Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Saturday’s Things To Know: A recap of all of the day’s college hoops action

By Rob DausterDec 8, 2018, 10:42 PM EST
Marquette beats No. 12 Wisconsin 74-69 in OT; Howard has 27 Hoosiers use 2nd-half charge to rally past Louisville 68-67 VIDEO: Big shots rain as Seton Hall upsets No. 9 Kentucky

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Tyus Battle, Syracuse

Without looking at the big picture, Tyus Battle had the kind of game that he — and Syracuse fans — will remember for a long time.

The resident All-American in Upstate New York, Battle went for 26 points on 8-for-18 shooting and hit a game-winning jumper with 2.5 seconds left as the Orange knocked off their archrival, Georgetown, 72-71, in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. He scored 21 of his 26 points after halftime, a performance that helped dig the Orange out of a 13 point hole that they had dug for themselves.

(As an aside, all that talk of Battle starting the season slow can officially be deaded. He’s popped off for 20 points in four of the five games during this five-game winning streak for the Orange, including 20 points in the win at Ohio State.)

Then there is the importance of this win for the Orange, both in terms of where their season is heading and what this means for their non-conference resume. Syracuse already has two questionable losses to their name, falling to both UConn and Oregon in Madison Square Garden in November. A home loss to a Georgetown team from a down-Big East that probably isn’t tournament bound isn’t the kind of thing that they need.

But a come-from-behind win in a rivalry game?

That’s a nice way to change the momentum of a season.

TEAM OF THE DAY

Tulsa students got a chance to storm the court on Saturday night, as the Golden Hurricne knocked off No. 16 Kansas State, 47-46.

(Yes. That score is correct.)

Good for Frank Haith. Good for Tulsa. Good for the American.

Very, very bad for Kansas State.

This is the second straight Saturday where Bruce Weber’s club has dropped a road game. Last week, they fell at Marquette. This week Tulsa. I think that it is time for us to truly question just how good this team actually is, and it’s not an answer that Kansas State fans are going to like. The problem? They can’t score. The Wildcats rank 99th in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and are shooting 28.2 percent from three, but you didn’t really need me to explain to you that this team can’t score after they put up 46 points on Tulsa.

Before the season, I made the point that Bruce Weber has quite a bit of pressure on him because of the overloaded expectations he had coming into the year, and this certainly isn’t going to help matters. It’s not a secret that Kansas State fans haven’t exactly been thrilled with his tenure, and struggling to find a way to win games like this is going to be a bad thing for him in the long-term.

ONIONS OF THE DAY

You tell me which shot was the Onions Of The Day.

Was it Myles Cale hitting the game-winner with 9.5 seconds left as Seton Hall upset No. 9 Kentucky, 84-83?

Was it Myles Powell burying a ridiculous step-back three to put the Pirates up three with 1.5 seconds left in regulation?

Or was it Keldon Johnson hitting the halfcourt shot to answer Powell, forcing the extra frame where Cale hit the game-winner?

SATURDAY’S BIGGEST WINNERS

SETON HALL AND MARQUETTE: The Big East badly needed to pick up some impressive non-conference wins, and they got two of them on Saturday: Seton Hall knocked off No. 9 Kentucky in overtime and Marquette knocked off No. 12 Wisconsin in overtime. For a conference that doesn’t have a clear second-best team when the best team is a reloading Villanova, these are the kind of wins that can turn a four-bid league into a five-bid league or a five-bid league into a six-bid league.

I don’t think I’m overstating that, either.

This was really important not just for these two teams, but for the league in general.

And at some point, I should probably mention that the Golden Eagles have now beaten Louisville, Kansas State and Wisconsin over the last two weeks. That’s pretty good.

INDIANA: The Hoosiers got 21 points from Romeo Langford and came from behind at home to land a win over Louisville in Assembly Hall. Indiana has had some struggles early on this season, as a young team built around a freshman and a banged-up Juwan Morgan has had their share of difficulties, but they’re getting the wins they need. Indiana is now 3-1 in games decided by one possession, and their only loss came at Arkansas, when they missed a layup and a tip-in before committing a foul on the ensuing rebound in a tie game. They should be fine in the long run.

FLORIDA STATE: The Seminoles knocked off UConn in the Never Forget Classic in Newark, landing another solid win and improving to 8-1 on the season. Like Indiana, Florida State has yet to truly click this year, but they now have wins over UConn, Purdue, Florida and LSU. That’s a pretty good resume for the first month of the season.

JORDAN POOLE: The concern with Michigan this season was always going to be whether or not they could find enough perimeter shooting to be able to keep the floor spaced, and Poole looks like he is providing the Wolverines with an answer. He had 26 points on Saturday in a win over South Carolina, and has now hit for at least 14 points in the last five games and six of the last seven games. He’s shooting 45.2 percent from three on the season and, after missing nine of his first 10 threes, he’s made 18 of the last 32 threes he’s attempted.

MISSISSIPPI STATE: I’ve been a doubter of Mississippi State this season, but after knocking off Clemson on Saturday afternoon, the No. 22 Bulldogs are 8-1 on the season, thanks in large part to the 28 points and eight threes that they got from Lamar Peters. Clemson is not a great team this season. Hell, I’m not sold they are actually a good team, especially when they are playing without Marcquise Reed. But a win is a win is a win, and Mississippi State got one that they needed on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA: Is Oklahoma actually better this year than they were with Trae Young last season? I don’t know if I fully believe it — they’ve beaten Florida, Notre Dame, Dayton and now Wichita State, albeit by 32 points while losing to Wisconsin by 20 — but I will say this much: They are better than I thought they would be this year. An NCAA tournament bid is within reach if they can do what they need to do in Big 12 play.

WESTERN KENTUCKY: The Hilltoppers are just 5-4 on the season, but after beating Arkansas on Saturday, they have two wins over high-major competition — the Razorbacks and West Virginia. You don’t want to see this group as a No. 15 seed in your bracket.

SATURDAY’S BIGGEST LOSERS

THE BIG EAST NOT NAMED SETON HALL OR MARQUETTE: We mentioned earlier how important it is for this league to go out and land some big wins during the remainder of non-conference play.

Well, Creighton got smoked at Nebraska. DePaul lost at Northwestern. Xavier got drummed by Cincinnati. Georgetown blew a 13 point halftime lead at Syracuse. Yes, all of those games came on the road, but all of those losses are going to hurt.

FLORIDA: The Gators lost their fourth game of the season, and this one might have been the most frustrating, as Mike White’s team had a shot at picking off No. 10 Michigan State slip through their fingers. Kyle Ahrens, of all people, scored the final seven points for the Spartans in a 63-59 victory.

NEW MEXICO STATE: The Aggies had a second half lead on No. 2 Kansas in Lawrence and blew it. Dedric Lawson scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half, including the last 14 points of the game for the Jayhawks, as Kansas eked out a 63-60 win.

FINAL THOUGHT

It is perfectly reasonable to drop Kentucky out of the top 25 come Monday morning.

Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Wildcats are not one of the top 25 teams in college basketball at this moment, and it certainly doesn’t mean that they can’t find a way to make themselves a favorite to get to the Final Four by the end of the season.

But as of today, after losing to an OK Seton Hall on a neutral court, Kentucky has not won a game against a high major opponent. They have not won a game away from Rupp Arena. They have not beaten a top that ranks in the top 75 on KenPom and have just two wins against teams that are in the top 150.

That’s just not a good resume.

And, frankly, they have not looked great in the games they have won, either. They struggled with Southern Illinois and UNC Greensboro. It was more difficult than it should have been to beat VMI and Winthrop.

This has happened before with Kentucky teams — Do you remember last season? — and it will happen with Kentucky teams again. It’s the way of the world when you deal with freshmen, and I don’t doubt that Cal will figure this thing out.

But as of right now, if you don’t think that Kentucky is one of the 25 best teams in college basketball, you’re probably right.

No. 3 Duke wins 4th straight, beats Yale 91-58

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 8:33 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman RJ Barrett had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and No. 3 Duke blew the game open in the second half to beat Yale 91-58 on Saturday.

Fellow rookie Zion Williamson had 20 points for the Blue Devils, who led 41-32 at halftime but hit their first six shots after the break to finally stretch out the lead. Duke (9-1) shot 57 percent after halftime and 49 percent overall for its fourth straight win.

Duke also got a scare when freshman point guard Tre Jones came up limping with an apparent left leg injury, which sidelined him for nearly all of the final 14 minutes. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Jones took a hit in the quad and might have also banged knees with someone but should be OK.

Miye Oni had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-3) before fouling out.

BIG PICTURE

Yale: The Bulldogs already had two power-conference wins, first by beating California in the Pac-12 China game to open the season and then by beating Miami on Dec. 1. But they couldn’t add another win to that total despite hanging within reach throughout the first half. Yale shot just 35 percent and finished with 23 turnovers that the Blue Devils converted into 24 points.

Duke: The Blue Devils head into an extended exam break off yet another lopsided win. They had their only true tests in the Maui Invitational, where they beat No. 8 Auburn by six before losing to now-No. 1 Gonzaga in the title game. Otherwise, they haven’t played a game closer than 21 points, including that dazzling opening-night romp against Kentucky. The Blue Devils also put up another big offensive total despite making just 5 of 21 3-pointers.

Marquette beats No. 12 Wisconsin 74-69 in OT; Howard has 27

AP Photo/Darren Hauck
Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 8:30 PM EST
MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 27 points, freshman Joey Hauser added 15 and hit big, late-game shots and Marquette grinded out a 74-69 win in overtime over No. 12 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Sam Hauser had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-2). But it was his little brother, Joey, who came up clutch playing in his first game in the heated in-state rivalry.

He scored four in the opening two minutes of overtime, including both free throws after Wisconsin’s Brad Davison was called for a flagrant foul with 3:35 left.

Tighter defense and a decided edge at the foul line boosted Marquette at the end.

The Golden Eagles were 22 of 34 from the charity stripe, with Howard going 12 of 15. Howard and Sacar Anim each missed twice at the line in the final 30 seconds to give Wisconsin extra chances.

But Ethan Happ was called for an over-the-back foul at the other end with 9.2 seconds. Ed Morrow’s two free throws gave Marquette a six-point lead to finally ice the game.

It made for a thrilling finish in the rivalry’s first game at Fiserv Forum, Marquette’s new downtown home.

Wisconsin, which was shooting 70 percent from the foul line this season, was 10 of 21 (48 percent) on Saturday. The Badgers were just 5 of 24 from 3-point range (21 percent).

Wisconsin wasted a terrific effort from Happ, who had 34 points on 16-of-21 shooting, along with 11 rebounds.

Marquette beat a team ranked 12th in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week, having defeated Kansas State the previous week.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers couldn’t balance Happ’s inside presence with outside shooting, which had been a strength this season. They missed 14 of their last 15 shots from beyond the arc. D’Mitrik Trice, who finished with 10 points, was just 1 of 6 from 3-point range. Davison went scoreless, missing all three of his 3s.

Marquette: The way the Golden Eagles won was another sign of the team’s renewed focus on defense. The Badgers broke through Marquette’s defensive wall early in the game, but had trouble getting off good shots late in the game. The presence of 6-foot-9 Theo John late, after he was mired by foul trouble, helped in the lane against Happ, a preseason All-American.

VIDEO: Tyus Battle’s late shot lifts Syracuse over Georgetown 72-71

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 8:27 PM EST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Tyus Battle scored 21 of his game-high 26 points in the second half, including the game winner with three seconds to go, and Syracuse overcame a 15-point deficit to defeat its longtime rival Georgetown 72-71 on Saturday.

Battle and the Orange were woeful in the first half. Battle was just 1 of 8 and the Orange were just 7-of-27 shooting, but Battle and Syracuse (7-2) came out with a vengeance in the final 20 minutes to overtake the Hoyas (7-2) and capture their fifth-straight victory.

Elijah Hughes had 15 points and Oshae Brissett added 12 for the Orange.

Jessie Govan led the Hoyas with 22 points. Mac McClung had 18 and Greg Malinowski chipped in with 11.

A 3 by Govan gave the Hoyas a 71-70 lead with just over a minute remaining. Marek Dolezaj drew a charge on Georgetown’s Jagan Mosely with 10 seconds to go, giving Battle the opportunity.

Georgetown took its largest lead of the game, 37-22, on a jumper by Trey Mourning when Syracuse stormed back on a 14-2 run. Battle scored 10 during the surge to bring the Orange to within three at 39-36. The Orange closed to 47-48 on a short jumper by Battle with 11:51 left.

The Orange took its first lead since a 5-3 margin, 50-48, on a 3 by Hughes and extended it to a six-point advantage on a floater by Brissett. Two consecutive 3s by Hughes kept the margin at six with under seven minutes to go. Malinowski’s third straight 3 brought the Hoyas to 60-59, and a free throw by Josh LeBlanc tied the score at 60. A 3 by Jahvon Blair and two free throws by Malinowski gave the Hoyas a 65-62 cushion with 4:50 remaining.

After a free throw by LeBlanc gave the Hoyas a 66-64 lead, Jalen Carey hit a desperation 3 with 2:35 left to give Syracuse a 67-66 lead. Govan’s jumper made it 68-67 Hoyas, but a 3 by Battle gave Syracuse a 70-68 edge with 1:28 to go.

McClung scored 13 points and Govan added nine, leading the Hoyas to a 35-22 halftime lead. Syracuse took an early 5-3 lead when the Hoyas went on an 8-0 run to take control. Syracuse, which went more than six minutes without scoring, got no closer than five points the rest of the half.

The Orange’s output represented the second-fewest points scored by Syracuse in a half in the Carrier Dome’s 38-year history. Syracuse started the game shooting just 4 of 22 and ended the half 7 of 28 and a meager 1-of-14 shooting from 3. Battle, Brissett and Hughes, Syracuse’s leading scorers, were a combined 3 of 18 for 14 points.

The Hoyas also dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Orange 28-19.

BIG PICTURE:

Georgetown: This one will sting for a long time. The Hoyas seemed firmly in control but let this one slip away. They’ll have one week to get shrug it off.

Syracuse: The Orange will need to play with the intensity they displayed in the second half. Jalen Carey gave Syracuse a much-needed spark off the bench subbing for the foul-plagued Frank Howard.

Igbanu helps Tulsa top No. 16 Kansas State 47-46

AP Photo/Dave Crenshaw
Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 8:20 PM EST
TULSA, Okla. — Martins Igbanu made a go-ahead jump hook with 1:51 remaining, and Tulsa edged No. 16 Kansas State 47-46 on Saturday.

Curran Scott scored 14 points for Tulsa (7-3), and Igbanu had nine points and six rebounds. The Hurricane got their second straight victory against the Big 12, also topping Oklahoma State 74-71 on Wednesday.

Kansas State had one last chance in the final seconds, but Barry Brown Jr. rimmed out a floater on a drive into the lane. Several tips misfired and the Tulsa students stormed the court to celebrate.

Xavier Sneed had 13 points and 10 rebounds, but the Wildcats (6-2) shot 30.5 percent (18 for 59) from the field. They also committed 16 turnovers.

The Hurricane also struggled offensively, shooting 38 percent (19 for 50) and committing 15 turnovers. They were outrebounded 42-34 by the Wildcats.

Tulsa opened a 45-40 lead on a long 3-pointer by Jeriah Horne with 4:19 left. But Kansas State came right back.

Sneed made two 3-pointers to help the Wildcats to a 46-45 lead with 2:24 left, setting the stage for Igbanu’s big play.

Tulsa’s matchup zone defense baffled Kansas State all game long, just as it did in a 61-54 victory in 2017. Dean Wade, the Wildcats’ leading scorer coming into the day, finished with two points on 1-for-6 shooting. Brown and Kamau Stokes combined to shoot 4 for 24.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats made 4 of 32 3-pointers in the 2017 loss and were slightly better against the zone this time at 5 of 19. Kansas State played physical defense without fouling in the second half, committing just one team foul.

Tulsa: The Hurricane is proving to be one tough team at home, having won 13 consecutive games at the Reynolds Center and 22 of 24 overall.

Hoosiers use 2nd-half charge to rally past Louisville 68-67

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 5:53 PM EST
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Romeo Langford scored 21 points and Juwan Morgan added 15 Saturday to help Indiana rally for a 68-67 victory over Louisville.

The Hoosiers (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) have won three straight overall and snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. They needed a late 8-3 run to take control and two free throws from Langford with 2.2 seconds left to seal it.

Jordan Nwora finished with a career-high 24 points as the Cardinals (6-3) had a three-game winning streak end. Christen Cunningham added 16 points including a 3-pointer from near midcourt as the buzzer sounded.

Louisville led most of the game and never trailed until Rob Phinisee made a 3-pointer with 8:36 to go.

It didn’t last long. The Cardinals retook a 50-49 lead when Nwora made a 3 on the ensuing possession but gave it right back when Morgan completed a 3-point play with 7:48 left.

Langford followed that with two free throws to make it 54-50.

Then, on a day the Cardinals shot just 34.5 percent from the field in the second half, they stormed back.

After Nwora’s 3, Ryan McMahon scored on a cutting layup to give Louisville a 55-54 lead with 4:14 to go. The Cardinals retook the lead twice more, the last coming on Cunningham’s two free throws with 1:37 left.

But the Hoosiers allowed only one basket after taking a 63-58 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals appeared to be on the verge of cracking the Top 25. But a dismal second half dropped them to 1-5 all-time in Bloomington and will likely force them to wait at least another week.

Indiana: It hasn’t been pretty but the Hoosiers have strung three straight wins over power-conference teams — all by one or two points. It should force voters to take note and should be enough to get Indiana into the rankings.