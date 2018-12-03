More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Three Takeaways from No. 10 Michigan State’s win over No. 18 Iowa

By Scott PhillipsDec 3, 2018, 8:52 PM EST
The Big Ten’s early portion of the conference schedule continued on Monday night as Michigan State hosted Iowa in the evening’s most competitive contest. Although the Hawkeyes have looked like a potentially resurgent bunch this season as the No. 18 team in the country, it was No. 10 Michigan State who dominated this one with a 90-68 win.

Here are three takeaways from this one.

1. Michigan State can still beat solid competition with an off-night from Joshua Langford

When the Spartans want to be in the conversation with the best teams in America, it is usually because junior guard Joshua Langford is playing at a high level. Earlier this season, Langford was our CBT Player of the Week after a dominant stretch against Texas.

Then Langford wasn’t the same against Louisville when Michigan State suffered an upset road loss last week. So monitoring which version of Langford might show up against a top-20 team like Iowa was something to keep an eye on.

Thankfully for Michigan State, Langford wasn’t at his best (14 points, 5-for-13 shooting) but the Spartans still had a blowout win over a likely NCAA tournament team. Relying on physicality, toughness and rugged interior play, Michigan State did a great job of playing through junior big man Nick Ward (26 points, nine rebounds, 10-for-10 shooting) and sophomore reserve big man Xavier Tillman (14 points, eight rebounds) while senior forward Kenny Goins (19 points, 14 rebounds) had a monster outing doing more cleanup work.

The combination of Ward, Goins and Tillman were able to do whatever they wanted thanks to their physicality and a solid effort from junior point guard Cassius Winston (eight points, 12 assists) and his dribble penetration. Michigan State is still going to need Langford to play at a high level if they want to make a Final Four run later this season. But at least they can take comfort in knowing that they can win in other ways if other parts step up.

2. Iowa’s concerns about defense and toughness are back

Iowa’s defense and ability to play tough were the major question marks for them entering this season. Everyone knew the Hawkeyes would be able to put up points. But could Fran McCaffery’s team step up and get more stops to compete with the Big Ten’s best?

Based on Monday night’s results in East Lansing, things aren’t looking very good at the moment for Iowa’s interior defense. While the Hawkeyes deserve some credit for early-season wins over Oregon and UConn in New York, it’s clear that a familiar Big Ten opponent like Michigan State still felt they could exploit the Hawkeyes severely on the interior.

Iowa looked completely helpless trying to stop bruising big men like Ward and Tillman. Goins had more energy than anyone on the glass. The physicality of Michigan State in general seemed to bother the Hawkeyes quite a bit. Iowa only shot 31 percent (21-for-64) from the field as they struggled to get a consistent go-to scorer until the game was well out of reach. Big men like Tyler Cook (15 points) and Luka Garza (seven points, 1-for-10 shooting) were outplayed by their Michigan State counterparts.

Now off to an 0-2 start in conference play, Iowa quickly needs to rectify its defensive issues inside or risk having a lot of trouble competing in the Big Ten this season. The talent is more than there for Iowa to run with any team in the conference but Monday night was not a great sign.

3. Michigan State’s role players are getting more comfortable

We knew that the Spartans would rely on the junior trio of Ward, Winston and Langford for much of their offensive production this season. While that will remain the case for the better part of this season, Michigan State has to be thrilled with how its role players stepped up against Iowa.

Goins had a big double-double while Tillman’s activity nearly gave him a double-double of his own. Since Ward requires potential double-teams whenever he catches the ball, it means Goins will have opportunities on the glass and around the basket.

Even playing without Matt McQuaid, Michigan State earned solid minutes from Kyle Ahrens, as his defensive intensity was helpful in the first half. Freshman Aaron Henry also showed off his athleticism in some minutes off the bench as he provided effort on defense and a memorable fast-break dunk off a pass from Cassius Winston.

Again, Michigan State needs a star like Langford or Ward to step up on most nights to run with the best teams. But if the teams role players continue to step up and play like this then Michigan State’s main trio won’t face nearly as much pressure to produce every single game.

Happ scores 20, rallies No. 12 Badgers past Rutgers 69-64

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 3, 2018, 10:35 PM EST
MADISON, Wis. — Ethan Happ scored 20 points and D’Mitrik Trice added 14 as No. 12 Wisconsin rallied to beat Rutgers 69-64 on Monday night.

Nate Reuvers finished with 10 points, and Happ, who scored 12 second-half points, shot 10 of 17 from the field as Wisconsin (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) closed out the win by hitting five of its last six shots.

Eugene Omoruyi scored 17 points and had eight rebounds for the Scarlet Knights (7-2, 0-2), who lost to a ranked opponent for the second straight game. Geo Baker and Peter Kiss added 15 and 12 points, respectively, for Rutgers, which shot 13 of 32 in the second half.

Khalil Iverson energized Wisconsin in the second half with a jumper, a steal and layup on consecutive possessions as the Badgers closed within a point, 31-30, with 19:18 remaining.

Reuvers, a 6-foot-10 sophomore forward, hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 18:05 left that gave Wisconsin its first lead of the game at 35-33.

The Scarlet Knights shot 53.8 percent from the field in the first, with Carter contributing 9 points on 4-of-7 shooting as Rutgers built a 31-26 halftime lead.

Caleb McConnell made a layup with 2:28 left in the first half to give Rutgers a nine-point lead at 24-15.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are good inside and from the perimeter. Sophomore Peter Kiss has a nice scoring touch and isn’t afraid to roam the perimeter to find a good shot.

Shaq Carter is confident under the basket — scoring nine first-half points in the paint.

Leading scorer Geo Baker, who averages 14.5 points per game, has good sense of his mid-range shooting ability.

Wisconsin: The Badgers overcame a second-half deficit for the third straight game.

The Badgers’ sluggish start against Rutgers included no first-half assists and 1-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin plays intrastate rival Marquette on Saturday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Rutgers returns home to host Fordham in a non-conference game Saturday.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Savoy scores 16 as No. 11 Florida State beats Troy 83-67

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 3, 2018, 10:32 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — P.J. Savoy scored 16 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, and No. 11 Florida State shook off a sluggish performance to put away Troy 83-67 on Monday night.

M.J. Walker added 14 points, while Trent Forrest had 13 points and five rebounds for the Seminoles (7-1), who committed 16 turnovers and had just 13 assists.

Troy (3-5) was worse, recording only 10 assists while committing 22 turnovers. Jordon Varnado scored 15 points and Darian Adams had 14.

The Trojans closed to 42-40 after B.J. Miller’s 3-pointer with 17:16 left, but the Seminoles quickly went on a 13-2 run and maintained a comfortable lead the rest of the second half.

Savoy had gone 5 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc in his previous five games. But on Monday, he was 4 of 10 — including 3 for 6 in the second half.

Mfiondu Kabengele came off the bench to score 10 points and contribute seven rebounds for Florida State, which shot 29 of 69 (42 percent) from the floor.

Troy was 23 for 52 (44.2 percent).

The Seminoles won despite an off night from one of their star players. Senior guard Terance Mann scored just three points on 1-of-6 shooting. Mann, who is 11 points shy of 1,000 for his career, led Florida State with eight rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Troy: The Trojans had a chance to pull off the upset but were undone by turnovers and poor 3-point shooting.

Florida State: Even on a night when the Seminoles were struggling, their depth was too much for Troy to handle. Florida State scored 31 bench points.

UP NEXT

Troy hosts Carver College on Wednesday.

Florida State plays UConn in New Jersey on Saturday.

Guy, Hunter lead No. 4 Virginia past Morgan State, 83-45

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 3, 2018, 9:40 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — De’Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy scored 15 points each and Virginia beat Morgan State 83-45 on Monday night.

Nine different Cavaliers scored during a 24-6 first-half burst that turned a 23-14 lead into a 47-20 runaway. Virginia (8-0) then kept the defensive clamps on the Bears, who didn’t make their third field goal of the second half until 1:57 remained.

Malik Miller and Victor Curry led the Bears (2-5) with seven points apiece. Morgan State was 5 for 28 (19.7 percent) from the field in the second half and missed all eight of its 3-point tries. For the game, the Bears shot 14 for 54 (25.9 percent).

Virginia was sloppy early with six turnovers in the first 12 minutes, but shot well from the start. The Cavaliers made 15 of 23 shots (65.2 percent) in the opening half, including 7 of 11 (63.6) from 3-point range. Braxton Key began the long run in the first half with a pair of free throws, and by the time Cody Stattmann capped it with a 3-pointer, nine of the Cavaliers who scored in the half had done so during the run.

With the expected mismatch, Virginia coach Tony Bennett used his bench liberally, inserting 10 players in the first half.

The biggest cheer after halftime came in the closing minutes when team manager Grant Kersey, who gets to dress for home games, fed fellow walk-on Austin Katstra for a fast-break dunk. Moments later, Katstra fed Kersey for a layup and a three-point play.

BIG PICTURE

Morgan State: The Bears’ paying-the-bills schedule has done them no favors as they lost 100-77 to No. 21 Villanova and 91-63 at DePaul before coming to John Paul Jones Arena. The tough slate, though, could pay off later in the season when Morgan State gets into the thick of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play.

Virginia: The Cavaliers started the night ranked third nationally in scoring defense (52.4 ppg) and had limited three teams — Coppin State, Towson and Wisconsin — to fewer than 50 points. Virginia also was among the national leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.2), scoring margin (21.1) and 3-point field goal percentage (40.8).

UP NEXT

Morgan State: The Bears have a quick turnaround, returning home to face Binghamton on Wednesday night.

Virginia: The Cavaliers play state rival VCU at home on Sunday.

Juwan Morgan’s status remains uncertain for Indiana

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsDec 3, 2018, 8:10 PM EST
Indiana senior forward Juwan Morgan is battling a leg injury as his current status remains certain. In a radio interview played Monday night that was recorded on Saturday night, Indiana head coach Archie Miller said that Morgan’s injury was a leg injury and not a foot injury as he received an X-ray.

Morgan exited Saturday’s Big Ten win over Northwestern with under four minutes to play as he didn’t return. The Hoosiers have a Big Ten road game at Penn State on Tuesday as Morgan’s injury will be something to monitor for that game and beyond.

Averaging 16.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season, Morgan is a huge part of Indiana’s expectations as he’s been a key player for them the past few seasons. Without Morgan in the lineup, it would be interesting to see how Indiana changed up its rotation as they could go to a smaller look, or use more of its frontcourt bench in early minutes.

Things don’t get much easier for Indiana after the Penn State game on Tuesday as they play Louisville on Saturday before a Crossroads Classic game in Indianapolis against Butler the following weekend. Indiana will need a healthy Morgan back as soon as possible if they hope to potentially make the NCAA tournament.

AP Poll: Impressive wins push Michigan to No. 5 in top 25

Elsa/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 3, 2018, 12:13 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan has climbed to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after impressive wins against ranked opponents.

The top four remain unchanged in the poll released Monday with Gonzaga at the top, followed by Kansas, Duke and Virginia. But the Wolverines jumped Nevada and Tennessee after double-digit wins against North Carolina and Purdue last week.

It continues a rapid ascent for the Wolverines, which played in the national championship game last season. Michigan started at No. 19 before quickly leaping into the top 10 after a blowout win at reigning champ Villanova on Nov. 14.

Nevada, Tennessee, Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan State rounded out the top 10.

There were three new teams in No. 20 Arizona State, No. 24 Nebraska and No. 25 Furman. It is Furman’s first AP poll appearance.

Here is the full poll:

1. Gonzaga (43 first-place votes)
2. Kansas (19)
3. Duke (1)
4. Virginia (1)
5. Michigan
6. Nevada
7. Tennessee
8. Auburn
9. Kentucky
10. Michigan State
11. Florida State
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas Tech
14. North Carolina
15. Virginia Tech
16. Kansas State
17. Buffalo
18. Iowa
19. Ohio State
20. Arizona State
21. Villanova
22. Mississippi State
23. Maryland
24. Nebraska
25. Furman