Matthew Holst/Getty Images

No. 18 Iowa cruises past Iowa State in chippy Cy-Hawk rivalry game

Associated PressDec 7, 2018, 12:02 AM EST
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A 22-point loss at Michigan State left many wondering if the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes were for real.

Iowa answered its critics on Thursday night by stomping archrival Iowa State — almost literally — to snap a two-game losing streak.

Tyler Cook had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Isaiah Moss added 20 points and the Hawkeyes cruised to a 98-84 victory in a game marked by skirmishes in the first half and after the whistle.

Nicholas Baer had 11 of his 14 points in the second half for the Hawkeyes (7-2), who shot 57.4 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Cyclones 44-24.

“We wanted to establish our running game. We wanted to establish our ability to move the ball, and get a lot of people involved — and then we had to rebound,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

Iowa took control with a 16-2 run late in the first half, and the Hawkeyes pushed their lead to 63-47 on Baer’s 3-pointer early in the second half. Baer, who finished 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, then buried another 3 to make it 68-49.

Freshman Talen Horton-Tucker briefly pulled the Cyclones (7-2) within eight with 6:05 left, but Iowa responded with eight quick points to put the game out of reach.

Horton-Tucker scored 21 points and Marial Shayok had 19 for Iowa State, which had won its previous four games.

“We missed some bunnies. We could have scored 90. But you can’t give up 98 and win on the road anywhere,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said.

Iowa junior Cordell Pemsl, who had planned to redshirt this season, made a surprise return to the lineup and had eight points and six boards off the bench. Freshman Joe Wieskamp also played after spraining his ankle in Monday’s 90-68 loss at Michigan State and had seven points.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Pemsl had been bothered in the offseason by a knee injury he sustained in high school, and the Hawkeyes announced late last month that he would have to have surgery to remove hardware around that knee before he could play again. But Pemsl decided to practice on Tuesday, and felt good enough to go. “There’s nothing structurally wrong with my leg,” Pemsl said. “I’m allowed to play (if the pain) is tolerable.”

Iowa State: Iowa State sophomore star Lindell Wigginton has been out since the second game of the season with a strained foot. The Cyclones really could have used his ability to break down a defense for easy buckets, especially during Iowa’s big run in the first half.

CHIPPY, CHIPPY

Late in the first half, Connor McCaffery — the son of coach Fran McCaffery — and Iowa State’s Michael Jacobson started yelling at each other. Pemsl ran over and shoved Jacobson, who then shoved Pemsl back. Iowa State got two shots and the ball once the officials sorted it all out, but all the Cyclones could do with it was a free throw and a shot clock violation. The teams got into another mini-skirmish after the final whistle, forcing Fran McCaffery to drag Cook off the court. “It was a spirited game from the beginning, and that’s what you expect,” Fran McCaffery said. “Wish it didn’t happen.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa looked as if it might be headed out of the poll after that decisive defeat against the Spartans. But what the Hawkeyes did to Iowa State, which could have been ranked come Monday with a win, might be enough for them to stay in the Top 25.

HE SAID IT

“I apologize to Iowa and the staff. I didn’t represent those moments the right way. I apologize. Right is right, and I was wrong and I apologize for that,” Prohm said. “It got chippy at the end. But we should have played better. We should have played harder.”

Thursday’s Things To Know: Purdue survives, Iowa wins, Arizona comes back

Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 7, 2018, 2:12 AM EST
It wasn’t a busy Thursday night on the college hoops calendar, but there was enough action to keep you occupied once Derrick Henry made it clear that football wasn’t going to be interesting.

1. CARSEN EDWARDS STRUGGLED AGAIN, BUT MADE WINNING PLAYS

Edwards entered this season as a favorite to win the National Player of the Year award, and while his raw numbers have been pretty impressive — he did enter Thursday night averaging 24.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 boards — his efficiency has been down and he’s struggled to find a rhythm in games.

That’s not necessarily a surprise, mind you. Purdue is shuffling a number of pieces into new and bigger roles this season, and that takes some time. But we are approaching a point where we should start asking just how much of a concern this is. The Big Ten is loaded this year, and the Boilermakers are struggling to find out where, exactly, their supporting cast resides.

Here’s the good news: Purdue beat No. 23 Maryland, 62-60, an important home win in a league race where 9-11 could be good enough to get into the tournament. The better news: They won while Edwards went 4-for-15 from the floor, as their star had a pair of assists and forced a critical turnover down the stretch. Performances matter, but at the end of the day, a win is a win is a win, and Edwards got them over the line.

2. NO. 18 IOWA LANDS ANOTHER IMPRESSIVE WIN

As if the Big Ten hadn’t already proven enough.

Iowa shook off a 22-point loss to Michigan State on Thursday night to lay the smack down on in-state rival Iowa State. The final score was 98-84, but the game never really felt in doubt in the second half. Tyler Cook led the way with 26 points and 11 boards, while Isaiah Moss chipped in with 20 of his own.

Worth noting for Iowa State: Lindell Wigginton did not play. He’s been out since the second game of the season with a strained foot.

3. ARIZONA AVOIDS EMBARRASSMENT

The Wildcats trailed by 12 points at halftime against Utah Valley State, but Brandon Randolph scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half — including hitting four threes in the opening four minutes of the half — to erase the deficit and help ensure that the Wildcat would extend their non-conference home-winning streak to 52 games.

Brandon Williams added 15 points, 10 boards and five assists for Sean Miller’s club, who improved to 7-2 on the season. Arizona replaced all five starters off of last year’s team and not much was expected out of the Wildcats this year, but we’re now more than a month into the season, and the only losses to their name are against top ten teams Auburn and Gonzaga.

Edwards’ late flurry leads Purdue past No. 23 Maryland 62-60

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 6, 2018, 10:00 PM EST
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Carsen Edwards scored 20 points and Aaron Wheeler had a season-high 15 on Thursday to help Purdue pull off a 62-60 upset over No. 23 Maryland.

The Boilermakers (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak and avoided going 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 2013-14.

Anthony Cowan Jr. finished with 18 points and six assists for the Terrapins (7-2, 1-1). Bruno Fernando had 10 points and 13 rebounds while Darryl Morsell scored 12 points.

The Terrapins had plenty of chances to seize control on the road and even had a shot to win it at the buzzer when Morsell attempted a 3-pointer right in front of the Maryland bench. But Nojel Eastern blocked the shot to seal the victory.

Purdue, playing its third straight ranked opponent on the schedule, finally took advantage of Edwards’ decisive closing flurry to pull ahead after trailing for most of the first 33 minutes.

The Boilermakers charged back quickly from a 34-30 halftime deficit and tied the score when center Mat Haarms and forward Grady Eifert made back-to-back 3s with 14:05 to play.

Neither team could build a lead of more than three until Edwards hit the last of his three 3s to give Purdue a 55-54 edge. He then dumped the ball off to Wheeler for a layup and fed the wide-open Haarms for a dunk that made it 59-54 with 5:18 left.

Maryland never recovered. It turned the ball over three times in the final five minutes and missed a free throw before Cowan made two free throws to get Maryland to 60-59 with 7.2 seconds left.

Edwards answered with two more free throws and Morsell’s potential winner never had a chance.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins shot 28.6 percent from the field in the second half, finished the game going 1 of 9 from the field and scored only six points in the final 7 1/2 minutes.

Purdue: While the Boilermakers continue to struggle offensively, coach Matt Painter had to like the grit his team showed. And Edwards eventually found a way to lead his teammates to a crucial victory.

Top five prospect Vernon Carey commits to Duke

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 6, 2018, 12:45 PM EST
1 Comment

Vernon Carey Jr. announced on Thursday afternoon that he has committed to play his college ball at Duke.

Carey is a consensus top three prospect in the class, and there are some outlets that consider Carey to be the best prospect in the 2019.

A burly, 6-foot-10 left-handed post presence, Carey has is a physical prospect with the strength you would expect from the son of an NFL offensive lineman. Keeping weight off is going to be something that will be a key for him in the long-term — he was a star at the Peach Jam in July after he shed more than 20 pounds during the spring — not only because he has a body-type that can hold quite a bit of weight easily, but because he isn’t blessed with the kind of physical gifts that a lot of the highly-regarded big men these days are.

He doesn’t have an overwhelming wingspan and he isn’t the kind of quick-twitch athlete that Marvin Bagley III or Zion Williamson are. What he is is a dominant low-post scorer with terrific hands, a knack for rebounding and a nice touch around the basket that he has extended out to the three-point line.

We wrote about why Carey is the best player in this class from Peach Jam.

Carey joins top 30 prospects Wendell Moore and Boogie Ellis in Duke’s 2019 recruiting class.

Dupree McBrayer leads Minnesota to big win days after mom’s death

Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP
By Rob DausterDec 6, 2018, 10:14 AM EST
Minnesota landed a come-from-behind win over No. 24 Nebraska in The Barn on Wednesday night, erasing a 13-point second half deficit to beat the Huskers 85-78.

The win was particularly emotional for Minnesota’s senior point guard Dupree McBrayer. After a months-long battle with cancer, his mother, Tayra McFarlane, passed away on Monday. She was 58 years old.

“Heartbroken to say the least,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “Woke up thinking yesterday was a dream but it finally hit me. Reality sets in and my mother is gone. RIP Momma and I hope to make you proud everyday.”

The Nebraska program wore t-shirts emblazoned with RIP Tayra to warm-up in on Wednesday:

“In 2014-15, we had a couple players lose [parents],” Nebraska head coach Tim Miles said after the game. “It felt like the right thing to do.”

McBrayer didn’t just play on Wednesday night, he played well. He had four first half assists and buried a three in the second half that helped cap the comeback and seal the win.

“I thought that shot he hit late was quite a moment,” Miles said. “I couldn’t help but think for a brief moment what that was about.”

“It was heartbreaking to see,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said after the game, tears in his eyes. “One of my favorite moms. She was a cool lady and raised a great kid. I don’t care about basketball. She raised a really, really good kid.”

McFarlane worked at Rikers Island in New York City for three decades while raising Dupree and his two older brothers. She had recently retired, Pitino said, so that she would have more free time to travel the country and watch her youngest’s senior season.

After the game, McBrayer, clearly emotional, got hugs from everyone on both teams.

“The gas was off and the electric was off,” McBrayer told the Minneapolis Star Tribune earlier this season. “But she would try to earn enough to get it back on. She did the best she could to put me through the best life. I couldn’t be more thankful to her.”

Rui Hachimura keeps No. 1 Gonzaga undefeated with buzzer-beater

Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 6, 2018, 1:28 AM EST
Rui Hachimura scored 26 points and hit the game-winning jumper with 0.6 seconds left as No. 1 Gonzaga survived an upset bid from their in-state rival, Washington, 81-79 on Wednesday night.

Gonzaga held a 40-30 lead at the break, but the Huskies came storming out in the second half, using a 15-2 run to take the lead.

Jaylen Nowell led the way for Washington with 26 points and six assists.

For Gonzaga, Zach Norvell added 14 points, seven assists and six boards while Brandon Clarke chipped in with 10 points and 11 boards, eight of which came on the offensive end of the floor. While the Zags did have 21 assists on 27 made field goals, the second half was the first time that we could really see how much this team is missing Killian Tillie. His ability to be an initiator offensively and an outlet at the high post would have been a difference-maker against this Washington zone.

Luckily for the Zags, it didn’t matter.

Rui saved the day again.

If you recall, he also hit the game-winning shot against Duke in the Maui Invitational.