No. 5 Michigan holds off Northwestern for 62-60 win

Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 12:06 AM EST
EVANSTON, Ill. — Ignas Brazdeikis scored 13 of his 23 points in the second half and Jordan Poole made two big plays in the last 2 1/2 minutes to help No. 5 Michigan hold off Northwestern for a 62-60 victory Tuesday night.

Poole finished with 15 points as the Wolverines (9-0, 2-0 Big Ten) added to their best start since they opened the 2012-13 season with 16 straight victories. Zavier Simpson scored 10 points, and Jon Teske had eight points and 10 rebounds.

The game was tied at 58 when Poole fed Teske for a dunk with 2:30 left. After Ryan Taylor made a jumper for Northwestern, Poole drove inside for another dunk that made it 62-60 with 1:53 left.

Michigan had a shot-clock violation with 14 seconds to go, giving Northwestern one last chance. Taylor was long on a desperation 3-pointer as time expired.

Dererk Pardon led the Wildcats (6-3, 0-2) with 20 points on 9-for-10 shooting. Vic Law shook off a slow start and finished with 19.

It was a second straight tough defeat for Northwestern, including a 68-66 loss at Indiana on Saturday.

Michigan appeared to be in control after opening the second half with a 9-0 run to make it 45-30 with 17:19 left. But Northwestern came roaring back.

Pardon’s driving layup sparked a 15-2 spurt for the Wildcats. A.J. Turner’s three-point play sliced Michigan’s lead to 47-45 with 13:16 remaining, sending a charge through the crowd at Welsh-Ryan Arena and prompting the Wolverines to take a timeout.

Brazdeikis helped Michigan settle down, converting a layup to make it 51-45 with 11:30 left. The freshman, who exited for a brief moment in the first half due to a back issue, went 9 for 18 from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines had some defensive issues in the second half but helped themselves with a 33-26 rebounding advantage for the game.

Northwestern: Law sparked the Wildcats in the second half, scoring 11 points.

UP NEXT

Michigan stays home for the next month, beginning Saturday against South Carolina. The Wolverines’ next road game is Jan. 10 at Illinois.

Northwestern hosts DePaul on Saturday and doesn’t play another Big Ten game until Jan. 2 at Michigan State.

Tuesday’s Things to Know: Kansas wins while losing key player, Big Ten road teams prevail

By Scott PhillipsDec 5, 2018, 12:05 AM EST
Tuesday night’s college hoops action had some ranked teams playing while the Big Ten continued its early conference games. But perhaps the most important outcome of the night involved Kansas losing big man Udoka Azubuike to an ankle injury. 

1. Kansas wins as Udoka Azubuike goes down with potentially serious ankle injury

Kansas took down Wofford with a 72-47 home win on Tuesday night. A close game at halftime, the Jayhawks blew a three-point halftime lead wide open in the second half as Dedric Lawson finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.

But more importantly than the Kansas win was the injury to Jayhawk junior big man Udoka Azubuike. Going down in the first half with a potential ankle injury, Azubuike could miss a significant amount of time if it’s a high ankle sprain (or worse).

While the Jayhawks should be okay in the short term without Azubuike, they’ll need him if they want to remain in the driver’s seat in the Big 12.

2. No. 5 Michigan, Indiana both earn two-point Big Ten road wins

Big Ten conference play continued on Tuesday as a couple of close (and fun) games went down. Earlier in the night, Indiana knocked off Penn State with a two-point road victory. Juwan Morgan played through injury and freshman Romeo Langford dropped 17 points as the Hoosiers escaped with the win.

The nightcap featured a great back-and-forth final stretch from No. 5 Michigan as they took everything they could handle from hosting Northwestern. The Wolverines eventually outlasted the Wildcats for a two-point win as Northwestern guard Ryan Taylor missed a heavily-contested and banked three-pointer as time expired.

Michigan handled its first true road test of the season admirably as they played well down the stretch when Northwestern continued to knock down shots. Iggy Brazdeikis led the Wolverines with 23 points as Charles Matthews had an off-night with three points on 1-for-7 shooting.

3. Oklahoma and Florida win during Jimmy V Classic

The annual Jimmy V Classic tipped at Madison Square Garden with a doubleheader on Tuesday night.

The first game saw Oklahoma take down Notre Dame in an uptempo clash. The Sooners prevailed with an 85-80 win as Christian James continued a solid stretch with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Oklahoma moves to 6-1 on the season as they continue a strong start to the season.

Florida took down West Virginia in the second contest in an ugly game that never seemed to end. The Gators got the 66-56 win as KeVaughn Allen had a notable night with 19 points as he was one of two players in the entire game to score in double-figures. Florida probably earned its best win of the season, however, as they’ll look to build on this solid defensive effort going forward.

Wiley, No. 8 Auburn top UNC Asheville 67-41

Associated PressDec 4, 2018, 10:37 PM EST
AUBURN, Ala. — Austin Wiley scored 14 points, Samir Doughty added 13 and No. 8 Auburn had a season low in points but managed an easy 67-41 victory over UNC Asheville on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (7-1) forced 25 turnovers and blocked 12 shots to overcome their offensive struggles.

The Bulldogs (1-7) managed to slow down an offense that came in averaging 89 points, but they couldn’t score much either.

Wiley was 5 of 7 from the field and blocked five shots. Malik Dunbar helped spark the Tigers off the bench with eight points, seven rebounds and five steals.

UNC Asheville was led by Luke Lawson’s nine points off the bench on 3-of-4 3-point shooting. Leading scorer DeVon Baker struggled his way to four points, 11 below his season average. He made 2 of 10 shots and committed nine turnovers.

The Tigers heated up a bit in the second half, making 13 of 21 shots (61.9 percent), and they didn’t do anything to diminish a nation’s-best 26.4-point average victory margin. Their previous season low was 72 points against No. 3 Duke, Auburn’s only loss.

None of Auburn’s top threats had big games. Leading scorer Bryce Brown had seven points on 3-of-9 shooting. Jared Harper had nine points and five assists but also an uncharacteristic four turnovers.

A late 3-pointer gave Chuma Okeke seven points.

The Tigers did have a couple of dominant bursts. They scored 12 straight early in the first half and built a commanding lead with a 15-0 run in the second half. That run was capped by Horace Spencer’s alley-oop dunk and his subsequent steal and layup to push the lead to 30.

BIG PICTURE

UNC Asheville: Has dropped seven in a row since an opening win over St. Andrews. The Bulldogs won 70-69 on their last trip to Auburn in 2010. They didn’t attempt a free throw in the first 30 minutes and made 14 of 45 shots (31.1 percent).

Auburn: Started 2-of-8 shooting with three turnovers and was tied nearly six minutes into the game. The Tigers made just 10 of 27 shots (37 percent) en route to a 33-18 halftime lead.

UP NEXT

UNC Asheville hosts Western Carolina on Saturday.

Auburn ends a three-game homestand Saturday night against Dayton.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

No. 2 Kansas surges in 2nd half vs. Wofford, loses Azubuike

Associated PressDec 4, 2018, 10:27 PM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Dedric Lawson had 20 points and eight rebounds, and No. 2 Kansas beat Wofford 72-47 on Tuesday night after center Udoka Azubuike left with a right high-ankle sprain.

Azubuike was injured after landing awkwardly on a block attempt midway through the first half, and coach Bill Self said the 7-footer will be out indefinitely.

The Jayhawks (7-0) once again started sluggish and led by three at halftime. A second-half push kept their undefeated season alive, as they outscored the Terriers 43-21 after the break and 26-6 in the final 10 minutes.

Devon Dotson had 16 points for Kansas.

With Azubuike out, Wofford (6-3) won the rebounding battle 45-36, including 19 on the offensive glass. Cameron Jackson led Wofford with 15 points and 10 boards.

Leading scorer and star senior Fletcher Magee had just seven points and was an uncharacteristic 0 for 9 from behind the arc.

Neither team shot the 3-ball well, as they connected on just a combined 8 for 49. Wofford entered tied for No. 12 in the nation in 3-pointers per game with 11.

This was the first time Kansas and Wofford have ever played. The Jayhawks are now 12-0 all-time against opponents from the Southern Conference.

BIG PICTURE

Wofford dropped its third of four games against Power Five schools. The Terriers beat South Carolina and hung with No. 14 North Carolina and Oklahoma.

Kansas stays undefeated, but the Jayhawks are still chasing that first consistent, convincing victory while playing one of the country’s toughest nonconference schedules.

UP NEXT

Wofford returns home to an easier test as it hosts Kentucky Christian on Thursday.

Kansas faces New Mexico State on Saturday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., an arena where the Jayhawks have struggled in.

Kansas big man Udoza Azubuike exits game with potentially serious ankle injury

By Scott PhillipsDec 4, 2018, 9:20 PM EST
Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike exited the Jayhawks’ home game against Wofford on Tuesday night with a potentially serious ankle injury.

Head coach Bill Self told ESPN during the halftime interview that Azubuike would be out indefinitely with a high ankle sprain. That would mean the junior center could be out for at least a few weeks, as high ankle sprains (especially for big men like Azubuike) can take quite some time to heal.

This angle of the injury also doesn’t look good, as Azubuike’s foot could be injured more than just a high ankle sprain.

Without playing WebMD additionally before we know the full extent of the injury — this doesn’t look good for Kansas. While the Jayhawks have some frontcourt depth thanks to the Lawson brothers and freshman big man David McCormack, Azubuike is one of the most efficient and productive post players in the country. Kansas ideally needs him to be healthy if they envision themselves as a national title contender.

So far this season, Azubuike is putting up 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Kansas doesn’t play another marquee team until Dec. 15 when they play Villanova, but it’s hard to say if Azubuike will be back by then.

Report: Attorneys hoping to get charges dropped in latest college hoops trial

By Scott PhillipsDec 4, 2018, 5:40 PM EST
Attorneys representing five men in the FBI’s college basketball corruption scandal, including three assistant coaches, have asked a U.S. District Court judge in New York to dismiss charges for an upcoming case.

According to a report from ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, the attorneys are hoping the charges of bribery, fraud and conspiracy get thrown out before the case is scheduled to begin trial on April 22. The assistant coaches include Arizona’s Emanuel “Book” Richardson, Oklahoma State’s Lamont Evans and USC’s Tony Bland. In the motion filed Monday night, the attorneys are arguing that their clients might have violated NCAA rules by accepting money, but they didn’t commit federal crimes.

“In this case, the Government has singled out certain alleged NCAA rules violations as ‘corrupt’ and decided to prosecute them as federal crimes,” the attorneys wrote in the motion. “[The] Indictment should be dismissed because the allegations fail to support a conviction under any viable theory of criminal liability.

“To the contrary, each of the Government’s charges is predicated on a novel theory that is inconsistent with the relevant statutory language and would impermissibly extend the boundaries of federal criminal law well beyond constitutional limits.”

According to Schlabach, sources told ESPN that federal prosecutors have had discussions with defense attorneys about reaching potential plea agreements to avoid another trial. The three coaches are accused of accepting bribes to steer players at their programs to sign with certain financial advisors and agents once they went pro.

While it’s unlikely that the government would ever throw these charges away, the potential for a plea agreement is the intriguing part of this story. The last college basketball corruption trial saw a similar motion get dismissed, so it’s doubtful this ploy to get the charges tossed helps at all.

But, if a plea agreement is reached, it might prevent a trial from happening. And no trial means we probably won’t get all of the information about these events publicly. That has major implications. It would potentially protect some of the coaches, players and schools involved in this case.

If evidence isn’t publicly presented, and we don’t get testimony from primary people linked in the case, then we might not get a clear idea of how some of these alleged incidents went down. It would also be harder for the NCAA to do its job when it comes to bringing down potential punishments after all of this has played out.

Obviously, we’re dealing with a lot of hypothetical scenarios at this point, but the plea agreement is the main thing to keep an eye on here. If no plea agreement is reached, expect the trial to proceed in April.