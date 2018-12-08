More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

VIDEO: Tyus Battle’s late shot lifts Syracuse over Georgetown 72-71

Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 8:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Tyus Battle scored 21 of his game-high 26 points in the second half, including the game winner with three seconds to go, and Syracuse overcame a 15-point deficit to defeat its longtime rival Georgetown 72-71 on Saturday.

Battle and the Orange were woeful in the first half. Battle was just 1 of 8 and the Orange were just 7-of-27 shooting, but Battle and Syracuse (7-2) came out with a vengeance in the final 20 minutes to overtake the Hoyas (7-2) and capture their fifth-straight victory.

Elijah Hughes had 15 points and Oshae Brissett added 12 for the Orange.

Jessie Govan led the Hoyas with 22 points. Mac McClung had 18 and Greg Malinowski chipped in with 11.

A 3 by Govan gave the Hoyas a 71-70 lead with just over a minute remaining. Marek Dolezaj drew a charge on Georgetown’s Jagan Mosely with 10 seconds to go, giving Battle the opportunity.

Georgetown took its largest lead of the game, 37-22, on a jumper by Trey Mourning when Syracuse stormed back on a 14-2 run. Battle scored 10 during the surge to bring the Orange to within three at 39-36. The Orange closed to 47-48 on a short jumper by Battle with 11:51 left.

The Orange took its first lead since a 5-3 margin, 50-48, on a 3 by Hughes and extended it to a six-point advantage on a floater by Brissett. Two consecutive 3s by Hughes kept the margin at six with under seven minutes to go. Malinowski’s third straight 3 brought the Hoyas to 60-59, and a free throw by Josh LeBlanc tied the score at 60. A 3 by Jahvon Blair and two free throws by Malinowski gave the Hoyas a 65-62 cushion with 4:50 remaining.

After a free throw by LeBlanc gave the Hoyas a 66-64 lead, Jalen Carey hit a desperation 3 with 2:35 left to give Syracuse a 67-66 lead. Govan’s jumper made it 68-67 Hoyas, but a 3 by Battle gave Syracuse a 70-68 edge with 1:28 to go.

McClung scored 13 points and Govan added nine, leading the Hoyas to a 35-22 halftime lead. Syracuse took an early 5-3 lead when the Hoyas went on an 8-0 run to take control. Syracuse, which went more than six minutes without scoring, got no closer than five points the rest of the half.

The Orange’s output represented the second-fewest points scored by Syracuse in a half in the Carrier Dome’s 38-year history. Syracuse started the game shooting just 4 of 22 and ended the half 7 of 28 and a meager 1-of-14 shooting from 3. Battle, Brissett and Hughes, Syracuse’s leading scorers, were a combined 3 of 18 for 14 points.

The Hoyas also dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Orange 28-19.

BIG PICTURE:

Georgetown: This one will sting for a long time. The Hoyas seemed firmly in control but let this one slip away. They’ll have one week to get shrug it off.

Syracuse: The Orange will need to play with the intensity they displayed in the second half. Jalen Carey gave Syracuse a much-needed spark off the bench subbing for the foul-plagued Frank Howard.

No. 3 Duke wins 4th straight, beats Yale 91-58

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 8:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman RJ Barrett had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and No. 3 Duke blew the game open in the second half to beat Yale 91-58 on Saturday.

Fellow rookie Zion Williamson had 20 points for the Blue Devils, who led 41-32 at halftime but hit their first six shots after the break to finally stretch out the lead. Duke (9-1) shot 57 percent after halftime and 49 percent overall for its fourth straight win.

Duke also got a scare when freshman point guard Tre Jones came up limping with an apparent left leg injury, which sidelined him for nearly all of the final 14 minutes. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Jones took a hit in the quad and might have also banged knees with someone but should be OK.

Miye Oni had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-3) before fouling out.

BIG PICTURE

Yale: The Bulldogs already had two power-conference wins, first by beating California in the Pac-12 China game to open the season and then by beating Miami on Dec. 1. But they couldn’t add another win to that total despite hanging within reach throughout the first half. Yale shot just 35 percent and finished with 23 turnovers that the Blue Devils converted into 24 points.

Duke: The Blue Devils head into an extended exam break off yet another lopsided win. They had their only true tests in the Maui Invitational, where they beat No. 8 Auburn by six before losing to now-No. 1 Gonzaga in the title game. Otherwise, they haven’t played a game closer than 21 points, including that dazzling opening-night romp against Kentucky. The Blue Devils also put up another big offensive total despite making just 5 of 21 3-pointers.

Marquette beats No. 12 Wisconsin 74-69 in OT; Howard has 27

AP Photo/Darren Hauck
Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 8:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 27 points, freshman Joey Hauser added 15 and hit big, late-game shots and Marquette grinded out a 74-69 win in overtime over No. 12 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Sam Hauser had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-2). But it was his little brother, Joey, who came up clutch playing in his first game in the heated in-state rivalry.

He scored four in the opening two minutes of overtime, including both free throws after Wisconsin’s Brad Davison was called for a flagrant foul with 3:35 left.

Tighter defense and a decided edge at the foul line boosted Marquette at the end.

The Golden Eagles were 22 of 34 from the charity stripe, with Howard going 12 of 15. Howard and Sacar Anim each missed twice at the line in the final 30 seconds to give Wisconsin extra chances.

But Ethan Happ was called for an over-the-back foul at the other end with 9.2 seconds. Ed Morrow’s two free throws gave Marquette a six-point lead to finally ice the game.

It made for a thrilling finish in the rivalry’s first game at Fiserv Forum, Marquette’s new downtown home.

Wisconsin, which was shooting 70 percent from the foul line this season, was 10 of 21 (48 percent) on Saturday. The Badgers were just 5 of 24 from 3-point range (21 percent).

Wisconsin wasted a terrific effort from Happ, who had 34 points on 16-of-21 shooting, along with 11 rebounds.

Marquette beat a team ranked 12th in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week, having defeated Kansas State the previous week.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers couldn’t balance Happ’s inside presence with outside shooting, which had been a strength this season. They missed 14 of their last 15 shots from beyond the arc. D’Mitrik Trice, who finished with 10 points, was just 1 of 6 from 3-point range. Davison went scoreless, missing all three of his 3s.

Marquette: The way the Golden Eagles won was another sign of the team’s renewed focus on defense. The Badgers broke through Marquette’s defensive wall early in the game, but had trouble getting off good shots late in the game. The presence of 6-foot-9 Theo John late, after he was mired by foul trouble, helped in the lane against Happ, a preseason All-American.

Igbanu helps Tulsa top No. 16 Kansas State 47-46

AP Photo/Dave Crenshaw
Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 8:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

TULSA, Okla. — Martins Igbanu made a go-ahead jump hook with 1:51 remaining, and Tulsa edged No. 16 Kansas State 47-46 on Saturday.

Curran Scott scored 14 points for Tulsa (7-3), and Igbanu had nine points and six rebounds. The Hurricane got their second straight victory against the Big 12, also topping Oklahoma State 74-71 on Wednesday.

Kansas State had one last chance in the final seconds, but Barry Brown Jr. rimmed out a floater on a drive into the lane. Several tips misfired and the Tulsa students stormed the court to celebrate.

Xavier Sneed had 13 points and 10 rebounds, but the Wildcats (6-2) shot 30.5 percent (18 for 59) from the field. They also committed 16 turnovers.

The Hurricane also struggled offensively, shooting 38 percent (19 for 50) and committing 15 turnovers. They were outrebounded 42-34 by the Wildcats.

Tulsa opened a 45-40 lead on a long 3-pointer by Jeriah Horne with 4:19 left. But Kansas State came right back.

Sneed made two 3-pointers to help the Wildcats to a 46-45 lead with 2:24 left, setting the stage for Igbanu’s big play.

Tulsa’s matchup zone defense baffled Kansas State all game long, just as it did in a 61-54 victory in 2017. Dean Wade, the Wildcats’ leading scorer coming into the day, finished with two points on 1-for-6 shooting. Brown and Kamau Stokes combined to shoot 4 for 24.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats made 4 of 32 3-pointers in the 2017 loss and were slightly better against the zone this time at 5 of 19. Kansas State played physical defense without fouling in the second half, committing just one team foul.

Tulsa: The Hurricane is proving to be one tough team at home, having won 13 consecutive games at the Reynolds Center and 22 of 24 overall.

Hoosiers use 2nd-half charge to rally past Louisville 68-67

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 5:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Romeo Langford scored 21 points and Juwan Morgan added 15 Saturday to help Indiana rally for a 68-67 victory over Louisville.

The Hoosiers (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) have won three straight overall and snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. They needed a late 8-3 run to take control and two free throws from Langford with 2.2 seconds left to seal it.

Jordan Nwora finished with a career-high 24 points as the Cardinals (6-3) had a three-game winning streak end. Christen Cunningham added 16 points including a 3-pointer from near midcourt as the buzzer sounded.

Louisville led most of the game and never trailed until Rob Phinisee made a 3-pointer with 8:36 to go.

It didn’t last long. The Cardinals retook a 50-49 lead when Nwora made a 3 on the ensuing possession but gave it right back when Morgan completed a 3-point play with 7:48 left.

Langford followed that with two free throws to make it 54-50.

Then, on a day the Cardinals shot just 34.5 percent from the field in the second half, they stormed back.

After Nwora’s 3, Ryan McMahon scored on a cutting layup to give Louisville a 55-54 lead with 4:14 to go. The Cardinals retook the lead twice more, the last coming on Cunningham’s two free throws with 1:37 left.

But the Hoosiers allowed only one basket after taking a 63-58 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals appeared to be on the verge of cracking the Top 25. But a dismal second half dropped them to 1-5 all-time in Bloomington and will likely force them to wait at least another week.

Indiana: It hasn’t been pretty but the Hoosiers have strung three straight wins over power-conference teams — all by one or two points. It should force voters to take note and should be enough to get Indiana into the rankings.

Paschall, No. 21 Villanova beat Saint Joseph’s 70-58

AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson
Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 5:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Eric Paschall had 14 points and nine rebounds, and No. 21 Villanova beat Saint Joseph’s 70-58 on Saturday for its 25th straight Big 5 victory.

Joe Cremo and Phil Booth scored 12 points apiece as the Wildcats (8-2) continued their dominance of the long-standing city series with Philadelphia rivals Saint Joseph’s, Penn, La Salle and Temple. Jermaine Samuels added 11 points.

Lamarr Kimble led Saint Joseph’s with 22 points. The Hawks were missing Charlie Brown, the top scorer in the Atlantic 10. He sprained his ankle in a win at Princeton on Wednesday.

Trailing 62-40 midway through the second half, the Hawks went on a 16-0 run to make things interesting. But a Booth 3-pointer and a Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree three-point play with 1:05 remaining helped seal Villanova’s sixth straight win.

Fresh off come-from-behind Big 5 victories over La Salle and Temple, Villanova began to pull away from Saint Joseph’s late in the first half, taking a 38-28 lead into halftime on the strength of four 3-pointers from Cremo and two from Paschall, including one in the final minute.

The Wildcats extended their lead to 48-31 three minutes into the second half after back-to-back buckets from freshman Cole Swider capped a 10-0 run. Swider scored all eight of his points in the second half.

The Wildcats, whose last loss in the city series came on Dec. 5, 2012, to Temple, can complete their sixth straight perfect 4-0 Big 5 season vs. Penn on Tuesday at the Palestra.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Joseph’s: Since last beating Villanova on Dec. 17, 2011, the Hawks have lost to their nearby rivals by an average of nearly 23 points over their last seven meetings.

Villanova: The Wildcats are establishing more of a home-court advantage, winning two straight at the refurbished Finneran Pavilion after back-to-back losses there to Michigan and Furman last month.