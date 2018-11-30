More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/John Minchillo

No. 25 Mississippi State rallies for 65-58 win over Dayton

Associated PressNov 30, 2018, 10:26 PM EST
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Mississippi State coach Ben Howland extended his hand to Dayton’s Anthony Grant and borrowed a line from the end of the first “Rocky” movie — no, he doesn’t want a rematch.

That’s how the night went for the 25th-ranked Bulldogs.

Nick Weatherspoon hit a pair of 3-pointers in the closing minutes, and Mississippi State trailed most of the game before rallying to a 65-58 victory over Dayton on Friday night.

The Bulldogs (6-1) salvaged their first true road game by hitting late 3s after missing 15 of their first 19 tries from behind the arc. Weatherspoon hit a 3-pointer that tied it and another 3 from the corner with 27 seconds left put the Bulldogs up 61-55. He finished with 14 points.

Howland knew the Bulldogs would have a tough time at UD Arena. After a pair of close wins over the Flyers the last two seasons, he told his counterpart during the postgame handshake that he’d had enough.

“I was really questioning what I was thinking by scheduling Dayton,” he said. “I told him when I shook his hand that we’re not playing them anymore.”

Last season, the Bulldogs needed a steal and layup by Quinndary Weatherspoon with 4 seconds left to pull out a 61-59 win over the Flyers in Starkville. On Friday, the senior guard led Mississippi State with 21 points and 12 rebounds, two shy of his career high. His layup off an inbound pass with 13 seconds left clinched it.

The Bulldogs returned the top six scorers from last year’s team, and their experience in close games is beneficial.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who have played together the last two or three years,” Quinndary Weatherspoon said. “I think it showed the last few minutes of the game.”

Ryan Mikesell scored 15 points for Dayton (4-3), which was coming off a pair of tournament losses — 66-59 to Virginia and 65-54 to Oklahoma.

Dayton led by as many as 10 in the first half , taking advantage of the Bulldogs’ cold shooting. Reggie Perry made a 3-pointer and a jumper as Mississippi State cut the deficit to 29-26 at halftime.

Quinndary Weatherspoon had a 3-pointer and a layup during a nine-point run that gave Mississippi State a 35-31 lead early in the second half, but the Flyers rallied behind Mikesell to take a seven-point lead before the Bulldog’s final comeback.

“Their stamina, their will won out,” Grant said. “I thought their energy in the second half told the story of the game. They came out and were the more aggressive team to start the half, and they finished strong.”

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs were coming off their top offensive showing. They shot a season-high 61 percent and had a season-best 24 assists in an 88-65 win over Alcorn State. It didn’t carry over — the Bulldogs missed 12 of their first 17 shots as Dayton pulled ahead by nine points.

Dayton: The Flyers haven’t beaten a ranked team at home since knocking off No. 16 Alabama during the 2011-12 season and were looking for a signature win under their second-year coach. They couldn’t close it out down the stretch.

“We’ve got to be able to sustain it,” Grant said. “We’ve got to overcome the peaks and valleys in every game. That’s just part of the process of it.”

UNBEATEN

The Bulldogs are 2-0 all-time against Dayton, with wins the last two seasons and a 56-54 victory at UD Arena on Dec. 19, 1975.

OVERPOWERED

Dayton is 0-5 against team from the Power 5 conferences in the last two seasons.

Trice, No. 22 Wisconsin win at No. 14 Iowa 72-66

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
Associated PressNov 30, 2018, 11:44 PM EST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The matchup between the resurgent Badgers and Hawkeyes lived up to its billing — with Wisconsin sophomore D’Mitrik Trice stepping up to hit the game’s biggest basket after star Ethan Happ fouled out.

Trice scored 20 points, including a crucial 3 with 20 seconds left, and 22nd-ranked Wisconsin held off No. 14 Iowa 72-66 on Friday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Ethan Happ had 13 points, seven boards and five assists for the Badgers (7-1), who handed the Hawkeyes their first loss of the season in a back-and-forth affair.

“To come in here and to be able to get this one in league play in November, I think it shows some signs that we’re trending in the right direction,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said.

With the Badgers up 65-63, Trice — who led the nation at 60 percent on 3s entering play — hit his 3-pointer just after Happ picked up his fifth foul. Jordan Bohannon answered with a quick 3 for Iowa (6-1), but Wisconsin was able to seal it at the line.

The presence of Trice, who missed the last 23 games in 2017-18 because of a foot injury, has keyed Wisconsin’s hot start after a disappointing season a year ago.

“With him out, it was kind of tough because we relied on pretty much Brad (Davison) and myself to kind of bail us out of situations,” Happ said about Trice. “In that situation where we needed a big bucket, he took it and made it.”

Freshman Joe Wieskamp blocked Trice’s 3-point try and turned it into a 3-point play and a 61-60 Iowa lead on other end. Brevin Pritzl got open in the corner though, burying a huge 3 with 1:35 left to put Wisconsin back up by 2. Happ then got around Iowa’s Luka Garza for a scoop to make it 65-61 with 51 seconds left.

Iowa opened the second half on a 16-9 run and led by as much as eight, but Wisconsin had it back even at 54-all with just over 8 minutes left.

Tyler Cook had 19 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Hawkeyes, who were just 6 of 24 on 3s.

“We didn’t some things down the stretch that we wanted to do. We also did some things we wanted to do…just didn’t make the basket. That’s frustrating,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

THE BIG PICTURE:

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, much like they did in Tuesday’s 69-68 win over Pittsburgh, have shown the ability to fight when things don’t always go their way. That trait was AWOL in 2017-18, when they went 4-14 in the regular season in the Big Ten. “I thought we fought,” McCaffery said.

Wisconsin: The Badgers acquitted themselves well in what will likely go down as one of the toughest environments they’ll play in all season — and Trice continues to be a revelation.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wisconsin will likely jump a few spots, and Iowa — after struggling to put away Pitt — should tumble at least a few spots.

THE NUMBERS

Iowa center Luka Garza had 11 points but just three rebounds, and Bohannon finished with 11 points for the Hawkeyes. …Ptitzl’s 3 was just his second of the game. He had 12 points. …Outside of Trice, who was 4 of 8 on 3s, the Badgers were just 4 of 16 beyond the arc. …Iowa had just nine assists on 23 made baskets. …Davison had nine points and four rebounds for Wisconsin — but the Badgers were a team high plus-12 when he was on the floor.

No. 9 Michigan State edges Rutgers 78-67

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Associated PressNov 30, 2018, 10:28 PM EST
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Last season, Tom Izzo wanted to leave Nick Ward in New Jersey after a poor game against Rutgers.

Friday night, Michigan State’s coach and the rest of the Spartans were singing Ward’s praises.

Cassius Winston scored 22 points and Ward added 20 to lead No. 9 Michigan State past Rutgers 78-67 in the Big Ten opener Friday night.

“He’s just matured,” Winston said of Ward. “He’s grown mentally and that’s helping his game a lot, so he was able to take his time passing the ball so teams can’t really double team him like that. He’s making good decisions with the basketball, so once you can’t double him, it’s hard to guard him.”

Last year Ward only had three points in 11 minutes, spending most of the game on the bench.

Ward has selective amnesia of that night, with a deadpanned “nothing,” when asked what he remembers from that game.

“The only thing that was on my mind from last year was that I’m not sitting right there (on the bench),” Ward said.

After a back-and-forth first half, where Rutgers led much of the first 10 minutes, Winston hit a 3-pointer to give Michigan State (5-2) the 39-37 lead over Rutgers (5-2) at the break.

Rutgers would open the second half with a 3-pointer by Peter Kiss from the top of the arc to retake the lead, but a quick 6-0 run from Michigan State caused Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell to call timeout down 45-40 with 17:54 to go. The deficit would eventually balloon to 13.

“I don’t know if there was a huge difference between the first and second half,” Baker said. “We just came up a little short.”

The Scarlet Knights cut it to seven after Shaquille Doorson hit a pair of free throws and had a put-back dunk to cap off a 6-0 run by Rutgers. Issa Thiam’s 3-pointer made it 63-57 with 5:17 to go, but that’s the closest Rutgers would come.

Eugene Omoruyi led Rutgers with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans are back to their winning ways after an overtime loss at Louisville ended a five-game winning streak. The game in Piscataway is one of five road games in a two-week span for Michigan State.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have rebounded from their only loss of the year with three straight victories, but are in the midst of a tough three-game stretch vs. teams in the Top 25 or receiving votes in six days.

NEVER LOST

Michigan State is now 8-0 vs. Rutgers in a series dating back to 1970. However, Rutgers just recently joined the Big Ten, so the two have played each other six times in the last four years.

INJURY UPDATE

Izzo did not have an update on the injured Matt McQuaid, who did not travel for the second straight game due to a thigh bruise.

“There’s no secret. He’s day-to-day and I’ll find out more tomorrow,” Izzo said. “If I was a betting man I’d really question it for Monday if he’s going to come back from that (game at Iowa).”

No. 17 Texas drops home game to Radford

AP Photo
Associated PressNov 30, 2018, 10:17 PM EST
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Carlik Jones made a spinning layup and a free throw with 24.5 seconds left, sending Radford to a 62-59 upset of No. 17 Texas on Friday night.

Devin Hutchison made one of two free throws with 11 seconds left before Texas’ Jase Febres missed a 3-pointer to tie and Radford rebounded to end the game.

It was the second big road win for Radford (6-1), which beat Notre Dame earlier this season.

Texas dropped a crushing loss. The Longhorns came in with their highest ranking in four seasons under coach Shaka Smart, but shot just 35 percent at home.

Ed Polite Jr. scored 11 to lead Radford. Jericho Sims scored 16 for the Longhorns (5-2). Sims had a dunk that put Texas up 59-58 with 1 minute to play before Jones drive and spin. Jones’ layup was one of just three Radford field goals over the final 8:57.

Dylan Ostekowski grabbed 17 rebounds for Texas, which missed 10 of 20 free throws and was 5 of 27 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Radford: The Highlanders have big plans for last season’s Big South tournament champions. Radford made the NCAA Tournament last season and have a experienced lineup full of juniors and seniors. But they’re small with only three players at least 6-foot-7 and no one taller than 6-8.

Texas: The Longhorns made a mess of their first week back in the national rankings in a long time. They earned their way back with an impressive win over North Carolina last week and the Longhorns had every advantage in size, speed and swagger against Radford. Leading scorer Kerwin Roach had a miserable game with 2 of 12 shooting and defensively gave up the layup and foul that proved to be Radford’s game winner.

CBT Podcast: ACC-Big Ten reactions, Zion a lock for No. 1, previewing the weekend

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 30, 2018, 12:04 PM EST
Rob Dauster was joined by Reags from the Fundamentally Sound podcast twitter feed and Barstool Sports to talk through everything from the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Is Michigan elite? How concerning is North Carolina’s slump? How good is Virginia? Is Michigan State overrated. Then, the two talk through the latest NBC Sports Mock Draft and why Zion Williamson is a lock to be the top pick, Bol Bol can’t defend and gives you the two players that are going to shoot up draft boards.

Here is the rundown:

11:55: So just how good is Michigan right now?

23:05: Just how worried do we need to be about North Carolina?

29:00: Were you more impressed with Virginia or Maryland?

35:40: Quick-hitters on the rest of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge

46:30: With the NBC Sports Mock Draft now live, Zion Williamson is a lock for the No. 1 pick.

56:35: Where are we getting rich this weekend?

Thursday’s Things To Know: UCF beats Alabama; Arizona, BC cruise

Getty Images
By Travis HinesNov 29, 2018, 11:55 PM EST
It was a night college basketball surrendered to the NBA and NFL, with no top-25 teams in action across the dial. Still, that doesn’t mean nothing happened on the college basketball landscape. Here’s what went down, starting with the AAC frontrunner knocking of an SEC opponent and finishing with some big nights.

 

UCF GETS ITS FIRST BIG WIN

The one-point home loss to Florida Atlantic earlier this month may have been cause for concern, but UCF – our favorite to win the AAC – looks to have figured things out just fine. The Knights claimed their best win of this young season with a 70-64 win over Alabama in Orlando. It’s a victory, while not a Quadrant 1 W, that could resonate come March for Johnny Dawkins’ squad.

UCF beat Alabama, picked to finish in the middle-of-the-SEC-pack this season, with a formula that should help the Knights establish themselves as the best team in the AAC – they leaned on their best players. How novel. B.J. Taylor scored 24 points while Aubrey Dawkins powered his way to 16 points despite shooting 3 of 10 from the floor with a 10-of-10 mark from the free-throw line. Tacko Fall had 10 points and four blocks in 18 foul-shortened minutes. That trio, if healthy (and that’s been a big if), is going to be hard to top this winter in an AAC that is wide open.

For Avery Johnson’s Alabama, it’s certainly not a deflating loss, say like falling to Northeastern by 16, but it’s a reminder that the Tide are probably destined for mediocrity this winter. They threatened to make things interesting a few times Thursday, but mostly consistently outplayed. The 3-point shooting is going to weigh on the offense all year, and the 5 of 24 they put up against the Knights certainly isn’t going to get it done.

 

ARIZONA AND BOSTON COLLEGE WIN TUNE-UPS

Neither Arizona nor Boston College are expected to move the needle all that much this season, though both have some interesting wins. The Wildcats knocked off Iowa State in Maui while the Eagles claimed a home win against Minnesota earlier this month. Both have tests coming soon, but not before a quick dress rehearsal.

Arizona bounced back from losses to Gonzaga and Auburn over in Hawaii with a 100-70 thrashing of Georgia Southern in Tucson while BC beat Sacred Heart, 81-73. Chase Jeter had 18 points and 10 boards for the Wildcats, who were missing Ryan Luther due to injury. Wyonston Tabbs scored 28 for the Eagles.

Now, Arizona will set its sights on Storrs, where UConn and first-year coach Dan Hurley, whose brother Bobby you may have heard is at Wildcat rival Arizona State, will be waiting. BC, meanwhile, has Providence at home on Tuesday followed by a trip next weekend to College Station to face Texas A&M.

 

NOTABLE NIGHTS

Thursday might not have had any big games, but it had a few big performances.

First off was Belmont’s Dylan Windler. The 6-foot-8 senior from Indianapolis scored 31 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the Bruins’ 99-93 overtime win over Samford. Over in Dallas, SMU’s Jimmy Whitt, Jr. posted a triple-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 31 minutes. He added three steals for fun, too, as the Mustangs blasted McNeese State, 91-59. It took overtime, but Austin Peay’s Chris Porter-Bunton had 16 points and 15 boards in the Governors’ 79-75 win over Troy. Oh, and Loyola Marymount, they of the top-10 NET ranking, stayed perfect with a 106-50 win over Bethesda. 