Zion Williamson helps No. 2 Duke top unbeaten Texas Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Zion Williamson had 17 points, 13 rebounds and Duke fans roaring each time he touched the ball before he fouled out, and the second-ranked Blue Devils ended No. 12 Texas Tech’s unbeaten start with a 69-58 victory Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.
RJ Barrett scored 16 points for the Blue Devils (11-1) and the program earned its 35th win at MSG. With the Garden rocking from the tip, the Blue Devils must have felt like they had a home game.
Cam Reddish hit a late 3-pointer for a 63-57 lead that sealed the win in the first meeting between the programs. Both reached the Elite Eight last season and the atmosphere had a late-March feel.
Jarrett Culver scored 25 points for the Red Raiders (10-1) in their first loss since the NCAA Tournament.
Culver hit a 3 in a back-and-forth game for a 45-40 lead and Williamson came back down and missed Duke’s 13th straight 3-pointer. Jack White finally connected on Duke’s 15th attempt that tied the game at 45-all and brought “Let’s go Duke!” chants to a crescendo. The cheers were quickly muted by Williamson’s fourth foul (at 10:32) that forced coach Mike Krzyzewski to sit the likely one-and-done freshman.
Culver pounced and a dunk made it 53-49 and gave him 22 points, bettering his 19.1 season average.
Williamson checked in with 6:31 left and the game tied at 53 and White hit a go-ahead 3 a possession later. Williamson, 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, was the must-see player in New York. He couldn’t stay out of foul trouble and picked up his fifth on a drive to the basket with 3:51 left and Duke up 60-55.
But the Blue Devils hung on without their star.
The Garden was lit once doors opened and ushers had to shoo away fans who lined the court during warmups to snap a picture of Williamson. Williamson missed a dunk in the layup line that earned him some heckles from the Red Raiders fans behind the basket.
Texas Tech fans were drowned out by a roaring crowd at packed MSG for Williamson’s lineup introduction. He scored the first basket of the game and capped an 8-0 run with a rim-rattling dunk off an alley-oop that made the Garden sound more like Cameron.
This was no ordinary neutral-site game with a couple thousand fans from each side mixed in with casual hoops lovers. Led by Culver, Texas Tech quickly steadied itself and “Raider! Power!” chants soon enveloped the arena.
Culver buried a 3 for a 24-17 lead and Texas Tech fans were delirious; one big, sweaty Texas Tech fan bear-hugged another during a timeout and exclaimed “Damn, this is fun!”
The half was pretty unpleasant for the Blue Devils. They missed all 10 3-point attempts and Williamson, who had 11 points and six boards in the half, was whistled for his third foul with 3:21 left.
BIG PICTURE
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders could have at least built a double-digit cushion in the first half had it not been for 15 turnovers.
Duke: Williamson might need a visit to the dentist. He may have lost a tooth midway and pressed a towel against his mouth.
BUTLER DID IT
Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler sat courtside and signed autographs for fans.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders get one more nonconference warmup against University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Dec. 28.
Duke: The Blue Devils open ACC play on Jan. 5 against Clemson.
Boston College surprises Chris Herren, Jr. with scholarship
It’s the season of glad tidings and decking halls, but also giving.
Boston College coach Jim Christian got in the spirit this week.
Christian and the Eagles surprised walk-on Chris Herren, Jr. with a scholarship after practice, making their entry into the “awarding walk-ons a scholarship” genre with video of them breaking the good news.
The pump-fake from Christian and the staff was nice, but really, it’s Herren’s initial confusion as to what he was reading that really makes the video.
Happy holidays.
Kentucky transfer Quade Green headed to Washington
“I have loved my time at Kentucky and love Coach Cal and the staff,” Green said in a statement at the time. “This was a difficult decision and one I didn’t take lightly. However, after talking with my family and the coaching staff, I just felt like it was best that I explore other opportunities for my athletic and academic future. I have enjoyed my time at Kentucky and I’ll never forget the Big Blue Nation for its love and its support.”
After averaging 9.3 points per game as a freshman, Green was down to eight points in just under 18 minutes per game as a sophomore, with his role continuing to diminish as the season went on.
The 6-foot point guard was recruited by Hopkins when Hopkins was an assistant on Jim Boeheim’s Syracuse staff. Green, a one-time top-25 recruit, will be eligible following the first semester next season and will have another year of eligibility remaining for 2019-20.
He is expected to receive probation, according to the L.A. Times.
Bland was accused of accepting $13,000 with the understanding he would direct Trojan players to a sports management company and asset manager as well as directing $9,000 in payments to De’Anthony Melton, a USC player, and Taeshon Cherry, a recruit. Bland was arrested in 2017 and charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, honest services wire fraud, mail fraud conspiracy and violating the Travel Act. He was fired by USC in January.
Would-be agent Christian Dawkins and adidas employees Merl Code and Jim Gatto were previously found guilty in their trials in conjunction with the investigation. Former Arizona assistant Book Richardson and former Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans have also been charged and are slated to go on trial next year.
It’s unclear what Bland’s agreement includes, but it would presumably avoid a trial like the one of Dawkins, Code and Gatto, which contained explosive testimony and evidence regarding a number of high-profile programs potentially and allegedly running afoul of NCAA rules.
The safest bet in the world was that Rick Pitino’s claim that he was done coaching basketball would not turn out to be true.
On Thursday afternoon, the former Kentucky and Louisville head coach accepted a position as the head coach of Greek power Panathinaikos, a club team located in Athens that plays in the Euroleague, according to ESPN.
Panathinaikos is off to just a 6-7 start in Euroleage play, but it does have a roster with names that American basketball fans are going to recognize: Florida’s Nick Calathes, former Iowa State commit Georgios Papagiannis, Kansas’ Keith Langford, Ohio State’s Deshaun Thomas, Maryland’s James Gist and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of the Greek Freak, Giannias Antetokounmpo.
Pitino’s name had been in the mix for a couple of job openings last spring — namely Rhode Island and Siena — but neither of those programs were willing to pull the trigger on hiring him. There has been some speculation that he could be a target for UCLA if and when they decide to move on from Steve Alford as well.
Pitino was fired by Louisville last October, after his program was caught in the FBI’s investigation into college basektball participating in a scheme to get Adidas to funnel $100,000 to the father of Brian Bowen, a five-star prospect from Saginaw, Michigan. Pitino also spent time as the head coach at Kentucky and Providence, and was a head coach in the professional ranks with both the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.
What makes this return so fascinating is that Bob Huggins absolutely despises the school even if he still loves the city of Cincinnati and the fan base that supported him for all the years that he was the head Bearcat in charge.
Most people know the story: Huggins ran a program full of players that didn’t always stay on the right side of the law and weren’t known for their academic prowess. One player beat up two cops that showed up to try and stop him from beating on his girlfriend. Another player was arrested for allegedly torturing his roommate, tying him to a chair and burning him with lit cigars and a red-hot coat hanger. Art Long punched a police horse.
Then, in 2005, a year after Huggins was arrested for a DUI, he was forced out at Cincinnati by the school president in a manner that was not overly friendly. As Huggins and the president jockeyed for power during the offseason — Huggins pushing for a contract extension, president Nancy Kimpher emphatically saying no — it call came to a head that August, when the school released a statement to the media that said Huggins would have 24 hours to announce his resignation or be fired.
This first line of the statement read: “This letter represents the University’s best and final offer regarding the manner in which Bob Huggins will cease coaching Men’s Basketball at UC.”
But Huggins still made his way back on Wednesday.
He heard the crowd cheer for him. He waved back and showed his appreciation for the city and the fans that helped him become a legend in the sport. He even dressed in a double-breasted blazer and khakis for the occasion.
Bob Knight, whose frosty relationship with Indiana has kept him separated from the Hoosier faithful since his firing nearly two decades ago, could learn a thing or two.