterDec 22, 2018, 11:43 PM EST
PLAYER OF THE DAY: Rob Edwards and Remy Martin, Arizona State

Edwards finished with a team-high 15 points off the bench on Saturday night and Martin added 10 points, four boards and four assists.

They were responsible for capping off a wild comeback by the Sun Devils. Edwards buried a three with 2:23 left to give Arizona State their first lead of the night. After two Dedric Lawson free throws, Martin’s 17-footer gave Arizona State a 78-76 lead with 1:01 left on the clock. On the final two possessions, Edwards and Martin would both force a turnover, Martin drawing an offensive foul on a screen and Edwards creating a backcourt violation.

They earned Arizona State a win down the stretch.

And that was a win the Pac-12 desperately needed.

TEAM OF THE DAY: Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky team that we thought we would see this season showed up for the first time on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 19 Wildcats held North Carolina to their worst offensive performance of the season, keeping Coby White from getting going and controlling the defensive glass, as they held on to beat the Tar Heels, 80-72, in a game that never truly felt in danger in the second half. I wrote all about that here.

The one thing that is worth adding is that this is the first quality win of the season for Kentucky. Prior to Saturday, they had not beaten a team that was ranked in the top 90 on KenPom and have just four wins against the top 150. Their best win was either a home win over UNC Greensboro (the best by the numbers) or a home win over Utah (the best on paper).

Kentucky had to get this win, if not for their resume or their season but just their mental health. Their last non-conference game is at Louisville next Saturday. Going into the Yum! Center on the back of a second loss in the span of three games would not have been ideal.

ONIONS OF THE DAY: Ryan Pippins, Arkansas-Little Rock

Pippins banked in a 30-foot three at the end of regulation to force overtime against Georgetown:

It would not lead to a win. Mac McClung scored 38 points and James Akinjo added 25 as the Hoyas pulled away in the extra period. Still a pretty sick shot, though.

SATURDAY’S WINNERS

OHIO STATE: The Buckeyes landed another nice win on Saturday, knocking off UCLA, 80-66, to move to 11-1 on the season. It’s another example of the wizardry of Chris Holtmann, but the game — as you’ll see below — said a whole lot more about UCLA than it did Ohio State.

JAHVON QUINERLY: Villanova’s five-star freshman had spent the season buried on the bench as Jay Wright opted to play guys that he trusted more. He didn’t have that option on Saturday, as Collin Gillespie was forced to miss the game through injury. In his stead, Quinerly played 25 minutes. They weren’t perfect, mind you — he shot 2-for-8 from the floor and even airballed his first three — but he was a net positive and, most importantly, a major part of the game-changing run in the second half, a 19-0 surge that put the game against UConn away.

This isn’t going to immediately mean that Quinerly will play 20 minutes a night from here on out, but this was a chance for his to prove that he is deserving of Wright’s trust on a big stage.

PENN: The Quakers won their sixth straight game on Saturday, and their fourth straight game against a team from a higher level conference. They went into The Pit and knocked off New Mexico on Saturday. That comes on the heels of wins over Villanova, at La Salle and against Miami. This is a really good basketball team in an Ivy League that is better than anyone realizes.

SAN FRANCISCO: USF is looking like they might actually be the second-best team in the WCC this season. The Dons knocked off Stanford, 74-65, on Saturday afternoon, but what may be more impressive is that USF did not even cover the spread — they were favored by 9.5 points over a Pac-12 team. USF is now 12-1 on the season. Their only loss came against Buffalo on a neutral court in Ireland.

SATURDAY’S LOSERS

MURRAY STATE: The Racers had a chance to land a marquee win on Saturday afternoon, as they went into Auburn Arena and held a second half lead against the No. 7 Tigers. Ja Morant put on a show again, finishing with 25 points, eight boards and seven assists a month after scoring 38 points at Alabama. But it was all for nought: Auburn won 93-88, and the Racers will almost assuredly have to win the OVC’s automatic bid if they want to get into the NCAA tournament.

PAC-12:

TOWSON: Not only did the Tigers run a beautiful sideline out of bounds play to get a dunk on their own basket, but they became just the second team to lose to La Salle this year. The other? 0-11 Alabama A&M.

FINAL THOUGHT

Saturday’s loss may have put the nail in Steve Alford’s coffin at UCLA.

The Bruins have now lost three games in a row. They are 7-5 on the season with a 1-4 mark against high-major opponents. After falling 80-66 to No. 15 Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday afternoon, the Bruins have lost to the Buckeyes, Cincinnati, Michigan State and North Carolina by a combined 79 points. That doesn’t include last Saturday’s home loss to Belmont.

That’s not a good spot for UCLA to be in, but what makes matters worse is that there will be no rallying in league play. The Pac-12 has been dreadful this year. There aren’t going to be big wins to pick up during conference play, not when Arizona is struggling, Oregon is down and USC can’t crack .500. Even Alford will admit as much.

“Our league has not performed well,” he told reporters after Saturday’s loss. “That’s obvious. As a whole, our league has not done well out of conference, so we’ve got a lot of work to do from that standpoint because that year we had a little bit more, I think opportunities, in league play to get big wins, and this year out of conference, our league hasn’t performed well.”

In other words, barring a miracle or a run to win the Pac-12’s automatic bid, UCLA is going to miss the NCAA tournament for the second time in Alford’s six year tenure in Westwood. On paper, that’s not all that bad, especially when you consider that three of his four trips to the NCAA tournament have resulted in Sweet 16s. The problem is that strictly looking at tournament results buries the lede: One of those Sweet 16 runs came as a No. 11 seed, one came with Lonzo Ball on the roster and another took wins over Tulsa and Stephen F. Austin to get to the second weekend.

The simple fact of the matter is this: In his sixth season at UCLA, Alford should not be hoping and praying to land the league’s automatic bid to get into the NCAA tournament. This isn’t UC Davis or Cal St.-Northridge. He has a roster composed of back-to-back top six recruiting classes. He has three McDonald’s All-Americans on his roster. He has seven top 100 players.

But UCLA does not defend. They are selfish. They have a roster full of guys that fall somewhere between believing they deserve to be in the NBA right now or thinking that this is their team and their chance to prove themselves worthy of being a first round pick. Yes, injuries have hurt, but losing Tyger Campbell and Shareef O’Neal is not enough of an excuse. I could understand an argument for why those injuries kept UCLA from winning the league title. They aren’t an excuse for being a punching bag.

“I’m a man of God,” Alford said, “so I’ve got an audience of one.”

At this point, Alford better hope that God roots for USC or Arizona.

Because that may be the only thing that can save him.

No. 1 goes down as No. 18 Arizona State upsets Kansas

By Rob DausterDec 22, 2018, 11:37 PM EST
More College Hoops

Saturday’s Things To Know: Arizona State takes down Kansas, Alford’s hot seat, Kentucky’s back Sharp-shooting Vanderbilt beats No. 18 Arizona State 81-65 College Basketball AP Top Poll: Kansas, Duke, Tennessee stay 1-2-3

The Sun Devils did not lead until Rob Edwards hit a three with 2:23 left on the clock, but Bobby Hurley will not care.

That three from Edwards put No. 18 Arizona State up 76-74. After Dedric Lawson hit a pair of free throws with 1:17 left on the clock, Remy Martin answered with a jumper of his own that would go down as the game-winner, and a pair of free throws later, Hurley’s team watch the court storm happen.

The final: 80-76, the second straight season that Arizona State has knocked off Kansas.

Last year’s win was more or less what sent the Sun Devils to the NCAA tournament. If you recall, Arizona State fell off a cliff once conference play started. They finished 8-10 in league play and wound up in a play-in game. If they don’t have a win over Kansas in Phog Allen Fieldhouse, they’re not in the NCAA tournament.

And frankly, we’re heading into a situation that isn’t all that dissimilar this season.

The Pac-12 is an absolute train-wreck. Heading into Saturday’s slate, the conference was 3-30 in Quadrant 1 games. That was before Colorado lost to Indiana State, UCLA got smacked by Ohio State, Stanford lost at San Francisco and Washington State lost at home to San Diego. On Friday, Oregon lost at Baylor — a team that might finish last in the Big 12 and also won at Arizona — and Oregon State lost at home to Kent State. On Wednesday, Cal was blown out at Fresno State and UCLA lost by 29 points to a rebuilding Cincinnati team. On Tuesday, USC lost at Santa Clara. Even Arizona State suffered an ugly loss of their own, falling by 16 points at Vanderbilt on Monday.

The only day this week that wasn’t a net-negative for the league’s overall profile was on Thursday, when no on in the conference played.

The reason that non-conference performance is so important is that it raises the overall computer numbers of the conference. Think about it like this: Eight of the ten teams in the Big 12 are ranked in the top 50 on KenPom, and no one is rated below 81, which is where Oklahoma State currently sits. Every league game is going to be against a top 100 opponent. If Oklahoma State climbs into the top 75, every road win for every single team in conference play will go down as a Quadrant I win.

No one in the Pac-12 is ranked in the top 40 on KenPom. Just two teams are ranked in the top 50. Oregon State currently sits at 80th in KenPom, and they are rated as the seventh-best team in the league. If they drop below Oklahoma State, then exactly half of the Pac-12 will be worse, according to KenPom, than the worst team in the Big 12. A third of the league is ranked outside the top 100.

Put another way, while conference play is only going to make the computer profile and the resume for everyone in the Big 12 look better, there’s very little chance to make your profile look better in the Pac-12, not if you play Cal and Washington State twice. Hell, the Utah-Colorado road trip is one of the most difficult road trips in high-major basketball because of the fact that you have to play two games in a weekend at altitude. But losing at Utah will go down in the books as a bad loss this year.

That’s a nightmare scenario for the conference.

The good news is that Arizona State did their part.

The Sun Devils will be the marquee win that every bubble team in the conference is looking to land.

That’s a heavy burden to carry, which Arizona State learned last season.

No. 19 Kentucky finally arrives in dominant win over No. 9 North Carolina

By Rob DausterDec 22, 2018, 8:41 PM EST
It took six weeks for us to get here, but No. 19 Kentucky has finally done something this season that would make you believe that this was a team that could make a run to the Final Four.

Sparked by 22 points from Keldon Johnson and 20 points from Reid Travis, the Wildcats put together their most impressive performance of the season, beating No. 9 North Carolina 80-72 in a game where the Tar Heels never seemed to truly find a footing.

The final spread was just eight points, but this game never really felt that close. Kentucky opened up a double-digit lead late in the first half, took a 40-31 lead into the break and UNC never got closer than four in the second half. The Wildcats had an answer every time there was a Kentucky surge.

Here are three things that we can take away from the nightcap of the CBS Sports Classic in Chicago:

1. THIS IS THE KENTUCKY THAT WE HAVE BEEN WAITING ALL SEASON TO SEE

I don’t think that I can say it enough: This was a really, really impressive performance from Kentucky, one that should strike fear in the hearts of SEC foes and whoever sees their name in the same side of a bracket as the Wildcats.

Let’s start with Keldon Johnson, who did all the things that you would expect a star to do. He finished with 23 points, three boards and three assists, helping Ashton Hagans hold North Carolina’s backcourt in check throughout the afternoon. Reid Travis is going to get plenty of plaudits for his 20 points, six boards and three assists, but just as impressive was the performance from P.J. Washington, who finished with 11 points, nine boards and eight assists. Even Tyler Herro, who has yet to really get it going this season, knocked down three threes and hit a handful of big, momentum-changing shots.

The real difference between Saturday night and every other game that Kentucky has played this season came on the defensive end of the floor. They entered Saturday ranked 52nd in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric. They ended Saturday holding North Carolina — the nation’s second-most efficient offense, according to KenPom — to 72 points on 83 possessions. They allowed the nation’s fifth-best offensive rebounding team to get just five offensive boards. On the season, UNC’s offensive rebounding percentage is 39.8. On Saturday, it was 13.2.

Kentucky scored enough to keep UNC out of transition, and they turned their halfcourt defense up to a level that we have not yet seen this season.

That’s where this win came from, and the credit for that belongs to a 6-foot-3 freshman from Cartersville, Georgia.

2. IS ASHTON HAGANS THIS YEAR’S SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER?

Just two days after we saw Duke’s Tre Jones turn in one of the most dominant defensive performances of the year, Ashton Hagans staked his claim to the title of best on-ball defender in college basketball with a scintillating defensive performance.

While holding North Carolina point guard Coby White to eight points, two assists and three turnovers on 3-for-11 shooting, Hagans stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of seven steals and three blocks to go along with his seven points, four boards and three assists. It’s only fitting that, on the final possession of the game, Hagans just a passing lane in the backcourt, gave the ball back to UNC after being forced try and make a save and ended up behind the play before eventually getting his steal and calling a game-clinching timeout along the sideline.

We have been waiting all season for someone to emerge from the morass and takeover as Kentucky’s star point guard, and it looks like Hagans is going to be that guy.

He still has some very real question marks on the offensive side of the ball — his five turnovers on Saturday were the most of any player on the floor — but for a team that needed an answer defensively as much as anything else, Hagans is it.

3. NORTH CAROLINA GOES AS COBY WHITE GOES

White looked very much like a freshman on Saturday night. He finished with just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting, totally ineffective going up against an elite on-ball defender like Hagans. It’s the same thing that happened to White when he went up against Zavier Simpson in Ann Arbor, a game that the Tar Heels lost by 17 points despite leading by 10 midway through the first half.

With the only other point guard option on the roster being Seventh Woods and without the presence of a playmaker like Theo Pinson, this is White’s team to lead. He’s a freshman, and sometimes freshman play like freshman. The problem for North Carolina — and one of the reasons that I think Luke Maye has gotten off to a slow start this season — is that if White isn’t making plays for UNC, no one is going to be. They don’t really have a guy that makes everyone else on the court better.

The result is that much of their offense is based around players creating for themselves. White can do that well even if he is somewhat streaky. Cam Johnson can free himself up for looks from the perimeter. But that’s not exactly Maye’s forte.

The long and short of it is this: UNC is going to be a team that has a bigger gap between their ceiling and their floor, and it stems from just how reliant they are going to be their freshman.

Jackson leads No. 15 Ohio State past UCLA 80-66

Associated PressDec 22, 2018, 5:47 PM EST
More College Hoops

Saturday’s Things To Know: Arizona State takes down Kansas, Alford’s hot seat, Kentucky’s back No. 15 Buckeyes overcome slow start, rout Youngstown State College Basketball AP Top Poll: Kansas, Duke, Tennessee stay 1-2-3

CHICAGO — C.J. Jackson scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half, and No. 15 Ohio State handed UCLA its third consecutive loss with an 80-66 victory Saturday.

Kaleb Wesson had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes (11-1), who have won five in a row since its only loss of the season last month against Syracuse. Kyle Young scored 11 points, and Keyshawn Woods had 10 assists.

Ohio State got its second win at the United Center this season in the opener of the CBS Sports Classic. The Buckeyes also beat Illinois 77-67 on Dec. 5 at the Chicago Bulls’ longtime home.

Kris Wilkes had 18 points and seven rebounds for UCLA (7-5), which was coming off consecutive losses to Belmont and Cincinnati. Jaylen Hands had 13 points and nine assists, and Cody Riley finished with 10 points.

Ohio State struggled against UCLA’s 2/3 zone for much of the first half, but the Buckeyes started to find some holes in the Bruins’ defense after the break. After Prince Ali’s layup got UCLA within one with 18:35 left, Ohio State responded with an 8-0 run.

Andre Wesson, Caleb’s brother, began the decisive stretch with a free throw and closed it out with a 3-pointer that made it 43-34 with 16:33 to go. Woods and Young also scored during the spurt.

UCLA pulled within four on three occasions over the next couple minutes, but it was too inconsistent offensively to catch Ohio State. The Buckeyes then put the Bruins away with an 11-1 run that included an impressive alley-oop dunk by Young off a pass from Woods from mid-court.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Coach Chris Holtmann likely will spend some upcoming practice time on the team’s zone offense, but the Buckeyes are rolling along quite nicely. They shot 48.4 percent (15 for 31) from the field in the second half after getting off to a slow start offensively.

UCLA: Coach Steve Alford is searching for answers after the Bruins sputtered down the stretch once again.

VIDEO: Towson player scores on wrong basket

By Rob DausterDec 22, 2018, 4:09 PM EST
I’m not really sure how else to explain this: A Towson player — freshman forward Solomon Uyaelunmo — scored on his own basket as the Tigers took on La Salle on Saturday afternoon:

The basket was credited to Isaac Deas, who was the closest La Salle player when the bucket was scored.

That’s the easiest two points of his life.

Villanova tops UConn at MSG to end surprising losing streak

By Rob DausterDec 22, 2018, 3:23 PM EST
NEW YORK — Eric Paschall scored 21 points, Phil Booth had 18 and the national champion Villanova Wildcats avoided their first three-game losing streak in nearly six years with an 81-58 win over Connecticut on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

The Wildcats (9-4) had been reeling with consecutive losses at college basketball’s most renowned venues; against Penn at Philly’s Palestra and to No. 1 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. The Huskies seemed primed to make it three straight holding a 36-35 lead at the Garden, where the Wildcats celebrated the last two Big East Tournament titles.

Unlike their recent defeats when they wilted down the stretch, Villanova flashed the horsepower of old and unleashed a 19-0 run that sent fans into a frenzy. Joe Cremo hit three 3s during the spurt that made it hard to believe this was the same program that already matched the season loss total from each of the last two seasons.

Cremo stepped into the starting lineup when Collin Gillespie was forced out with a head injury. Cremo, a graduate transfer from Albany, made the most of his new role.

So did Jahvon Quinerly.

Quinerly, a top-rated high school recruit who originally committed to Arizona, has had a baffling freshman season. He struggled to get off the bench and missed a game with an injury. Quinerly played only seconds against Penn and was benched against Kansas days after writing an Instagram post criticizing his own program. He turned social media outbursts into highlight-reel bursts against the Huskies (9-4).

Quinerly shot an airball and threw a pass straight into UConn’s hands in the first half that might have earned him a spot on the bench had Gillespie not been out. He hit a 3 in the first half and scored six points. He had the game’s spotlight “drive of the game” with a midcourt steal during the 19-0 run that he fed to Booth for an easy basket.

He seemed at ease with the pressure off — when a corner 3 rattled around the rim before it trickled out, Quinerly smiled at the oh-so close attempt. He had 10 points in a season-high 24 minutes.

The Wildcats hadn’t lost three straight since January 2013 against Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Providence in the last season of the old Big East. The Wildcats have won two national titles since then and a loss here or there had seemed more like a minor inconvenience. But after losing four stars from last year’s title team to the NBA, Villanova has struggled, though three losses have come to Top 25 teams.

Christian Vital hit four 3s and scored 18 points for UConn. The Huskies had won two straight under first-year coach Dan Hurley.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: Is Quinerly a permanent rotation player or was this a one-game wonder? More games like this one, and Quinerly may be the ball-handling guard who can create from the perimeter the Wildcats need.

UConn: Hope a 10-day holiday break can get them ready for American Athletic Conference play.

THE TRILOGY

The former Big East rivals wrap up their three-year series with a game next season in Philly.