R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson lead No. 3 Duke past Hartford, 84-54

Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 9:46 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman RJ Barrett had 27 points and a season-best 15 rebounds, and No. 3 Duke pulled away to rout Hartford 84-54 on Wednesday night.

Zion Williamson added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Tre Jones and Javin Delaurier finished with 10 points apiece to help the Blue Devils (8-1) win their third straight. Duke shot 62 percent in the second half to more than make up for hitting just five 3-pointers — matching a season low.

J.R. Lynch scored 13 points and Jason Dunne added 12 for Hartford (3-7), a 38-point underdog that hung around well into the second half before fading. Dunne’s long 3-pointer pulled the Hawks within eight points with just over 12 minutes left.

Williamson then hit two free throws, Jack White followed with a steal and dunk and Cameron Reddish — who had missed all six of his 3-pointers to that point — buried a 3 in transition to give the Blue Devils their largest lead to that point at 54-39. Duke rolled from there for its fifth blowout in five home games.

BIG PICTURE

Hartford: There was plenty for the Hawks to build on in this one, and they acquitted themselves much better than their No. 215 Pomeroy ranking — or the final score — might indicate. Their zone defense flummoxed the Blue Devils on the perimeter and their hustle kept them in the game for roughly 30 minutes.

Duke: The margin of victory would indicate otherwise, but for much of this one, very little came easy for the Blue Devils — four nights after everything seemed that way in a 64-point rout of Stetson. It’ll look like a blowout in the box score, but coach Mike Krzyzewski will no doubt find plenty of teachable moments during the film review.

Robinson leads No. 15 Virginia Tech to easy win over VMI

Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 9:50 PM EST
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Justin Robinson scored 18 points and No. 15 Virginia Tech cruised past the Virginia Military Institute 89-68 on Wednesday night.

Robinson hit a trio of 3-pointers for the Hokies (7-1), who won their 21st straight regular-season nonconference game at home. Virginia Tech topped VMI (5-5) for the seventh consecutive time.

Virginia Tech often beats opponents with torrid long-range shooting, ranking fourth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage (44.9) and seventh in 3s per game (11.9). The Hokies turned up the defense against the Keydets, using their length against a smaller team to limit them to eight field goals in the first half.

Virginia Tech broke open a close game midway through the first half when it went on a 13-0 run. P.J. Horne and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored four points each in that span, and then Jonathan Kabongo finished the run with a corner 3 that gave the Hokies a 30-13 lead with 8:11 left in the half. The Hokies led 42-21 at halftime and never were threatened.

The Hokies led by as many as 37 in the second.

Alexander-Walker finished with 15 points, and the Hokies shot 51.7 percent from the floor (30 of 58) and made 11 3-pointers. Tech also got a solid game from Horne, who made just his second start of the season and scored 12 points, hitting all six of his shots.

Garrett Gilkeson paced VMI with 21 points.

TIP-INS

Virginia Tech: The past two blowout victories by the Hokies have afforded coach Buzz Williams the opportunity to work more players into the rotation to build depth for what has been a shallow squad so far. Freshmen Isaiah Wilkins and Kabongo both played in the first half. Behind Wilkins and Ty Outlaw, who scored 13 and nine points, respectively, the Hokies received 32 points and 17 rebounds from their bench.

VMI: VMI’s cold start continued a recent trend after the Keydets shot less than 35 percent in back-to-back losses to American and Longwood. VMI may have broken its funk in the second half against the Hokies, shooting 54.5 percent (18 of 33). The Keydets will need to continue that warm shooting if they want to enjoy any success in Southern Conference play, which starts this weekend.

Zion Williamson throws alley-oop off the backboard to R.J. Barrett in Duke blowout win

By Travis HinesDec 5, 2018, 9:03 PM EST
Usually it’s Zion Williamson on the receiving end of alley-oops, and it’s his dunks that make for the best Duke highlights. Not this time, though.

The Duke star spread the wealth to fellow freshman and expected top-five draft pick R.J. Barrett on Wednesday when he passed the ball off the backboard in transition for one of the more cinematic alley-oops you’ll see this season.

Not bad for a couple of rookies.

Duke beat Hartford, 84-54, at Cameron Indoor with Barrett going for 27 points, 15 rebounds and four assists while Williamson had 18 points and 12 boards.

Some pretty impressive lines, but that dunk, oh boy that dunk, is really all you needed to see from this one.

Clemson leading scorer Marcquise Reed diagnosed with knee sprain

By Travis HinesDec 5, 2018, 7:04 PM EST
A nondescript win over St. Peter’s on Tuesday was injected with some unwelcome drama for Clemson when leading scorer Marcquise Reed was felled by a knee injury that was feared to be potentially serious.

Testing Wednesday revealed good news for Reed and the Tigers.

The 6-foot-3 senior was diagnosed with a sprain – rather than with any ligament tears – after an MRI and is questionable for Saturday’s matchup with No. 22 Mississippi State, according to the Greenville News.

Reed is averaging 19.4 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the floor. He’s also tallying 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Tigers and coach Brad Brownell, who said after the St. Peter’s win he was “very concerned” about losing Reed for an extended period of time with the injury.

Reed has scored at least 20 points in three of the last four games for Clemson, and his presence Saturday will be a major factor against the Bulldogs on a neutral floor. After Saturday, Clemson has just one more non-conference game of consequence – Dec. 22 at South Carolina – before ACC play begins in a big way with a trip to Durham to face No. 2 Duke on Jan. 5.

The win against St. Peter’s stopped a two-game losing streak for the Tigers after they dropped contests against Creighton and Nebraska. They’re 6-2 on the season.

Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing hopes to continue Syracuse series

By Travis HinesDec 5, 2018, 6:34 PM EST
Count Georgetown legend and coach Patrick Ewing among those who hopes to keep the Hoyas’ historic and now non-conference rivalry with Syracuse alive after their four-year contract ends this weekend.

“Definitely. I think it’s good for both universities,” Ewing said ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Orange in D.C. “We’ve had a lot of battles over the years when they were in the Big East and I think it’s good for both universities to continue.”

There’s little doubt John Thompson and Jim Boeheim had legendary games throughout the 1980s and 1990s as the two programs enjoyed national prominence in a rough-and-tumble Big East that was often the toast of the country. The old Big East, though, wasn’t just the Hoyas and the Orange. Georgetown had big games with the likes of Connecticut and Boston College, too, that dissolved once the Big East’s basketball programs split off in the last round of conference realignment. Would those, too, be something Ewing might be interested in rekindling?

“I’m not even sure about those guys yet” he said. “Syracuse was one of the biggest rivalries that we had so we definitely want to continue that.

“Others, we’ll see about it.”

Not exactly a resounding answer if you were hoping to see the Hoyas in Storrs or Boston anytime soon.

Which is fine, but it’s also something of a missed opportunity. Georgetown continuing to play Syracuse is huge. That’s a matchup that means a ton to both schools, and to the sport at large, honestly. It might not be the game it was when Ewing was in a jersey, but it’s a great opportunity to remember the Big East when it was at its best.

That’s less the case for any other former Big East team the Hoyas might otherwise schedule, but given how Ewing has put his non-conference slates together in his two years at the helm, he could use a little juice that UConn or BC or Pitt or West Virginia or whoever could bring to the schedule.

Syracuse was the only Power 5 opponent the Hoyas played in the non-con last year, and this season they’re joined only by Illinois. They’ll take on SMU of the AAC later this month, but otherwise it’s a bunch of games that are going to do little to get anyone excited about Georgetown basketball before January.

The first step for Ewing to get Georgetown back to prominence is winning in the Big East, which understandably is his top priority, but eventually the Hoyas are going to have to start playing actual challenging schedules in November and December if they really want to be taken seriously as power program once again. Putting a few former Big East teams on the docket would be an easy way to do that.

NCAA penalizes Oregon for hoops, track and field violations

Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 5:53 PM EST
The NCAA has imposed two years of probation on Oregon after finding the school violated rules related to the men’s and women’s basketball teams and the track and field program.

The decision issued Wednesday said women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves failed to “monitor and promote an atmosphere of compliance in his program.” He must serve a two-game suspension this season. The team is 7-0 and ranked No. 3 in the country.

That infraction stemmed from an assistant strength coach’s participation in on-court activities during and after practices, which caused the team to exceed the number of allowable coaches.

The NCAA found men’s coach Dana Altman failed to properly monitor his director of basketball operations, who took part in or observed at least 64 individual voluntary workouts in violation of NCAA rules.

Also, the NCAA said an adjunct instructor changed a grade for a track and field athlete, allowing the competitor to remain eligible.

The decision said the football program improperly used an electronic reader board in the team’s facilities for recruiting purposes. The team immediately stopped after being told it may be out of compliance.

In a statement, the school said it disagreed with some of the findings.

“The University of Oregon’s athletic program is committed to integrity, the highest ethical standards and compliance with NCAA bylaws,” athletic director Rob Mullens said. “In all of these cases, our compliance monitoring program identified the issues and they were self-reported to the NCAA. As we noted several months ago, we have addressed the matters with the responsible employees and enhanced compliance training within the department. These cases do not merit the level of charges or sanctions issued by the NCAA.”

Oregon received notice of the allegations last December. At that time, the university said it self-reported the infractions and acknowledged that they occurred, but disagreed with the level that the NCAA assigned to some of them, including the charges involving the head coaches. Oregon said it had already taken steps to address the issues.

“I regret that some members of my staff made errors of judgment, and I have taken actions to ensure that it doesn’t happen again,” Graves said in a statement when the university received notice. “I am steadfastly committed to building a winning program at the UO that operates in full compliance with NCAA bylaws and is committed to the highest levels of integrity.”

The director of basketball operations, Josh Jameison, was suspended by Altman for one month. He must also attend NCAA rules seminars for the next two years.

The school said the faculty member changed the grade of the track athlete from failing to passing contingent on the athlete completing the work. The university removed the athlete from competition and reported the violation to the NCAA, which determined it was an impermissible academic benefit.

The name of the athlete was not made public by the NCAA. All records in which the athlete participated in while ineligible must be vacated.

The university said it believes there was no misconduct within in the track and field program in regard to that violation and that the NCAA’s ruling was inconsistent with conclusion reached in similar situations. The school has 15 days to appeal.

While Oregon acknowledged the rule violations surrounding the basketball teams, it said it doesn’t think the coaches failed to promote an “atmosphere of compliance” and is also weighing an appeal in that matter.

In addition to the probation and Graves’ suspension, the NCAA said the men’s team must reduce the number of coaches at a regular practice by five hours this season, which the women’s team much do the same for 10 hours this season. The school was also fined $5,000 plus 1 percent of the men’s and women’s basketball budgets.