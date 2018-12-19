More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Wednesday’s Things To Know: An N.C. State-ment, Kihei’s back, UCLA’s capitulation

By Rob DausterDec 19, 2018, 11:33 PM EST
It was a quiet Wednesday night in college hoops for everyone outside Raleigh, North Carolina.

In Raleigh, however, a team that the Wolfpack faithful have been dying to see get the attention they deserve will now.

Here’s everything you need to know from Wednesday’s college hoops action:

1. N.C. STATE MADE THEIR STATEMENT

The Wolfpack landed their biggest win of the season on Wednesday night, as they knocked off No. 7 Auburn in impressive fashion in Raleigh, 78-71.

It was far from the prettiest basketball game that you’ve ever seen played — N.C. State’s 22 turnovers were bettered by Auburn’s 25 — but I don’t think Kevin Keatts cares one iota about that. A win is a win is a win, especially when his defense was responsible for shutting down one of college basketball’s most high-powered and dangerous offenses.

I’ve been on the Wolfpack since the preseason. We had them ranked 24th heading into the year. They were 15th in the most recent NBC Sports Top 25. This is a team that has a has half-dozen guards that are capable of being starters in the ACC, a star in Markell Johnson — who had 27 points, four assists and three steals in the win — and a head coach that thrives with a roster of players that have a chip on their shoulder and play like it.

Auburn has not looked all that impressive early on this season, and N.C. State has a long, long way to go during ACC play.

But this was a big win for the program, not just because it’s a statement of intent for this season, but because it certainly is going to help their profile come Selection Sunday.

2. KIHEI CLARK IS BACK

I have no idea how it is humanly possible for this two happen, but roughly a week and a half after undergoing surgery for a fracture in his wrist, Kihei Clark, Virginia’s freshman point guard, returned to the lineup to score two points and hand out two assists as No. 5 Virginia knocked off South Carolina.

The win itself is not all that important. The Gamecocks are way down this year, and Virginia made light work of them. What matters is that Clark is an incredibly important piece for the Wahoos. He’s the point of their defense, he’s the guy that provides depth and versatility in their backcourt and he’s the player that allows De’Andre Hunter to play his more natural position as a four.

This is very, very good news for Virginia.

3. CINCINNATI HUMILIATES UCLA

Let’s start with the good: Cincinnati improved to 10-2 on the season as Jarron Cumberland went for 25 points in a win over UCLA. The Bearcats are not quite as talented as they have been in the past, but they never lost their trademark toughness and now, with wins over Mississippi, Xavier and UCLA, are starting to put together a resume that could get them in the mix for an at-large bid if those three teams find a way to get better this year.

But that’s not really the story of what happened Wednesday night.

The story is that UCLA, a team with three McDonald’s All-Americans, two guys with a real shot of being a first round pick in June and at least seven, depending where you look, top 100 prospects on the roster that has now lost two games in a row and fallen to 7-4 in non-conference play.

They were embarrassed by Cincinnati, just like they were embarrassed by Michigan State and North Carolina. There are reasons why the Bruins are this bad, but there is no valid excuse for this. The worrying part is that the Pac-12 is a dumpster fire. There are not going to be enough good wins in that league to push a team from the wrong side of the bubble to the right side of the bubble. And without a win over No. 15 Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic in Chicago on Saturday, UCLA will probably be on the wrong side of the bubble.

And that could very well mean that Steve Alford is on the wrong side of being employed by UCLA come March.

Johnson, Daniels help NC State stun No. 7 Auburn 78-71

Associated PressDec 19, 2018, 10:26 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. — Markell Johnson had career highs of 27 points and five 3-pointers to help North Carolina State upset No. 7 Auburn 78-71 on Wednesday night.

Devon Daniels scored all 15 of his points after halftime for the Wolfpack (10-1), who led nearly all night before pushing ahead for good in the final 10 minutes.

N.C. State shot 58 percent after halftime behind Johnson and Daniels. Johnson stood out with 19 points after the break, including a run of 10 straight points — a 3-pointer, a four-point play and pullup 3 in transition — during one critical 75-second sequence.

By the time Daniels scored twice followed by Johnson’s layup, the Wolfpack had pushed the lead to a dozen near the four-minute mark on the way to another big upset under second-year coach Kevin Keatts.

J’Von McCormick scored 14 points for the Tigers (9-2), who shot 48 percent but committed a season-high 25 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers just made too many mistakes. Auburn started cold to get in an early hole, then warmed up only to repeatedly commit turnovers that frittered away any momentum they put together. And finally, the defense that came in ranked 19th nationally in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency never found a way to slow Johnson’s roll, nor Daniels after halftime.

N.C. State: Talk about a measuring-stick win. The Wolfpack’s only loss had come in a close game at No. 16 Wisconsin. And N.C. State had beaten power-conference opponents Penn State and Vanderbilt in what has otherwise been one of the nation’s softest non-conference schedules. That left plenty of question about exactly how good this group is (or isn’t). Wednesday’s answer proved to be the former, with Johnson beating Tigers defenders all night and Daniels turning in a huge second-half performance.

No. 22 Hoosiers rely on defense to get past Central Arkansas

Associated PressDec 19, 2018, 10:16 PM EST
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Devonte Green scored 19 points, freshman Romeo Langford recorded his second double-double and No. 22 Indiana beat Central Arkansas 86-53 on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers (10-2) have won five straight, though this was their first victory by more than three points during the streak. They’ve also won eight straight home games.

Langford had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Hayden Koval had 16 points as the Bears (4-7) lost their fourth game to a power-conference team this season. Central Arkansas, Scottie Pippen’s alma mater, is 0-7 against Big Ten teams since joining Division I in 2006-07.

Indiana took control with a 17-0 run in the first half and sealed it with a 22-0 second-half spurt that gave the Hoosiers a 74-40 lead with 8:33 left.

It was a dreadful game for Central Arkansas, which shot 31.3 percent.

The Bears jumped out to a 14-7 lead and still led 19-16 more than six minutes into the game.

Green’s 3-pointer tied it, and after Indiana’s defense forced 11 straight missed shots and eight turnovers while holding Central Arkansas scoreless for 9:23, the Bears never had a chance. When the run ended, the Hoosiers led 33-19.

Green’s 3 just before the buzzer made it 43-27 at the half, and Indiana pulled away throughout the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Central Arkansas: It looked briefly like the Bears might give the Hoosiers trouble. But their errant shooting and Indiana’s two big runs were too much.

Indiana: The Hoosiers finally got the breather they needed, and so did some of their key players. Now Indiana needs to show it can continue to deliver knockout punches.

STAT PACK

Central Arkansas: The Bears were outscored 48-16 in the paint and 25-9 off turnovers. … After making 7 of their first 11 shots, the Bears finished the half by going 3 of 19 from the field and were 10 of 33 in the second half.

Indiana: Pulled off its most lopsided win since a 55-point rout of Montana State on Nov. 9. … Juwan Morgan scored 10 points after being honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point last weekend. … Justin Smith also scored 10 points. … Before the tip, the Hoosiers paid tribute to former star Eric Anderson, who died last week, and longtime local sports writer Terry Hutchens, who was involved in a serious car crash Monday.

Bone’s career night lifts No. 3 Tennessee over Samford 83-70

Associated PressDec 19, 2018, 9:25 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Bone set career highs with 24 points and 11 assists, and No. 3 Tennessee beat Samford 83-70 on Wednesday night for its fifth consecutive victory.

Bone shot 11 of 16 and committed only two turnovers. Admiral Schofield scored 18 points and Grant Williams had 13 of his 16 points after halftime to help the Volunteers (9-1) snap Samford’s three-game winning streak. Kyle Alexander added 10 points.

Ruben Guerrero had 16 points and eight rebounds before fouling out for Samford (10-3). Kevion Nolan scored 13 points, Myron Gordon had 12 and Josh Sharkey added 10.

Tennessee seized control with a 16-0 run late in the first half while Williams was on the bench in foul trouble. The Southeastern Conference scoring leader picked up his second foul with 7:46 left in the first half and didn’t return until after the intermission.

Bone, Jordan Bowden and Schofield made consecutive 3-pointers to open that 16-point spurt, which highlighted a first half full of momentum swings. That included a 12-0 run by Samford before Tennessee pulled away.

Samford hung around early in the second half, but its hopes for an upset took a major hit when Guerrero picked up his fourth foul at the 15:30 mark. The 7-footer didn’t return until 8:43 remaining.

The Bulldogs were behind 48-43 when Guerrero committed his fourth foul. Guerrero returned just before Williams hit a free throw to complete a three-point play extending Tennessee’s lead to 66-51. Samford trailed 78-61 when Guerrero fouled out with 2:40 left.

BONE’S BEST

Bone’s previous career high in scoring was 23 points against Vanderbilt on Jan. 14, 2017. The junior guard’s previous best in assists was 10, which came against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Dec. 2.

BIG PICTURE

Samford: The Bulldogs may have lost the game, but they still have reason for optimism after staying competitive most of the way while facing a top-five opponent on the road. This loss dropped Samford’s road record to 3-2 away from home after the Bulldogs went just 2-15 in road games last season. Samford entered the night having produced its best 12-game start since the 1960-61 season.

Tennessee: The Vols’ ability to take over while Williams was on the bench bodes well for the long term. Tennessee also continues getting a major boost from Schofield’s improved 3-point shooting. Schofield was 2 of 3 from beyond the arc and has gone 12 of 21 on 3-point attempts over his last 3 games.

Jerome leads No. 5 Virginia to 69-52 win over Gamecocks

Associated PressDec 19, 2018, 9:20 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ty Jerome had a season-high 25 points and No. 5 Virginia added to its perfect start with a 69-52 victory over South Carolina on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers improved to 10-0 for the first time since they opened with 19 straight wins on their way to the Atlantic Coast Conference title for the 2014-15 season. They showed off their usual stout defense while sending the Gamecocks (4-6) to their third straight loss — and second in a row to a No. 5 team after falling at then fifth-ranked Michigan on Dec. 8.

Freshman point guard Kihei Clark, who underwent wrist surgery less than two weeks ago, returned during this game and had two points and two assists off the bench.

South Carolina shot just 36 percent (20 for 55) from the field, including a 3-for-18 performance from 3-point range.

The Gamecocks closed to 35-31 on Felipe Haase’s 3-pointer early in the second half, but the Cavaliers then grabbed control with a 17-4 run. Jerome opened the decisive stretch with a 3 and Braxton Key’s dunk made it 52-35 with 13 minutes left.

Kyle Guy had 18 points for Virginia, and Mamadi Diakite finished with 10.

Chris Silva led South Carolina with 11 points.

Jerome pushed the pace early with 13 points in the first 12 minutes, helping the Cavaliers to a 22-12 lead. But the Gamecocks scored 14 of the next 19 points, pulling within one on Alanzo Frink’s first 3-pointer of the season with 3:23 left in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers showed off their depth by overcoming a rough night for leading scorer De’Andre Hunter, a touted NBA prospect. Hunter finished with five points in his second straight single-digit scoring game after going for 13 or more in Virginia’s first eight contests.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks are still looking for their identity. Silva stepped up in the second half, but it wasn’t enough against the talented Cavaliers.

INJURED GAMECOCKS

South Carolina had a depleted roster for the matchup with Virginia. Junior forward Maik Kotsar is out indefinitely because of a concussion, and freshman point guard T.J. Moss is dealing with a high ankle sprain and foot injury. Justin Minaya had knee surgery in November and isn’t expected back until next month.

Report: Miami, Dewan Hernandez hire attorney in eligibility battle

By Rob DausterDec 19, 2018, 1:42 PM EST
Dewan Hernandez has retained the services of attorney Jason Setchen in an effort to expedite the process of getting cleared by the NCAA, according to a report from the Miami Herald.

Setchen is a long-time advocate for student-athletes, and represented Dequan Jones in a similar matter involving the NCAA in 2011. Jones eventually was cleared.

Hernandez, who was known as Dewan Huell before changing his last name this offseason, was held out of competition due to the potential that he has received improper benefits. Hernandez was one of 19 players that was listed in an email that was sent by Christian Dawkins, a defendant in the first trial stemming from the FBI’s investigation into college basketball.

“We don’t know anything,” Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said. “I don’t think there is a timetable. I don’t think the NCAA works that way.”

“You just wait until you hear back from them.”