LSU hands No. 24 Furman its first loss, 75-57

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tremont Waters had 20 points and seven assists, and LSU ended No. 24 Furman’s dream start to the season with a 75-57 victory on Friday night.
Waters, who came off the bench for the second straight game, scored eight points over the final six minutes as LSU closed out the game with a 14-4 run.
Skylar Mays scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Kavell Bigby-Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Naz Reid had nine points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (9-3).
Andrew Brown scored 15 points to lead the Paladins (12-1), whose season-opening run included road wins over defending national champion Villanova and Loyola-Chicago, which made the Final Four last season.
Jordan Lyons had 13 points and Alex Hunter had 12 for Furman. The Paladins made just 38 percent of their field-goal attempts (21 of 56) and were out-rebounded 40-22.
LSU took control of the game in the first four minutes of the second half, when they went on a 12-3 run to go ahead 43-30. Mays, Bigby-Williams and Reid combined for all 12 points. Furman got no closer than five points the rest of the game.
LSU committed 14 turnovers in the first half but still led 31-27 at the break. The Tigers shot 54 percent from the field (13 of 24) and held a 20-11 rebounding edge.
BIG PICTURE
Furman: The Paladins moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time thanks to their perfect 12-game run but couldn’t extend the streak in their first game against a Power Five opponent.
LSU: After losing to Top 25 teams Florida State and Houston earlier this season, the Tigers came away with an impressive victory.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Wigginton returns as Iowa State flies past Panthers
AMES, Iowa — The next time Iowa State plays at home it’ll be against Kansas — the favorite to win yet another Big 12 title.
The Cyclones showed on Friday night that they might be healthy enough to hang with the top-ranked Jayhawks by then.
Marial Shayok scored 23 points in just 22 minutes, Lindell Wigginton had 15 points after missing the previous 10 games with a strained foot and Iowa State rolled past Eastern Illinois 101-53.
Michael Jacobson added 15 points the Cyclones (10-2). They returned both Wigginton and forward Solomon Young (strained groin) and played as a fully healthy team for the first time in their final tuneup before league play.
“I felt like I played hard. Obviously I’ve still got to get my conditioning back,” said Wigginton, a preseason All-Big 12 pick, who was 5 of 12 shooting in 18 minutes. “I think it felt normal.”
This one was essentially a scrimmage for Iowa State, as coach Steve Prohm tinkered with his lineup in an effort to see what combinations might work in conference play.
It certainly didn’t matter who was on the floor for the Cyclones. They pushed a 20-point halftime lead to 65-33 after Talen Horton-Tucker’s block set up Shayok for a corner 3-pointer and a 65-33 lead.
Iowa State rolled off a 19-0 run, its best of the season, to help push its lead to 40 points early in the second half.
Young finished with three points and four boards in 10 minutes.
Young “is a force down low,” Shayok said.
Shareef Smith scored 15 for Eastern Illinois (6-6).
THE BIG PICTURE
Eastern Illinois: The Panthers have a chance to compete for the Ohio Valley title this winter — if they improve their 3-point shooting defense. Whether that’s something a team can truly control is a subject of debate, but EIU is one of the worst teams in America at it. Iowa State shot 40.7 percent beyond the arc.
Iowa State: Young had been out all season, and Wigginton hadn’t suited up since hurting his foot late in the opener. The plan was to get each of them into a game situation — without exacerbating those injuries — ahead of Big 12 play. Wigginton showed his rust, committing three fouls in the first half alone. But Young and Wigginton teamed up in the second half, with Wigginton hooking up with Young for a rare 3.
YOUNG’S TOWN
Iowa State’s front court defense had left a bit to be desired for a stretch just before Young entered play. The 6-foot-8, 243-pound Young almost immediately reminded the Cyclones of how valuable his presence can be down low, forcing a turnover inside the circle that Iowa State turned into points on the other end. Young isn’t the flashiest guy in the paint, but his presence should be crucial for a team that won’t need to ask him to score very often. “We’re going to need his physicality as we get into conference,” Prohm said.
GETTING WIGGY WITH IT
Perhaps the thing Iowa State missed the most when Wigginton was out was his ability to get to the rim and either hit a layup or get fouled. The Cyclones lost at No. 23 Iowa in large part because of a pair of extended scoring droughts — something Wigginton might have halted single-handedly. “He’s a big piece of our team,” Prohm said of Wigginton. “He’s going to be fine.” Wigginton also had four rebounds, three assists and just one turnover.
THE NUMBERS
Freshman Tyrese Haliburton could lose his starting spot to Wigginton, but he won’t lose many minutes. Haliburton had eight rebounds, seven points and four assists. …Wigginton played 18 minutes in his first career game off the bench. …Iowa State had 28 assists on 39 baskets with just five turnovers. …Horton-Tucker had eight points, eight assists and three blocks.
Best Bets: Previewing weekend’s best college hoops action
I was one of the lucky ones that survived last week’s bloodbath to reach the finals in two of the four fantasy football leagues that I care about.
So while I’ll be spending much of this weekend sweating out titles for Two Gurleys, One Kupp, it will certainly not come at the expense of what is likely the best weekend of college hoops to date.
Three games between ranked teams. Three of the nation’s best mid-majors heading on the road in very winnable games. And four blue-bloods getting tested in wins they absolutely need.
It doesn’t get much better than this. Here is everything you need to know about this weekend in college hoops.
*Saturday’s games include KenPom projections instead of the Vegas lines, as the lines were not available at the time of publication:
No. 19 KENTUCKY vs. No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA, Sat. 5:15 p.m
KenPom Line: North Carolina (-4)
O/U: 166
KenPom Implied Score: North Carolina 85, Kentucky 81
This game has suddenly turned into the most important game of the non-conference season for Kentucky. The Wildcats have played two games outside of Rupp Arena, and they resulted in a 34-point loss at the hands of Duke and an overtime loss to Seton Hall in Madison Square Garden. Kentucky did bounce back, however, landing a knockout blow in a win over Utah last weekend.
North Carolina is actually in a similar position. They have not been all that impressive this season — they lost to Texas and got worked over pretty good by Michigan in Ann Arbor — but bounced back on Saturday with their win over Gonzaga.
The matchup here is going to depend on how well Kentucky is able to cover Coby White. On paper, Ashton Hagans should be able to win that battle. Hagans is an elite defender and White is a freshman that struggled with elite defenders at times this season. With that in mind, I do think I like Kentucky to cover, but that’s not what is going to determine where to bet this game.
Do you believe that Kentucky is back? Do you think that the win over Utah is evidence that John Calipari has figured out what has ailed this team for the first six weeks of the season? Or was that simply a result of an overmatched opponent walking into Rupp Arena after a week where all Kentucky had heard was how they weren’t good enough?
That’s the decision you are going to have to make if and when you bet on this game.
CBT PICK: If I was forced to bet on this game, I would lean towards North Carolina. I am very high on the Tar Heels this season — when Luke Maye gets going, they are going to be dangerous — and I tend to think that Kentucky’s performance against Utah had as much to do with Utah as it did Kentucky. But I am personally going to stay away from this line simply because it feels like nothing more than a guess.
The Pac-12 desperately needs this win from Arizona State on Saturday evening. To put things into perspective, the league, as a whole, has more losses to sub-200 teams on KenPom (4) than they do wins over top 50 teams (3). That’s a bad, bad sign. There are no elite teams in the league, but there are some terrible programs that are going to hurt computer profiles every time they take the floor.
This is the last chance for the Sun Devils to land something meaningful in non-conference play, and it comes after Arizona State lost on the road to Vanderbilt earlier this week. I fully expect Lu Dort, Zylan Cheatham and Kimani Lawrence. Throw in the fact that Kansas has yet to find their stride this season, will likely be playing without star center Udoka Azubuike and is forced to play their best player, Dedric Lawson, out of position, and all the stars are aligned for Bobby Hurley’s team.
CBT PICKS: It is going to be very interesting to see where the Vegas line lands on this game. I like Arizona State here. I actually think that they will win this game. If the Money Line ends up somewhere around +300 I will be all over it.
No. 14 BUFFALO at No. 20 MARQUETTE, Fri. 8:30 p.m.
In what could very well end up being the most entertaining game of the weekend, Nate Oats will take his Buffalo team up to Milwaukee for their toughest test of the non-conference season. Winning at West Virginia mattered, but the Mountaineers might be the worst team in the Big 12. Winning at Syracuse was a statement on national television, but it came three days after Old Dominion pulled off the same feat.
Marquette is the best team Buffalo will have faced. They might be the best team in the Big East. They are led by a star lead guard in Markus Howard who, like Buffalo star C.J. Massinburg, is capable of putting up 40 on any given night. The floor will be spread, the shots will be aplenty and the entertainment factor will be off the charts. I’m fired up for this one.
CBT PICK: The line is already moving quite a bit in this game. It’s gone from Marquette (-2) to (-3.5), and the total has moved from 153.5 to 157 in some places. I’m always somewhat hesitant to bet too heavily on any game involving Marquette because I never know when Howard is going to turn into Stephen Curry, but I don’t think tonight will be one of those nights. Buffalo has good on-ball defenders, they can match up with Marquette’s downsized lineups and they run teams off of the three-point line. Taking Buffalo money line is really interesting, although I would probably lean towards taking the points and betting the under.
No. 24 FURMAN at LSU, Fri. 8:00 p.m.
Line: LSU (-8.5)
O/U: 148.5
Vegas Implied Score: LSU 78.5, Furman 70
KenPom Projection: LSU 78, Furman 71
I love the Furman story, a team from the SoCon going out and winning games over two teams coming off of last year’s Final Four. But I’m also realistic about what Furman is: a team that has one good win — at Villanova — and 11 other wins that do not really resonate. Winning at Loyola is nice, but their other ten games came against teams ranked either outside the top 180 on KenPom or outside the Division I ranks.
This is where the undefeated run dies.
CBT PICK: I think LSU waltzes to a cover in Baton Rouge.
UCLA vs. No. 15 OHIO STATE, Sat. 3:00 p.m.
KenPom Line: Ohio State (-5)
O/U: 143
KenPom Implied Score: Ohio State 74, UCLA 69
Desperation time for UCLA. Like Arizona State, this is a team that is in desperate need of a win to try and help boost their resume as we barrel on towards league play. The Bruins, who were embarrassed by Cincinnati, losing by 29 points, need this win to avoid dropping to 7-5 on the season.
That Cincinnati team that UCLA lost to? They lost at home to Ohio State in the season-opener.
CBT PICK: Chris Holtmann is going to be ready on Saturday. Give me the Buckeyes to cover.
MURRAY STATE at No. 7 AUBURN, Sat. 4:30 p.m.
KenPom Line: Auburn (-11)
O/U: 137
KenPom Implied Score: Auburn 74, Murray State 63
This game is going to get a ton of hype because it is the final chance, barring a run to the NCAA tournament, for NBA teams to see potential lottery pick Ja Morant go up against some high-major competition, but I do think this ends up being a statement game for an Auburn team that hasn’t looked right in recent weeks. The Tigers struggled with Dayton, they were taken to overtime by UAB and they lost at North Carolina State on Wednesday. This is Auburn’s get-right game, and it will happen with everyone tuning in to see the kid they’re playing again.
CBT PICK: Give me the over on how many points Morant scores, but I’ll take Auburn to cover.
UCONN vs. VILLANOVA, Sat. 12:30 p.m.
KenPom Line: Villanova (-7)
O/U: 147
KenPom Implied Score: Villanova 77, UConn 70
This will be a trickier matchup that I think people realize for Villanova. The Huskies are going to be able to match them small for small, and Alterique Gilbert is the kind of point guard that can hound Collin Gillespie, Jahvon Quinerly or whoever is handling the ball for the Wildcats.
CBT PICK: Playing in Madison Square Garden in front of what should be a UConn-dominated crowd, give me the Huskies and the points.
Tre Jones, Jack White steal the show as No. 2 Duke knocks off No. 12 Texas Tech
NEW YORK — Madison Square Garden was buzzing the way that only The Mecca does on Thursday night, as 19,812 people packed into the World’s Most Famous Arena to see No. 2 Duke and their traveling band of soon-to-be NBA superstars take on a Texas Tech team that was simultaneously ranked 12th in the country and totally anonymous in the city that couldn’t care less about them.
The crowd was 80-percent Duke fans — amongst them Jimmy Butler, who is close with Tre Jones because of his relationship with Tre’s older brother Tyus — but it was the traveling Texas Tech support that made 80-percent of the noise as the Red Raiders controlled this game for the first 35 minutes.
Chris Beard’s team took Cam Reddish completely out of the game. He had one point with four minutes left, furthering the questions about what in the world is going on with the player some believe has the highest ceiling of anyone in this draft class. R.J. Barrett missed 14 of his first 17 shots from the floor. Zion Williamson, the show-stopper, picked up three charges going up against a Red Raider defense designed to do exactly that, fouling out with 3:51 left after playing just 23 foul-plagued minutes.
Texas Tech didn’t play a perfect basketball game, but it was damn close to it.
And Duke still managed to find a way to win. The final score was 69-58, covering the spread and leaving the box score watchers wondering if Texas Tech was ever actually in this game. Big shots and clutch plays from Barrett and Reddish made that happen.
But the credit for this win, the reason that Duke was in a position to be able to eke out a W like this against a team like that, belongs to the players whose names you may not have known until last night: Tre Jones and Jack White.
“They were huge,” assistant coach Jon Scheyer said. “Difference-makers for us.”
They are, at the same time, happy being anonymous and precisely what makes this Duke team so dangerous.
Jack White was an afterthought.
A 6-foot-7 forward from Australia and a junior that had spent his first two seasons in Durham keeping the seats on Duke’s bench heated for the likes of Jayson Tatum, Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter, White seemed destined for another year’s worth of mop-up duty with this iteration of the Blue Devils.
They were bringing three wings into the mix that could all end up being top three picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, and a pair of junior centers — Marques Bolden and Javin DeLaurier — seemed destined to soak up whatever frontcourt minutes were leftover. White was just a guy, that line of thinking went, a player that was talented enough to give Duke’s relevant pieces a fight in practice while lighting it up on the scout team.
But nothing more, we thought.
At no point during the preseason did I — or anyone outside of the Duke program, really — think that White would end up being the piece that made Duke’s four star freshmen fit, but here we are. The best lineup that Duke can put on the floor features Traralgon, Victoria’s finest alongside Zion, R.J., Cam and Tre.
White is quick enough to switch onto point guards and tough enough to battle in the paint against centers. He was guarding Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver on key possessions down the stretch less than a month after he was guarding Gonzaga’s bigs during Duke’s comeback against the Zags in Maui. He can board, he can wall-up and protect the rim, he won’t get embarrassed if he’s left on an island defensively. That is the definition of defensive versatility, of position-less basketball.
Then there is what he provides offensively: He actually make threes on a consistent and trustworthy basis.
Never was that more apparent than on Thursday, when he hit two clutch second half threes on a night where the Blue Devils shot 3-for-20 from beyond the arc. Duke missed their first 15 threes. White made two in the final 12 minutes. The first tied game at 45. The second gave Duke a 56-55 lead they would never relinquish.
“When it’s not going well and Jack White hits that three, that’s a huge shot,” Mike Krzyzewski said.
He provides the spacing the Blue Devils so desperately need on the offensive end. Perhaps more importantly, on a roster full of ball-dominant talents, he doesn’t need to have the ball in his hands in order to be an effective weapon. No one else on Duke is able to provide the combination of skills that White can, and when slotted alongside those four freshmen, Duke’s ‘death lineup’ is complete.
“The beauty of Jack,” Scheyer said, “is he can plug in for anybody because of his defense versatility. On offense, he doesn’t need the ball. We have enough guys that can make plays. He brings every body together on both ends. He’s really the glue for us.”
“That’s literally what we call him,” Barrett chuckled, sitting in Alonzo Trier’s locker in the Knicks locker room after the game. “The Glue.”
Tre Jones was bred to be a defender.
Four years younger than Tyus, Tre spent his entire life playing up. Soft wasn’t an option, not if he wanted to be on the same court as the player that was a legend in his city and his state before he had a learner’s permit.
Tre couldn’t afford to back down from anyone or anything.
“My whole life I played up,” he said. “I was always the smallest kid on the court.”
Tre is the youngest of three brothers. Everyone knows about Tyus, who is four years his senior. Fewer know about Jadee, who is 14 years older than Tre and has spent a decade working as a trainer for his younger brothers. Jadee is a former Division I player in his own right, and started working out daily with Tyus when Tyus was heading into high school. Tre was in fourth grade, and like every youngest brother in every family on the planet, he wanted nothing more than to be included.
When Tyus worked out with Jadee, Tre would go, too. When Tyus would work on improving his body, Tre would be right there, too. And the way that Jadee sees it, these are the days that molded Tre into the player that he is today. He’s a better athlete than Tyus because he started developing that athleticism at a younger age. He takes pride in his defense because he was the nine-year old that had to earn respect working out with his older brother, the star eighth-grader on a high school basketball team.
Tyus has always been something of a basketball savant, a player whose understanding of the game allows him to outperform physical gifts that, by an NBA standard, are lacking.
Tre’s different.
“Tre goes at being a point guard with a lot of fire,” Jadee told NBC Sports last year. “With his feet, the things you can see, the hustle plays, the defense, the rebounding, taking charges, scoring in transition.”
And on a night where defense was king, Thursday was Tre’s coming out party. He finished the night with six steals, forced twice as many turnovers and staked his claim to the title of best defender in college basketball this season. He did it all while committing just one of the 43 turnovers by both teams on Thursday night.
“Tre plays like that every game,” Barrett said. “That’s what he does every day.”
The oft-forgotten member of Duke’s freshmen class and the younger brother of a Duke Final Four MOP, Tre embodies every point guard cliché in the book. He’s tough, both physically and mentally. He couldn’t care less about what stats show up in the box score as long as his team has more points than the other team. He’s unselfish. He’s a leader. He “makes winning plays.” In a way, he couldn’t be more perfect to play the point at Duke; he’s Wojo with NBA pedigree.
“He’s a great leader, but he leads by action,” Barrett said. “He talks, but his action speaks louder than his words.”
When asked for an example, Barrett said that on Thursday night there was a timeout in the second half, when Texas Tech was on a run, “and after we came out the huddle, he told us we have to play with heart. He’s going to give it everything he has and we just have to follow him.”
And that’s precisely what he did.
Anyone that watched this game could see the impact that Jones had on it defensively. He was credited with six steals, which was probably half the number of turnovers that he forced and in no way comes close to signifying the impact that he had on Texas Tech’s offense.
“He’s as good on the ball (defensively) as we’ve had — Amaker, Wojo, Hurley. He’s in the class with all those guys,” Mike Krzyzewski said, adding that Jones is the best Duke defender since Chris Duhon. “He can make reads like LeBron or Chris Paul did when I was coaching Team USA. There aren’t many freshmen who can do that.”
Duke is going to go as far as Zion, R.J. and Cam will carry them this season.
No one can, with a straight face, say otherwise.
That’s the Big Three and it’s always going to be the Big Three.
But that is also beside the point: There are going to be nights where those three struggle to get things going. There are going to be nights where Duke runs into a team that can stagnate their dribble-drive offense. There are going to be nights where they need to find a spark elsewhere.
If there is one thing that we learned on Thursday, it’s that Tre Jones and Jack White can be that spark when they need to be.
And the result, in the end, is that Duke landed their best win of the season.
Zion Williamson helps No. 2 Duke top unbeaten Texas Tech
NEW YORK — Zion Williamson had 17 points, 13 rebounds and Duke fans roaring each time he touched the ball before he fouled out, and the second-ranked Blue Devils ended No. 12 Texas Tech’s unbeaten start with a 69-58 victory Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.
RJ Barrett scored 16 points for the Blue Devils (11-1) and the program earned its 35th win at MSG. With the Garden rocking from the tip, the Blue Devils must have felt like they had a home game.
Cam Reddish hit a late 3-pointer for a 63-57 lead that sealed the win in the first meeting between the programs. Both reached the Elite Eight last season and the atmosphere had a late-March feel.
Jarrett Culver scored 25 points for the Red Raiders (10-1) in their first loss since the NCAA Tournament.
Culver hit a 3 in a back-and-forth game for a 45-40 lead and Williamson came back down and missed Duke’s 13th straight 3-pointer. Jack White finally connected on Duke’s 15th attempt that tied the game at 45-all and brought “Let’s go Duke!” chants to a crescendo. The cheers were quickly muted by Williamson’s fourth foul (at 10:32) that forced coach Mike Krzyzewski to sit the likely one-and-done freshman.
Culver pounced and a dunk made it 53-49 and gave him 22 points, bettering his 19.1 season average.
Williamson checked in with 6:31 left and the game tied at 53 and White hit a go-ahead 3 a possession later. Williamson, 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, was the must-see player in New York. He couldn’t stay out of foul trouble and picked up his fifth on a drive to the basket with 3:51 left and Duke up 60-55.
But the Blue Devils hung on without their star.
The Garden was lit once doors opened and ushers had to shoo away fans who lined the court during warmups to snap a picture of Williamson. Williamson missed a dunk in the layup line that earned him some heckles from the Red Raiders fans behind the basket.
Texas Tech fans were drowned out by a roaring crowd at packed MSG for Williamson’s lineup introduction. He scored the first basket of the game and capped an 8-0 run with a rim-rattling dunk off an alley-oop that made the Garden sound more like Cameron.
This was no ordinary neutral-site game with a couple thousand fans from each side mixed in with casual hoops lovers. Led by Culver, Texas Tech quickly steadied itself and “Raider! Power!” chants soon enveloped the arena.
Culver buried a 3 for a 24-17 lead and Texas Tech fans were delirious; one big, sweaty Texas Tech fan bear-hugged another during a timeout and exclaimed “Damn, this is fun!”
The half was pretty unpleasant for the Blue Devils. They missed all 10 3-point attempts and Williamson, who had 11 points and six boards in the half, was whistled for his third foul with 3:21 left.
BIG PICTURE
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders could have at least built a double-digit cushion in the first half had it not been for 15 turnovers.
Duke: Williamson might need a visit to the dentist. He may have lost a tooth midway and pressed a towel against his mouth.
BUTLER DID IT
Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler sat courtside and signed autographs for fans.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders get one more nonconference warmup against University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Dec. 28.
Duke: The Blue Devils open ACC play on Jan. 5 against Clemson.
Boston College surprises Chris Herren, Jr. with scholarship
It’s the season of glad tidings and decking halls, but also giving.
Boston College coach Jim Christian got in the spirit this week.
Christian and the Eagles surprised walk-on Chris Herren, Jr. with a scholarship after practice, making their entry into the “awarding walk-ons a scholarship” genre with video of them breaking the good news.
The pump-fake from Christian and the staff was nice, but really, it’s Herren’s initial confusion as to what he was reading that really makes the video.