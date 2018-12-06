More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Top five prospect Vernon Carey commits to Duke

By Rob DausterDec 6, 2018, 12:45 PM EST
Vernon Carey Jr. announced on Thursday afternoon that he has committed to play his college ball at Duke.

Carey is a consensus top three prospect in the class, and there are some outlets that consider Carey to be the best prospect in the 2019.

A burly, 6-foot-10 left-handed post presence, Carey has is a physical prospect with the strength you would expect from the son of an NFL offensive lineman. Keeping weight off is going to be something that will be a key for him in the long-term — he was a star at the Peach Jam in July after he shed more than 20 pounds during the spring — not only because he has a body-type that can hold quite a bit of weight easily, but because he isn’t blessed with the kind of physical gifts that a lot of the highly-regarded big men these days are.

He doesn’t have an overwhelming wingspan and he isn’t the kind of quick-twitch athlete that Marvin Bagley III or Zion Williamson are. What he is is a dominant low-post scorer with terrific hands, a knack for rebounding and a nice touch around the basket that he has extended out to the three-point line.

We wrote about why Carey is the best player in this class from Peach Jam.

Carey joins top 30 prospects Wendell Moore and Boogie Ellis in Duke’s 2019 recruiting class.

Dupree McBrayer leads Minnesota to big win days after mom’s death

By Rob DausterDec 6, 2018, 10:14 AM EST
Minnesota landed a come-from-behind win over No. 24 Nebraska in The Barn on Wednesday night, erasing a 13-point second half deficit to beat the Huskers 85-78.

The win was particularly emotional for Minnesota’s senior point guard Dupree McBrayer. After a months-long battle with cancer, his mother, Tayra McFarlane, passed away on Monday. She was 58 years old.

“Heartbroken to say the least,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “Woke up thinking yesterday was a dream but it finally hit me. Reality sets in and my mother is gone. RIP Momma and I hope to make you proud everyday.”

The Nebraska program wore t-shirts emblazoned with RIP Tayra to warm-up in on Wednesday:

“In 2014-15, we had a couple players lose [parents],” Nebraska head coach Tim Miles said after the game. “It felt like the right thing to do.”

McBrayer didn’t just play on Wednesday night, he played well. He had four first half assists and buried a three in the second half that helped cap the comeback and seal the win.

“I thought that shot he hit late was quite a moment,” Miles said. “I couldn’t help but think for a brief moment what that was about.”

“It was heartbreaking to see,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said after the game, tears in his eyes. “One of my favorite moms. She was a cool lady and raised a great kid. I don’t care about basketball. She raised a really, really good kid.”

McFarlane worked at Rikers Island in New York City for three decades while raising Dupree and his two older brothers. She had recently retired, Pitino said, so that she would have more free time to travel the country and watch her youngest’s senior season.

After the game, McBrayer, clearly emotional, got hugs from everyone on both teams.

“The gas was off and the electric was off,” McBrayer told the Minneapolis Star Tribune earlier this season. “But she would try to earn enough to get it back on. She did the best she could to put me through the best life. I couldn’t be more thankful to her.”

VIDEO: Rui Hachimura keeps No. 1 Gonzaga undefeated with buzzer-beating bucket

By Rob DausterDec 6, 2018, 1:28 AM EST
Rui Hachimura scored 26 points and hit the game-winning jumper with 0.6 seconds left as No. 1 Gonzaga survived an upset bid from their in-state rival, Washington, 81-79 on Wednesday night.

Gonzaga held a 40-30 lead at the break, but the Huskies came storming out in the second half, using a 15-2 run to take the lead.

Jaylen Nowell led the way for Washington with 26 points and six assists.

For Gonzaga, Zach Norvell added 14 points, seven assists and six boards while Brandon Clarke chipped in with 10 points and 11 boards, eight of which came on the offensive end of the floor. While the Zags did have 21 assists on 27 made field goals, the second half was the first time that we could really see how much this team is missing Killian Tillie. His ability to be an initiator offensively and an outlet at the high post would have been a difference-maker against this Washington zone.

Luckily for the Zags, it didn’t matter.

Rui saved the day again.

If you recall, he also hit the game-winning shot against Duke in the Maui Invitational.

Wednesday’s Things To Know: Texas drops third straight, Amir Coffey shines for Minnesota and Fran Dunphy faces Villanova for final time

By Travis HinesDec 5, 2018, 11:53 PM EST
There wasn’t a game between ranked opponents Wednesday evening, but the night wasn’t without drama or excitement. Any night in which  Zion Williamson throws an alley-oop off the backboard to R.J. Barrett is a good night. Here’s what else you need to know from Wednesday’s action.

TEXAS IN TROUBLE?

There weren’t exactly monumental expectations for Texas coming into this season. Still, with Kerwin Roach, Dylan Osetkowski, Matt Coleman and Jericho Sims all back, the idea was the Longhorns would be pretty good. At least good enough to keep mentions of Shaka Smart’s 50-50 record in three seasons in Austin to a minimum. That theory is being tested early.

Texas lost its third-consecutive game Wednesday, the second-straight at home to a mid-major, with Smart’s former program, VCU, outlasting the Longhorns 54-53 at the Erwin Center. The Longhorns lost to Michigan State, no shame there, to start this slide, but after a loss to Radford and now the Rams, both of whom ranked outside the KenPom top-100, there is a bit of reason for alarm.

The Longhorns’ shooting is abysmal with a 28.9 percent mark from 3-point range and an effective field goal percentage of 47. They’re giving up a ton of offensive rebounds with opponents grabbing 31.7 percent of their misses, a rather astounding number for a team giving Osetkowski, Sims and Jaxon Hayes big minutes in the frontcourt. It also seems like some frustration may be setting in:

 

Texas is playing good defense – KenPom has them at 11th in adjusted D – and there is plenty of time to get things right, but Purdue is looming Saturday so things may get uglier before they get better. And both Texas and Smart have to hope things do eventually get better.

 

AMIR COFFEY SHINES IN GOPHERS WIN ON EMOTIONAL NIGHT

Amir Coffey looked like a star in the making for Minnesota after a freshman season in which the 6-foot-8 Hopkins, Minn. native and son of a former Gopher averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. However, a shoulder injury robbed him of the second half of his sophomore season, the second major injury of his career after he broke his leg and tore his ACL in high school. Given that, it was probably fair to wonder what type of player would return to Williams Arena.

The junior looked like a superstar Wednesday as he scored a career-high 32 points while tallying six rebounds and six assists as the Gophers erased a double-digit second-half deficit to beat No. 24 Nebraska, 85-78, in Minneapolis.

It was unquestionably a breakout game for Coffey, who had played well for much of the season to this point, but had produced nothing like this, topping a personal-best in the scoring department that he set as a freshman.

It was a major win for the Gophers, who were on the cusp of losing for the third time in four games and starting the Big Ten slate 0-2. It was especially important – and poignant – as Gopher guard Dupree McBrayer played while mourning the death of his mother, Tayra, who died Monday after a battle with cancer.

PHILLY FAREWELL

Temple has a full season to go, but there was a sort of finale Wednesday for coach Fran Dunphy, who is retiring at the end of the season. He coached his final game against Villanova, a 69-59 loss to rival Philadelphia school and reigning national champions.

The Owls haven’t beaten Jay Wright’s program since 2012, but neither has any other Big 5 team. Temple was the last to do it, exactly six years ago to the day.

Villanova seems to have righted the ship after a rocky couple days in November in which Michigan blasted them by 26 and Furman beat them by eight in OT with both games coming at home. SInce, they’ve won five-straight, including wins against Oklahoma State and Florida State on neutral courts. They’ve got St. Joe’s and Penn before a big showdown with Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 15.

Samuels’ 3s lead No. 21 Villanova past Temple 69-59

Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 11:13 PM EST
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Jermaine Samuels hit three 3-pointers in the second half that kept No. 21 Villanova from its worst home losing streak in 25 years and helped knock off Temple 69-59 on Wednesday night.

The national champion Wildcats (7-2) also won their 24th straight game against Big 5 teams — the annual round-robin games against city rivals Saint Joseph’s, Penn, La Salle and the Owls. Villanova hasn’t lost a city series game in six years on the dot — 76-61 on Dec. 5, 2012, against, yup, the Owls.

This year’s Owls (7-2) gave the Wildcats a heck of a game that made another upset seem quite possible.

The Wildcats had reeled off a record Big 5 winning streak without much of a challenge as they ascended from the best in the city to best in the nation. They have won two national championships since they last lost a Big 5 game. But the Wildcats lost four players in the NBA draft and don’t have any immediate lottery picks set to replace them.

Villanova pumped $65 million into a renovation of the Pavilion that has yet to develop a formidable home-court edge. The Wildcats were stunned in consecutive losses to Michigan, in a national championship rematch, and in overtime to Furman that dumped them from the Top 25. They rebounded to win a tournament in Florida but were tested on Saturday in a seven-point win against La Salle.

Temple pushed Villanova to the brink of its first three-game losing streak at the Pavilion since 1993.

The Owls were off to their best start since the 2012-13 team went 8-1 but had yet to play a Top 25 team. Shizz Alston Jr and Quinton Rose both came in averaging 17.1 points but each struggled against the Wildcats. Nate Pierre-Louis keyed Temple’s surge and kept the lead at four with 6:20 left.

Saddiq Bey and Eric Paschall slipped in on the weak side for two put-back dunks that sparked Villanova’s rally and Samuels buried a 3 from the top of the arc as part of a 10-0 run.

Rose had opened the second half with a 3 that put the Owls ahead 26-24 and scored a fast-break layup off a turnover for a seven-point lead that silenced the home crowd. The Wildcats missed 17 of 22 shots in one stretch until Samuels hit a 3 that pulled them within two.

Samuels scored a career-high 15 points and Paschall had 10 in an off night for Villanova.

Pierre-Louis led the Owls with 17 points.

Maybe it was the late tip that made the Owls and Wildcats play sleepy basketball in the first half but this was no Big 5 classic. The Wildcats shot just 34 percent from the floor and led 24-23 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: Villanova coach Jay Wright had requested on Twitter that fans give “Philadelphian and Gentleman” Fran Dunphy a standing ovation in his final game in the series. Dunphy, who coached Temple for 14 years, is stepping down at the end of the season and turning the program over to assistant Aaron McKie. Dunphy pointed toward a Villanova crowd that stood and gave him polite applause.

Villanova: The Wildcats played without freshman guard Jahvon Quinerly because an unspecified injury suffered in practice.

No. 13 Texas Tech still unbeaten after 65-47 win over Ark-PB

Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 10:55 PM EST
LUBBOCK, Texas — Jarrett Culver scored 13 points, Matt Mooney had 11 and No. 13 Texas Tech remained undefeated with a 65-47 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday night.

The Red Raiders (8-0) entered as the nation’s top team in field goal defense, and that trend continued in their first home game this season as a ranked team.

Martaveous McKnight scored 27 points for Pine Bluff (2-6), but was the only Lions player with more than four. The Lions shot 32.6 percent from the field (14 of 43) and their only lead came when Cameron Posey’s 3-pointer made it 3-2 less than two mintues into the game.

Davide Moretti then hit a 3-pointer and had a fast-break layup within a span of 15 second to put the Red Raiders ahead to stay.

The Raiders pieced together their biggest run early in the second half to finally shake free of Pine Bluff. Chris Smith’s two free throws with just under 15 minutes left had Pine Bluff within 43-31. Tech then scored the next 13 points, buoyed by back-to-back thunderous slam dunks by Tariq Owens slam dunks and a slick three-point play by Culver when he drove the baseline for an up-and-under finger roll off a pass from Mooney.

Kyler Edwards added 10 points for Texas Tech.

BIG PICTURE

Pine Bluff: After a 56-point shellacking at Cincinnati eight days earlier, the well-traveled Lions showed some fight as they work toward the more manageable SWAC season.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders keep chugging along on the strength of tough-to-crack defense and offensive balance. They have won all eight games by double digits, six by 18 points or more.