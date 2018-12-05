More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike out ‘indefinitely’

By Scott PhillipsDec 5, 2018, 8:20 AM EST
Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike exited the Jayhawks’ home game against Wofford on Tuesday night with a potentially serious ankle injury.

Head coach Bill Self told ESPN during the halftime interview that Azubuike would be out indefinitely with a high ankle sprain. That would mean the junior center could be out for at least a few weeks, as high ankle sprains (especially for big men like Azubuike) can take quite some time to heal.

He elaborated on the injury in the postgame press conference.

“X-rays came back negative, but he is going to be out; meaning not day-to-day,” Self said in his postgame press conference. “Hopefully we will have him back healthy, but we will wait and see. It was a very legitimate ankle sprain.”

This angle of the injury also doesn’t look good, as it appears that Azubuike’s ankle appears to be stuck in a position that you don’t want your ankle to be stuck in.

Without playing WebMD before we know the full extent of the injury — this doesn’t look good for Kansas. While the Jayhawks have some frontcourt depth thanks to the Lawson brothers and freshman big man David McCormack, Azubuike is one of the most efficient and productive post players in the country. Kansas ideally needs him to be healthy if they envision themselves as a national title contender.

So far this season, Azubuike is putting up 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Kansas doesn’t play another marquee team until Dec. 15, when they host Villanova, but it does not appear that Azubuike will be back by then.

The Jayhawks begin Big 12 play on Jan. 2nd. Their remaining non-conference games are:

  • Dec. 8th vs. New Mexico State
  • Dec. 15th vs. Villanova
  • Dec. 18th vs. South Dakota
  • Dec. 22nd at Arizona State
  • Dec. 29th vs. Eastern Michigan

Robinson leads No. 15 Virginia Tech to easy win over VMI

Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 9:50 PM EST
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Justin Robinson scored 18 points and No. 15 Virginia Tech cruised past the Virginia Military Institute 89-68 on Wednesday night.

Robinson hit a trio of 3-pointers for the Hokies (7-1), who won their 21st straight regular-season nonconference game at home. Virginia Tech topped VMI (5-5) for the seventh consecutive time.

Virginia Tech often beats opponents with torrid long-range shooting, ranking fourth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage (44.9) and seventh in 3s per game (11.9). The Hokies turned up the defense against the Keydets, using their length against a smaller team to limit them to eight field goals in the first half.

Virginia Tech broke open a close game midway through the first half when it went on a 13-0 run. P.J. Horne and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored four points each in that span, and then Jonathan Kabongo finished the run with a corner 3 that gave the Hokies a 30-13 lead with 8:11 left in the half. The Hokies led 42-21 at halftime and never were threatened.

The Hokies led by as many as 37 in the second.

Alexander-Walker finished with 15 points, and the Hokies shot 51.7 percent from the floor (30 of 58) and made 11 3-pointers. Tech also got a solid game from Horne, who made just his second start of the season and scored 12 points, hitting all six of his shots.

Garrett Gilkeson paced VMI with 21 points.

TIP-INS

Virginia Tech: The past two blowout victories by the Hokies have afforded coach Buzz Williams the opportunity to work more players into the rotation to build depth for what has been a shallow squad so far. Freshmen Isaiah Wilkins and Kabongo both played in the first half. Behind Wilkins and Ty Outlaw, who scored 13 and nine points, respectively, the Hokies received 32 points and 17 rebounds from their bench.

VMI: VMI’s cold start continued a recent trend after the Keydets shot less than 35 percent in back-to-back losses to American and Longwood. VMI may have broken its funk in the second half against the Hokies, shooting 54.5 percent (18 of 33). The Keydets will need to continue that warm shooting if they want to enjoy any success in Southern Conference play, which starts this weekend.

R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson lead No. 3 Duke past Hartford, 84-54

Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 9:46 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman RJ Barrett had 27 points and a season-best 15 rebounds, and No. 3 Duke pulled away to rout Hartford 84-54 on Wednesday night.

Zion Williamson added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Tre Jones and Javin Delaurier finished with 10 points apiece to help the Blue Devils (8-1) win their third straight. Duke shot 62 percent in the second half to more than make up for hitting just five 3-pointers — matching a season low.

J.R. Lynch scored 13 points and Jason Dunne added 12 for Hartford (3-7), a 38-point underdog that hung around well into the second half before fading. Dunne’s long 3-pointer pulled the Hawks within eight points with just over 12 minutes left.

Williamson then hit two free throws, Jack White followed with a steal and dunk and Cameron Reddish — who had missed all six of his 3-pointers to that point — buried a 3 in transition to give the Blue Devils their largest lead to that point at 54-39. Duke rolled from there for its fifth blowout in five home games.

BIG PICTURE

Hartford: There was plenty for the Hawks to build on in this one, and they acquitted themselves much better than their No. 215 Pomeroy ranking — or the final score — might indicate. Their zone defense flummoxed the Blue Devils on the perimeter and their hustle kept them in the game for roughly 30 minutes.

Duke: The margin of victory would indicate otherwise, but for much of this one, very little came easy for the Blue Devils — four nights after everything seemed that way in a 64-point rout of Stetson. It’ll look like a blowout in the box score, but coach Mike Krzyzewski will no doubt find plenty of teachable moments during the film review.

Zion Williamson throws alley-oop off the backboard to R.J. Barrett in Duke blowout win

By Travis HinesDec 5, 2018, 9:03 PM EST
Usually it’s Zion Williamson on the receiving end of alley-oops, and it’s his dunks that make for the best Duke highlights. Not this time, though.

The Duke star spread the wealth to fellow freshman and expected top-five draft pick R.J. Barrett on Wednesday when he passed the ball off the backboard in transition for one of the more cinematic alley-oops you’ll see this season.

Not bad for a couple of rookies.

Duke beat Hartford, 84-54, at Cameron Indoor with Barrett going for 27 points, 15 rebounds and four assists while Williamson had 18 points and 12 boards.

Some pretty impressive lines, but that dunk, oh boy that dunk, is really all you needed to see from this one.

Clemson leading scorer Marcquise Reed diagnosed with knee sprain

By Travis HinesDec 5, 2018, 7:04 PM EST
A nondescript win over St. Peter’s on Tuesday was injected with some unwelcome drama for Clemson when leading scorer Marcquise Reed was felled by a knee injury that was feared to be potentially serious.

Testing Wednesday revealed good news for Reed and the Tigers.

The 6-foot-3 senior was diagnosed with a sprain – rather than with any ligament tears – after an MRI and is questionable for Saturday’s matchup with No. 22 Mississippi State, according to the Greenville News.

Reed is averaging 19.4 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the floor. He’s also tallying 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Tigers and coach Brad Brownell, who said after the St. Peter’s win he was “very concerned” about losing Reed for an extended period of time with the injury.

Reed has scored at least 20 points in three of the last four games for Clemson, and his presence Saturday will be a major factor against the Bulldogs on a neutral floor. After Saturday, Clemson has just one more non-conference game of consequence – Dec. 22 at South Carolina – before ACC play begins in a big way with a trip to Durham to face No. 2 Duke on Jan. 5.

The win against St. Peter’s stopped a two-game losing streak for the Tigers after they dropped contests against Creighton and Nebraska. They’re 6-2 on the season.

Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing hopes to continue Syracuse series

By Travis HinesDec 5, 2018, 6:34 PM EST
Count Georgetown legend and coach Patrick Ewing among those who hopes to keep the Hoyas’ historic and now non-conference rivalry with Syracuse alive after their four-year contract ends this weekend.

“Definitely. I think it’s good for both universities,” Ewing said ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Orange in D.C. “We’ve had a lot of battles over the years when they were in the Big East and I think it’s good for both universities to continue.”

There’s little doubt John Thompson and Jim Boeheim had legendary games throughout the 1980s and 1990s as the two programs enjoyed national prominence in a rough-and-tumble Big East that was often the toast of the country. The old Big East, though, wasn’t just the Hoyas and the Orange. Georgetown had big games with the likes of Connecticut and Boston College, too, that dissolved once the Big East’s basketball programs split off in the last round of conference realignment. Would those, too, be something Ewing might be interested in rekindling?

“I’m not even sure about those guys yet” he said. “Syracuse was one of the biggest rivalries that we had so we definitely want to continue that.

“Others, we’ll see about it.”

Not exactly a resounding answer if you were hoping to see the Hoyas in Storrs or Boston anytime soon.

Which is fine, but it’s also something of a missed opportunity. Georgetown continuing to play Syracuse is huge. That’s a matchup that means a ton to both schools, and to the sport at large, honestly. It might not be the game it was when Ewing was in a jersey, but it’s a great opportunity to remember the Big East when it was at its best.

That’s less the case for any other former Big East team the Hoyas might otherwise schedule, but given how Ewing has put his non-conference slates together in his two years at the helm, he could use a little juice that UConn or BC or Pitt or West Virginia or whoever could bring to the schedule.

Syracuse was the only Power 5 opponent the Hoyas played in the non-con last year, and this season they’re joined only by Illinois. They’ll take on SMU of the AAC later this month, but otherwise it’s a bunch of games that are going to do little to get anyone excited about Georgetown basketball before January.

The first step for Ewing to get Georgetown back to prominence is winning in the Big East, which understandably is his top priority, but eventually the Hoyas are going to have to start playing actual challenging schedules in November and December if they really want to be taken seriously as power program once again. Putting a few former Big East teams on the docket would be an easy way to do that.