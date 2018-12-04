North Carolina guard Coby White out for Wednesday’s game

North Carolina freshman guard Coby White is expected to miss Wednesday’s game against UNC-Wilmington. Head coach Roy Williams said on his radio show on Monday night that the 6-foot-5 White has been dealing with an ankle injury that has held him out of practice.
“Coby’s ankle is bothering him a little bit so we’re holding him out,” Williams said. “Hasn’t practiced.”
White is No. 12 North Carolina’s leading scorer this season as he’s putting up 15.3 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. The freshman seems to have really found his footing over the last few games as White had big games against Texas and UCLA for the Tar Heels.
Without White in the lineup, the Tar Heels should be fine against a team like UNC-Wilmington — although seeing where the lead-guard minutes go will be a subplot to monitor. After Wednesday’s game, North Carolina doesn’t play again until they face Gonzaga on Dec. 15, so that will give White an additional 10 days of rest before he’s probably really needed.
Attorneys representing five men in the FBI’s college basketball corruption scandal, including three assistant coaches, have asked a U.S. District Court judge in New York to dismiss charges for an upcoming case.
According to a report from ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, the attorneys are hoping the charges of bribery, fraud and conspiracy get thrown out before the case is scheduled to begin trial on April 22. The assistant coaches include Arizona’s Emanuel “Book” Richardson, Oklahoma State’s Lamont Evans and USC’s Tony Bland. In the motion filed Monday night, the attorneys are arguing that their clients might have violated NCAA rules by accepting money, but they didn’t commit federal crimes.
“In this case, the Government has singled out certain alleged NCAA rules violations as ‘corrupt’ and decided to prosecute them as federal crimes,” the attorneys wrote in the motion. “[The] Indictment should be dismissed because the allegations fail to support a conviction under any viable theory of criminal liability.
“To the contrary, each of the Government’s charges is predicated on a novel theory that is inconsistent with the relevant statutory language and would impermissibly extend the boundaries of federal criminal law well beyond constitutional limits.”
According to Schlabach, sources told ESPN that federal prosecutors have had discussions with defense attorneys about reaching potential plea agreements to avoid another trial. The three coaches are accused of accepting bribes to steer players at their programs to sign with certain financial advisors and agents once they went pro.
While it’s unlikely that the government would ever throw these charges away, the potential for a plea agreement is the intriguing part of this story. The last college basketball corruption trial saw a similar motion get dismissed, so it’s doubtful this ploy to get the charges tossed helps at all.
But, if a plea agreement is reached, it might prevent a trial from happening. And no trial means we probably won’t get all of the information about these events publicly. That has major implications. It would potentially protect some of the coaches, players and schools involved in this case.
If evidence isn’t publicly presented, and we don’t get testimony from primary people linked in the case, then we might not get a clear idea of how some of these alleged incidents went down. It would also be harder for the NCAA to do its job when it comes to bringing down potential punishments after all of this has played out.
Obviously, we’re dealing with a lot of hypothetical scenarios at this point, but the plea agreement is the main thing to keep an eye on here. If no plea agreement is reached, expect the trial to proceed in April.
Player of the Year Power Rankings: There is no favorite this year
This is as difficult as it has been since I have been doing the Player of the Year power rankings to pick a frontrunner a month into the season.
Generally speaking, at this point in the year, we have some idea who is the frontrunner for the award, whether it’s Trae Young, or Frank Mason, or Buddy Hield, or Frank Kaminsky.
There is no frontrunner this year, and that’s because so many of the best teams in the country don’t have a favorite for Player of the Year on their own roster, let alone National Player of the Year.
For example, take Michigan. The Wolverines are a top five team that have put together the most impressive start to the season of anyone in the sport, but they probably don’t have anyone on their roster that will end up being an all-american. At Kansas, Dedric Lawson has put up the best numbers but Lagerald Vick has been the guy that’s hit big shots and saved Kansas from losing games. Are you rolling with Zion Williamson or R.J. Barrett from Duke? De’Andre Hunter or Ty Jerome from UVA? There’s even an argument to be made that Brandon Clarke and Josh Perkins have been more important to Gonzaga this season. Hell, it was Zach Norvell that sparked the come-from-behind win at Creighton.
I am having trouble deciding if this is a good thing or a bad thing, and I think I’m leaning towards it being a good thing.
There is plenty of star power in the sport — particularly on Duke — and the fact that there aren’t many teams with just one defined superstar means that there are other teams talented enough to take Duke down.
Anyway, here are the updated Player of the Year Power Rankings:
1. ZION WILLIAMSON, Duke
For my money, Williamson still tops this list.
The simple reason is that Williamson is the best player on what I still believe is the best team in the country. That’s enough to earn him a spot at the top of a list like this.
But there’s more to it than that. Williamson currently averaging 20.8 points, 8.8 boards, 2.4 assists, 2.3 blocks and 2.0 steals this season. No one in college basketball has put up that stat line over the course of an entire season since 1992, which is as far back as the database on Basketball Reference goes. This is fun with small sample sizes eight games into a season and with three of those eight games coming against totally overmatched competition, but it is something to keep an eye on as we move forward.
(As an aside, the only other player in the database that that has averaged 20 points, eight boards, two blocks, two steals and two assists is Lamine Diane, a freshman at Cal St.-Northridge who is currently averaging — get this — 25.6 points, 10.8 boards, 2.1 blocks, 2.0 steals and 2.0 assists. Not bad.)
2. RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
The difficult part about ranking Rui this high is that you can make the argument that he wasn’t the best player for Gonzaga in either of their biggest wins. Zach Norvell Jr. was the best player on the Zags, scoring 22 second half points in a come-from-behind win on the road, while Josh Perkins and Brandon Clarke thriving in the roles they’re asked to play is what allowed Gonzaga to beat Duke.
That said, Rui probably has the best “Heisman Moment” this season. It was his bucket that gave Gonzaga an 89-87 lead over the Blue Devils in Maui, and it was his rim protection — along with Clarke — that ensured the win, even if he missed the two free throws that left the door open.
3. LAGERALD VICK, Kansas
No one has made more big shots this season than Vick. No one has saved their team from losing games they have no business losing than Vick. He had 32 points and made eight threes in a game against Vermont where Kansas was trailing in the second half. He had 33 points and hit seven threes in a game against Louisiana where the Jayhawks trailed by 12 points. He scored eight straight in a Kansas win over Tennessee in New York in a game where Udoka Azubuike couldn’t stay on the floor and Quentin Grimes forgot he was a basketball player.
And then this weekend, he scored 27 points to help Kansas avoid an upset home loss to Stanford. That included a three he hit at the end of regulation to force overtime and the first eight points of the overtime period.
Dedric Lawson is averaging 18.8 points, 11.2 boards and 3.5 assists. In four games against high-major competition, he’s averaging 23.5 points, 13.5 boards and 4.0 assists. And there is no question in my mind that Vick, not Lawson, is the Player of the Year candidate from the Jayhawks at this point in the year.
4. ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
I’m sure there are going to be plenty of stories written about how Happ has made a leap this season and it is why the Badgers are going to be relevant nationally again this season. I don’t necessarily believe that to be true. Yes, Happ is having a terrific year, but he’s basically doing the same things he’s done in the past. Maybe at a higher level, but he is just as good as he has been for the last three seasons.
The difference?
He has a supporting cast this year. D’Mitrik Trice has been sensational; I’m not sure he’s missed a shot this season. Brad Davison is what we all expected him to be. That’s where the improvement has come for the Badgers, and the result is we’re all starting to see just what we were missing with Happ.
Oh, and it’s worth nothing this: He’s averaging 17.7 points, 10.8 boards and 5.0 assists. That hasn’t been done since 1992, which is as far back as the Basketball Reference database goes.
5. R.J. BARRETT, Duke
The concern with Barrett was how much he was shooting and how inefficient he had been after going 9-for-25 against Gonzaga. In the last two games, Barrett is 21-for-28 from the floor and 4-for-8 from three. One of those games was against Stetson, so it doesn’t count, but he also went 9-for-18 and 2-for-4 from three against Indiana. Is he figuring it out?
6. DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
Hunter has been terrific this season, impressive enough that he’s climbed into the top five of some mock drafts. The 47.6 percent shooting from three matters, as does his ability to do things like this:
Another come-from-behind win for the Red Raiders, another monster performance from Culver in that win. He had 20 points, six boards, six assists, two steals and two blocks as Texas Tech rallied from a double-digit second half deficit to beat Memphis. They trailed against both Nebraska and USC, and Culver was terrific in leading those comebacks as well.
8. CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
Purdue has lost three of their last four — all to teams ranked in the top 15 — and Edwards has seen his efficiency plummet as teams have started to figure out just how good he is, especially when compared to the rest Purdue’s roster. Edwards is going to continue to put up massive numbers this season, but it is going to be hard for him to get into a position where he has a real chance to win this award because Purdue seems destined to end up as something closer to a borderline top 25 team than a true contender.
9. GRANT WILLIAMS, Tennessee
Williams hasn’t had to do much since the loss to Kansas, a game that he took over in the second half before fouling out. The Vols face off with Gonzaga on Sunday. Buckle-up.
10. NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
Alexander-Walker has seen his scoring come back to earth a bit in the last three games, but two of those contests were blowouts and the other came in a loss in Virginia Tech’s first true road game of the season. The difference between this year and last year for Alexander-Walker has been how much Buzz Williams has trusted him as a playmaker in ball-screens, something that he rarely had the opportunity to do last year:
Monday’s Things to Know: Michigan State knocks off Iowa; Wisconsin rallies to win
Monday night’s college basketball action didn’t have a ton of enticing options. But the Big Ten continued its early conference play while some ranked teams also battled unranked opponents in plenty of buy games.
1. No. 10 Michigan State blows out No. 18 Iowa
The only matchup between ranked opponents on Monday featured this Big Ten matchup in East Lansing. Despite the Spartans facing some recent question marks, and Iowa looking like a really solid team with some early wins over Oregon and UConn, this game wasn’t particularly close as Michigan State earned the blowout win.
The interior play for the Spartans was a huge plus as Nick Ward, Kenny Goins and Xavier Tillman all came close to getting double-doubles. I have three takeaways on this one here.
Happ had 20 points, four rebounds and three assists as the Badgers had to grind out the conference win. D’Mitrik Trice chipped in 14 points, as he added a dagger jumper with under a minute left to help seal the win.
While Wisconsin is supposed to win these home games against Big Ten bottom feeders, it was good positive to see the Badgers handle some adversity early in the season. Last season, there’s a chance Wisconsin would have folded in that situation. But they’re a year older and more experienced to close out tight conference games.
Rutgers is better than last year, but they’re still a team any reasonable Big Ten contender needs to take care of at home to stay in the league title race.
3. Pitt gets upset by Niagara
With not many games going on, it meant there weren’t a lot of notable results on Monday. So Pitt losing at home to Niagara is something to make light of.
Nobody is expecting the young Panthers and first-year head coach Jeff Capel to make any kind of significant noise in the ACC this season. But losing a Niagara team playing without leading scorer and rebounder Marvin Prochet is not great. The Purple Eagles were 2-4 on the season entering this game as they weren’t expected to be a major contender in the MAAC.
Rough stretches were expected for a Pitt team playing a lot of freshmen and newcomers. But now they’ll need to figure things out quickly before heading to West Virginia for a road game next.
Happ scores 20, rallies No. 12 Badgers past Rutgers 69-64
MADISON, Wis. — Ethan Happ scored 20 points and D’Mitrik Trice added 14 as No. 12 Wisconsin rallied to beat Rutgers 69-64 on Monday night.
Nate Reuvers finished with 10 points, and Happ, who scored 12 second-half points, shot 10 of 17 from the field as Wisconsin (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) closed out the win by hitting five of its last six shots.
Eugene Omoruyi scored 17 points and had eight rebounds for the Scarlet Knights (7-2, 0-2), who lost to a ranked opponent for the second straight game. Geo Baker and Peter Kiss added 15 and 12 points, respectively, for Rutgers, which shot 13 of 32 in the second half.
Khalil Iverson energized Wisconsin in the second half with a jumper, a steal and layup on consecutive possessions as the Badgers closed within a point, 31-30, with 19:18 remaining.
Reuvers, a 6-foot-10 sophomore forward, hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 18:05 left that gave Wisconsin its first lead of the game at 35-33.
The Scarlet Knights shot 53.8 percent from the field in the first, with Carter contributing 9 points on 4-of-7 shooting as Rutgers built a 31-26 halftime lead.
Caleb McConnell made a layup with 2:28 left in the first half to give Rutgers a nine-point lead at 24-15.
BIG PICTURE
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are good inside and from the perimeter. Sophomore Peter Kiss has a nice scoring touch and isn’t afraid to roam the perimeter to find a good shot.
Shaq Carter is confident under the basket — scoring nine first-half points in the paint.
Leading scorer Geo Baker, who averages 14.5 points per game, has good sense of his mid-range shooting ability.
Wisconsin: The Badgers overcame a second-half deficit for the third straight game.
The Badgers’ sluggish start against Rutgers included no first-half assists and 1-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin plays intrastate rival Marquette on Saturday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Rutgers returns home to host Fordham in a non-conference game Saturday.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — P.J. Savoy scored 16 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, and No. 11 Florida State shook off a sluggish performance to put away Troy 83-67 on Monday night.
M.J. Walker added 14 points, while Trent Forrest had 13 points and five rebounds for the Seminoles (7-1), who committed 16 turnovers and had just 13 assists.
Troy (3-5) was worse, recording only 10 assists while committing 22 turnovers. Jordon Varnado scored 15 points and Darian Adams had 14.
The Trojans closed to 42-40 after B.J. Miller’s 3-pointer with 17:16 left, but the Seminoles quickly went on a 13-2 run and maintained a comfortable lead the rest of the second half.
Savoy had gone 5 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc in his previous five games. But on Monday, he was 4 of 10 — including 3 for 6 in the second half.
Mfiondu Kabengele came off the bench to score 10 points and contribute seven rebounds for Florida State, which shot 29 of 69 (42 percent) from the floor.
Troy was 23 for 52 (44.2 percent).
The Seminoles won despite an off night from one of their star players. Senior guard Terance Mann scored just three points on 1-of-6 shooting. Mann, who is 11 points shy of 1,000 for his career, led Florida State with eight rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
Troy: The Trojans had a chance to pull off the upset but were undone by turnovers and poor 3-point shooting.
Florida State: Even on a night when the Seminoles were struggling, their depth was too much for Troy to handle. Florida State scored 31 bench points.
UP NEXT
Troy hosts Carver College on Wednesday.
Florida State plays UConn in New Jersey on Saturday.