VIDEO: Georgia State caps 22-point comeback win at Alabama with buzzer-beating three

Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 12:06 PM EST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Georgia State stormed back from a 22-point second half deficit to knock off Alabama 83-80 on a walk-off 3-pointer from forward Malik Benlevi.

With 25 seconds left, Georgia State (6-3) milked the clock with the game tied at 80. The ball swung around the perimeter until it found a wide-open Benlevi who swished a 3-pointer as time expired. The refs went to the monitor to review it, but it was clear Benlevi got the ball out of his hands in time.

Benlevi was one of four Georgia State players to score in double figures, putting in 16 points and grabbing 8 rebounds. Georgia State guard D’Marcus Simonds had a game-high 23 points. Georgia State’s Jeff Thomas and Kane Williams added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

After scoring 31 points in the first half, Georgia State scored 44 in the final 14 minutes to close Alabama out.

“Wow,” Georgia State coach Ron Hunter said. “Really, really proud of our kids. What a great win for us.”

Four Alabama players scored in double digits in the losing effort. Freshman guard Kira Lewis Jr. led the Tide with 19 points, including knocking down five 3s on the night. Junior Dazon Ingram had a strong showing off the bench with a season-high 17. Senior forward Donta Hall recorded his third double-double of the year with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while junior forward Tevin Mack started in his first game this season and put in 12 points.

Alabama (5-3) came out hot for the first 20 minutes, shooting 59 percent from the floor and 42 percent from three, making 8 of 19.

The Crimson Tide jumped out to an 18-9 lead. Georgia State cut the lead to five before Alabama used a 17-2 run over a 3:34 stretch to increase its lead to 47-29. The Tide led going into halftime, 52-31.

Georgia State came out sluggish in the opening half, but turned up the defensive pressure in the second. Alabama shot just 29 percent in the second half, making only seven shots and just 2 of 9 from distance.

Georgia State outscored Alabama 52-28 after halftime. The second half saw Georgia State capitalize on a long offensive drought from Alabama. The Crimson Tide was unable to hit a field goal for a span of 9:18 over the course of the second half.

Alabama coach Avery Johnson called it a “tale of two halves.”

“I’m the coach, and I’m the one responsible,” Alabama coach Avery Johnson said. “Not the players. It’s me.”

BIG PICTURE

This is the type of loss that can kill a team’s resume when it comes time to earn an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. Alabama had a golden opportunity to beat a potential tournament team, but picked the worst time to go cold from the field. That’s now back-to-back tough losses after Alabama lost to UCF in Orlando last week.

For Georgia State, the win is a good boost for the team’s confidence, but even Hunter acknowledged that is doesn’t matter much in the grand scheme of things. Hunter said it’s all about getting ready to play in January and February when it’s time for the Sun Belt Conference tournament. The win helped Georgia State rebound from a 78-52 loss at Liberty last week.

Mark Emmert: No sanctions for corrupt programs until after NCAA tournament

By Rob DausterDec 5, 2018, 3:43 PM EST
NCAA president Mark Emmert confirmed on Wednesday that the information that came to light during the October trial stemming from the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball will be used in the NCAA’s investigations into those universities.

Emmert also stated that those investigations likely will not be completed by the end for the 2018-19 college basketball season.

“This whole incident has cast a very bad light on college basketball, and we need to deal with it as effectively as we can,” Emmert told reporters in New York after speaking at the Learfield Intercollegiate Athletics Forum. “We’re not going to have everything wrapped up by the Final Four, that’s for sure, because these trials are still going to be going on.”

As it stands, there are still two more trials that are left to be held, one beginning in February and one that is set to start in April. Attorneys for the latter are already trying to get charges thrown out, and, according to a report from ESPN, plea deals are still being considered. The sentences for the three men that were convicted in October have not been handed out yet, either.

A number of programs with the chance to get to the NCAA tournament this season have been caught up in this investigation, amongst them No. 2 Kansas, No. 8 Auburn, No. 21 Creighton, LSU, Louisville and Miami. Upcoming trials could draw Arizona, USC, Oklahoma State and Alabama into the mix.

According to grand jury bylaws, the NCAA will only be allowed access to information that was shared publicly in court and not to the entirety of what the FBI was able to dig up during their investigation. The NCAA has reportedly been given the OK to begin their own investigation into the allegations, and based on rule changes that were rushed through in August, they will be able to import the court filings into their own investigation.

The big question that remains to be answered is how the NCAA is actually going to use the information that was revealed in court. Will they simply accept every allegation and statement made under oath as fact, or will they use it as a guideline for what they try to confirm themselves? Will they assume that what was said on a wiretap or in a text message by unreliable sources like Christian Dawkins or T.J. Gassnola is gospel? And what will happen at places like Louisville, where wholesale changes to the Athletic Department and coaching staff have already been made?

What is clear, however, is that none of it will matter during the 2019 NCAA tournament, where at least two Final Four contenders could be looking at a future that is heavily-asterisked.

Udoka Azubuike injury update: Kansas big man out ‘indefinitely’

By Scott PhillipsDec 5, 2018, 8:20 AM EST
Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike exited the Jayhawks’ home game against Wofford on Tuesday night with a potentially serious ankle injury.

Head coach Bill Self told ESPN during the halftime interview that Azubuike would be out indefinitely with a high ankle sprain. That would mean the junior center could be out for at least a few weeks, as high ankle sprains (especially for big men like Azubuike) can take quite some time to heal.

He elaborated on the injury in the postgame press conference.

“X-rays came back negative, but he is going to be out; meaning not day-to-day,” Self said in his postgame press conference. “Hopefully we will have him back healthy, but we will wait and see. It was a very legitimate ankle sprain.”

This angle of the injury also doesn’t look good, as it appears that Azubuike’s ankle appears to be stuck in a position that you don’t want your ankle to be stuck in.

Without playing WebMD before we know the full extent of the injury — this doesn’t look good for Kansas. While the Jayhawks have some frontcourt depth thanks to the Lawson brothers and freshman big man David McCormack, Azubuike is one of the most efficient and productive post players in the country. Kansas ideally needs him to be healthy if they envision themselves as a national title contender.

So far this season, Azubuike is putting up 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Kansas doesn’t play another marquee team until Dec. 15, when they host Villanova, but it does not appear that Azubuike will be back by then.

The Jayhawks begin Big 12 play on Jan. 2nd. Their remaining non-conference games are:

  • Dec. 8th vs. New Mexico State
  • Dec. 15th vs. Villanova
  • Dec. 18th vs. South Dakota
  • Dec. 22nd at Arizona State
  • Dec. 29th vs. Eastern Michigan

No. 5 Michigan holds off Northwestern for 62-60 win

Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 12:06 AM EST
EVANSTON, Ill. — Ignas Brazdeikis scored 13 of his 23 points in the second half and Jordan Poole made two big plays in the last 2 1/2 minutes to help No. 5 Michigan hold off Northwestern for a 62-60 victory Tuesday night.

Poole finished with 15 points as the Wolverines (9-0, 2-0 Big Ten) added to their best start since they opened the 2012-13 season with 16 straight victories. Zavier Simpson scored 10 points, and Jon Teske had eight points and 10 rebounds.

The game was tied at 58 when Poole fed Teske for a dunk with 2:30 left. After Ryan Taylor made a jumper for Northwestern, Poole drove inside for another dunk that made it 62-60 with 1:53 left.

Michigan had a shot-clock violation with 14 seconds to go, giving Northwestern one last chance. Taylor was long on a desperation 3-pointer as time expired.

Dererk Pardon led the Wildcats (6-3, 0-2) with 20 points on 9-for-10 shooting. Vic Law shook off a slow start and finished with 19.

It was a second straight tough defeat for Northwestern, including a 68-66 loss at Indiana on Saturday.

Michigan appeared to be in control after opening the second half with a 9-0 run to make it 45-30 with 17:19 left. But Northwestern came roaring back.

Pardon’s driving layup sparked a 15-2 spurt for the Wildcats. A.J. Turner’s three-point play sliced Michigan’s lead to 47-45 with 13:16 remaining, sending a charge through the crowd at Welsh-Ryan Arena and prompting the Wolverines to take a timeout.

Brazdeikis helped Michigan settle down, converting a layup to make it 51-45 with 11:30 left. The freshman, who exited for a brief moment in the first half due to a back issue, went 9 for 18 from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines had some defensive issues in the second half but helped themselves with a 33-26 rebounding advantage for the game.

Northwestern: Law sparked the Wildcats in the second half, scoring 11 points.

UP NEXT

Michigan stays home for the next month, beginning Saturday against South Carolina. The Wolverines’ next road game is Jan. 10 at Illinois.

Northwestern hosts DePaul on Saturday and doesn’t play another Big Ten game until Jan. 2 at Michigan State.

Tuesday’s Things to Know: Kansas wins while losing key player, Big Ten road teams prevail

By Scott PhillipsDec 5, 2018, 12:05 AM EST
Tuesday night’s college hoops action had some ranked teams playing while the Big Ten continued its early conference games. But perhaps the most important outcome of the night involved Kansas losing big man Udoka Azubuike to an ankle injury. 

1. Kansas wins as Udoka Azubuike goes down with potentially serious ankle injury

Kansas took down Wofford with a 72-47 home win on Tuesday night. A close game at halftime, the Jayhawks blew a three-point halftime lead wide open in the second half as Dedric Lawson finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.

But more importantly than the Kansas win was the injury to Jayhawk junior big man Udoka Azubuike. Going down in the first half with a potential ankle injury, Azubuike could miss a significant amount of time if it’s a high ankle sprain (or worse).

While the Jayhawks should be okay in the short term without Azubuike, they’ll need him if they want to remain in the driver’s seat in the Big 12.

2. No. 5 Michigan, Indiana both earn two-point Big Ten road wins

Big Ten conference play continued on Tuesday as a couple of close (and fun) games went down. Earlier in the night, Indiana knocked off Penn State with a two-point road victory. Juwan Morgan played through injury and freshman Romeo Langford dropped 17 points as the Hoosiers escaped with the win.

The nightcap featured a great back-and-forth final stretch from No. 5 Michigan as they took everything they could handle from hosting Northwestern. The Wolverines eventually outlasted the Wildcats for a two-point win as Northwestern guard Ryan Taylor missed a heavily-contested and banked three-pointer as time expired.

Michigan handled its first true road test of the season admirably as they played well down the stretch when Northwestern continued to knock down shots. Iggy Brazdeikis led the Wolverines with 23 points as Charles Matthews had an off-night with three points on 1-for-7 shooting.

3. Oklahoma and Florida win during Jimmy V Classic

The annual Jimmy V Classic tipped at Madison Square Garden with a doubleheader on Tuesday night.

The first game saw Oklahoma take down Notre Dame in an uptempo clash. The Sooners prevailed with an 85-80 win as Christian James continued a solid stretch with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Oklahoma moves to 6-1 on the season as they continue a strong start to the season.

Florida took down West Virginia in the second contest in an ugly game that never seemed to end. The Gators got the 66-56 win as KeVaughn Allen had a notable night with 19 points as he was one of two players in the entire game to score in double-figures. Florida probably earned its best win of the season, however, as they’ll look to build on this solid defensive effort going forward.

Wiley, No. 8 Auburn top UNC Asheville 67-41

Associated PressDec 4, 2018, 10:37 PM EST
AUBURN, Ala. — Austin Wiley scored 14 points, Samir Doughty added 13 and No. 8 Auburn had a season low in points but managed an easy 67-41 victory over UNC Asheville on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (7-1) forced 25 turnovers and blocked 12 shots to overcome their offensive struggles.

The Bulldogs (1-7) managed to slow down an offense that came in averaging 89 points, but they couldn’t score much either.

Wiley was 5 of 7 from the field and blocked five shots. Malik Dunbar helped spark the Tigers off the bench with eight points, seven rebounds and five steals.

UNC Asheville was led by Luke Lawson’s nine points off the bench on 3-of-4 3-point shooting. Leading scorer DeVon Baker struggled his way to four points, 11 below his season average. He made 2 of 10 shots and committed nine turnovers.

The Tigers heated up a bit in the second half, making 13 of 21 shots (61.9 percent), and they didn’t do anything to diminish a nation’s-best 26.4-point average victory margin. Their previous season low was 72 points against No. 3 Duke, Auburn’s only loss.

None of Auburn’s top threats had big games. Leading scorer Bryce Brown had seven points on 3-of-9 shooting. Jared Harper had nine points and five assists but also an uncharacteristic four turnovers.

A late 3-pointer gave Chuma Okeke seven points.

The Tigers did have a couple of dominant bursts. They scored 12 straight early in the first half and built a commanding lead with a 15-0 run in the second half. That run was capped by Horace Spencer’s alley-oop dunk and his subsequent steal and layup to push the lead to 30.

BIG PICTURE

UNC Asheville: Has dropped seven in a row since an opening win over St. Andrews. The Bulldogs won 70-69 on their last trip to Auburn in 2010. They didn’t attempt a free throw in the first 30 minutes and made 14 of 45 shots (31.1 percent).

Auburn: Started 2-of-8 shooting with three turnovers and was tied nearly six minutes into the game. The Tigers made just 10 of 27 shots (37 percent) en route to a 33-18 halftime lead.

UP NEXT

UNC Asheville hosts Western Carolina on Saturday.

Auburn ends a three-game homestand Saturday night against Dayton.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports