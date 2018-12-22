More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jackson leads No. 15 Ohio State past UCLA 80-66

Associated PressDec 22, 2018, 5:47 PM EST
No. 15 Buckeyes overcome slow start, rout Youngstown State College Basketball AP Top Poll: Kansas, Duke, Tennessee stay 1-2-3

CHICAGO — C.J. Jackson scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half, and No. 15 Ohio State handed UCLA its third consecutive loss with an 80-66 victory Saturday.

Kaleb Wesson had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes (11-1), who have won five in a row since its only loss of the season last month against Syracuse. Kyle Young scored 11 points, and Keyshawn Woods had 10 assists.

Ohio State got its second win at the United Center this season in the opener of the CBS Sports Classic. The Buckeyes also beat Illinois 77-67 on Dec. 5 at the Chicago Bulls’ longtime home.

Kris Wilkes had 18 points and seven rebounds for UCLA (7-5), which was coming off consecutive losses to Belmont and Cincinnati. Jaylen Hands had 13 points and nine assists, and Cody Riley finished with 10 points.

Ohio State struggled against UCLA’s 2/3 zone for much of the first half, but the Buckeyes started to find some holes in the Bruins’ defense after the break. After Prince Ali’s layup got UCLA within one with 18:35 left, Ohio State responded with an 8-0 run.

Andre Wesson, Caleb’s brother, began the decisive stretch with a free throw and closed it out with a 3-pointer that made it 43-34 with 16:33 to go. Woods and Young also scored during the spurt.

UCLA pulled within four on three occasions over the next couple minutes, but it was too inconsistent offensively to catch Ohio State. The Buckeyes then put the Bruins away with an 11-1 run that included an impressive alley-oop dunk by Young off a pass from Woods from mid-court.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Coach Chris Holtmann likely will spend some upcoming practice time on the team’s zone offense, but the Buckeyes are rolling along quite nicely. They shot 48.4 percent (15 for 31) from the field in the second half after getting off to a slow start offensively.

UCLA: Coach Steve Alford is searching for answers after the Bruins sputtered down the stretch once again.

VIDEO: Towson player scores on wrong basket

La Salle
By Rob DausterDec 22, 2018, 4:09 PM EST
I’m not really sure how else to explain this: A Towson player — freshman forward Solomon Uyaelunmo — scored on his own basket as the Tigers took on La Salle on Saturday afternoon:

The basket was credited to Isaac Deas, who was the closest La Salle player when the bucket was scored.

That’s the easiest two points of his life.

Villanova tops UConn at MSG to end surprising losing streak

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 22, 2018, 3:23 PM EST
NEW YORK — Eric Paschall scored 21 points, Phil Booth had 18 and the national champion Villanova Wildcats avoided their first three-game losing streak in nearly six years with an 81-58 win over Connecticut on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

The Wildcats (9-4) had been reeling with consecutive losses at college basketball’s most renowned venues; against Penn at Philly’s Palestra and to No. 1 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. The Huskies seemed primed to make it three straight holding a 36-35 lead at the Garden, where the Wildcats celebrated the last two Big East Tournament titles.

Unlike their recent defeats when they wilted down the stretch, Villanova flashed the horsepower of old and unleashed a 19-0 run that sent fans into a frenzy. Joe Cremo hit three 3s during the spurt that made it hard to believe this was the same program that already matched the season loss total from each of the last two seasons.

Cremo stepped into the starting lineup when Collin Gillespie was forced out with a head injury. Cremo, a graduate transfer from Albany, made the most of his new role.

So did Jahvon Quinerly.

Quinerly, a top-rated high school recruit who originally committed to Arizona, has had a baffling freshman season. He struggled to get off the bench and missed a game with an injury. Quinerly played only seconds against Penn and was benched against Kansas days after writing an Instagram post criticizing his own program. He turned social media outbursts into highlight-reel bursts against the Huskies (9-4).

Quinerly shot an airball and threw a pass straight into UConn’s hands in the first half that might have earned him a spot on the bench had Gillespie not been out. He hit a 3 in the first half and scored six points. He had the game’s spotlight “drive of the game” with a midcourt steal during the 19-0 run that he fed to Booth for an easy basket.

He seemed at ease with the pressure off — when a corner 3 rattled around the rim before it trickled out, Quinerly smiled at the oh-so close attempt. He had 10 points in a season-high 24 minutes.

The Wildcats hadn’t lost three straight since January 2013 against Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Providence in the last season of the old Big East. The Wildcats have won two national titles since then and a loss here or there had seemed more like a minor inconvenience. But after losing four stars from last year’s title team to the NBA, Villanova has struggled, though three losses have come to Top 25 teams.

Christian Vital hit four 3s and scored 18 points for UConn. The Huskies had won two straight under first-year coach Dan Hurley.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: Is Quinerly a permanent rotation player or was this a one-game wonder? More games like this one, and Quinerly may be the ball-handling guard who can create from the perimeter the Wildcats need.

UConn: Hope a 10-day holiday break can get them ready for American Athletic Conference play.

THE TRILOGY

The former Big East rivals wrap up their three-year series with a game next season in Philly.

No. 3 Vols trounce Wake Forest 83-64 for 6th straight win

Donald Page/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 22, 2018, 3:19 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Grant Williams had 22 points and 10 rebounds as No. 3 Tennessee trounced Wake Forest 83-64 on Saturday for its sixth consecutive victory.

Kyle Alexander scored a career-high 19 points and had 8 rebounds to help Tennessee (10-1) extend its home winning streak to 15 games. The Volunteers haven’t lost at Thompson-Boling Arena since last season, falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2.

The Vols improved to 3-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference schools. Tennessee beat Georgia Tech 66-53 on Nov. 13 and defeated Louisville 92-81 on Nov. 21.

Chaundee Brown scored 19 points and Brandon Childress added 14 for Wake Forest (6-4). Jordan Bone had 18 points and Admiral Schofield scored 12 for Tennessee.

Williams had 17 points by halftime. The Southeastern Conference scoring leader showed his knack for making baskets while drawing contact as he converted a trio of three-point plays in the first 14 1/2 minutes of the game.

The game went back and forth for the first 15 minutes before Tennessee closed the first half with a 15-5 run to grab a 42-30 lead. The Vols then opened the second half with a 16-6 spurt to build a 22-point edge.

Tennessee stayed in front by at least 16 the rest of the way and led by as many as 27.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: This game continued a season-long pattern for the Demon Deacons, who have struggled defensively in all their losses. Wake Forest is 6-0 this season when it gives up fewer than 80 points but is 0-4 when it allows more than 80.

Tennessee: The Vols went 32 of 60 from the floor, the third straight game in which they’ve shot over 50 percent. Tennessee shot 51.9 percent (27 of 52) in a 102-92 victory at Memphis and shot a season-high 57.9 percent (33 of 57) in an 83-70 win over Samford. Tennessee was only 3 of 13 from 3-point range but had 42 points in the paint.

Howard scores 40 of his 45 in second half, lifts No. 20 Marquette past No. 14 Buffalo

AP Photo/Darren Hauck
Associated PressDec 22, 2018, 12:07 AM EST
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Markus Howard scored 40 of his 45 points in the second half as No. 20 Marquette pulled away to hand No. 14 Buffalo its first loss of the season, 103-85 on Friday night.

Sam Hauser added 18 points for the Golden Eagles (10-2), who hit seven 3-pointers during a second-half surge that turned a 52-49 deficit into an 85-68 lead.

Howard, just 1 of 7 with one 3-pointer in the first half, finished 12 of 25 from the field. He was 9 of 13 from beyond the arc and 12 of 12 of from the line as Marquette improved to 9-0 at home.

Jeremy Harris had 22 points, Dontay Caruthers scored 20 and CJ Massinburg added 18 for the Bulls (11-1), whose season-opening run was their best since 1930-31.

Marquette, which trailed by as many as nine in the first half, used a 16-3 run to open a 65-55 lead with 12:16 remaining. Hauser and Howard capped the run with back-to-back 3-pointers.

The Bulls pulled within 67-65 on a free throw by Nick Perkins, but the Golden Eagles ran the lead to 79-65 when Howard was fouled on a 3-pointer and added the free throw.

The Bulls, coming off their first victory over Syracuse in 55 years, were hot early, opening a 19-10 lead on the strength of four 3-pointers.

Jayvon Graves’ dunk put Buffalo up 27-23, but Joey Hauser, a 6-foot-9 freshman forward and Sam Hauser’s younger brother, hit three consecutive 3-pointers — all of his first-half points — to give the Golden Eagles their first lead at 32-27.

Howard hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left to put Marquette up 39-38 at the break.

Buffalo hit 6 of its first 11 shots but went just 7 of 23 for the remainder of the half.

Marquette out-rebounded the Bulls 27-16 in the first half, including 16 offensive rebounds, en route to a 13-0 advantage in second-chance points.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: The Bulls close out their nonconference schedule at Canisius, and then open Mid-American Conference play on Jan. 4 at Eastern Michigan.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles have one more nonconference game before opening Big East play at St. John’s on Jan. 1.

Wigginton returns as Iowa State flies past Panthers

David Purdy/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 21, 2018, 10:56 PM EST
AMES, Iowa — The next time Iowa State plays at home it’ll be against Kansas — the favorite to win yet another Big 12 title.

The Cyclones showed on Friday night that they might be healthy enough to hang with the top-ranked Jayhawks by then.

Marial Shayok scored 23 points in just 22 minutes, Lindell Wigginton had 15 points after missing the previous 10 games with a strained foot and Iowa State rolled past Eastern Illinois 101-53.

Michael Jacobson added 15 points the Cyclones (10-2). They returned both Wigginton and forward Solomon Young (strained groin) and played as a fully healthy team for the first time in their final tuneup before league play.

“I felt like I played hard. Obviously I’ve still got to get my conditioning back,” said Wigginton, a preseason All-Big 12 pick, who was 5 of 12 shooting in 18 minutes. “I think it felt normal.”

This one was essentially a scrimmage for Iowa State, as coach Steve Prohm tinkered with his lineup in an effort to see what combinations might work in conference play.

It certainly didn’t matter who was on the floor for the Cyclones. They pushed a 20-point halftime lead to 65-33 after Talen Horton-Tucker’s block set up Shayok for a corner 3-pointer and a 65-33 lead.

Iowa State rolled off a 19-0 run, its best of the season, to help push its lead to 40 points early in the second half.

Young finished with three points and four boards in 10 minutes.

Young “is a force down low,” Shayok said.

Shareef Smith scored 15 for Eastern Illinois (6-6).

THE BIG PICTURE

Eastern Illinois: The Panthers have a chance to compete for the Ohio Valley title this winter — if they improve their 3-point shooting defense. Whether that’s something a team can truly control is a subject of debate, but EIU is one of the worst teams in America at it. Iowa State shot 40.7 percent beyond the arc.

Iowa State: Young had been out all season, and Wigginton hadn’t suited up since hurting his foot late in the opener. The plan was to get each of them into a game situation — without exacerbating those injuries — ahead of Big 12 play. Wigginton showed his rust, committing three fouls in the first half alone. But Young and Wigginton teamed up in the second half, with Wigginton hooking up with Young for a rare 3.

YOUNG’S TOWN

Iowa State’s front court defense had left a bit to be desired for a stretch just before Young entered play. The 6-foot-8, 243-pound Young almost immediately reminded the Cyclones of how valuable his presence can be down low, forcing a turnover inside the circle that Iowa State turned into points on the other end. Young isn’t the flashiest guy in the paint, but his presence should be crucial for a team that won’t need to ask him to score very often. “We’re going to need his physicality as we get into conference,” Prohm said.

GETTING WIGGY WITH IT

Perhaps the thing Iowa State missed the most when Wigginton was out was his ability to get to the rim and either hit a layup or get fouled. The Cyclones lost at No. 23 Iowa in large part because of a pair of extended scoring droughts — something Wigginton might have halted single-handedly. “He’s a big piece of our team,” Prohm said of Wigginton. “He’s going to be fine.” Wigginton also had four rebounds, three assists and just one turnover.

THE NUMBERS

Freshman Tyrese Haliburton could lose his starting spot to Wigginton, but he won’t lose many minutes. Haliburton had eight rebounds, seven points and four assists. …Wigginton played 18 minutes in his first career game off the bench. …Iowa State had 28 assists on 39 baskets with just five turnovers. …Horton-Tucker had eight points, eight assists and three blocks.