Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Tracking Undefeateds: When will each team lose?

By Rob DausterDec 19, 2018, 11:56 AM EST
Thanks to Buffalo’s win at Syracuse on Tuesday night, there are still nine college basketball teams in America that are still undefeated as of today. 

By the end of the week, that number will likely be down to six. By the end of the year, I would be shocked if there were more than five unbeatens remaining. And if we get through January with more than one team with an unblemished record, it will be quite the feat. 

Here is a look at each of those nine teams and a prediction on when they will lose their first game, starting with something that will happen on Thursday night. 

No. 12 TEXAS TECH

RECORD: 10-0
NEXT GAME: 12/20 vs. No. 2 Duke (Madison Square Garden)
CHANCE TO GO UNBEATEN*: 0.01%
FIRST LOSS?: 12/20 vs. No. 2 Duke (Madison Square Garden)

I’m all in on the Red Raiders this season. They have been the nation’s best defensive team this season, Chris Beard is a star in the making and Jarrett Culver is going to be a lottery pick when it is all said and done. The addition of Tariq Owens and Matt Mooney has been underrated nationally. They are, for my money, the second-best team in the Big 12 and the only team with a real chance at unseating Kansas from the top run of the conference.

And they play Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium’s New York wing — Madison Square Garden — on Thursday night.

Heading into league play with one loss is still impressive …

Jarrett Culver (Elsa/Getty Images)

No. 14 BUFFALO

RECORD: 11-0
NEXT GAME: 12/21 at No. 20 Marquette
CHANCE TO GO UNBEATEN*: 1.4%
FIRST LOSS?: 12/21 at No. 20 Marquette

Buffalo has the second-best chance to go undefeated this season, according to KenPom, at 1.4% because they play in a league that only has one other team that is ranked higher than 99th, according to KenPom. The Bulls also get an added bonus of only playing Ball State once; at home, to boot. They’ll have a puncher’s chance of getting this thing done if they can get past Marquette on the road on Friday night, and I don’t think they will. As impressive as wins at West Virginia and Syracuse are, and as good as the win over San Francisco on a neutral court is going to look in March, the truth is that Marquette is the best team Buffalo will play this year.

West Virginia isn’t the West Virginia we’ve come to know and love. Syracuse is now 7-4 on the season. Marquette might be the best team in the Big East, and I think they’ll get the job done.

No. 24 FURMAN

RECORD: 12-0
NEXT GAME: 12/21 at LSU
CHANCE TO GO UNBEATEN*: 0.02%
FIRST LOSS?: 12/21 at LSU

Furman has road wins over half of last year’s Final Four. They beat Loyola in the first week of the season and they won at Villanova a week later. Those are nice wins! Their other 10 games this season have come against seven teams ranked outside the top 180 on KenPom and three teams that aren’t Division I programs. It’s been a fun run for the Paladins. They’re not getting out of Baton Rouge unscathed.

ST. JOHN’S

RECORD: 10-0
NEXT GAME: 12/19 vs. St. Francis (NY)
CHANCE TO GO UNBEATEN*: 0.00%
FIRST LOSS?: 12/29 at Seton Hall

The Johnnies are undefeated this season. Their best wins? A 5-4 Georgia Tech teams and a 7-4 VCU team. Or maybe it was the win at 5-5 Rutgers? Or a neutral court win over 4-5 Cal? Or maybe it’s a win over a Princeton team that was leading Duke midway through the first half before losing by 51 points?

The Johnnies haven’t beaten anyone worthwhile, and the wins they do have against those mediocre teams weren’t very impressive. I can’t seen them winning in the Prudential Center against a team that Kentucky couldn’t beat.

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

No. 1 KANSAS

RECORD: 10-0
NEXT GAME: 12/22 at No. 18 Arizona State
CHANCE TO GO UNBEATEN*: 0.1%
FIRST LOSS?: 1/5 at Iowa State

The Jayhawks have had one of the weirdest starts to a season that I can remember. They have lost their starting center to an ankle injury and their backup center to an NCAA investigation. They are left with essentially a two-man offense and, until Tuesday’s win over South Dakota, had yet to put together a truly dominant performance for 40 minutes. And yet, six weeks into the season, they are undefeated and have the best resume of any team in college hoops. If they win the Big 12 regular season title — they’re going to, we all know this — the Jayhawks have probably locked themselves into a No. 1 seed come Selection Sunday.

So good from them.

But I’m not sure it is going to be quite so easy once league play kicks off, and I cannot see them escaping some early Hilton Magic. Iowa State has been better than we expected through the start of the season, and that is despite the fact that they have been missing Lindell Wigginton and Cameron Lard. Assuming those two play, I think the Jayhawks get picked off in their second game of the Big 12 season.

No. 21 HOUSTON

RECORD: 10-0
NEXT GAME: 12/20 vs. Utah State
CHANCE TO GO UNBEATEN*: 0.06%
FIRST LOSS?: 1/9 at Temple

I’m not totally sold on the Cougars yet, but I think that it has become abundantly clear that they are better than anyone thought they would be. Their 10-0 record does include wins at BYU and Oklahoma State and home wins over Oregon, LSU and Saint Louis. That’s pretty good.

Houston plays their next five games at home, but their first road game in the league is at Temple. If they can get past that game, then Houston could make it all the way into early February — when they play at UCF, Cincinnati at home and at UConn in the span of a week — before they lose.

No. 6 NEVADA

RECORD: 11-0
NEXT GAME: 12/22 vs. Akron
CHANCE TO GO UNBEATEN*: 10.3%
FIRST LOSS?: 1/12 at Fresno State

Nevada is far and away the favorite to head into the post season with an undefeated record. There was a chance that games at Loyola, at USC or against Arizona State on a neutral floor would trip them up, but Eric Musselman’s team is through the most difficult part of their schedule. On paper, they should win every game they play until the NCAA tournament with relative ease. They are projected to be at least a five-point favorite in every game left on their regular season schedule, including road trips to Utah State, Fresno State and San Diego State. KenPom is giving them a 10.3% chance to finish the season undefeated and at least a 69% chance to win every game the rest of the way.

To be totally frank, the key to Nevada having a shot at entering the NCAA tournament without a loss is going to be on them. Will they show up for every game? The last four, they’ve struggled for the first 20 minutes. They trailed USC by six at the half. They trailed Arizona State by 12 points in the first half. They only led Grand Canyon by a bucket at halftime and they trailed South Dakota State for much of the first half.

If they keep playing with fire, eventually they are going to get burned.

(Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

No. 4 MICHIGAN

RECORD: 11-0
NEXT GAME: 12/22 vs. Air Force
CHANCE TO GO UNBEATEN*: 0.1%
FIRST LOSS?: 1/19 at No. 16 Wisconsin

The Wolverines are really, really good. What they’ve done this season is not a fluke. They have come back to earth a little bit over the course of the last two weeks, but this defensive mindset is not going anywhere and so long as Jordan Poole and Ignas Brazdeikis remain weapons from the perimeter, this team has the good to win the Big Ten and a national title.

For my money, Wisconsin is the second-best team in the league right now, and the Wolverines will pay a visit to the Kohl Center on January 19th. If they can get past that game … they still aren’t going undefeated. The Big Ten has just two teams ranked outside of the top 60 on KenPom, and Michigan plays each of them (Illinois and Rutgers) once. We saw how tough life can be on the road in this league when Michigan struggled to beat Northwestern in Evanston. With four games against Wisconsin and Michigan State, an undefeated year is a pipe dream.

No. 5 VIRGINIA

RECORD: 9-0
NEXT GAME: 12/19 at South Carolina
CHANCE TO GO UNBEATEN*: 0.03%
FIRST LOSS?: 1/19 at No. 2 Duke

This prediction is complicated by the fact that Kihei Clark is out with an injured wrist. There is no official timetable for his return. The diminutive freshman is the player that gets this defense going and allows the Cavaliers to play both Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter in the position that best suits them. So that’s an important piece that’s missing, and with three of their next six games on the road, Tony Bennett will have his work cut out for him.

But I think they can win those road games — it’s South Carolina, Boston College and Clemson — and I think they can still take care of Florida State and Virginia Tech at home. And while I think that Virginia, when they are healthy, matches up better with Duke than anyone else in the country, I’m not going to be the one predicting that Duke is going to lose at home.

Boston College surprises Chris Herren, Jr. with scholarship

AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File
By Travis HinesDec 20, 2018, 7:45 PM EST
It’s the season of glad tidings and decking halls, but also giving.

Boston College coach Jim Christian got in the spirit this week.

Christian and the Eagles surprised walk-on Chris Herren, Jr. with a scholarship after practice, making their entry into the “awarding walk-ons a scholarship” genre with video of them breaking the good news.

The pump-fake from Christian and the staff was nice, but really, it’s Herren’s initial confusion as to what he was reading that really makes the video.

Happy holidays.

Kentucky transfer Quade Green headed to Washington

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Travis HinesDec 20, 2018, 7:28 PM EST
It didn’t take long for Quade Green to find his next college destination.

The Kentucky transfer will join coach Mike Hopkins and Washington, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

It’s been just over a week since Green announced he’d decided to leave the Wildcats after seeing his role reduced significantly under coach John Calipari.

“I have loved my time at Kentucky and love Coach Cal and the staff,” Green said in a statement at the time. “This was a difficult decision and one I didn’t take lightly. However, after talking with my family and the coaching staff, I just felt like it was best that I explore other opportunities for my athletic and academic future. I have enjoyed my time at Kentucky and I’ll never forget the Big Blue Nation for its love and its support.”

After averaging 9.3 points per game as a freshman, Green was down to eight points in just under 18 minutes per game as a sophomore, with his role continuing to diminish as the season went on.

The 6-foot point guard was recruited by Hopkins when Hopkins was an assistant on Jim Boeheim’s Syracuse staff. Green, a one-time top-25 recruit, will be eligible following the first semester next season and will have another year of eligibility remaining for 2019-20.

Report: Former USC assistant Tony Bland makes plea deal in corruption investigation

Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
By Travis HinesDec 20, 2018, 4:34 PM EST
The federal investigation into corruption in college basketball is set to secure another win.

Tony Bland, a former USC assistant, has agreed to a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in the case, the Los Angeles Times reports.

He is expected to receive probation, according to the L.A. Times.

Bland was accused of accepting $13,000 with the understanding he would direct Trojan players to a sports management company and asset manager as well as directing $9,000 in payments to De’Anthony Melton, a USC player, and Taeshon Cherry, a recruit. Bland was arrested in 2017 and charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, honest services wire fraud, mail fraud conspiracy and violating the Travel Act. He was fired by USC in January.

Would-be agent Christian Dawkins and adidas employees Merl Code and Jim Gatto were previously found guilty in their trials in conjunction with the investigation. Former Arizona assistant Book Richardson and former Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans have also been charged and are slated to go on trial next year.

It’s unclear what Bland’s agreement includes, but it would presumably avoid a trial like the one of Dawkins, Code and Gatto, which contained explosive testimony and evidence regarding a number of high-profile programs potentially and allegedly running afoul of NCAA rules.

Rick Pitino takes coaching job in Greece

Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 20, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
The safest bet in the world was that Rick Pitino’s claim that he was done coaching basketball would not turn out to be true.

On Thursday afternoon, the former Kentucky and Louisville head coach accepted a position as the head coach of Greek power Panathinaikos, a club team located in Athens that plays in the Euroleague, according to ESPN.

Panathinaikos is off to just a 6-7 start in Euroleage play, but it does have a roster with names that American basketball fans are going to recognize: Florida’s Nick Calathes, former Iowa State commit Georgios Papagiannis, Kansas’ Keith Langford, Ohio State’s Deshaun Thomas, Maryland’s James Gist and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of the Greek Freak, Giannias Antetokounmpo.

Pitino’s name had been in the mix for a couple of job openings last spring — namely Rhode Island and Siena — but neither of those programs were willing to pull the trigger on hiring him. There has been some speculation that he could be a target for UCLA if and when they decide to move on from Steve Alford as well.

Pitino was fired by Louisville last October, after his program was caught in the FBI’s investigation into college basektball participating in a scheme to get Adidas to funnel $100,000 to the father of Brian Bowen, a five-star prospect from Saginaw, Michigan. Pitino also spent time as the head coach at Kentucky and Providence, and was a head coach in the professional ranks with both the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Bob Huggins makes triumphant return to Cincinnati

Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 20, 2018, 11:02 AM EST
Bob Huggins set aside his differences with the University of Cincinnati long enough to make a triumphant return to Fifth Third Arena for the Grand Opening of the newly-renovated building.

The arena has been in use all season, but with UCLA in town and with Huggy Bear’s West Virginia team off until Saturday, the school opted to have Wednesday night be the night where they celebrated:

What makes this return so fascinating is that Bob Huggins absolutely despises the school even if he still loves the city of Cincinnati and the fan base that supported him for all the years that he was the head Bearcat in charge.

Most people know the story: Huggins ran a program full of players that didn’t always stay on the right side of the law and weren’t known for their academic prowess. One player beat up two cops that showed up to try and stop him from beating on his girlfriend. Another player was arrested for allegedly torturing his roommate, tying him to a chair and burning him with lit cigars and a red-hot coat hanger. Art Long punched a police horse.

Then, in 2005, a year after Huggins was arrested for a DUI, he was forced out at Cincinnati by the school president in a manner that was not overly friendly. As Huggins and the president jockeyed for power during the offseason — Huggins pushing for a contract extension, president Nancy Kimpher emphatically saying no — it call came to a head that August, when the school released a statement to the media that said Huggins would have 24 hours to announce his resignation or be fired.

This first line of the statement read: “This letter represents the University’s best and final offer regarding the manner in which Bob Huggins will cease coaching Men’s Basketball at UC.”

But Huggins still made his way back on Wednesday.

He heard the crowd cheer for him. He waved back and showed his appreciation for the city and the fans that helped him become a legend in the sport. He even dressed in a double-breasted blazer and khakis for the occasion.

Bob Knight, whose frosty relationship with Indiana has kept him separated from the Hoosier faithful since his firing nearly two decades ago, could learn a thing or two.