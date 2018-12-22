More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Donald Page/Getty Images

No. 3 Vols trounce Wake Forest 83-64 for 6th straight win

Associated PressDec 22, 2018, 3:19 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Grant Williams had 22 points and 10 rebounds as No. 3 Tennessee trounced Wake Forest 83-64 on Saturday for its sixth consecutive victory.

Kyle Alexander scored a career-high 19 points and had 8 rebounds to help Tennessee (10-1) extend its home winning streak to 15 games. The Volunteers haven’t lost at Thompson-Boling Arena since last season, falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2.

The Vols improved to 3-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference schools. Tennessee beat Georgia Tech 66-53 on Nov. 13 and defeated Louisville 92-81 on Nov. 21.

Chaundee Brown scored 19 points and Brandon Childress added 14 for Wake Forest (6-4). Jordan Bone had 18 points and Admiral Schofield scored 12 for Tennessee.

Williams had 17 points by halftime. The Southeastern Conference scoring leader showed his knack for making baskets while drawing contact as he converted a trio of three-point plays in the first 14 1/2 minutes of the game.

The game went back and forth for the first 15 minutes before Tennessee closed the first half with a 15-5 run to grab a 42-30 lead. The Vols then opened the second half with a 16-6 spurt to build a 22-point edge.

Tennessee stayed in front by at least 16 the rest of the way and led by as many as 27.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: This game continued a season-long pattern for the Demon Deacons, who have struggled defensively in all their losses. Wake Forest is 6-0 this season when it gives up fewer than 80 points but is 0-4 when it allows more than 80.

Tennessee: The Vols went 32 of 60 from the floor, the third straight game in which they’ve shot over 50 percent. Tennessee shot 51.9 percent (27 of 52) in a 102-92 victory at Memphis and shot a season-high 57.9 percent (33 of 57) in an 83-70 win over Samford. Tennessee was only 3 of 13 from 3-point range but had 42 points in the paint.

Villanova tops UConn at MSG to end surprising losing streak

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 22, 2018, 3:23 PM EST
NEW YORK — Eric Paschall scored 21 points, Phil Booth had 18 and the national champion Villanova Wildcats avoided their first three-game losing streak in nearly six years with an 81-58 win over Connecticut on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

The Wildcats (9-4) had been reeling with consecutive losses at college basketball’s most renowned venues; against Penn at Philly’s Palestra and to No. 1 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. The Huskies seemed primed to make it three straight holding a 36-35 lead at the Garden, where the Wildcats celebrated the last two Big East Tournament titles.

Unlike their recent defeats when they wilted down the stretch, Villanova flashed the horsepower of old and unleashed a 19-0 run that sent fans into a frenzy. Joe Cremo hit three 3s during the spurt that made it hard to believe this was the same program that already matched the season loss total from each of the last two seasons.

Cremo stepped into the starting lineup when Collin Gillespie was forced out with a head injury. Cremo, a graduate transfer from Albany, made the most of his new role.

So did Jahvon Quinerly.

Quinerly, a top-rated high school recruit who originally committed to Arizona, has had a baffling freshman season. He struggled to get off the bench and missed a game with an injury. Quinerly played only seconds against Penn and was benched against Kansas days after writing an Instagram post criticizing his own program. He turned social media outbursts into highlight-reel bursts against the Huskies (9-4).

Quinerly shot an airball and threw a pass straight into UConn’s hands in the first half that might have earned him a spot on the bench had Gillespie not been out. He hit a 3 in the first half and scored six points. He had the game’s spotlight “drive of the game” with a midcourt steal during the 19-0 run that he fed to Booth for an easy basket.

He seemed at ease with the pressure off — when a corner 3 rattled around the rim before it trickled out, Quinerly smiled at the oh-so close attempt. He had 10 points in a season-high 24 minutes.

The Wildcats hadn’t lost three straight since January 2013 against Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Providence in the last season of the old Big East. The Wildcats have won two national titles since then and a loss here or there had seemed more like a minor inconvenience. But after losing four stars from last year’s title team to the NBA, Villanova has struggled, though three losses have come to Top 25 teams.

Christian Vital hit four 3s and scored 18 points for UConn. The Huskies had won two straight under first-year coach Dan Hurley.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: Is Quinerly a permanent rotation player or was this a one-game wonder? More games like this one, and Quinerly may be the ball-handling guard who can create from the perimeter the Wildcats need.

UConn: Hope a 10-day holiday break can get them ready for American Athletic Conference play.

THE TRILOGY

The former Big East rivals wrap up their three-year series with a game next season in Philly.

Howard scores 40 of his 45 in second half, lifts No. 20 Marquette past No. 14 Buffalo

AP Photo/Darren Hauck
Associated PressDec 22, 2018, 12:07 AM EST
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Markus Howard scored 40 of his 45 points in the second half as No. 20 Marquette pulled away to hand No. 14 Buffalo its first loss of the season, 103-85 on Friday night.

Sam Hauser added 18 points for the Golden Eagles (10-2), who hit seven 3-pointers during a second-half surge that turned a 52-49 deficit into an 85-68 lead.

Howard, just 1 of 7 with one 3-pointer in the first half, finished 12 of 25 from the field. He was 9 of 13 from beyond the arc and 12 of 12 of from the line as Marquette improved to 9-0 at home.

Jeremy Harris had 22 points, Dontay Caruthers scored 20 and CJ Massinburg added 18 for the Bulls (11-1), whose season-opening run was their best since 1930-31.

Marquette, which trailed by as many as nine in the first half, used a 16-3 run to open a 65-55 lead with 12:16 remaining. Hauser and Howard capped the run with back-to-back 3-pointers.

The Bulls pulled within 67-65 on a free throw by Nick Perkins, but the Golden Eagles ran the lead to 79-65 when Howard was fouled on a 3-pointer and added the free throw.

The Bulls, coming off their first victory over Syracuse in 55 years, were hot early, opening a 19-10 lead on the strength of four 3-pointers.

Jayvon Graves’ dunk put Buffalo up 27-23, but Joey Hauser, a 6-foot-9 freshman forward and Sam Hauser’s younger brother, hit three consecutive 3-pointers — all of his first-half points — to give the Golden Eagles their first lead at 32-27.

Howard hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left to put Marquette up 39-38 at the break.

Buffalo hit 6 of its first 11 shots but went just 7 of 23 for the remainder of the half.

Marquette out-rebounded the Bulls 27-16 in the first half, including 16 offensive rebounds, en route to a 13-0 advantage in second-chance points.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: The Bulls close out their nonconference schedule at Canisius, and then open Mid-American Conference play on Jan. 4 at Eastern Michigan.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles have one more nonconference game before opening Big East play at St. John’s on Jan. 1.

Wigginton returns as Iowa State flies past Panthers

David Purdy/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 21, 2018, 10:56 PM EST
AMES, Iowa — The next time Iowa State plays at home it’ll be against Kansas — the favorite to win yet another Big 12 title.

The Cyclones showed on Friday night that they might be healthy enough to hang with the top-ranked Jayhawks by then.

Marial Shayok scored 23 points in just 22 minutes, Lindell Wigginton had 15 points after missing the previous 10 games with a strained foot and Iowa State rolled past Eastern Illinois 101-53.

Michael Jacobson added 15 points the Cyclones (10-2). They returned both Wigginton and forward Solomon Young (strained groin) and played as a fully healthy team for the first time in their final tuneup before league play.

“I felt like I played hard. Obviously I’ve still got to get my conditioning back,” said Wigginton, a preseason All-Big 12 pick, who was 5 of 12 shooting in 18 minutes. “I think it felt normal.”

This one was essentially a scrimmage for Iowa State, as coach Steve Prohm tinkered with his lineup in an effort to see what combinations might work in conference play.

It certainly didn’t matter who was on the floor for the Cyclones. They pushed a 20-point halftime lead to 65-33 after Talen Horton-Tucker’s block set up Shayok for a corner 3-pointer and a 65-33 lead.

Iowa State rolled off a 19-0 run, its best of the season, to help push its lead to 40 points early in the second half.

Young finished with three points and four boards in 10 minutes.

Young “is a force down low,” Shayok said.

Shareef Smith scored 15 for Eastern Illinois (6-6).

THE BIG PICTURE

Eastern Illinois: The Panthers have a chance to compete for the Ohio Valley title this winter — if they improve their 3-point shooting defense. Whether that’s something a team can truly control is a subject of debate, but EIU is one of the worst teams in America at it. Iowa State shot 40.7 percent beyond the arc.

Iowa State: Young had been out all season, and Wigginton hadn’t suited up since hurting his foot late in the opener. The plan was to get each of them into a game situation — without exacerbating those injuries — ahead of Big 12 play. Wigginton showed his rust, committing three fouls in the first half alone. But Young and Wigginton teamed up in the second half, with Wigginton hooking up with Young for a rare 3.

YOUNG’S TOWN

Iowa State’s front court defense had left a bit to be desired for a stretch just before Young entered play. The 6-foot-8, 243-pound Young almost immediately reminded the Cyclones of how valuable his presence can be down low, forcing a turnover inside the circle that Iowa State turned into points on the other end. Young isn’t the flashiest guy in the paint, but his presence should be crucial for a team that won’t need to ask him to score very often. “We’re going to need his physicality as we get into conference,” Prohm said.

GETTING WIGGY WITH IT

Perhaps the thing Iowa State missed the most when Wigginton was out was his ability to get to the rim and either hit a layup or get fouled. The Cyclones lost at No. 23 Iowa in large part because of a pair of extended scoring droughts — something Wigginton might have halted single-handedly. “He’s a big piece of our team,” Prohm said of Wigginton. “He’s going to be fine.” Wigginton also had four rebounds, three assists and just one turnover.

THE NUMBERS

Freshman Tyrese Haliburton could lose his starting spot to Wigginton, but he won’t lose many minutes. Haliburton had eight rebounds, seven points and four assists. …Wigginton played 18 minutes in his first career game off the bench. …Iowa State had 28 assists on 39 baskets with just five turnovers. …Horton-Tucker had eight points, eight assists and three blocks.

LSU hands No. 24 Furman its first loss, 75-57

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Associated PressDec 21, 2018, 10:51 PM EST
BATON ROUGE, La. — Tremont Waters had 20 points and seven assists, and LSU ended No. 24 Furman’s dream start to the season with a 75-57 victory on Friday night.

Waters, who came off the bench for the second straight game, scored eight points over the final six minutes as LSU closed out the game with a 14-4 run.

Skylar Mays scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Kavell Bigby-Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Naz Reid had nine points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (9-3).

Andrew Brown scored 15 points to lead the Paladins (12-1), whose season-opening run included road wins over defending national champion Villanova and Loyola-Chicago, which made the Final Four last season.

Jordan Lyons had 13 points and Alex Hunter had 12 for Furman. The Paladins made just 38 percent of their field-goal attempts (21 of 56) and were out-rebounded 40-22.

LSU took control of the game in the first four minutes of the second half, when they went on a 12-3 run to go ahead 43-30. Mays, Bigby-Williams and Reid combined for all 12 points. Furman got no closer than five points the rest of the game.

LSU committed 14 turnovers in the first half but still led 31-27 at the break. The Tigers shot 54 percent from the field (13 of 24) and held a 20-11 rebounding edge.

BIG PICTURE

Furman: The Paladins moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time thanks to their perfect 12-game run but couldn’t extend the streak in their first game against a Power Five opponent.

LSU: After losing to Top 25 teams Florida State and Houston earlier this season, the Tigers came away with an impressive victory.

Best Bets: Previewing weekend’s best college hoops action

Leon Halip/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 21, 2018, 2:08 PM EST
I was one of the lucky ones that survived last week’s bloodbath to reach the finals in two of the four fantasy football leagues that I care about.

So while I’ll be spending much of this weekend sweating out titles for Two Gurleys, One Kupp, it will certainly not come at the expense of what is likely the best weekend of college hoops to date.

Three games between ranked teams. Three of the nation’s best mid-majors heading on the road in very winnable games. And four blue-bloods getting tested in wins they absolutely need.

It doesn’t get much better than this. Here is everything you need to know about this weekend in college hoops.

*Saturday’s games include KenPom projections instead of the Vegas lines, as the lines were not available at the time of publication:

No. 19 KENTUCKY vs. No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA, Sat. 5:15 p.m

  • KenPom Line: North Carolina (-4)
  • O/U: 166
  • KenPom Implied Score: North Carolina 85, Kentucky 81

This game has suddenly turned into the most important game of the non-conference season for Kentucky. The Wildcats have played two games outside of Rupp Arena, and they resulted in a 34-point loss at the hands of Duke and an overtime loss to Seton Hall in Madison Square Garden. Kentucky did bounce back, however, landing a knockout blow in a win over Utah last weekend.

North Carolina is actually in a similar position. They have not been all that impressive this season — they lost to Texas and got worked over pretty good by Michigan in Ann Arbor — but bounced back on Saturday with their win over Gonzaga.

The matchup here is going to depend on how well Kentucky is able to cover Coby White. On paper, Ashton Hagans should be able to win that battle. Hagans is an elite defender and White is a freshman that struggled with elite defenders at times this season. With that in mind, I do think I like Kentucky to cover, but that’s not what is going to determine where to bet this game.

Do you believe that Kentucky is back? Do you think that the win over Utah is evidence that John Calipari has figured out what has ailed this team for the first six weeks of the season? Or was that simply a result of an overmatched opponent walking into Rupp Arena after a week where all Kentucky had heard was how they weren’t good enough?

That’s the decision you are going to have to make if and when you bet on this game.

CBT PICK: If I was forced to bet on this game, I would lean towards North Carolina. I am very high on the Tar Heels this season — when Luke Maye gets going, they are going to be dangerous — and I tend to think that Kentucky’s performance against Utah had as much to do with Utah as it did Kentucky. But I am personally going to stay away from this line simply because it feels like nothing more than a guess.

No. 1 KANSAS at No. 18 ARIZONA STATE, Sat. 9:00 p.m.

  • KenPom Line: Kansas (-7)
  • O/U: 151
  • KenPom Implied Score: Kansas 79, Arizona State 72

The Pac-12 desperately needs this win from Arizona State on Saturday evening. To put things into perspective, the league, as a whole, has more losses to sub-200 teams on KenPom (4) than they do wins over top 50 teams (3). That’s a bad, bad sign. There are no elite teams in the league, but there are some terrible programs that are going to hurt computer profiles every time they take the floor.

This is the last chance for the Sun Devils to land something meaningful in non-conference play, and it comes after Arizona State lost on the road to Vanderbilt earlier this week. I fully expect Lu Dort, Zylan Cheatham and Kimani Lawrence. Throw in the fact that Kansas has yet to find their stride this season, will likely be playing without star center Udoka Azubuike and is forced to play their best player, Dedric Lawson, out of position, and all the stars are aligned for Bobby Hurley’s team.

CBT PICKS: It is going to be very interesting to see where the Vegas line lands on this game. I like Arizona State here. I actually think that they will win this game. If the Money Line ends up somewhere around +300 I will be all over it.

No. 14 BUFFALO at No. 20 MARQUETTE, Fri. 8:30 p.m.

  • Line: Marquette (-3.5)
  • O/U: 157
  • Vegas Implied Score: Marquette 80.25, Buffalo 76.75
  • KenPom Projection: Marquette 78, Buffalo 76

In what could very well end up being the most entertaining game of the weekend, Nate Oats will take his Buffalo team up to Milwaukee for their toughest test of the non-conference season. Winning at West Virginia mattered, but the Mountaineers might be the worst team in the Big 12. Winning at Syracuse was a statement on national television, but it came three days after Old Dominion pulled off the same feat.

Marquette is the best team Buffalo will have faced. They might be the best team in the Big East. They are led by a star lead guard in Markus Howard who, like Buffalo star C.J. Massinburg, is capable of putting up 40 on any given night. The floor will be spread, the shots will be aplenty and the entertainment factor will be off the charts. I’m fired up for this one.

CBT PICK: The line is already moving quite a bit in this game. It’s gone from Marquette (-2) to (-3.5), and the total has moved from 153.5 to 157 in some places. I’m always somewhat hesitant to bet too heavily on any game involving Marquette because I never know when Howard is going to turn into Stephen Curry, but I don’t think tonight will be one of those nights. Buffalo has good on-ball defenders, they can match up with Marquette’s downsized lineups and they run teams off of the three-point line. Taking Buffalo money line is really interesting, although I would probably lean towards taking the points and betting the under.

No. 24 FURMAN at LSU, Fri. 8:00 p.m.

  • Line: LSU (-8.5)
  • O/U: 148.5
  • Vegas Implied Score: LSU 78.5, Furman 70
  • KenPom Projection: LSU 78, Furman 71

I love the Furman story, a team from the SoCon going out and winning games over two teams coming off of last year’s Final Four. But I’m also realistic about what Furman is: a team that has one good win — at Villanova — and 11 other wins that do not really resonate. Winning at Loyola is nice, but their other ten games came against teams ranked either outside the top 180 on KenPom or outside the Division I ranks.

This is where the undefeated run dies.

CBT PICK: I think LSU waltzes to a cover in Baton Rouge.

UCLA vs. No. 15 OHIO STATE, Sat. 3:00 p.m.

  • KenPom Line: Ohio State (-5)
  • O/U: 143
  • KenPom Implied Score: Ohio State 74, UCLA 69

Desperation time for UCLA. Like Arizona State, this is a team that is in desperate need of a win to try and help boost their resume as we barrel on towards league play. The Bruins, who were embarrassed by Cincinnati, losing by 29 points, need this win to avoid dropping to 7-5 on the season.

That Cincinnati team that UCLA lost to? They lost at home to Ohio State in the season-opener.

CBT PICK: Chris Holtmann is going to be ready on Saturday. Give me the Buckeyes to cover.

MURRAY STATE at No. 7 AUBURN, Sat. 4:30 p.m.

  • KenPom Line: Auburn (-11)
  • O/U: 137
  • KenPom Implied Score: Auburn 74, Murray State 63

This game is going to get a ton of hype because it is the final chance, barring a run to the NCAA tournament, for NBA teams to see potential lottery pick Ja Morant go up against some high-major competition, but I do think this ends up being a statement game for an Auburn team that hasn’t looked right in recent weeks. The Tigers struggled with Dayton, they were taken to overtime by UAB and they lost at North Carolina State on Wednesday. This is Auburn’s get-right game, and it will happen with everyone tuning in to see the kid they’re playing again.

CBT PICK: Give me the over on how many points Morant scores, but I’ll take Auburn to cover.

UCONN vs. VILLANOVA, Sat. 12:30 p.m.

  • KenPom Line: Villanova (-7)
  • O/U: 147
  • KenPom Implied Score: Villanova 77, UConn 70

This will be a trickier matchup that I think people realize for Villanova. The Huskies are going to be able to match them small for small, and Alterique Gilbert is the kind of point guard that can hound Collin Gillespie, Jahvon Quinerly or whoever is handling the ball for the Wildcats.

CBT PICK: Playing in Madison Square Garden in front of what should be a UConn-dominated crowd, give me the Huskies and the points.