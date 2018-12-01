More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Nati Harnik

Norvell’s 28 points rallies No. 1 Zags past Creighton 103-92

Associated PressDec 1, 2018, 6:03 PM EST
OMAHA, Neb. — Gonzaga’s Zach Norvell Jr. got off to a slow start against Creighton for the second year in a row. Like last year, he finished with a flurry.

Norvell scored 23 of his career-high 28 points in the second half, and top-ranked Gonzaga wiped out an early double-digit deficit and beat Creighton 103-92 on Saturday.

Norvell’s shot was off throughout the first 20 minutes. Coming out of halftime, coach Mark Few drew up a play just for him. Norvell took a pass from Rui Hachimura, went hard to the basket and converted a three-point play. He scored nine of the Zags’ first 11 points of the half.

“When he makes his first one,” Few said, “it’s game on.”

Norvell has had a habit of starting slowly. Gonzaga, missing two key players because of injury, needed all the points he could provide against a high-scoring Creighton team.

“I wanted to be aggressive starting off the half, get myself a chance to get going,” Norvell said, “and it went well.”

Last year, Norvell scored all 21 of his points in the second half in a 91-74 come-from-behind victory over the Bluejays in Spokane, Washington.

“We played 40 minutes of pretty good basketball against them the last two years,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “Unfortunately, those 40 minutes didn’t happen the same day. They are a problem to get stopped.”

The Bulldogs (8-0), who took over the No. 1 ranking this week after beating Duke in the Maui Invitational, overcame a boisterous crowd of more than 18,000 at the CHI Health Center to win in their first true road game.

“It was just a great basketball game, and I’m not saying that just because we ended up on top,” Few said. “It was really high-level play going on, high-level shot-making. Creighton’s offense is really something special.”

Norvell said the Zags can build off the win.

“It was big-time for us,” he said. “Coming into an environment like this with a good crowd, a well-coached opponent and knowing they would play really hard, we knew it was going to be a battle. We wanted to take the fight to them. It didn’t go well for us the first half. They made some tough shots. We were able to stay with it, stay poised and confident, and we were able to get a win.”

The Zags, down 48-41 at halftime, took their first lead since early in the game on a Corey Kispert 3-pointer that put them up 66-65. They held Creighton (6-2) scoreless for nearly four minutes in the middle of the second half while going on a 12-0 run to go up 84-73. Norvell hit two 3-pointers and a layup during the spurt while Creighton missed five shots and turned over the ball three times.

“He’s a rhythm guy, he’s a rhythm guy in practice,” Few said of Norvell. “He missed a couple real easy shots in the first half. You can always tell the way it’s coming off his hand. It takes a special, confident, courageous player to keep taking shots like that. He’s definitely that.”

NUMBERS TO NOTE

Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke added 27 points and 10 rebounds and Hachimura had 22 points and 11 boards for the Bulldogs. Josh Perkins had 13 points to go with a career-high 13 assists. … Norvell was 1 for 6 on 3-pointers in the first half and 5 for 11 in the second. … The Zags upped their scoring average to 98.4 points, second in the nation. … Ty-Shon Alexander led the Bluejays with 27 points. Damien Jefferson had 15 and Martin Krampelj 10.

THE BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: With Geno Crandall (hand) and Killian Tillie (ankle) out because of injuries, this was a major test. The Zags had trailed for only 23 of a possible 280 minutes coming into the game, and they had to play from behind most of the afternoon until they took control in the last 10 minutes.

Creighton: The Bluejays fell short of knocking off a No. 1 opponent for the first time in three tries. But they are much further ahead of where most expected them to be after getting picked ninth in the 10-team Big East.

Poole scores 21, No. 7 Michigan beats No. 19 Purdue 76-57

AP Photo/Tony Ding
Associated PressDec 1, 2018, 6:10 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jordan Poole scored 21 points as part of a balanced offense and No. 7 Michigan was stingy on defense in a 76-57 win over No. 19 Purdue on Saturday, routing a third ranked team this season.

The Wolverines (8-0) are off to their best start since winning the first 16 games of the 2012-13 season. They were coming off an 84-67 win over No. 11 North Carolina, and they beat then-No. 8 Villanova 73-46 on its home court last month.

The Boilermakers (5-3) have lost three of their last four games.

Michigan’s Jon Teske matched his career high with 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Ignas Brazdeikis scored 12 and Zavier Simpson had 10 points and seven assists. Charles Matthews added nine points, five rebounds and four assists.

Purdue’s Carsen Edwards scored 19 on 7-of-21 shooting and Ryan Cline added 15 points.

The Wolverines picked up where they left off Wednesday night against the Tar Heels, making shots and getting stops to take the lead. They kept it without much of a fight from the Boilermakers.

Michigan led 44-28 at halftime after connecting on 53 percent of its shots and holding Purdue to 36 percent from the field.

The Wolverines’ shooting accuracy slipped in the second half, falling to 47 percent, but they kept up the intensity on defense to keep Purdue at 36 percent.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: Cline needs more shots. He was 6 of 8 from the field and 3 of 5 from beyond the arc, but Edwards looked for his shot much more than he tried to pass to his sharpshooting guard.

Michigan: The Wolverines are going to be tough to beat because all five players on the floor can score and they all play in-your-chest defense.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan can’t move up much, but it may merit a higher ranking with its impressive start. The Boilermakers might fall out of the AP Top 25.

Howard scores 45, Marquette beats No. 12 K-State 83-71

AP Photo/Darren Hauck
Associated PressDec 1, 2018, 6:07 PM EST
MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 45 points and went 19 of 21 from the foul line, and Marquette used tight defense to counter Kansas State’s in-your-face play in an 83-71 victory on Saturday, handing the 12th-ranked Wildcats their first loss.

Sacar Anim added 16 points for the Golden Eagles (6-2), who didn’t back down from the physical Wildcats. Marquette outrebounded Kansas State 34-25 and kept attacking the rim in holding a double-digit lead for most of the second half.

Howard’s productive day from the field (11 of 17) helped Marquette overcome 20 turnovers. The quick junior drew a foul on a drive with 7:57 left to send Kansas State leading scorer Dean Wade (16.2 points) to the bench with five fouls and 11 points.

It was a disappointing homecoming for Wildcats coach Bruce Weber, who was born in Milwaukee and watched Marquette games in the 1970s when the team was led by Hall of Fame coach Al McGuire.

Playing its first true road game against its toughest foe of the young season, Kansas State saw its defense falter. Marquette shot 57 percent from the field, about 20 points higher than what Kansas State (6-1) was allowing coming into the afternoon.

Marquette used runs of 10-0 and 9-0 to build an 11-point lead after the first half, when Kansas State went without a field goal for a 10-minute stretch. A poor-shooting team from the perimeter, the Wildcats allowed too many points on the break, where they were outscored 17-6, to keep up with the Golden Eagles.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: Barry Brown, the team’s second-leading scorer (15.7 points) and steals leader (13), was limited to nine minutes after picking up three fouls, including a technical, in a tightly called first half. Leading 20-17 at the time, the Wildcats were outscored 27-16 the rest of the half with Brown on the bench. Forward Xavier Sneed, who finished with 12 points, played only five minutes in the first after picking up two fouls. The pace picked up for Kansas State early in the second half before Howard spearheaded more runs to keep the Wildcats at bay.

Marquette: Howard scored 26 points in the first half, pacing the team with aggressive play. His quickness and 3-point shooting prowess made him tough to defend, going 6 of 7 from the field alone in the first half, including 3 of 4 from behind the arc, along with 11 of 12 from the foul line. Howard didn’t let up after halftime, scoring eight points in 4 minutes with Carter Diarra trying to guard him.

No. 10 Kentucky rallies past UNC Greensboro 78-61

AP Photo/James Crisp
Associated PressDec 1, 2018, 5:59 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Seeing Keldon Johnson elevating for thunderous dunks and big rebounds almost made it easy to forget the Kentucky guard had limped to the locker room after rolling his left ankle in the first half.

The pain he felt on every landing reminded Johnson of what happened, but otherwise it wasn’t a factor as he rallied the No. 10 Wildcats past UNC Greensboro.

“It’s all in the flow of the game,” he said. “You just have to keep fighting and not show any weakness.”

Reid Travis scored 22 points, and Johnson added six of his 13 points during a 14-2 second-half run that helped the Wildcats beat the Spartans 78-61 on Saturday for their seventh consecutive victory.

This win revealed more about Kentucky’s mettle than other wins it has scraped for this season. Facing a team coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and unawed by the Wildcats’ size or reputation, they took much of the game adjusting to UNCG’s style and pace.

The Spartans even seemed poised to take control, holding a 55-50 edge with 13:08 remaining, before Kentucky (7-1) had consecutive three-point plays by Travis and Ashton Hagans for a 56-55 lead.

Demetrius Troy’s jumper with 10:06 left put UNCG (7-2) back ahead but that was the last lead. The Wildcats made defensive stops during an 8-0 run led by Johnson, who followed two free throws with consecutive dunks for a 64-57 lead with 6:02 left.

“It was just understanding that it’s a long game,” said Travis, who also grabbed 12 rebounds for his first double-double with Kentucky. “I don’t think there was a point where we looked up and we were down by five and we said, `Here we go again.’

“The guys understood that if we locked in, we could go on a run here. Everybody had that look where we could switch it on at some point.”

Tyler Herro (18 points) added consecutive baskets to make it 68-59 before capping the comeback with a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left. Kentucky shot 50 percent after halftime while holding the Spartans to 28 percent in the second half and 36 percent overall. Johnson also had 11 rebounds.

Francis Alonso had 22 points but just three after halftime as UNCG had its six-game winning streak end. Hagans’ second-half defense on Alonso had a lot to do with that as he held him to just one 3-pointer after the senior guard made all four long-range attempts in the first half.

“We said, we can either let the kid (Alonso) get 60 or put Ashton on him,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “And then Ashton made him work to get shots and run, and all of a sudden you’re into their legs.”

Hagans finished with five points, three assists, two rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky got tested, but likely will stay in the Top 10.

BIG PICTURE

UNC Greensboro: Came off a record 78-point victory over Division III Greensboro College. The Spartans pushed their tempo for much of the game and had Kentucky out of sorts before losing their composure and managing just three baskets over the final 10 minutes.

“I thought their defense was tremendous in the second half,” coach Wes Miller said. “We had a hard time coming by quality shots. I’d like our execution to be a little bit better, but you’ve got to tip your cap to them first because they made it really difficult for us.”

Kentucky: Calipari hinted this would be the first of several tests. Travis, Johnson and Herro came up big when they needed it on both ends with timely stops and baskets that pushed Kentucky ahead for good. Rebounding continued to be key for the Wildcats, who owned the boards 46-30 with 15 on the offensive end.

Paschall, Booth help No. 23 Villanova avoid La Salle upset

AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Associated PressDec 1, 2018, 5:55 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA — Eric Paschall scored 27 points, Phil Booth had 19 and No. 23 Villanova held off one more upset in an 85-78 win over La Salle on Saturday.

Villanova (6-2) remained the class of the city and won its 23rd straight Big 5 game, round-robin play among five Philadelphia Division I basketball teams. The Wildcats haven’t lost a city series game since Dec. 5, 2012 against Temple.

They got a pretty good scare against winless La Salle (0-8).

The Wildcats were reeling after consecutive home losses to Michigan, in a national title game rematch, and in overtime to Furman that knocked them out of the AP Top 25 poll. Villanova steadied itself with three straight wins in a Florida tournament, and defeated then-No. 14 Florida State in the title game to return to the rankings.

But a return to Philly only unsettled the Wildcats early.

La Salle was the home team at the Palestra, which serves as much a museum to Philly’s glorious basketball past as it is a court for city series games to be played on. The Explorers played the first half like a 7-0 team instead of a winless one and buried nine 3-pointers. The sensational sequence came at the midway point: David Beatty drew a foul on a layup and La Salle kept possession. Isiah Deas capitalized with a 3. Beatty had a steal and Jack Clark hit a 3 for a 32-20 lead that set the stage for a monster upset.

The rest of the half turned into a 3-point shootout worthy of NBA All-Star weekend, and the Wildcats closed to 42-39 at the half. The Wildcats could never really shake the Explorers until the waning moments and each team hit 12 3-pointers.

Carter’s 3 pulled the Explorers to 69-66 and they got it within one with 5:24 left. Miles Brookins would lob a lazy pass into the middle that was picked off by Saddiq Bey and converted into a three-point play by Booth. Paschall sucked the air out of La Salle fans with a dunk and a 78-72 lead.

Villanova coach Jay Wright kept former assistant coach Ashley Howard winless in his first season on the bench at La Salle. Howard, who worked five seasons under Wright, was hired at La Salle just a week after the Wildcats won their second national championship in three seasons.

The Explorers are forced to wonder how much better their upset odds would have improved had leading scorer Pookie Powell not sat out with an injury (lower body). Carter scored 17 and Deas had 15.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: Wright made it 2-0 this season against the branches of his coaching tree. He also beat former assistant and current Quinnipiac coach Baker Dunleavy in November.

La Salle: Also played without guard Cheddi Mosely (concussion) and forward Jared Kimbrough (foot). The Explorers made 11 of their first 15 shots in the second half.

UConn lands five-star recruit who will enroll at semester break

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 1, 2018, 3:21 PM EST
UConn found a way to shore up their front line on Saturday afternoon.

Akok Akok is a five-star forward that had planned on spending a prep year at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, but he left the program this fall and made the decision to enroll in school during the semester break.

On Saturday, he committed to UConn and head coach Dan Hurley.

The plan, a source told NBC Sports, is for Akok to redshirt this season and playing in the 2019-2020 season if he does not enter the NBA draft. This is the same plan that Hamidou Diallo followed when he enrolled at Kentucky for the second semester of the 2016-17 season.

UConn has two four-star guards currently committed in the Class of 2019, James Bouknight and Jalen Gaffney.