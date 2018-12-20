Rick Pitino takes coaching job in Greece

The safest bet in the world was that Rick Pitino’s claim that he was done coaching basketball would not turn out to be true.
On Thursday afternoon, the former Kentucky and Louisville head coach accepted a position as the head coach of Greek power Panathinaikos, a club team located in Athens that plays in the Euroleague, according to ESPN.
Panathinaikos is off to just a 6-7 start in Euroleage play, but it does have a roster with names that American basketball fans are going to recognize: Florida’s Nick Calathes, former Iowa State commit Georgios Papagiannis, Kansas’ Keith Langford, Ohio State’s Deshaun Thomas, Maryland’s James Gist and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of the Greek Freak, Giannias Antetokounmpo.
Pitino’s name had been in the mix for a couple of job openings last spring — namely Rhode Island and Siena — but neither of those programs were willing to pull the trigger on hiring him. There has been some speculation that he could be a target for UCLA if and when they decide to move on from Steve Alford as well.
Pitino was fired by Louisville last October, after his program was caught in the FBI’s investigation into college basektball participating in a scheme to get Adidas to funnel $100,000 to the father of Brian Bowen, a five-star prospect from Saginaw, Michigan. Pitino also spent time as the head coach at Kentucky and Providence, and was a head coach in the professional ranks with both the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.
Boston College surprises Chris Herren, Jr. with scholarship
It’s the season of glad tidings and decking halls, but also giving.
Boston College coach Jim Christian got in the spirit this week.
Christian and the Eagles surprised walk-on Chris Herren, Jr. with a scholarship after practice, making their entry into the “awarding walk-ons a scholarship” genre with video of them breaking the good news.
The pump-fake from Christian and the staff was nice, but really, it’s Herren’s initial confusion as to what he was reading that really makes the video.
Happy holidays.
Kentucky transfer Quade Green headed to Washington
“I have loved my time at Kentucky and love Coach Cal and the staff,” Green said in a statement at the time. “This was a difficult decision and one I didn’t take lightly. However, after talking with my family and the coaching staff, I just felt like it was best that I explore other opportunities for my athletic and academic future. I have enjoyed my time at Kentucky and I’ll never forget the Big Blue Nation for its love and its support.”
After averaging 9.3 points per game as a freshman, Green was down to eight points in just under 18 minutes per game as a sophomore, with his role continuing to diminish as the season went on.
The 6-foot point guard was recruited by Hopkins when Hopkins was an assistant on Jim Boeheim’s Syracuse staff. Green, a one-time top-25 recruit, will be eligible following the first semester next season and will have another year of eligibility remaining for 2019-20.
Report: Former USC assistant Tony Bland makes plea deal in corruption investigation
He is expected to receive probation, according to the L.A. Times.
Bland was accused of accepting $13,000 with the understanding he would direct Trojan players to a sports management company and asset manager as well as directing $9,000 in payments to De’Anthony Melton, a USC player, and Taeshon Cherry, a recruit. Bland was arrested in 2017 and charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, honest services wire fraud, mail fraud conspiracy and violating the Travel Act. He was fired by USC in January.
Would-be agent Christian Dawkins and adidas employees Merl Code and Jim Gatto were previously found guilty in their trials in conjunction with the investigation. Former Arizona assistant Book Richardson and former Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans have also been charged and are slated to go on trial next year.
It’s unclear what Bland’s agreement includes, but it would presumably avoid a trial like the one of Dawkins, Code and Gatto, which contained explosive testimony and evidence regarding a number of high-profile programs potentially and allegedly running afoul of NCAA rules.
What makes this return so fascinating is that Bob Huggins absolutely despises the school even if he still loves the city of Cincinnati and the fan base that supported him for all the years that he was the head Bearcat in charge.
Most people know the story: Huggins ran a program full of players that didn’t always stay on the right side of the law and weren’t known for their academic prowess. One player beat up two cops that showed up to try and stop him from beating on his girlfriend. Another player was arrested for allegedly torturing his roommate, tying him to a chair and burning him with lit cigars and a red-hot coat hanger. Art Long punched a police horse.
Then, in 2005, a year after Huggins was arrested for a DUI, he was forced out at Cincinnati by the school president in a manner that was not overly friendly. As Huggins and the president jockeyed for power during the offseason — Huggins pushing for a contract extension, president Nancy Kimpher emphatically saying no — it call came to a head that August, when the school released a statement to the media that said Huggins would have 24 hours to announce his resignation or be fired.
This first line of the statement read: “This letter represents the University’s best and final offer regarding the manner in which Bob Huggins will cease coaching Men’s Basketball at UC.”
But Huggins still made his way back on Wednesday.
He heard the crowd cheer for him. He waved back and showed his appreciation for the city and the fans that helped him become a legend in the sport. He even dressed in a double-breasted blazer and khakis for the occasion.
Bob Knight, whose frosty relationship with Indiana has kept him separated from the Hoosier faithful since his firing nearly two decades ago, could learn a thing or two.
Penn State-Duquesne provides worst bad beat of 2018
Anyone that had money on the Penn State-Duquesne game on Wednesday night is either the the luckiest person on the planet or dealing with the fallout from a bad beat for the ages.
Let’s set the stage. There are 10.2 seconds left. The score is tied at 67 after Duquesne made a free throw. Lamar Stevens gets the ball, goes coast-to-coast and goes up for a layup at the rim. A blocking foul is called! Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot does not agree. He thinks it’s a charge, and starts letting the referees know. He gets not one, but two technical fouls. He’s tossed.
So Penn State goes to the free throw line for six free throws. They make all six. Game over.
(Since we’re here, two thoughts: 1. That was definitely a blocking foul, and I’m not sure it was all that close. Dambrot’s reaction was over the top. 2. There is no way in hell that those referees should have ever given him a technical foul in that situation. The head coach is pissed because a block-charge call went against him in a tie game with 5.2 seconds left. Anything short of pulling a knife on an official would be a harsh technical foul.)
Brutal, right?
That’s not the most amazing part here.
The line when this game tipped off was Penn State -5.5. They won 73-67, meaning they covered the spread. What’s even crazier is that the total in this game was 138.5, meaning that not only did those free throws give Penn State the cover, it means that the game hit the over.