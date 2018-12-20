More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Elsa/Getty Images

Bob Huggins makes his triumphant return to Cincinnati

By Rob DausterDec 20, 2018, 11:02 AM EST
Bob Huggins set aside his differences with the University of Cincinnati long enough to make a triumphant return to Fifth Third Arena for the Grand Opening of the newly-renovated building.

The arena has been in use all season, but with UCLA in town and with Huggy Bear’s West Virginia team off until Saturday, the school opted to have Wednesday night be the night where they celebrated:

What makes this return so fascinating is that Bob Huggins absolutely despises the school even if he still loves the city of Cincinnati and the fan base that supported him for all the years that he was the head Bearcat in charge.

Most people know the story: Huggins ran a program full of players that didn’t always stay on the right side of the law and weren’t known for their academic prowess. One player beat up two cops that showed up to try and stop him from beating on his girlfriend. Another player was arrested for allegedly torturing his roommate, tying him to a chair and burning him with lit cigars and a red-hot coat hanger. Art Long punched a police horse.

Then, in 2005, a year after Huggins was arrested for a DUI, he was forced out at Cincinnati by the school president in a manner that was not overly friendly. As Huggins and the president jockeyed for power during the offseason — Huggins pushing for a contract extension, president Nancy Kimpher emphatically saying no — it call came to a head that August, when the school released a statement to the media that said Huggins would have 24 hours to announce his resignation or be fired.

This first line of the statement read: “This letter represents the University’s best and final offer regarding the manner in which Bob Huggins will cease coaching Men’s Basketball at UC.”

But Huggins still made his way back on Wednesday.

He heard the crowd cheer for him. He waved back and showed his appreciation for the city and the fans that helped him become a legend in the sport. He even dressed in a double-breasted blazer and khakis for the occasion.

Bob Knight, whose frosty relationship with Indiana has kept him separated from the Hoosier faithful since his firing nearly two decades ago, could learn a thing or two.

VIDEO: Penn State-Duquesne provided us with the worst bad beat of 2018

AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson
By Rob DausterDec 20, 2018, 10:09 AM EST
Anyone that had money on the Penn State-Duquesne game on Wednesday night is either the the luckiest person on the planet or dealing with the fallout from a bad beat for the ages.

Let’s set the stage. There are 10.2 seconds left. The score is tied at 67 after Duquesne made a free throw. Lamar Stevens gets the ball, goes coast-to-coast and goes up for a layup at the rim. A blocking foul is called! Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot does not agree. He thinks it’s a charge, and starts letting the referees know. He gets not one, but two technical fouls. He’s tossed.

So Penn State goes to the free throw line for six free throws. They make all six. Game over.

(Since we’re here, two thoughts: 1. That was definitely a blocking foul, and I’m not sure it was all that close. Dambrot’s reaction was over the top. 2. There is no way in hell that those referees should have ever given him a technical foul in that situation. The head coach is pissed because a block-charge call went against him in a tie game with 5.2 seconds left. Anything short of pulling a knife on an official would be a harsh technical foul.)

Brutal, right?

That’s not the most amazing part here.

The line when this game tipped off was Penn State -5.5. They won 73-67, meaning they covered the spread. What’s even crazier is that the total in this game was 138.5, meaning that not only did those free throws give Penn State the cover, it means that the game hit the over.

Never bet, folks.

And if you do, never bet the under.

Wednesday’s Things To Know: An N.C. State-ment, Kihei’s back, UCLA’s capitulation

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 19, 2018, 11:33 PM EST
It was a quiet Wednesday night in college hoops for everyone outside Raleigh, North Carolina.

In Raleigh, however, a team that the Wolfpack faithful have been dying to see get the attention they deserve will now.

Here’s everything you need to know from Wednesday’s college hoops action:

1. N.C. STATE MADE THEIR STATEMENT

The Wolfpack landed their biggest win of the season on Wednesday night, as they knocked off No. 7 Auburn in impressive fashion in Raleigh, 78-71.

It was far from the prettiest basketball game that you’ve ever seen played — N.C. State’s 22 turnovers were bettered by Auburn’s 25 — but I don’t think Kevin Keatts cares one iota about that. A win is a win is a win, especially when his defense was responsible for shutting down one of college basketball’s most high-powered and dangerous offenses.

I’ve been on the Wolfpack since the preseason. We had them ranked 24th heading into the year. They were 15th in the most recent NBC Sports Top 25. This is a team that has a has half-dozen guards that are capable of being starters in the ACC, a star in Markell Johnson — who had 27 points, four assists and three steals in the win — and a head coach that thrives with a roster of players that have a chip on their shoulder and play like it.

Auburn has not looked all that impressive early on this season, and N.C. State has a long, long way to go during ACC play.

But this was a big win for the program, not just because it’s a statement of intent for this season, but because it certainly is going to help their profile come Selection Sunday.

2. KIHEI CLARK IS BACK

I have no idea how it is humanly possible for this two happen, but roughly a week and a half after undergoing surgery for a fracture in his wrist, Kihei Clark, Virginia’s freshman point guard, returned to the lineup to score two points and hand out two assists as No. 5 Virginia knocked off South Carolina.

The win itself is not all that important. The Gamecocks are way down this year, and Virginia made light work of them. What matters is that Clark is an incredibly important piece for the Wahoos. He’s the point of their defense, he’s the guy that provides depth and versatility in their backcourt and he’s the player that allows De’Andre Hunter to play his more natural position as a four.

This is very, very good news for Virginia.

3. CINCINNATI HUMILIATES UCLA

Let’s start with the good: Cincinnati improved to 10-2 on the season as Jarron Cumberland went for 25 points in a win over UCLA. The Bearcats are not quite as talented as they have been in the past, but they never lost their trademark toughness and now, with wins over Mississippi, Xavier and UCLA, are starting to put together a resume that could get them in the mix for an at-large bid if those three teams find a way to get better this year.

But that’s not really the story of what happened Wednesday night.

The story is that UCLA, a team with three McDonald’s All-Americans, two guys with a real shot of being a first round pick in June and at least seven, depending where you look, top 100 prospects on the roster that has now lost two games in a row and fallen to 7-4 in non-conference play.

They were embarrassed by Cincinnati, just like they were embarrassed by Michigan State and North Carolina. There are reasons why the Bruins are this bad, but there is no valid excuse for this. The worrying part is that the Pac-12 is a dumpster fire. There are not going to be enough good wins in that league to push a team from the wrong side of the bubble to the right side of the bubble. And without a win over No. 15 Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic in Chicago on Saturday, UCLA will probably be on the wrong side of the bubble.

And that could very well mean that Steve Alford is on the wrong side of being employed by UCLA come March.

Johnson, Daniels help NC State stun No. 7 Auburn 78-71

AP Photo/Ben McKeown
Associated PressDec 19, 2018, 10:26 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. — Markell Johnson had career highs of 27 points and five 3-pointers to help North Carolina State upset No. 7 Auburn 78-71 on Wednesday night.

Devon Daniels scored all 15 of his points after halftime for the Wolfpack (10-1), who led nearly all night before pushing ahead for good in the final 10 minutes.

N.C. State shot 58 percent after halftime behind Johnson and Daniels. Johnson stood out with 19 points after the break, including a run of 10 straight points — a 3-pointer, a four-point play and pullup 3 in transition — during one critical 75-second sequence.

By the time Daniels scored twice followed by Johnson’s layup, the Wolfpack had pushed the lead to a dozen near the four-minute mark on the way to another big upset under second-year coach Kevin Keatts.

J’Von McCormick scored 14 points for the Tigers (9-2), who shot 48 percent but committed a season-high 25 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers just made too many mistakes. Auburn started cold to get in an early hole, then warmed up only to repeatedly commit turnovers that frittered away any momentum they put together. And finally, the defense that came in ranked 19th nationally in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency never found a way to slow Johnson’s roll, nor Daniels after halftime.

N.C. State: Talk about a measuring-stick win. The Wolfpack’s only loss had come in a close game at No. 16 Wisconsin. And N.C. State had beaten power-conference opponents Penn State and Vanderbilt in what has otherwise been one of the nation’s softest non-conference schedules. That left plenty of question about exactly how good this group is (or isn’t). Wednesday’s answer proved to be the former, with Johnson beating Tigers defenders all night and Daniels turning in a huge second-half performance.

No. 22 Hoosiers rely on defense to get past Central Arkansas

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 19, 2018, 10:16 PM EST
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Devonte Green scored 19 points, freshman Romeo Langford recorded his second double-double and No. 22 Indiana beat Central Arkansas 86-53 on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers (10-2) have won five straight, though this was their first victory by more than three points during the streak. They’ve also won eight straight home games.

Langford had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Hayden Koval had 16 points as the Bears (4-7) lost their fourth game to a power-conference team this season. Central Arkansas, Scottie Pippen’s alma mater, is 0-7 against Big Ten teams since joining Division I in 2006-07.

Indiana took control with a 17-0 run in the first half and sealed it with a 22-0 second-half spurt that gave the Hoosiers a 74-40 lead with 8:33 left.

It was a dreadful game for Central Arkansas, which shot 31.3 percent.

The Bears jumped out to a 14-7 lead and still led 19-16 more than six minutes into the game.

Green’s 3-pointer tied it, and after Indiana’s defense forced 11 straight missed shots and eight turnovers while holding Central Arkansas scoreless for 9:23, the Bears never had a chance. When the run ended, the Hoosiers led 33-19.

Green’s 3 just before the buzzer made it 43-27 at the half, and Indiana pulled away throughout the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Central Arkansas: It looked briefly like the Bears might give the Hoosiers trouble. But their errant shooting and Indiana’s two big runs were too much.

Indiana: The Hoosiers finally got the breather they needed, and so did some of their key players. Now Indiana needs to show it can continue to deliver knockout punches.

STAT PACK

Central Arkansas: The Bears were outscored 48-16 in the paint and 25-9 off turnovers. … After making 7 of their first 11 shots, the Bears finished the half by going 3 of 19 from the field and were 10 of 33 in the second half.

Indiana: Pulled off its most lopsided win since a 55-point rout of Montana State on Nov. 9. … Juwan Morgan scored 10 points after being honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point last weekend. … Justin Smith also scored 10 points. … Before the tip, the Hoosiers paid tribute to former star Eric Anderson, who died last week, and longtime local sports writer Terry Hutchens, who was involved in a serious car crash Monday.

Bone’s career night lifts No. 3 Tennessee over Samford 83-70

Donald Page/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 19, 2018, 9:25 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Bone set career highs with 24 points and 11 assists, and No. 3 Tennessee beat Samford 83-70 on Wednesday night for its fifth consecutive victory.

Bone shot 11 of 16 and committed only two turnovers. Admiral Schofield scored 18 points and Grant Williams had 13 of his 16 points after halftime to help the Volunteers (9-1) snap Samford’s three-game winning streak. Kyle Alexander added 10 points.

Ruben Guerrero had 16 points and eight rebounds before fouling out for Samford (10-3). Kevion Nolan scored 13 points, Myron Gordon had 12 and Josh Sharkey added 10.

Tennessee seized control with a 16-0 run late in the first half while Williams was on the bench in foul trouble. The Southeastern Conference scoring leader picked up his second foul with 7:46 left in the first half and didn’t return until after the intermission.

Bone, Jordan Bowden and Schofield made consecutive 3-pointers to open that 16-point spurt, which highlighted a first half full of momentum swings. That included a 12-0 run by Samford before Tennessee pulled away.

Samford hung around early in the second half, but its hopes for an upset took a major hit when Guerrero picked up his fourth foul at the 15:30 mark. The 7-footer didn’t return until 8:43 remaining.

The Bulldogs were behind 48-43 when Guerrero committed his fourth foul. Guerrero returned just before Williams hit a free throw to complete a three-point play extending Tennessee’s lead to 66-51. Samford trailed 78-61 when Guerrero fouled out with 2:40 left.

BONE’S BEST

Bone’s previous career high in scoring was 23 points against Vanderbilt on Jan. 14, 2017. The junior guard’s previous best in assists was 10, which came against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Dec. 2.

BIG PICTURE

Samford: The Bulldogs may have lost the game, but they still have reason for optimism after staying competitive most of the way while facing a top-five opponent on the road. This loss dropped Samford’s road record to 3-2 away from home after the Bulldogs went just 2-15 in road games last season. Samford entered the night having produced its best 12-game start since the 1960-61 season.

Tennessee: The Vols’ ability to take over while Williams was on the bench bodes well for the long term. Tennessee also continues getting a major boost from Schofield’s improved 3-point shooting. Schofield was 2 of 3 from beyond the arc and has gone 12 of 21 on 3-point attempts over his last 3 games.