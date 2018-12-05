More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Elsa/Getty Images

No. 13 Texas Tech still unbeaten after 65-47 win over Ark-PB

Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 10:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jarrett Culver scored 13 points, Matt Mooney had 11 and No. 13 Texas Tech remained undefeated with a 65-47 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday night.

The Red Raiders (8-0) entered as the nation’s top team in field goal defense, and that trend continued in their first home game this season as a ranked team.

Martaveous McKnight scored 27 points for Pine Bluff (2-6), but was the only Lions player with more than four. The Lions shot 32.6 percent from the field (14 of 43) and their only lead came when Cameron Posey’s 3-pointer made it 3-2 less than two mintues into the game.

Davide Moretti then hit a 3-pointer and had a fast-break layup within a span of 15 second to put the Red Raiders ahead to stay.

The Raiders pieced together their biggest run early in the second half to finally shake free of Pine Bluff. Chris Smith’s two free throws with just under 15 minutes left had Pine Bluff within 43-31. Tech then scored the next 13 points, buoyed by back-to-back thunderous slam dunks by Tariq Owens slam dunks and a slick three-point play by Culver when he drove the baseline for an up-and-under finger roll off a pass from Mooney.

Kyler Edwards added 10 points for Texas Tech.

BIG PICTURE

Pine Bluff: After a 56-point shellacking at Cincinnati eight days earlier, the well-traveled Lions showed some fight as they work toward the more manageable SWAC season.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders keep chugging along on the strength of tough-to-crack defense and offensive balance. They have won all eight games by double digits, six by 18 points or more.

VIDEO: Rui Hachimura keeps No. 1 Gonzaga undefeated with buzzer-beating bucket

William Mancebo/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 6, 2018, 1:28 AM EST
Leave a comment

Rui Hachimura scored 26 points and hit the game-winning jumper with 0.6 seconds left as No. 1 Gonzaga survived an upset bid from their in-state rival, Washington, 81-79 on Wednesday night.

Gonzaga held a 40-30 lead at the break, but the Huskies came storming out in the second half, using a 15-2 run to take the lead.

Jaylen Nowell led the way for Washington with 26 points and six assists.

For Gonzaga, Zach Norvell added 14 points, seven assists and six boards while Brandon Clarke chipped in with 10 points and 11 boards, eight of which came on the offensive end of the floor. While the Zags did have 21 assists on 27 made field goals, the second half was the first time that we could really see how much this team is missing Killian Tillie. His ability to be an initiator offensively and an outlet at the high post would have been a difference-maker against this Washington zone.

Luckily for the Zags, it didn’t matter.

Rui saved the day again.

If you recall, he also hit the game-winning shot against Duke in the Maui Invitational.

Wednesday’s Things To Know: Texas drops third straight, Amir Coffey shines for Minnesota and Fran Dunphy faces Villanova for final time

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Travis HinesDec 5, 2018, 11:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

There wasn’t a game between ranked opponents Wednesday evening, but the night wasn’t without drama or excitement. Any night in which  Zion Williamson throws an alley-oop off the backboard to R.J. Barrett is a good night. Here’s what else you need to know from Wednesday’s action.

TEXAS IN TROUBLE?

There weren’t exactly monumental expectations for Texas coming into this season. Still, with Kerwin Roach, Dylan Osetkowski, Matt Coleman and Jericho Sims all back, the idea was the Longhorns would be pretty good. At least good enough to keep mentions of Shaka Smart’s 50-50 record in three seasons in Austin to a minimum. That theory is being tested early.

Texas lost its third-consecutive game Wednesday, the second-straight at home to a mid-major, with Smart’s former program, VCU, outlasting the Longhorns 54-53 at the Erwin Center. The Longhorns lost to Michigan State, no shame there, to start this slide, but after a loss to Radford and now the Rams, both of whom ranked outside the KenPom top-100, there is a bit of reason for alarm.

The Longhorns’ shooting is abysmal with a 28.9 percent mark from 3-point range and an effective field goal percentage of 47. They’re giving up a ton of offensive rebounds with opponents grabbing 31.7 percent of their misses, a rather astounding number for a team giving Osetkowski, Sims and Jaxon Hayes big minutes in the frontcourt. It also seems like some frustration may be setting in:

 

Texas is playing good defense – KenPom has them at 11th in adjusted D – and there is plenty of time to get things right, but Purdue is looming Saturday so things may get uglier before they get better. And both Texas and Smart have to hope things do eventually get better.

 

AMIR COFFEY SHINES IN GOPHERS WIN ON EMOTIONAL NIGHT

Amir Coffey looked like a star in the making for Minnesota after a freshman season in which the 6-foot-8 Hopkins, Minn. native and son of a former Gopher averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. However, a shoulder injury robbed him of the second half of his sophomore season, the second major injury of his career after he broke his leg and tore his ACL in high school. Given that, it was probably fair to wonder what type of player would return to Williams Arena.

The junior looked like a superstar Wednesday as he scored a career-high 32 points while tallying six rebounds and six assists as the Gophers erased a double-digit second-half deficit to beat No. 24 Nebraska, 85-78, in Minneapolis.

It was unquestionably a breakout game for Coffey, who had played well for much of the season to this point, but had produced nothing like this, topping a personal-best in the scoring department that he set as a freshman.

It was a major win for the Gophers, who were on the cusp of losing for the third time in four games and starting the Big Ten slate 0-2. It was especially important – and poignant – as Gopher guard Dupree McBrayer played while mourning the death of his mother, Tayra, who died Monday after a battle with cancer.

PHILLY FAREWELL

Temple has a full season to go, but there was a sort of finale Wednesday for coach Fran Dunphy, who is retiring at the end of the season. He coached his final game against Villanova, a 69-59 loss to rival Philadelphia school and reigning national champions.

The Owls haven’t beaten Jay Wright’s program since 2012, but neither has any other Big 5 team. Temple was the last to do it, exactly six years ago to the day.

Villanova seems to have righted the ship after a rocky couple days in November in which Michigan blasted them by 26 and Furman beat them by eight in OT with both games coming at home. SInce, they’ve won five-straight, including wins against Oklahoma State and Florida State on neutral courts. They’ve got St. Joe’s and Penn before a big showdown with Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 15.

Samuels’ 3s lead No. 21 Villanova past Temple 69-59

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 11:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Jermaine Samuels hit three 3-pointers in the second half that kept No. 21 Villanova from its worst home losing streak in 25 years and helped knock off Temple 69-59 on Wednesday night.

The national champion Wildcats (7-2) also won their 24th straight game against Big 5 teams — the annual round-robin games against city rivals Saint Joseph’s, Penn, La Salle and the Owls. Villanova hasn’t lost a city series game in six years on the dot — 76-61 on Dec. 5, 2012, against, yup, the Owls.

This year’s Owls (7-2) gave the Wildcats a heck of a game that made another upset seem quite possible.

The Wildcats had reeled off a record Big 5 winning streak without much of a challenge as they ascended from the best in the city to best in the nation. They have won two national championships since they last lost a Big 5 game. But the Wildcats lost four players in the NBA draft and don’t have any immediate lottery picks set to replace them.

Villanova pumped $65 million into a renovation of the Pavilion that has yet to develop a formidable home-court edge. The Wildcats were stunned in consecutive losses to Michigan, in a national championship rematch, and in overtime to Furman that dumped them from the Top 25. They rebounded to win a tournament in Florida but were tested on Saturday in a seven-point win against La Salle.

Temple pushed Villanova to the brink of its first three-game losing streak at the Pavilion since 1993.

The Owls were off to their best start since the 2012-13 team went 8-1 but had yet to play a Top 25 team. Shizz Alston Jr and Quinton Rose both came in averaging 17.1 points but each struggled against the Wildcats. Nate Pierre-Louis keyed Temple’s surge and kept the lead at four with 6:20 left.

Saddiq Bey and Eric Paschall slipped in on the weak side for two put-back dunks that sparked Villanova’s rally and Samuels buried a 3 from the top of the arc as part of a 10-0 run.

Rose had opened the second half with a 3 that put the Owls ahead 26-24 and scored a fast-break layup off a turnover for a seven-point lead that silenced the home crowd. The Wildcats missed 17 of 22 shots in one stretch until Samuels hit a 3 that pulled them within two.

Samuels scored a career-high 15 points and Paschall had 10 in an off night for Villanova.

Pierre-Louis led the Owls with 17 points.

Maybe it was the late tip that made the Owls and Wildcats play sleepy basketball in the first half but this was no Big 5 classic. The Wildcats shot just 34 percent from the floor and led 24-23 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: Villanova coach Jay Wright had requested on Twitter that fans give “Philadelphian and Gentleman” Fran Dunphy a standing ovation in his final game in the series. Dunphy, who coached Temple for 14 years, is stepping down at the end of the season and turning the program over to assistant Aaron McKie. Dunphy pointed toward a Villanova crowd that stood and gave him polite applause.

Villanova: The Wildcats played without freshman guard Jahvon Quinerly because an unspecified injury suffered in practice.

Robinson leads No. 15 Virginia Tech to easy win over VMI

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 9:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Justin Robinson scored 18 points and No. 15 Virginia Tech cruised past the Virginia Military Institute 89-68 on Wednesday night.

Robinson hit a trio of 3-pointers for the Hokies (7-1), who won their 21st straight regular-season nonconference game at home. Virginia Tech topped VMI (5-5) for the seventh consecutive time.

Virginia Tech often beats opponents with torrid long-range shooting, ranking fourth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage (44.9) and seventh in 3s per game (11.9). The Hokies turned up the defense against the Keydets, using their length against a smaller team to limit them to eight field goals in the first half.

Virginia Tech broke open a close game midway through the first half when it went on a 13-0 run. P.J. Horne and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored four points each in that span, and then Jonathan Kabongo finished the run with a corner 3 that gave the Hokies a 30-13 lead with 8:11 left in the half. The Hokies led 42-21 at halftime and never were threatened.

The Hokies led by as many as 37 in the second.

Alexander-Walker finished with 15 points, and the Hokies shot 51.7 percent from the floor (30 of 58) and made 11 3-pointers. Tech also got a solid game from Horne, who made just his second start of the season and scored 12 points, hitting all six of his shots.

Garrett Gilkeson paced VMI with 21 points.

TIP-INS

Virginia Tech: The past two blowout victories by the Hokies have afforded coach Buzz Williams the opportunity to work more players into the rotation to build depth for what has been a shallow squad so far. Freshmen Isaiah Wilkins and Kabongo both played in the first half. Behind Wilkins and Ty Outlaw, who scored 13 and nine points, respectively, the Hokies received 32 points and 17 rebounds from their bench.

VMI: VMI’s cold start continued a recent trend after the Keydets shot less than 35 percent in back-to-back losses to American and Longwood. VMI may have broken its funk in the second half against the Hokies, shooting 54.5 percent (18 of 33). The Keydets will need to continue that warm shooting if they want to enjoy any success in Southern Conference play, which starts this weekend.

R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson lead No. 3 Duke past Hartford, 84-54

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 9:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman RJ Barrett had 27 points and a season-best 15 rebounds, and No. 3 Duke pulled away to rout Hartford 84-54 on Wednesday night.

Zion Williamson added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Tre Jones and Javin Delaurier finished with 10 points apiece to help the Blue Devils (8-1) win their third straight. Duke shot 62 percent in the second half to more than make up for hitting just five 3-pointers — matching a season low.

J.R. Lynch scored 13 points and Jason Dunne added 12 for Hartford (3-7), a 38-point underdog that hung around well into the second half before fading. Dunne’s long 3-pointer pulled the Hawks within eight points with just over 12 minutes left.

Williamson then hit two free throws, Jack White followed with a steal and dunk and Cameron Reddish — who had missed all six of his 3-pointers to that point — buried a 3 in transition to give the Blue Devils their largest lead to that point at 54-39. Duke rolled from there for its fifth blowout in five home games.

BIG PICTURE

Hartford: There was plenty for the Hawks to build on in this one, and they acquitted themselves much better than their No. 215 Pomeroy ranking — or the final score — might indicate. Their zone defense flummoxed the Blue Devils on the perimeter and their hustle kept them in the game for roughly 30 minutes.

Duke: The margin of victory would indicate otherwise, but for much of this one, very little came easy for the Blue Devils — four nights after everything seemed that way in a 64-point rout of Stetson. It’ll look like a blowout in the box score, but coach Mike Krzyzewski will no doubt find plenty of teachable moments during the film review.