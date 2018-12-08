More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

Paschall, No. 21 Villanova beat Saint Joseph’s 70-58

Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 5:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Eric Paschall had 14 points and nine rebounds, and No. 21 Villanova beat Saint Joseph’s 70-58 on Saturday for its 25th straight Big 5 victory.

Joe Cremo and Phil Booth scored 12 points apiece as the Wildcats (8-2) continued their dominance of the long-standing city series with Philadelphia rivals Saint Joseph’s, Penn, La Salle and Temple. Jermaine Samuels added 11 points.

Lamarr Kimble led Saint Joseph’s with 22 points. The Hawks were missing Charlie Brown, the top scorer in the Atlantic 10. He sprained his ankle in a win at Princeton on Wednesday.

Trailing 62-40 midway through the second half, the Hawks went on a 16-0 run to make things interesting. But a Booth 3-pointer and a Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree three-point play with 1:05 remaining helped seal Villanova’s sixth straight win.

Fresh off come-from-behind Big 5 victories over La Salle and Temple, Villanova began to pull away from Saint Joseph’s late in the first half, taking a 38-28 lead into halftime on the strength of four 3-pointers from Cremo and two from Paschall, including one in the final minute.

The Wildcats extended their lead to 48-31 three minutes into the second half after back-to-back buckets from freshman Cole Swider capped a 10-0 run. Swider scored all eight of his points in the second half.

The Wildcats, whose last loss in the city series came on Dec. 5, 2012, to Temple, can complete their sixth straight perfect 4-0 Big 5 season vs. Penn on Tuesday at the Palestra.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Joseph’s: Since last beating Villanova on Dec. 17, 2011, the Hawks have lost to their nearby rivals by an average of nearly 23 points over their last seven meetings.

Villanova: The Wildcats are establishing more of a home-court advantage, winning two straight at the refurbished Finneran Pavilion after back-to-back losses there to Michigan and Furman last month.

Hoosiers use 2nd-half charge to rally past Louisville 68-67

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 5:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Romeo Langford scored 21 points and Juwan Morgan added 15 Saturday to help Indiana rally for a 68-67 victory over Louisville.

The Hoosiers (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) have won three straight overall and snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. They needed a late 8-3 run to take control and two free throws from Langford with 2.2 seconds left to seal it.

Jordan Nwora finished with a career-high 24 points as the Cardinals (6-3) had a three-game winning streak end. Christen Cunningham added 16 points including a 3-pointer from near midcourt as the buzzer sounded.

Louisville led most of the game and never trailed until Rob Phinisee made a 3-pointer with 8:36 to go.

It didn’t last long. The Cardinals retook a 50-49 lead when Nwora made a 3 on the ensuing possession but gave it right back when Morgan completed a 3-point play with 7:48 left.

Langford followed that with two free throws to make it 54-50.

Then, on a day the Cardinals shot just 34.5 percent from the field in the second half, they stormed back.

After Nwora’s 3, Ryan McMahon scored on a cutting layup to give Louisville a 55-54 lead with 4:14 to go. The Cardinals retook the lead twice more, the last coming on Cunningham’s two free throws with 1:37 left.

But the Hoosiers allowed only one basket after taking a 63-58 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals appeared to be on the verge of cracking the Top 25. But a dismal second half dropped them to 1-5 all-time in Bloomington and will likely force them to wait at least another week.

Indiana: It hasn’t been pretty but the Hoosiers have strung three straight wins over power-conference teams — all by one or two points. It should force voters to take note and should be enough to get Indiana into the rankings.

No. 5 Michigan stays unbeaten, tops South Carolina 89-78

AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 3:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jordan Poole scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half, and No. 5 Michigan remained unbeaten with an 89-78 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (4-5) scored more points than any team all season against Michigan. But the Wolverines (10-0) were ahead by six at halftime, and they led comfortably for most of the second half.

Iggy Brazdeikis scored 17 points and Jon Teske added 15 for Michigan. Chris Silva led South Carolina with 18.

Michigan was coming off its first close game of the season — a two-point win at Northwestern on Tuesday night. The Wolverines were uncharacteristically careless against South Carolina, turning the ball over 11 times in the first half.

Still, Michigan went on a 13-2 run near the end of the first and led 42-36 at halftime.

Poole went to work in the second half with a pair of 3-pointers and a dunk, putting the Wolverines up 56-45. The sophomore guard scored 15 points in the first 10 minutes of the half.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: No opponent had shot better than 45 percent from the field against Michigan. The Gamecocks finished at 52 and also won the turnover battle against the Wolverines. South Carolina was done in by fouls. Michigan shot 23 of 30 on free throws while the Gamecocks were just 9 of 14.

Michigan: The Wolverines had held every opponent under 40 percent from the floor until their last two games, when Northwestern and South Carolina eclipsed that. So Michigan hasn’t been as dominant this week at the defensive end, but the Wolverines had five players score at least 12 points Saturday and won without much drama.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Nobody ahead of Michigan lost this week, although Sunday’s matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 7 Tennessee could affect where the Wolverines end up in the next ranking.

No. 10 Michigan State holds off Florida late, wins 63-59

AP Photo/Matt Stamey
Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 3:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kyle Aherns scored Michigan State’s final seven points, including a two-handed jam with 8.7 seconds remaining, and No. 10 Michigan beat Florida 63-59 on Saturday.

Aherns barely beat the shot clock with his baseline slam, giving the Spartans the final points in a game the Gators made close thanks mostly to freshman Andrew Nembhard late.

Florida (5-4) cut Michigan State’s lead to 56-53 on KeVaughn Allen’s 3-pointer with 3:24 to play, but Aherns answered from the corner on the other end. Aherns added a reverse layup on the Spartans’ next possession.

The Gators forced a missed shot and a turnover, getting a chance to tie the game. But Allen missed an off-balanced shot going to the rim with 43 seconds to play.

Aherns delivered the knockout blow on the other end, driving the baseline and stuffing one home.

Xavier Tillman led the Spartans (8-2) with 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Joshua Langford and Nick Ward added 13 points apiece for Michigan State, which finished with a season low in points.

Tillman and Ward combined to make 12 of 15 shots, most of them in the paint.

Nembhard and Allen led the Gators with 13 each. Nembhard made four of Florida’s last seven baskets and had assists on two others.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: The Spartans answered every Florida run. The Gators cut the lead to three late in the first half, and Cassius Winston hit a floater in the lane. Florida got it to four three times in the second half and Michigan State responded each time.

Florida: Coach Mike White admittedly has a team built to shoot 3-pointers, and the Gators are tough to beat when they make them. But they missed 16 of 21 against the Spartans, getting few open looks.

RETURN TRIP

Michigan State’s visit completed a home-and-home series that opened in East Lansing three years ago. The return trip was pushed back because of renovations to the O’Connell Center in 2016 and then due to the Big Ten’s conference scheduling changes last year.

FAMILIAR FACES

Former Florida players Teddy Dupay, Casey Prather and Kasey Hill were in attendance.

Christian James has 14 points, 13 rebounds; Oklahoma tops Wichita St.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 3:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

OKLAHOMA CITY — Christian James had 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds to help Oklahoma defeat Wichita State 80-48 on Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

James, the Big 12’s leading scorer with nearly 20 points per game, made 3 of 6 3-pointers.

Miles Reynolds scored 14 points, Matt Freeman scored 11 and Aaron Calixte added 10 for the Sooners (8-1).

Oklahoma held the Shockers to 24.2 percent shooting and now have held three of its past four opponents under 60 points.

Markis McDuffie scored 19 points for Wichita State, but he made just 6 of 17 shots. No one else scored in double figures for the Shockers (4-4).

The Sooners led 25-22 in the first half, and a 3-pointer by James highlighted a 7-0 run that pushed Oklahoma’s lead to 32-22. Oklahoma led 32-27 at halftime behind 12 points and 10 rebounds from James.

A 3-pointer by freshman Jamal Bieniemy early in the second half pushed Oklahoma’s lead back up to 10. A 3-pointer by Calixte increased the lead to 51-34, and the Sooners controlled the rest of the game.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers, who beat Big 12 Conference member Baylor last Saturday, had been competitive in their other losses this season. The Shockers had been averaging 74.7 points per game before getting shut down on Saturday.

Oklahoma: The Sooners improved a nonconference resume that already included wins over Florida and Notre Dame. Oklahoma outrebounded the Shockers 52-33 and posted its largest victory margin of the season.

VIDEO: Big shots rain as Seton Hall upsets No. 9 Kentucky

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray
By Rob DausterDec 8, 2018, 2:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

Myles Powell finished with 28 points and Myles Cale added 17 points, including the game-winning three with 9.5 seconds left, as Seton Hall landed a critical win over No. 9 Kentucky, 84-83, in overtime.

The Pirates, who replaced four starters this season, have had some promising performances during the young season but they have not quite landed the wins. They did just that on Saturday thanks to Cale, who buried this three in the extra period to move the Pirates to 6-3 on the season:

That wasn’t close to the wildest shot of the game, however.

Let’s go back to the end of regulation, which will end up being one of the craziest sequences of the season. It starts with Powell, who buried a ridiculous, step-back three over Immanuel Quickley with 1.5 seconds left to give Seton Hall a 70-67 lead:

Kentucky, of course, had an answer, as Keldon Johnson knocked down a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to force the extra frame:

This loss drops Kentucky to 7-2 on the season, with their two losses coming to the only two high-major teams that they have played this season. P.J. Washington finished with 29 points and 13 boards for Kentucky.