Getty Images

West Virginia reinstates big man Derek Culver

By Scott PhillipsDec 18, 2018, 5:30 PM EST


West Virginia announced some positive news on Tuesday as freshman big man Derek Culver has been reinstated to the team.

Previously suspended earlier this season on Nov. 15 for a violation of team rules, the 6-foot-10 Culver is the highest-rated freshman in the Mountaineers’ freshman class as he’s got a chance to become a rotation player.

Rated as a four-star prospect coming out of high school, Culver did a postgrad year at Brewster Academy last season as he’s been someone West Virginia has been looking forward to adding for the past two classes. If Culver comes along and is able to contribute then he’ll alleviate some pressure from Sagaba Konate and potentially adding some life into a 6-4 West Virginia team.

By Scott PhillipsDec 18, 2018, 7:40 PM EST


Zion Williamson was almost taken out by a backboard as Duke played Princeton at home on Tuesday night. Playing at home, Williamson went for a block as his arm and face appeared hit the backboard and caused him to fall to the ground.

Williamson was okay, but the startling block is yet another freakish play that the freshman forward has made on the defensive end this season. Although mostly known for his dunks, Williamson is showing himself to be one of the scariest shot blockers in college hoops this season.

No. 2 Duke has a big lead on Princeton in second half.

Memphis’ Penny Hardaway, Tennessee’s Rick Barnes engaging in heated public feud

AP Photo
By Scott PhillipsDec 18, 2018, 4:45 PM EST


The Memphis and Tennessee rivalry has reignited into one to watch at all times thanks to a testy back-and-forth between head coaches Penny Hardaway and Rick Barnes.

During Tennessee’s win over Memphis, things got heated in the final minutes as the Vols’ Jordan Bone and the Tigers’ Alex Lomax were issued double technicals for jawing a bit. It didn’t seem like much of anything at the time as the game ended without much further incident. But Hardaway made some remarks after the game making it sound like Tennessee was trying to potentially instigate a fight.

“I said [to referees], ‘The entire Tennessee team ran over to fight,'” Hardaway said after the game. “Their entire team emptied the bench to run over. They didn’t come over because it was a timeout.

“You could visibly see guys with their fists balled, talking trash to our guys. It was almost like a standoff. I was asking the referee why they were able to come across the line into our area and not get a technical.”

Hardaway also stood up for Lomax as the type of person who wouldn’t normally engage in trash talk.

Barnes took a subtle jab at Hardaway in return on Monday during an appearance on Vol Calls.

The response from Barnes appears to have ruffled some feathers with Hardaway, as he made it personal with his latest comment to the Tennessee coach.

It doesn’t sound like this one is going to be over for a bit. Stay tuned on this one…

Dupree McBrayer thanks fans for support after mother’s death

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 18, 2018, 3:27 PM EST


Minnesota guard Dupree McBrayer and his family released a statement on Monday thanking fans for their support after a GoFundMe was established to help pay for the funeral of Tayra McFarlane-Shannon, Dupree’s mother.

“The Shannon family would like to thank the University of Minnesota, staff, faculty, as well as fans, for all the love and support for Dupree,” the family said in a statement. “We thank Coach Richard Pitino, his staff and the basketball team players for attending Tayra’s funeral in support of Dupree. We kindly thank Caitlin Mahoney for her tremendous help for raising donations helping with funeral expenses. We appreciate each and every one at The University of Minnesota (fans as well) for supporting our family and Dupree at this difficult time. Thank you all and God Bless.”

Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino and his family donated $5,000, while football coach P.J. Fleck donated $800. In total, the GoFundMe raised $15,000.

McBrayer’s mother, who worked for decades at Riker’s Island, died earlier this month. McBrayer was in tears after an emotional win over Nebraska days after she passed away.

The men’s basketball team traveled to New York City for the funeral.

Big East, Ed Cooley to represent Team USA in Pan-Am Games

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 18, 2018, 3:05 PM EST
1 Comment

USA Basketball and the Big East announced on Tuesday that the conference will be representing the United States in the Pan-American Games in 2019. It is the first time that a conference has represented the stars and stripes in an international basketball competition.

Providence head coach Ed Cooley will be coaching the team. He has been on USA Basketball staffs in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

“I am very honored to be asked to coach this unique squad of Big East players,” Cooley said. “Any time you have the opportunity to represent your country, it is special. I have the highest level of respect for USA Basketball and the Big East as they are two organizations that have been so instrumental in my career development.”

“We are very honored to have been chosen by the NCAA and USA Basketball to represent the United States in this prestigious competition,” Big East commissioner Val Ackerman said. “This will be a unique educational, cultural and competitive experience for our participating players and coaches, and we look forward to working with Coach [Ed] Cooley to assemble the best possible group to carry the basketball flag in Peru.”

The United States has not won the Pan-Am Games since 1983. The games will be played Aug. 6-10 in Lima, Peru.

Sam and Joey Hauser give No. 20 Marquette a brotherly boost

Dylan Buell/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 18, 2018, 2:56 PM EST


MILWAUKEE (AP) — There have been times when guard Markus Howard can’t tell Marquette teammates Sam and Joey Hauser apart.

They have similar builds and games, along with a familiarity on the floor that comes with playing a lot of basketball together.

The brotherly bond has given a boost to the 20th-ranked Golden Eagles, who are off to an 8-2 start while weathering nonconference tests.

“The fact that they’re related — for one they look just alike, I always get them confused,” said Howard, the team’s leading scorer. “But the fact that they’ve played together for so long, and they kind of know each other’s tendencies, it really shows on the court.”

Sam, a junior, is the elder Hauser, a 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 14.1 points and 7.0 rebounds going into a game Tuesday night against North Dakota. What he lacks in flash, he makes up for in consistency and the ability to fill multiple roles.

His 13 points and career-high 14 rebounds in 41 minutes in an overtime win over Wisconsin might have been one of the best games of his career. Hauser also had four assists and a steal with no turnovers.

“In my opinion, Sam is one of the most underappreciated players in the United States. Sam is all about winning,” coach Steve Wojciechowski said after the 74-69 victory over the Badgers on Dec. 8. “He’s an absolute joy to coach.”

Sam Hauser started since his freshman year, much like what his brother is doing now.

A touted recruit who helped his high school in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, win three straight state titles, Joey Hauser ended up enrolling at Marquette for the spring 2018 semester after an ankle injury sidelined him for his senior prep season.

Getting to the Marquette campus early aided in his recovery after being able to work with the team’s trainers, not to mention the opportunity to assimilate early to college life and practice ahead of an important 2018-19 season. Playing home games at a new downtown arena, the Golden Eagles have the talent and depth to contend in the Big East and return to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons.

“In high school, you can get away with some things that you can’t get away with in college,” Sam Hauser said in the preseason. “We were the biggest ones in high school. Now if you look at our team, we’re right in the middle of the pack. The play style is different, the speed.”

They know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, though they might not divulge the latter in public.

“On the court, it just helps us play off each other. We’re looking for each other on the court. We both know that we can shoot the ball if we’re open,” Joey Hauser said.

He also knows to feed Sam down low. And there might even be a pass back out to the perimeter, if Joey is open.

“You’ve got to get the ball to him and get the ball into the post,” the younger Hauser said. “It’s playing off each other and playing off our teammates … something we think we’re definitely good at.”

The 6-9 Joey Hauser (10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds) seems to be getting acclimated quite nicely. He showed poise against the Badgers with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 3 of 5 from the 3-point arc while sometimes being guarded by preseason All-American big man Ethan Happ.

It’s not unusual to Sam, though. The brothers have seen each other hit big shots from everywhere — from the playground to the Fiserv Forum.

“We still have that chemistry between us being brothers, knowing what our strengths and weaknesses are,” Joey Hauser said. “That will always be the same.”