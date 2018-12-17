Notre Dame’s Rex Pflueger lost for season with ACL tear

Notre Dame senior Rex Pflueger is done for the year.
The 6-foot-6 wing suffered a torn ACL on Saturday in the Fighting Irish’s win against Purdue and will miss the rest of the season, he announced Monday.
“I am saddened to find out that I did in fact tear my ACL in our last game against Purdue,” Pflueger wrote on social media. “This is just one of life’s crazy tests that I have prepared myself for with the loving help of my family and friends. I will continue to cheer and push my Notre Dame family to not only compete but to dominate for the rest of the season.
“We have an incredible group of players who will pick up right where we left off last game.”
Pflueger has started every game for the 7-3 Irish. He was averaging 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 39 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from 3-point range.
“I’m extremely disappointed that he won’t be able to continue this season,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said in a statement. “He has been an unbelievable winner and leader for us. He has continually helped me endorse our culture he at Notre DAme.
“I look forward to him continuing to lead and giving me great feedback the rest of the season.”
Notre Dame, which previously lost Robby Carmody for the season with a torn labrum, will have some time to acclimate to a post-Pflueger reality as the Irish will face Binghamton, Jacksonville and Coppin State before beginning ACC play Jan. 1 at Virginia Tech.
Given the injury happened in the first half of the season and Pflueger has played in just 10 games, he could potentially be a medical redshirt candidate should he choose to pursue a fifth season of eligibility.
Surprise: Perfect Furman hoping to end NCAA tourney drought
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Furman forward Clay Mounce has a simple question in the team video before the Paladins take the court each home game: “Haven’t you heard of us?”
Not many college basketball fans have.
Though it’s a question fewer people are ask ing about Furman, which is in the Top 25 for the first time. The undefeated Paladins (12-0) have road wins over last year’s Final Four participant Loyola Chicago and defending national champ Villanova.
Nonetheless, most college basketball fans probably haven’t bought into the plucky Paladins yet and Furman forward Matt Rafferty said with a grin, “I don’t know if they will.”
But Furman, which won two games last week and still dropped a spot to No. 24, has an opportunity for another resume-building road win when the Paladins travel to LSU on Friday night, the Paladin final game before starting Southern Conference play.
“It’s a big one,” Furman coach Bob Richey said.
The Paladins are among nine undefeated teams left out of 353 Division I programs through Saturday. They made their first-ever appearance in the Top 25 earlier this month and see LSU as a next step toward ending a 38-year NCAA Tournament drought.
“In life, most of the time, when you get big opportunities, it still comes back to the simplest fundamentals,” Richey said. “There’s not going to be anything that we’ve got to go do different than what we’ve done in order to try and play our best.”
Here’s a quick introduction to Furman basketball:
THE COACH
Richey, 35, joined Furman as an assistant in 2011 and earned the head coaching job after the 2017 season after former coach Niko Medved left for Drake. Ever since, Richey’s led a revival at Furman, which hasn’t enjoyed this sort of basketball attention since the 1970s when it played in six NCAA Tournaments from 1971-80.
NOT A FLUKE
Furman tied its school record with 23 victories last season, Richey’s first as a fulltime coach. The Paladins are already more than halfway to that mark.
THE PLAYERS
— Jordan Lyons, a junior, is the team’s leading scorer who had 54 points in defeating North Greenville earlier this season. He’s joined in the backcourt by Andrew Brown, who along with Rafferty, are Furman’s only two seniors in d its main rotation.
— Rafferty is a 6-foot-8 forward — Furman has no players taller than 6-8 — who’s adept and relentless in post, whether it’s backing down opponents for a layup and grabbing a rebound to keep the Paladins possession alive. He’s had six games with double figure points and rebounds this season, including 15 points and 17 rebounds at Villanova.
— Mounce is a dynamic, 6-7 sophomore comfortable with playing inside and outside. His cut toward the basket from the three-point line sprung him for the game-winning dunk at Loyola Chicago. He had six of Furman’s 17 3-pointers this past Saturday in the blowout win over UNC Wilmington.
It all has added up to high expectations for Furman basketball.
The Paladins’ early run has electrified the well-respected private school that has had a few stellar athletic moments. In 1954, Frank Selvy became the school’s “Man of the Century” when he scored 100 points in a game against Newberry and remains the only Division I player to accomplish the feat.
Sam Wyche may be Furman’s most recognizable athletic alum. He was Furman’s quarterback in the late 1960s before he helped revolutionize the game with the no huddle offense. The Paladins football program also won a national Football Champion Subdivision title in 1988 and has been runner-up two other times.
Former U.S. men’s soccer captain Clint Dempsey played at Furman before his accomplished international career.
These days, however, the hype around Greenville, South Carolina is about hoops.
Brown, a senior guard, said professors and students who hadn’t paid much attention to the team now congratulate him regularly and ask for updates. Selvy and Wyche both attended Saturday’s win against UNC Wilmington.
“They seem like they get better every year,” said Selvy, also a former head coach at Furman.
Selvy would love to see the Paladins back in the NCAAs since their last appearance in 1980 as would students who filled 3,500-seat Timmons Arena with chants of “We Want Kansas” as time ran down in the UNC Wilmington win.
Rafferty believes Furman’s successful ride will continue.
“It’s really coming together for us,” Rafferty said. “That’s one of biggest things if we’re going to keep this thing going, we’ve got to stay confident and stay humble.”
Kentucky fans should follow Calipari and welcome back Pitino … eventually
The beatdown that Kentucky laid on Utah was not the only newsworthy nugget to come out of Saturday’s win in Lexington.
At halftime of the game, the Wildcats honored the 1993 Kentucky team that reached the Final Four, but one member of that program was not there: head coach Rick Pitino.
“He was with family and he had things going on,” John Calipari said of Pitino’s absence. “I just said, ‘Look, you need to get up here. This will be respectful here.’ What that program did to change this back, we should recognize it. You may be mad he went to coach at Louisville. So, what? When he was here and when we needed this program on a different track he put it there.”
The levels of the relationship between Kentucky fans and their former head coach are not easily parsed through. The Cliff’s Notes version:
Pitino pulled Kentucky out of the depths that it was left in following the scandal that ran Eddie Sutton out of town. He began his coaching tenure banned from playing on live television for one season and from the NCAA tournament for two. By year three, Pitino had The Unforgettables in the Elite Eight. By year four — the 1993 team — he was in the Final Four. He would go on to win the 1996 national title and, after leaving the team in 1997 for the Boston Celtics, set Tubby Smith up to win the 1998 title.
But after flaming out in the NBA, Pitino returned to the college ranks … to coach archrival Louisville. He eventually would rebuild the Cardinals the way that he did Kentucky, leading the program to the 2013 National Title and a trio of Final Fours before he was fired following the third major scandal of his time as coach.
Think about this as a Kentucky fan. Your beloved coach not only ditches you for the NBA but, after that doesn’t work, returns to coach the team you hate more than anything in the world, building them back into a power over the course of 16 years that culminated in nearly a decade of going head to head with Calipari.
Pitino took the Louisville job in 2001. There are seniors in high school in the state of Kentucky that have known nothing other than Pitino as the coach of Louisville, the man that they are supposed to hate and to mock and to ridicule at every possible opportunity.
So I get it.
But I also think it’s important to note that Pitino did something tremendous for the program. He took Kentucky from the lowest of lows and, by his third season in charge, and them back in the mix as a national title contender.
That should never be overlooked.
And while it may be too soon to welcome Pitino back into Rupp Arena and celebrate what he accomplished, at some point it won’t be.
Because the truth is this: Calipari and Pitino do not like each other, and if Cal is able to put his differences aside and welcome Pitino back, Kentucky fans should, too.
The Unforgettables are called that for a reason, and Pitino, like it or not, was their leader.
Monday Overreactions: Gonzaga’s defensive woes, Kentucky’s back, show the mids some love
Indiana’s best player this season put together the best performance of his career on Saturday afternoon.
One year after setting his career-high by scoring 34 points in a win over Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic, Juwan Morgan went out and put 35 points on Butler in this year’s iteration of the same event. He was 12-for-14 from the floor. He made four of Indiana’s nine threes and seven of their eight free throws. He scored 35 of their 71 points in a 71-68 win over Butler, and while Robert Phinisee’s buzzer-beating three is going to be what everyone remembers from this game, the truth is that Morgan is the reason the Hoosiers won this game. He kept them close in a game that Butler more or less controlled from the tip and gave them a shot to win in the final seconds.
And frankly, it’s a microcosm of Indiana’s season to date. The Hoosiers have yet to hit anything close to their stride. The 23 point win over Marquette last month looks better and better, but since that game Indiana has lost twice and struggled in their six wins. It took them longer than it should have to put away UT Arlington and UC Davis. They won one possession games in four straight, over Northwestern, at Penn State, against Louisville and, on Saturday, vs. Butler. They’ve battled injury. They’ve battled depth issues. They have a roster full of underclassmen that are being asked to figure things out on the fly.
Yet, they are currently 9-2 on the season with a number of good wins and nary a bad loss. Getting smacked by Duke in Cameron is going to happen to everyone. Their loss at Arkansas was by one point in a game that Indiana probably should have one.
If there has been one constant for them, it’s Morgan, their ever-underrated star.
If and when Indiana finally gets healthy and starts playing up to their potential, they are going to be in a position to get a pretty good seed in the NCAA tournament. That’s due, in very large part, to the work Morgan has done these first 11 games.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina landed the marquee non-conference win that they’ve been searching for on Saturday.
A loss to Texas in the first round of the Las Vegas Invitational burned their shot at playing Michigan State. The Tar Heels were smoked on the road by Michigan. Kentucky, as of today, doesn’t look like it is going to end up being as good as we thought they would be.
That left Saturday’s home date with then-No. 4 Gonzaga, and North Carolina delivered. Spurred on by hot shooting from Cam Johnson and — finally — Luke Maye to go along with a career-best 14 points from Seventh Woods, the Tar Heels ran away from the Zags late in the first half and coasted to a 103-90 win in Chapel Hill.
The Tar Heels are dangerous. They actually matchup well with the likes of Duke, Gonzaga and Tennessee, and given that Nassir Little is still coming off of the bench — we’ll get to that in a bit — they have the kind of depth and lineup versatility that you need. When it comes down to it, getting smoked at Michigan when Zavier Simpson eats up a freshman point guard is not that bad of a loss, and the loss to Texas came on the one day this season where Kerwin Roach decided he wanted to be Russell Westbrook.
I’m still very much in on the Tar Heels.
MONDAY OVERREACTIONS
1. GONZAGA’S DEFENSE WILL COST THEM A FINAL FOUR
We have reached the point in the season where I can comfortably say that Gonzaga’s defense is a major, major problem. As of today, the Zags rank 63rd nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, but considering that KenPom’s algorithm still factors in last season’s data, it stands to reason that the Zags are, truthfully, worse than just 63rd in defensive efficiency. Against North Carolina on Saturday, they gave up 103 points. They allowed 76 in 68 possessions to Tennessee. Washington scored 79 in just 67 possessions. Creighton put up 92 points in 76 possessions. Duke lit up the Zags as well, scoring 48 of their 87 points in the second half.
I did a study on this last season when Duke’s defense was the biggest concern in college basketball. Only one team has won a national title in the KenPom era when they entered the NCAA tournament ranked outside of the top 35 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric — North Carolina in 2009. Only two other teams reached the title game when they entered the tournament ranked outside the top 40 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric and reached the national title game: Butler in 2011, the year they beat No. 11 seed VCU in the Final Four, and Trey Burke’s Michigan team in 2013.
The good news for the Zags?
Both Michigan in 2013 and North Carolina in 2009 were one of the top two teams offenses in the country, and that’s precisely where the Zags reside this year.
And it would stand to reason that the return of Killian Tillie will help on the defensive end of the floor.
But it is worth mentioning here that neither Josh Perkins nor Zach Norvell Jr. are considered good defenders, while Rui Hachimura’s biggest issue is being able to stay in front of people on the perimeter. Tillie’s return would likely bump him to the three.
It is too early to start freaking out about this. Remember, we had this same conversation about Duke last season, and they ended up as a top ten defense after switching to zone. We also had this conversation about Duke in 2015, the year they won the title.
But this is something we will need to track all season long.
2. KENTUCKY IS … BACK?
The Wildcats de-pantsed a bad Utah team, which in a vacuum is really nothing to write home about.
Kentucky should be beating teams ranked outside the top 100 on KenPom 88-61 in Rupp Arena.
But the reason this is notable today is because Kentucky hasn’t been doing that this season. They’ve struggled to put away teams that we all thought would be overmatched, and since they have lost the only two games they’ve played outside of Lexington, they are falling out of top 25s all over the place. They were not ranked in the NBC Sports Top 25 last week or this week.
That said, this was a promising performance from Kentucky simply because they finally beat the hell out of someone. We’ve been waiting all season for them to play like the team that whooped up on everyone that crossed their path in the Bahamas, and they did that on Saturday. Utah is going to finish somewhere in the bottom half of the Pac-12 this year, but that is still a high-major basketball team coached by one of the best coaches in the sport.
Maybe all they needed to kickstart their season was a week’s worth of doubters telling the world how losing Quade Green and dropping an overtime game to Seton Hall was the death-knell for the John Calipari era at Kentucky.
3. KANSAS CANNOT REACH THEIR CEILING WITHOUT GETTING QUENTIN GRIMES GOING
The Jayhawks are a two-headed monster at this point in the year. I wrote 1,000 words on Saturday explaining why. The tl;dr version is pretty simple: No Udoka Azubuike means that Dedric Lawson has to play the five. Dedric Lawson at the five means that Kansas doesn’t have anyone capable of scoring that can play the four, and since Bill Self’s freshman backcourt hasn’t looked all that much more effective offensively than Marcus Garrett, there are really only two players that opposing defenses have to worry about.
Lawson and Lagerald Vick.
Some of that gets solved with the return of the big fella.
But there is no doubt that Kansas needs to find a way to get Quentin Grimes going. After looking like the best freshman in the country for the first half of the first game this season, Grimes has been non-existent for the Jayhawks. He’s not making threes. He’s not getting to the rim. He looks like he’s totally lost his confidence. And if he’s not a threat to score, there’s no point in having in on the court, as Garrett is better than Grimes at everything that doesn’t involve putting the ball in the basket.
4. THE NCAA TOURNAMENT SELECTION COMMITTEE MUST REWARD THE MID-MAJORS THIS YEAR
The Pac-12 had a dreadful weekend in what has been a pretty dreadful start to their season. Washington was smoked by No. 13 Virginia Tech. Utah was embarrassed by No. 19 Kentucky. Belmont won at UCLA in a game where UCLA led by 12 in the second half. USC got smoked by Oklahoma. Arizona lost at home to Baylor, who most think will be competing for second-to-last in the Big 12 this season. Oregon State lost at home to a rebuilding Texas A&M. Cal improved to 4-5 on the season, but they needed a jumper with 3.8 seconds left to get past 3-6 Cal Poly.
There’s a very real chance that the Pac-12 is a two-bid conference.
The American looks like it is going to end up being a two-bid league, depending on how things shake out. The Atlantic 10 is going to be a one-bid league. The Mountain West and WCC will likely both end up being one-bid leagues as long as Gonzaga and Nevada are the teams that win their respective automatic bids.
The problem with this, however, is that we are going to need to find a way to get to 36 at-large bids somehow.
I hope this means that the mid-majors that have won big games during non-conference play get rewarded. Belmont has beaten UCLA on the road, Illinois State and swept a Lipscomb team that has won at SMU, at TCU and very nearly pipped a win at Louisville. Buffalo is undefeated with a win at West Virginia and a sweep of Southern Illinois. Furman is undefeated with a win at Villanova and a trip to LSU coming up on Friday.
I know there are more teams that deserve mention here as well that I’m just not remembering off the top of my head.
And I hope that the work these programs have done in the non-conference will get them the attention they deserve and an at-large bid should they end up getting upset in their league tournament.
I also know that probably isn’t going to be how it goes.
We’ll just invite the entire ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 and call it a bracket.
5. CAM JOHNSON IS THE REASON NASSIR LITTLE DOESN’T PLAY 35 MINUTES A NIGHT
Much has been made this season about why Nassir Little, a top five prospect and a potential top three pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, isn’t starting and is only seeing 20 minutes when he’s been so productive in those minutes.
The reason why is very, very simple, and I explained it all right here on Saturday.