AP Photo/Darren Hauck

Saturday’s Things To Know: A recap of all of today’s college hoops action

By Rob DausterDec 1, 2018, 10:09 PM EST
PLAYER OF THE DAY: Markus Howard, Marquette

Marquette was a team badly in need of a win entering Saturday’s date with No. 12 Kansas State in Milwaukee.

The Golden Eagles had whiffed on their chance to land a marquee win last week, blowing an 11 point first half lead against No. 2 Kansas, a loss that forced them into a consolation game against Louisville instead of the NIT title game against No. 5 Tennessee. They had lost by 23 points at Indiana. Their best win of the year to date was a three point overtime win against a Louisville team that is profiling as a borderline top 25 team.

With the Big East looking like it is going to be a hodge-podge of mediocrity this year, the Golden Eagles need everything they can get out of their non-conference slate, and they got a big win on Saturday, beating No. 12 Kansas State, 83-71.

And the hero was exactly who you would expect it to be.

Markus Howard, the all-american.

He went for 45 points on just 17 shots on Saturday, going 11-for-17 from the floor, 4-for-10 from three and 19-for-21 from the line. The rest of his team combined for 38 points on just 27 shots and 15 free throws.

We’ve seen Howard have explosions like this before, and part of the reason that Marquette is a team that I’ve been bullish on since the preseason is that when he gets on a role like he did today, Howard can carry Marquette to a win over literally anyone. Kansas State has one of the best on-ball defenders in the country in Barry Brown, and he got cooked.

It’s hard to top all of that.

TEAM OF THE DAY: Gonzaga

The Bulldogs went into Omaha on Saturday as the No. 1 team in the country and quickly realized why we always talk about how the CHI Health Center is one of the most difficult places to play in America.

The Bluejays got on an early role, with Ty-Shon Alexander and Mitch Ballock burying some threes and Davion Mintz dunking on the entire frontline of the Zags, and with all 18,000 people in the building going absolutely bonkers, the Zags slowly but surely cut away at what was at one point an 11 point lead. By the time it was all said and done, the Zags had a 103-92 road win that will carry some weight come Selection Sunday.

And perhaps the best part of this for head coach Mark Few was that the Zags didn’t simply rely on one guy going nuts. Yes, Zach Norvell Jr. caught fire in the second half (22 of his 28 points), but Gonzaga wouldn’t have been in firing range if it wasn’t for the play of Brandon Clarke (27 points, 10 boards, two steals, two blocks), Rui Hachimura (22 points, 11 boards, three assists, three steals) and Josh Perksins (13 points and 13 assists).

Just an all-around solid win.

ONIONS OF THE DAY: Lagerald Vick, Kansas

Vick has been the most important player this season for Kansas. He bailed them out against Vermont and Louisiana, shooting 15-for-20 from three in those two games, scoring an average of 32.5 points and helping the Jayhawks avoid bad home losses in the process.

On Saturday, he did the same thing against Stanford, hitting the game-tying three to force overtime and then lighting up the Cardinal with the first eight points of the extra frame:

We wrote about Vick last week. Bill Self ran him out of the program. He declared for the draft with the intention of signing with an agent before he realized the NBA wasn’t in his future and returned to school, only without the same number or any guarantee of playing time.

SATURDAY’S BIGGEST WINNERS

MARQUETTE: We touched on it above, but Marquette landed a win that they really, really needed to get. Playing in a league where the best team is a Villanova that is not the same Villanova that we’ve known for the last half-decade, the Golden Eagles needed to do some work in the non-conference to ensure that A) they get into the tournament, and B) they get into the tournament with a seed that allows them a chance to make a run.

Thanks to that 45 point outburst from Howard, they now have one of those wins. Combine that with a win over Louisville and, potentially, wins against Wisconsin and Buffalo, and that would be a solid start to a tournament resume.

LOUISVILLE: The Cardinals picked up a pretty nice road win over Seton Hall on Saturday, coming back from an early double-digit deficit to pick up a 70-65 win in Newark. This comes of the heels of Chris Mack’s ballclub knocking off No. 9 Michigan State in Louisville on Wednesday night. The Cards are putting together a pretty solid non-conference resume. They’ll have a couple more chances to add to it, with games against Indiana and Kentucky remaining.

SAINT LOUIS: The Atlantic 10 desperately needed someone to start picking up some wins, and the Billikens have been doing so. They won at Seton Hall in November, and on Saturday they added to that with a win over Butler at home. They still get Southern Illinois, Oregon State, Houston and Florida State during non-conference play. That probably won’t be enough to get them an at-large bid given just how bad the rest of their league has been, but it could be enough to get them to a good seed should they earn the league’s automatic bid.

MICHIGAN: The No. 7 Wolverines capped off a wonderful week with a beatdown of No. 19 Purdue on Saturday. The final score was 76-57, but the game never really felt that close. Carsen Edwards finished with 19 points, but the preseason All-American never really felt like he was a threat to do all that much.

More importantly, as we discussed after Wednesday night’s win over North Carolina, was that Michigan was a juggernaut offensively once again. They scored 76 points on 62 possessions, shooting 13-for-26 from three after going 11-for-22 from deep against UNC. This is fun with small sample sizes, but in the last two games, Michigan went from outside the top 25- in three point percentage to 77th.

NEVADA: The Wolf Pack were down by by seven late in the first half at USC. They were up by 16 eight minutes into the second half. This team is talented, explosive and mature enough to not get flustered when they are down early. The problem? Next Friday’s date with Arizona State is the last time they’ll play a game that is actually relevant.

SATURDAY’S BIGGEST LOSERS

STANFORD: The Cardinal had a chance to turn their season around. They had played terrific for 39 minutes and 45 seconds in Phog Allen Fieldhouse, and held a 75-72 lead on the Jayhawks, the No. 2 team in the country. That’s the kind of win that can immediately vault a team into the NCAA tournament discussion and, at this point, it’s almost the kind of win that a borderline team from the Pac-12 needs to get an at-large bid.

Alas, Stanford decided not to foul up three, Lagerald Vick tied the game and the rest is history. Oh well.

CREIGHTON: Like Stanford, Creighton really missed on a chance to land a marquee win. When you play that well against the No. 1 team in the country, it’s not pleasant to lose out in the end, and while I hesitate to credit the Bluejays with a moral victory — who the hell wants one of those? — we did get a glimpse of just how dangerous this group can be. They’re young and talented, and this was, at the very least, a nice little learning experience.

MEMPHIS: The Tigers were up by nine at the half and led by double-digits in the second half against No. 20 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders scored 50 second half points and won by double-figures. Penny is going to be fine in the long run, but there are going to be some growing pains this season.

FINAL THOUGHT

I have never in my life seen a bigger mismatch than watching No. 3 Duke go up against 1-7 Stetson.

The Hatters were a constant stream of turnovers that led to a never-ending series of fast break dunks for Duke. At one point during the second half, Duke led 87-29. I don’t even want to mention the final score here. There’s no need to rub salt in the wound.

And I guess what my biggest question here is ‘Why?’ Why did Duke play this game? I understand why it would make some sense for Stetson to play it. How often do you get to play in a building like Cameron Indoor Stadium? How often do you get to play after three future top five picks? There’s literally no downside — the worst-case scenario is they leave with a game check and the beatdown that everyone expected, while there is always that possibility of that miracle win. That is, after all, why people play the Powerball.

But I don’t understand why this is the game that Duke would schedule.

Quite literally the only thing they are going to get out of it is a chance to play some of their bench guys major minutes in an actual game. I guess there is something to letting Alex O’Connell go out there and show out, but at the same time, with 13 minutes left and Duke up 56 points, Zion Williamson checked back into the game.

Stetson is one of the worst programs in the sport. They were 338th in KenPom entering today. They were 318th in KenPom last season. They have finished inside the top 300 in KenPom just once in Corey Williams’ six-year tenure. Nothing about this result will surprise anyone.

So what’s the point of playing it?

No. 5 Nevada dominates USC in 2nd half of 73-61 victory

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Associated PressDec 1, 2018, 9:03 PM EST
LOS ANGELES — Struggling offensively, Nevada went into halftime trailing by one in front of a partisan crowd. The Wolf Pack’s seniors emerged with a different mindset.

“We just have to come out with that intensity, come out with that fire,” Jordan Caroline said. “We got to play like we’re behind. We got to go make a big run, and that’s what we did.”

Caroline scored 22 points and No. 5 Nevada took control with a dominant second half to beat Southern California 73-61 on Saturday and equal its 8-0 start from last season.

Tre’Shawn Thurman added 14 points and nine rebounds and Caleb Martin had 12 points for the Wolf Pack, who outscored USC 39-26 over the final 20 minutes.

“It was a tough early game and really focusing on the importance of the game,” Martin said.

It marked a major turnaround from the first half, when the Trojans shot 50 percent from the field and led by as many as seven points. The Wolf Pack missed more than half their field goal attempts and leading scorer Martin had just seven points, leaving them trailing by one at the break.

“Historically, we’ve been a really good second-half team, so far this year it’s kind of mixed results,” Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. “We just felt like we didn’t have good enough rhythm to start the game and we felt like USC was controlling the pace. We had to play better defense.”

Nick Rakocevic had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Trojans (5-3) as their three-game winning streak ended. Bennie Boatwright, their leading scorer at 16.8 points, was held to seven points.

USC came out aggressively to start the game, driving to the basket, crashing the boards and closely defending Martin, who entered the game averaging 21 points.

Caroline and Thurman carried Nevada in the first half, each scoring 11 points.

“Jordan Caroline absolutely killed us,” Rakocevic said. “We kind of gave him a lot in the paint, just kind of gave him everything he wanted.”

USC didn’t appear to be the same team in the second half, when the Trojans never put together a scoring run.

“I thought the first half was a really good sign that we could be one of the top teams and compete, but we’ve got to come out better in the second half,” Rakocevic said. “We just came out flat. Defensively, I think we just had too many breakdowns.”

The Wolf Pack turned things around quickly, outscoring USC 9-0 to open the second half. It was the start of a 31-11 run that produced Nevada’s largest lead, 65-46. The spurt included three consecutive 3-pointers by Jazz Johnson (two) and Thurman.

“A team that averages 90 points, you’re not going to be able to hold them down the whole game, but when they go on runs you have to score with them,” USC coach Andy Enfield said.

TIP-INS

Nevada: The Wolf Pack’s point total was a season low. … Los Angeles Lakers player JaVale McGee, who played two years at Nevada before leaving for the NBA, sat courtside wearing a Nevada hoodie. His Hall of Fame mother, Pam McGee, who starred in basketball at USC, wore a Trojans jersey. … More than 20 pro scouts were in attendance. … The teams played each other for the first time since 1976. The Wolf Pack trail the series 2-1.

USC: The Trojans’ point total was a season low. … G Charles O’Bannon Jr. is expected to have the cast on his left pinky finger removed on Monday. He had surgery on Nov. 13. … G Kevin Porter Jr., the Trojans’ third-leading scorer, returned to play in the second half after missing two games with a right quadriceps contusion. He was scoreless in four minutes. … Enfield needs one win for his 100th at USC. He is 99-79 in his sixth season. … Before the game, Boatwright received the ball used to score his 1,000th career point against Texas Tech, on Nov. 19 in Kansas City.

ATMOSPHERE

Musselman used to visit Galen Center when he was an assistant at Arizona State. The crowd of 5,844 was small but loud in urging on the Trojans. “This place is not like it was today,” he said. “It was electric.”

Vick leads No. 2 Kansas to 90-84 win over Stanford in OT

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 1, 2018, 8:59 PM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lagerald Vick hit the tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation, and then had eight of his 27 points in overtime to lead No. 2 Kansas to a 90-84 win over Stanford on Saturday night.

Daejon Davis hit two free throws with 13.3 seconds left to push Stanford’s lead to 75-72 after driving in and drawing a foul by Dedric Lawson. Kansas then ran its “chop” play — the same one it ran when Mario Chalmers sent the 2008 national championship into overtime — and Devon Dotson found Vick for the tying 3 with just 7 seconds left.

Vick then opened overtime with another 3, and followed it with a poster dunk that set the Allen Fieldhouse crowd into a frenzy. He kept it going the next time down, hitting his seventh 3 to make it an eight-point game and put it out of reach.

Lawson finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Udoka Azubuike had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Jayhawks.

KZ Okpala had 22 points and eight rebounds for Stanford. Davis added 19 points and eight boards, and Isaac White had 15 points on five 3s.

The Cardinal’s top-tier perimeter defense stifled the Jayhawks early, holding them to 0 for 6 in the first half and not allowing a 3 until four minutes into the second half. But down the stretch, that all changed, and erased their early success.

Conversely, Stanford overcame its poor shooting from deep this season, hitting a season-high 12 3s. The Cardinal entered the game averaging just 5.7 3’s per game on 30.1 percent shooting.

Kansas now leads the all-time series over Stanford 11-3. The teams will conclude their four-game series next December at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford has now lost all three games to ranked opponents this season, although their resilience against Kansas is a good sign moving forward.

Kansas remains undefeated, but its sloppy play early is telling of its inconsistency. The Jayhawks have yet to have a true blowout win, uncharacteristic for them in nonconference play.

Poole scores 21, No. 7 Michigan beats No. 19 Purdue 76-57

AP Photo/Tony Ding
Associated PressDec 1, 2018, 6:10 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jordan Poole scored 21 points as part of a balanced offense and No. 7 Michigan was stingy on defense in a 76-57 win over No. 19 Purdue on Saturday, routing a third ranked team this season.

The Wolverines (8-0) are off to their best start since winning the first 16 games of the 2012-13 season. They were coming off an 84-67 win over No. 11 North Carolina, and they beat then-No. 8 Villanova 73-46 on its home court last month.

The Boilermakers (5-3) have lost three of their last four games.

Michigan’s Jon Teske matched his career high with 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Ignas Brazdeikis scored 12 and Zavier Simpson had 10 points and seven assists. Charles Matthews added nine points, five rebounds and four assists.

Purdue’s Carsen Edwards scored 19 on 7-of-21 shooting and Ryan Cline added 15 points.

The Wolverines picked up where they left off Wednesday night against the Tar Heels, making shots and getting stops to take the lead. They kept it without much of a fight from the Boilermakers.

Michigan led 44-28 at halftime after connecting on 53 percent of its shots and holding Purdue to 36 percent from the field.

The Wolverines’ shooting accuracy slipped in the second half, falling to 47 percent, but they kept up the intensity on defense to keep Purdue at 36 percent.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: Cline needs more shots. He was 6 of 8 from the field and 3 of 5 from beyond the arc, but Edwards looked for his shot much more than he tried to pass to his sharpshooting guard.

Michigan: The Wolverines are going to be tough to beat because all five players on the floor can score and they all play in-your-chest defense.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan can’t move up much, but it may merit a higher ranking with its impressive start. The Boilermakers might fall out of the AP Top 25.

Howard scores 45, Marquette beats No. 12 K-State 83-71

AP Photo/Darren Hauck
Associated PressDec 1, 2018, 6:07 PM EST
MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 45 points and went 19 of 21 from the foul line, and Marquette used tight defense to counter Kansas State’s in-your-face play in an 83-71 victory on Saturday, handing the 12th-ranked Wildcats their first loss.

Sacar Anim added 16 points for the Golden Eagles (6-2), who didn’t back down from the physical Wildcats. Marquette outrebounded Kansas State 34-25 and kept attacking the rim in holding a double-digit lead for most of the second half.

Howard’s productive day from the field (11 of 17) helped Marquette overcome 20 turnovers. The quick junior drew a foul on a drive with 7:57 left to send Kansas State leading scorer Dean Wade (16.2 points) to the bench with five fouls and 11 points.

It was a disappointing homecoming for Wildcats coach Bruce Weber, who was born in Milwaukee and watched Marquette games in the 1970s when the team was led by Hall of Fame coach Al McGuire.

Playing its first true road game against its toughest foe of the young season, Kansas State saw its defense falter. Marquette shot 57 percent from the field, about 20 points higher than what Kansas State (6-1) was allowing coming into the afternoon.

Marquette used runs of 10-0 and 9-0 to build an 11-point lead after the first half, when Kansas State went without a field goal for a 10-minute stretch. A poor-shooting team from the perimeter, the Wildcats allowed too many points on the break, where they were outscored 17-6, to keep up with the Golden Eagles.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: Barry Brown, the team’s second-leading scorer (15.7 points) and steals leader (13), was limited to nine minutes after picking up three fouls, including a technical, in a tightly called first half. Leading 20-17 at the time, the Wildcats were outscored 27-16 the rest of the half with Brown on the bench. Forward Xavier Sneed, who finished with 12 points, played only five minutes in the first after picking up two fouls. The pace picked up for Kansas State early in the second half before Howard spearheaded more runs to keep the Wildcats at bay.

Marquette: Howard scored 26 points in the first half, pacing the team with aggressive play. His quickness and 3-point shooting prowess made him tough to defend, going 6 of 7 from the field alone in the first half, including 3 of 4 from behind the arc, along with 11 of 12 from the foul line. Howard didn’t let up after halftime, scoring eight points in 4 minutes with Carter Diarra trying to guard him.

Norvell’s 28 points rallies No. 1 Zags past Creighton 103-92

AP Photo/Nati Harnik
Associated PressDec 1, 2018, 6:03 PM EST
OMAHA, Neb. — Gonzaga’s Zach Norvell Jr. got off to a slow start against Creighton for the second year in a row. Like last year, he finished with a flurry.

Norvell scored 23 of his career-high 28 points in the second half, and top-ranked Gonzaga wiped out an early double-digit deficit and beat Creighton 103-92 on Saturday.

Norvell’s shot was off throughout the first 20 minutes. Coming out of halftime, coach Mark Few drew up a play just for him. Norvell took a pass from Rui Hachimura, went hard to the basket and converted a three-point play. He scored nine of the Zags’ first 11 points of the half.

“When he makes his first one,” Few said, “it’s game on.”

Norvell has had a habit of starting slowly. Gonzaga, missing two key players because of injury, needed all the points he could provide against a high-scoring Creighton team.

“I wanted to be aggressive starting off the half, get myself a chance to get going,” Norvell said, “and it went well.”

Last year, Norvell scored all 21 of his points in the second half in a 91-74 come-from-behind victory over the Bluejays in Spokane, Washington.

“We played 40 minutes of pretty good basketball against them the last two years,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “Unfortunately, those 40 minutes didn’t happen the same day. They are a problem to get stopped.”

The Bulldogs (8-0), who took over the No. 1 ranking this week after beating Duke in the Maui Invitational, overcame a boisterous crowd of more than 18,000 at the CHI Health Center to win in their first true road game.

“It was just a great basketball game, and I’m not saying that just because we ended up on top,” Few said. “It was really high-level play going on, high-level shot-making. Creighton’s offense is really something special.”

Norvell said the Zags can build off the win.

“It was big-time for us,” he said. “Coming into an environment like this with a good crowd, a well-coached opponent and knowing they would play really hard, we knew it was going to be a battle. We wanted to take the fight to them. It didn’t go well for us the first half. They made some tough shots. We were able to stay with it, stay poised and confident, and we were able to get a win.”

The Zags, down 48-41 at halftime, took their first lead since early in the game on a Corey Kispert 3-pointer that put them up 66-65. They held Creighton (6-2) scoreless for nearly four minutes in the middle of the second half while going on a 12-0 run to go up 84-73. Norvell hit two 3-pointers and a layup during the spurt while Creighton missed five shots and turned over the ball three times.

“He’s a rhythm guy, he’s a rhythm guy in practice,” Few said of Norvell. “He missed a couple real easy shots in the first half. You can always tell the way it’s coming off his hand. It takes a special, confident, courageous player to keep taking shots like that. He’s definitely that.”

NUMBERS TO NOTE

Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke added 27 points and 10 rebounds and Hachimura had 22 points and 11 boards for the Bulldogs. Josh Perkins had 13 points to go with a career-high 13 assists. … Norvell was 1 for 6 on 3-pointers in the first half and 5 for 11 in the second. … The Zags upped their scoring average to 98.4 points, second in the nation. … Ty-Shon Alexander led the Bluejays with 27 points. Damien Jefferson had 15 and Martin Krampelj 10.

THE BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: With Geno Crandall (hand) and Killian Tillie (ankle) out because of injuries, this was a major test. The Zags had trailed for only 23 of a possible 280 minutes coming into the game, and they had to play from behind most of the afternoon until they took control in the last 10 minutes.

Creighton: The Bluejays fell short of knocking off a No. 1 opponent for the first time in three tries. But they are much further ahead of where most expected them to be after getting picked ninth in the 10-team Big East.