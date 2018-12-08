Hoosiers use 2nd-half charge to rally past Louisville 68-67

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Romeo Langford scored 21 points and Juwan Morgan added 15 Saturday to help Indiana rally for a 68-67 victory over Louisville.

The Hoosiers (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) have won three straight overall and snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. They needed a late 8-3 run to take control and two free throws from Langford with 2.2 seconds left to seal it.

Jordan Nwora finished with a career-high 24 points as the Cardinals (6-3) had a three-game winning streak end. Christen Cunningham added 16 points including a 3-pointer from near midcourt as the buzzer sounded.

Louisville led most of the game and never trailed until Rob Phinisee made a 3-pointer with 8:36 to go.

It didn’t last long. The Cardinals retook a 50-49 lead when Nwora made a 3 on the ensuing possession but gave it right back when Morgan completed a 3-point play with 7:48 left.

Langford followed that with two free throws to make it 54-50.

Then, on a day the Cardinals shot just 34.5 percent from the field in the second half, they stormed back.

After Nwora’s 3, Ryan McMahon scored on a cutting layup to give Louisville a 55-54 lead with 4:14 to go. The Cardinals retook the lead twice more, the last coming on Cunningham’s two free throws with 1:37 left.

But the Hoosiers allowed only one basket after taking a 63-58 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals appeared to be on the verge of cracking the Top 25. But a dismal second half dropped them to 1-5 all-time in Bloomington and will likely force them to wait at least another week.

Indiana: It hasn’t been pretty but the Hoosiers have strung three straight wins over power-conference teams — all by one or two points. It should force voters to take note and should be enough to get Indiana into the rankings.