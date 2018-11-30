CBT Podcast: ACC-Big Ten reactions, Zion a lock for No. 1, previewing the weekend

Rob Dauster was joined by Reags from the Fundamentally Sound podcast twitter feed and Barstool Sports to talk through everything from the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Is Michigan elite? How concerning is North Carolina’s slump? How good is Virginia? Is Michigan State overrated. Then, the two talk through the latest NBC Sports Mock Draft and why Zion Williamson is a lock to be the top pick, Bol Bol can’t defend and gives you the two players that are going to shoot up draft boards.
Here is the rundown:
11:55: So just how good is Michigan right now?
23:05: Just how worried do we need to be about North Carolina?
29:00: Were you more impressed with Virginia or Maryland?
35:40: Quick-hitters on the rest of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge
46:30: With the NBC Sports Mock Draft now live, Zion Williamson is a lock for the No. 1 pick.
56:35: Where are we getting rich this weekend?
Thursday’s Things To Know: UCF beats Alabama; Arizona and BC cruise
It was a night college basketball surrendered to the NBA and NFL, with no top-25 teams in action across the dial. Still, that doesn’t mean nothing happened on the college basketball landscape. Here’s what went down, starting with the AAC frontrunner knocking of an SEC opponent and finishing with some big nights.
UCF GETS ITS FIRST BIG WIN
The one-point home loss to Florida Atlantic earlier this month may have been cause for concern, but UCF – our favorite to win the AAC – looks to have figured things out just fine. The Knights claimed their best win of this young season with a 70-64 win over Alabama in Orlando. It’s a victory, while not a Quadrant 1 W, that could resonate come March for Johnny Dawkins’ squad.
UCF beat Alabama, picked to finish in the middle-of-the-SEC-pack this season, with a formula that should help the Knights establish themselves as the best team in the AAC – they leaned on their best players. How novel. B.J. Taylor scored 24 points while Aubrey Dawkins powered his way to 16 points despite shooting 3 of 10 from the floor with a 10-of-10 mark from the free-throw line. Tacko Fall had 10 points and four blocks in 18 foul-shortened minutes. That trio, if healthy (and that’s been a big if), is going to be hard to top this winter in an AAC that is wide open.
For Avery Johnson’s Alabama, it’s certainly not a deflating loss, say like falling to Northeastern by 16, but it’s a reminder that the Tide are probably destined for mediocrity this winter. They threatened to make things interesting a few times Thursday, but mostly consistently outplayed. The 3-point shooting is going to weigh on the offense all year, and the 5 of 24 they put up against the Knights certainly isn’t going to get it done.
ARIZONA AND BOSTON COLLEGE WIN TUNE-UPS
Neither Arizona nor Boston College are expected to move the needle all that much this season, though both have some interesting wins. The Wildcats knocked off Iowa State in Maui while the Eagles claimed a home win against Minnesota earlier this month. Both have tests coming soon, but not before a quick dress rehearsal.
Arizona bounced back from losses to Gonzaga and Auburn over in Hawaii with a 100-70 thrashing of Georgia Southern in Tucson while BC beat Sacred Heart, 81-73. Chase Jeter had 18 points and 10 boards for the Wildcats, who were missing Ryan Luther due to injury. Wyonston Tabbs scored 28 for the Eagles.
Now, Arizona will set its sights on Storrs, where UConn and first-year coach Dan Hurley, whose brother Bobby you may have heard is at Wildcat rival Arizona State, will be waiting. BC, meanwhile, has Providence at home on Tuesday followed by a trip next weekend to College Station to face Texas A&M.
NOTABLE NIGHTS
Thursday might not have had any big games, but it had a few big performances.
First off was Belmont’s Dylan Windler. The 6-foot-8 senior from Indianapolis scored 31 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the Bruins’ 99-93 overtime win over Samford. Over in Dallas, SMU’s Jimmy Whitt, Jr. posted a triple-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 31 minutes. He added three steals for fun, too, as the Mustangs blasted McNeese State, 91-59. It took overtime, but Austin Peay’s Chris Porter-Bunton had 16 points and 15 boards in the Governors’ 79-75 win over Troy. Oh, and Loyola Marymount, they of the top-10 NET ranking, stayed perfect with a 106-50 win over Bethesda.
Top-ranked Zags missing 2 players as they face 4 tough games
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Top-ranked Gonzaga is heading into a tough stretch without two of its key players.
Star forward Killian Tillie and guard Geno Crandall are sidelined for at least the next month with injuries suffered in practice.
That leaves the Zags short-handed as they prepare to face No. 6 Tennessee, No. 11 North Carolina, Creighton and Washington in the next two weeks. Only the Washington game next Wednesday is at home.
“Those are four tough games,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.
Tillie, an NBA prospect who is a big scorer and rebounder, injured his ankle a month ago in practice and has yet to play. He’s forecast to return in about a month. The Bulldogs (7-0) have weathered the loss of Tillie because they are deep in the front court.
Crandall, a graduate transfer from North Dakota, was expected to provide needed depth at point guard. But he fractured his shooting hand in practice last Sunday, and expects to miss the next four to six weeks. Crandall was already playing catch-up at Gonzaga after arriving on campus late because he needed to fulfill graduation requirements at North Dakota.
“I’m disappointed for him,” Few said. “He fought so hard to get here.”
Crandall’s injury puts more pressure on starting point guard Josh Perkins, who is likely to play a lot of minutes in close games. Perkins played 38 minutes in the victory over Duke last week in Maui that propelled Gonzaga to the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press Top 25. Perkins, a fifth-year senior, is averaging 11 points and eight assists per game.
“He’s done a really good job of getting us in the right spot, making the right decisions and playing with great pace,” Few said.
Shooting guards Zach Norvell Jr. and Corey Kispert can provide some help to Perkins. Forwards Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke are also capable of grabbing rebounds and bringing the ball down the court if needed.
“Losing Geno, that hurts us,” Clarke said. “We have to have other guys step up.”
One way the Zags expect to cope without Tillie and Crandall is to hit more 3-pointers. They sank 15 in a 102-60 blowout of North Dakota State on Monday, after making 10 against Duke.
“It’s big-time for us when we’re able to make 3s,” Norvell said. “It stretches the defense.”
This is the third time in program history that the Zags have been ranked No. 1, and by far the earliest in a season for such a lofty perch.
Few, who has the highest winning percentage of any active coach at .819 (535-118), said it is too early to get excited.
“I’m not a big poll guy,” Few said. “We are still in November.”
But he added that he was honored by the ranking. “I appreciate that people think so highly of us,” Few said.
While December might seem early to focus on big games, Gonzaga does play in the lightly regarded West Coast Conference.
To build their national reputation, the Zags historically play a brutal nonconference schedule, then coast through a league that they win nearly every season. Now is when they build their resume for a high NCAA Tournament seed.
Not that the Zags are looking ahead to March.
“We’re up for a really big challenge on Saturday,” Few said of Creighton, which is receiving votes in the Top 25. “They are tough to prepare for. They will have our full attention.”
2019 Mock NBA Draft: Who are the 30 best prospects in college basketball?
Periodically, over the course of the coming seven months, we will be posting an updated mock draft here on College Basketball Talk.
This will be different than other mocks, mind you. We’re not as much projecting who is going to be picked where — that is impossible to do right now, as the NBA season is six weeks old and the NBA changed their lottery rules to flatten out the odds of who gets the first pick — as much as take a look at where, in a vacuum, a player should be picked.
With that in mind, one of the objectives of this mock will be to take a deeper dive into a handful of the most intriguing prospects in the mock each and every week. This isn’t meant to be just a place to rank prospects, the goal is to open up the floor for some discussion about the players that need the most discussing.
Oh, and one other note: We’re only talking about the college kids here. I could sit here and pretend like I know something about Sekou Doumbouya beyond what I Googled and found on YouTube, but the truth is I don’t know a damn thing about him.
I’ll stick to what I know for now.
And that is these prospects:
1. ZION WILLIAMSON, Duke
I’ll take the L on Zion. Prior to the start of the season, I had Zion ranked as a mid-to-late lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. I didn’t know how the athleticism would translate, and I didn’t know just how good of a feel he had for the game. He’s a pretty good passer. He’s a better shooter than people gave him credit for, even if that is still the weakness in his game. He’s got some handle. He blows by defenders on the perimeter like they’re cops with a radar gun.
Oh, and the athleticism?
It translates. The rebounding, the shot-blocking, the ability to grab-and-go in transition. He’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen in the NBA, an amalgam of Julius Randle and Draymond Green, only wildly marketable and already a star with a massive brand.
The only concern that I have taking him No. 1 is the weight, and it’s not because I’m all that concerned about whether or not, at 6-foot-6 and 272 pounds, he can move around the court the way that he needs to. As long as his wind and conditioning are where they need to be, he should be fine.
My issue is the wear and tear that will come with that added weight. His vertical is somewhere in the neighborhood of four feet, give or take an inch or three. Go jump off of something that is four feet tall and see if you feel it in your knees and your ankles. Now imagine doing that over and over and over again — hundreds or thousands of times per week — with 272 pounds landing on those joints.
That’s where the concern lies for Zion. Wipe that away, and to me, he is the clear-cut No. 1 pick in this draft.
2. CAM REDDISH, Duke
3. R.J. BARRETT, Duke
This may be a bit of a controversial take, as Barrett has been the go-to guy for Duke through the first three weeks of the season while Reddish has been forced into a complimentary role. It’s something of an odd dynamic. Reddish has spent the majority of his basketball playing life as a lead ballhandler, and now he is being asked to play as the floor-spacing jump-shooter on a team with three other stud freshmen that can operate as lead ballhandlers.
What sets Reddish above Barrett for me is that I think Reddish fits seamlessly into the NBA while Barrett projects more as a guy that might have a tough time finding a position. Reddish, at 6-foot-9, is bigger with better physical tools. He’s a much better shooter and scorer in isolation — as the saying goes, he’s got some sh** to his game — and, as I mentioned, he’s played as a primary ball-handler. I can picture exactly what role he’ll play at the next level.
With Barrett, I’m not so sure. He’s not the shooter that Reddish is. He’s “only” 6-foot-7. The intrigue with him is the idea that he can play as a secondary point guard, if not a primary point guard, but he hasn’t shown any consistency with his ability to make reads and correct passes. Barrett is nearly a full year younger than Reddish, and he’s been dominant at every level of basketball to date. I don’t think you can go wrong either way, but I’d rather have the guy I know can shoot, all things considered.
4. KEVIN PORTER JR, USC
Porter is a guy that I will likely be higher on than most, and the reason for that is pretty simple: I think that he is going to end up averaging 20 points in the NBA, if not more. I don’t think that it is a stretch to say that he is the best offensive weapon in this draft. He’s got it all in his bag. He’s 6-foot-6, he’s an explosive athlete, he has the frame to be able to handle the weight that comes with an NBA strength and conditioning program and he knows how to use that strength already:
That’s all well and good, but what sets him apart from other guys in this class is his ability to create on his own. There is not a player in this draft class that is as good as Porter when it comes to getting his own shot. He’s got it all. The amount of space that he can create in isolation is ridiculous. His balance, his footwork, his handle. It’s all at an elite level right now.
I mean, just watch this:
There is no doubt in my mind that he is going to be a weapon as a scorer in the league.
The question with Porter has more to do with maturity, both on the floor and off it. The latter really depends on where he ends up and the support he gets from his organization. The former, however, manifests itself in how he operates in a team setting offensively and defensively. I think the truth of it is this simple: He’s never really been coached on how to do that stuff. In high school and AAU, he was always a ball-dominant lead guard. He didn’t need to know how to work off the ball. Defensively, he wasn’t being asked to make defensive rotations or drilled on how to help off the ball the way he will be in the NBA.
Put another way, in the right situation, those flaws can be coached out of him.
And given what his ceiling is with that scoring ability and athleticism, it’s worth the risk to reach and take him.
5. NASSIR LITTLE, North Carolina
Little is an interesting case. The 6-foot-7 wing has yet to play his way into the starting lineup for the Tar Heels, averaging just 19.5 minutes per game. He’s been productive in those minutes — 11.8 ppg and 4.8 rpg — but he has not yet been able to join fellow frosh Coby White in the starting five. There are a couple of reasons for this:
He’s playing behind a pair of potential All-Americans at the forward spot in Luke Maye and Cam Johnson.
Roy Williams has, to date, steadfastly refused to go all-in on the small-ball movement, meaning that Garrison Brooks remains a starter.
And, most importantly, Little is still working through how to be a team defender and learning what Williams wants out of him on the offensive end — more to the rim, less settling for deep threes.
I’m not too worried. North Carolina was torched at Michigan on Wednesday night after losing to Texas last week, and part of the reason is their inability to guard teams that spread them out. I don’t believe the issue is Williams insistence on not playing freshman — look at the leash he’s given White — as much as it is Little’s learning curve being steeper at a position where there are veterans in front of him.
6. DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
I love De’Andre Hunter. I’m probably higher on him than anyone else that will put out a mock draft. He’s 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan. He can play the three, the four or even work as a small-ball five if you’re feeling frisky. You know he can guard since he played for Tony Bennett. He’s a career 39.7 percent three-point shooter and hits 76 percent of his free throws. He may not have the ceiling of younger guys that will get drafted over him, but he’ll start in the NBA for a decade and be ready to contribute the day you draft him.
7. KELDON JOHNSON, Kentucky
I don’t see Johnson becoming a star in the NBA, but I think his floor as a role player at the next level is really, really high. He reminds me a bit of Miles Bridges in the sense that he is a perfect complimentary piece. He’s a versatile defender, he’s athletic, he can make a jumper, he can attack a closeout, he can play a role on a team. I don’t know if you want him being your best player or your go-to guy offensively, which isn’t good for Kentucky but helps to make him a better fit in the NBA.
8. JA MORANT, Murray State
Morant is the latest lottery point guard to come through the mid-major ranks. At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, he’s is a high-flying athlete that has been unbelievably productive through four games as a sophomore: 27.8 ppg, 9.0 apg, 7.5 rpg and 2.0 spg. The last two games that he has played have been ridiculous. He had 29 points, 13 boards and 12 assists against Missouri State before following that up with 38 points, nine boards and five assists (plus ten turnovers) in a six-point loss at Alabama with seemingly the entire NBA in attendance.
Barring a run to the NCAA tournament, that was one of just two games that Murray State will play against high-major competition this season; they’re at Auburn in December. He fared well. The turnovers are not a major concern, as he is carrying an unbelievable load offensively for a team that doesn’t have all that much talent, and a handful of them came in the final minutes, as the Racers were rushing to try and comeback late.
What pops about Morant initially is his athleticism. He has the quicks to get into the paint just about whenever he wants, he’s really good at reading ball-screens and he’s an explosive finisher off of two feet. His body control is impressive, and he’s shown a knack for being capable of finishing around (and sometimes over) the big bodies in the lane:
I’ve also been really impressed with his passing ability. He does have a habit of trying to get too flashy, but he can make those highlight reel plays along with making the right reads in ball-screen actions. He could have had 12 assists against Alabama if his teammates were able to finish at the rim.
There are still concerns about his jumper. He made 6-of-12 3s against Missouri State. He’s made two other 3s this season and has just 35 made in his college career. I also wonder about what he’ll be defensively in the NBA. He’s athletic and does have impressive anticipation in passing lanes, but he needs to get stronger and has some bad tendencies when it comes to losing track of his man off the ball and dying on screens.
Some of that can be coached out of him, and some of it will be fixed when he gets stronger and is no longer asked to expend so much energy offensively. He’ll be viewed as something of a boom-or-bust prospect, given what happened with Cam Payne coming out of Murray State after his sophomore season.
9. ROMEO LANGFORD, Indiana
Langford has mostly lived up to the hype for Indiana, becoming one of the best scorers in the Big Ten, but it’s worrisome that his jumper has not yet gotten more consistent and that he struggled as much as he did against the athletes of Duke. He has also gotten lost defensively more often than would be ideal, but freshmen will be freshmen. The big concern is the jump shot. The rest of his game is limited enough that if he’s not an efficient scorer and shooter, there isn’t much appeal.
10. DARIUS GARLAND, Vanderbilt
I really feel for Garland. After a promising start to his freshman campaign, he saw any hope of trying to play his way into the being the first point guard drafted go up in smoke after tearing the meniscus in his left knee and undergoing season-ending surgery. That’s tough. But Garland was impressive in flashes — particularly in the first half of Vandy’s win at USC — and not only should he be healthy by the time NBA teams can start bringing players in for workouts, meniscus tears are not considered to be career-altering injuries.
11. JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech
Culver is a guy that has stood out to me as much as anyone early on this season. A 6-foot-5, 195 pound guard, Culver was not ranked among the top 300 in the Class of 2017, according to 247 Sports. As a freshman, he averaged 11.2 points, but that number has jumped to 18.8 points through six games this season.
What’s more notable, however, is that Culver has developed into a guy that can play the point for the Red Raiders. The expectation heading into the season was that he would replace the role vacated by Zhaire Smith. That hasn’t been the case. He’s the new Keenan Evans. He is the guy that Chris Beard runs his offense through. As a sophomore, nearly 25 percent of his offense is coming through ball-screens, according to Synergy, and that number bumps up to 32 percent when passes are factored in. When he was a freshman, those numbers were 9.8 percent and 14.5 percent, respectively. He’s currently in the 95th percentile in points-per-possession in ball-screen actions.
So let’s put it all together.
We have a 6-foot-5 guard that can play on the ball and operate in ball-screens. He’s shooting 39.6 percent from three on more than 160 attempts through two seasons, meaning he can play off the ball. He’s coming from a program that preaches toughness and defense, and he is a late-bloomer that is still growing into his frame.
To me, Culver is a guy that is going to continue to climb up draft boards as people realize just how good Texas Tech is this season and just how influential he is in that success.
12. DANIEL GAFFORD, Arkansas
Gafford has all the tools that a player needs to really thrive as a five-man in the modern NBA. He’s a rim-protector defensively that is athletic enough where becoming a switchable defender is a real possibility. He’s a vertical-spacer offensively that will be a lob target both in transition and as the roller in ball-screen actions. He can rebound. He’s even knocking down the occasional jumper this year.
13. BOL BOL, Oregon
For my money, the son of the late Manute Bol is going to be the most difficult player to project in this draft. He is a unicorn in the sense that he is a super-skilled, 7-foot-2 center (with a 7-foot-8 wingspan) that was, quite literally, the best three-point shooter in the EYBL during his final year on the circuit. Seeing him block a shot, go coast-to-coast and knockdown a pull-up 15-footer is just not something we see people his size do. He’s also an elite shot-blocker when he is engaged, the kind of athlete that is going to be able to chase smaller defenders off of the 3-point line.
He is what I like to call a layup line scout. You don’t have to do any more than watch him during warmups to see what his potential is and what his potential can be.
The problem is that there are some very real concerns about whether or not Bol actually likes playing basketball, and if he has the toughness — or, given his slight frame and incredibly high hips, the strength — to ever be something more than an interesting physical specimen and complimentary piece.
He also has a habit of being a statue defensively. For a player that, when engaged, is one of the best shotblockers I’ve ever seen in the high school ranks, he is a horrid defender:
Bol is going to make a lot of money playing basketball. If he ever reaches his ceiling, he will be an incredible weapon. The question that teams drafting him are going to have to ask is whether or not the risk of Bol ending up being a total bust is worth the reward of the lottery ticket being a winner.
For me, the risk would be worth it at the back-end of the lottery, and if I am an NBA GM, I let someone else take that shot.
14. NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been a sleeper in NBA draft circles since his senior season in high school ended. He’s an ambidextrous, 6-foot-5 combo-guard that shoots it at nearly 40 percent from three. The cousin of current Clippers point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil has all the tools to be a really effective complimentary piece in an NBA backcourt.
The physical tools are there to guard wings. He’s up to 205 pounds, according to Virginia Tech’s official site, and reportedly has a wingspan of 6-foot-9. He can play off the ball, as evidenced by the fact that, you know, he plays off the ball for the Hokies and is a career 39.3 percent 3-point shooter on more than 175 attempts.
The difference this season, and the reason that he is starting to intrigue NBA teams, is that he’s fulfilling his potential as a lead guard. Last season, less than 10 percent of his offense came in pick-and-rolls, and he averaged all of 0.657 points-per-possession in those actions.
This year, 36.4 percent of his offense has come in ball-screens — a number that jumps to over 44 percent when you factor in passes, according to Synergy — and he checks in at the 96th percentile with 1.278 PPP. He’s averaging 4.2 assists this year, up from 1.5 a season ago.
We’ll need to monitor this as Virginia Tech starts to play better competition, but the early returns are very promising for Alexander-Walker longterm.
15. QUENTIN GRIMES, Kansas
Grimes scored 21 points in his first college game, hitting six of his first seven threes, notching four assists and becoming the star of Kansas’ season-opening win over Michigan State. Since then, he’s shot 3-for-12 from three, scored a total of 24 points and got benched against Tennessee for K.J. Lawson and Charlie Moore. I think this is as much about Grimes figuring out what his role is with Kansas as much as anything, but we haven’t seen him look confident as a shooter, driver or penetrator since, really, the first half of his first game. I think he’ll get there.
16. RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
Rui has been one of the breakout stars of college basketball this season, averaging 21.9 points for what is now the No. 1 team in the country. He was awesome in the win over Duke, going for 20 points, seven boards, five assists and three blocks. Maybe I’m overthinking this, but there are two reasons I’m concerned about Rui at the next level: He struggles to defend in isolation and, in three years at Gonzaga, he’s 14-for-50 (28%) from 3. Those are two very important skills to have at the position we project Hachimura to play in the NBA, and it’s why I lean heavily toward Hunter over him.
17. ERIC PASCHALL, Villanova
I’m still on the Eric Paschall bandwagon even if he hasn’t been as effective as he was last season. He’s shooting just 28.6 percent from 3 this season and six of the ten made 3s he has came in one game. But he’s also being asked to play a role that will be much different from the one he’ll be asked to play in the NBA. He’s Villanova’s All-American go-to guy this season, and that’s not what he does best. He’s a complimentary piece, and athletic and versatile defender that makes threes, attacks close-outs and understands where he fits in a system. You’re drafting him to be O.G. Anunoby, not James Harden, and he can do that.
18. JALEN MCDANIELS, San Diego State
Jalen isn’t even the best prospect in his family — his younger brother, Jaden, might end up being the No. 1 pick in 2020 — but he has developed into a player with quite a bit of potential. There’s still some work to do on his body, as he’s 6-foot-10 and just 190 pounds, but he has perimeter skills and some longterm upside. He’s a risk, but he’s a home run if it pays off.
19. LUGUENTZ DORT, Arizona State
Dort might be the biggest surprise for people that haven’t been paying attention. Arizona State’s Canadian freshman is off to a rollicking start, averaging 22.3 points, 7.3 boards, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 34.5 percent from three on nearly five 3s attempted per game. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he’s drawing comparisons to Marcus Smart due to his competitiveness and build. The Sun Devils host Nevada and Kansas in December. We’ll have a better feel then.
20. JALEN SMITH, Maryland
Smith is off to a productive start as a freshman, scoring, rebounding and creating at a respectable level — 12.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.1 apg. He needs to get stronger (although it was impressive to seem him big boy Virginia’s bigs) but the key to his future lies in his ability to become a floor spacer and rim protector. He’s 1-for-9 from three with just five blocks in seven games.
Hoard is a 6-foot-8 forward with impressive mobility that profiles as the kind of athletic wing that NBA teams are looking for. He's putting up impressive counting stats for a bad Wake Forest team, so it will be interesting to see how his efficiency holds up. Can he ever become a threat from the perimeter? Whoever gets convinced that he'll be able to make NBA 3s will likely be the team that ends up taking him.
22. BRANDON CLARKE, Gonzaga
Clarke is just such an exceptional athlete that it is getting hard to ignore. He’s proven himself as a rim protector, blocking 4.1 shots per game for the Zags after being known as a rim protector while as San Jose State. He’s a finisher around the basket as well, shooting 78 percent from the floor on the season while averaging 15.9 points and 7.4 boards. I could see him end up doing what Jordan Bell is doing in the league.
23. TRE JONES, Duke
Jones is never going to get the attention that he deserves this season because of his vaunted teammates, but I think he’s fine with that and I also don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing when projecting his future in the NBA. He’s not going to be Chris Paul. He’s going to be piece, and as long as he continues to defend, avoid turnovers (41 assists to eight turnovers), knockdown threes (46.2 percent) and make his floaters, he should have success.
24. CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
For me, the end of the first round should be a place where good teams can pick up players that will be contributors and thrive in a role on the cheap. That’s precisely what Edwards can and will do. He’s a bowling ball of a lead guard, a 6-foot-1 lightening bolt that is averaging 25.1 points and 4.1 assists this season. I think he’s a great fit as a spark plug off the bench and can operate as a microwave scorer against NBA second teams.
25. TALEN HORTON-TUCKER, Iowa State
With Lindell Wigginton on the mend, Horton-Tucker has been the Cyclone who has stood out early on this season. The weight is a bit of a concern — he’s 238 pounds at just 6-foot-4 — but he has an awkward game that might just be unique enough to work in the league. He has a 7-foot wingspan. He can play as a creator or off the ball, although it would be nice to see his shooting percentages come up. He’s tough, and he’s very young; his 18th birthday was Nov. 25th. The 26 points, 14 boards, six assists and three blocks he had against Illinois in Maui put him on the map.
26. JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
Porter tore his ACL and MCL in October, which means we won’t have a chance to see what he can be as a sophomore. What we do know is this: He’s young for his grade, he can make threes, he’s a good passer and his has the kind of high hips and slow feet that make people wonder what he’ll be defensively. Here’s to hoping he gets healthy.
27. TY JEROME, Virginia
Jerome is, to me, a guy that will play point guard for 10 years in the NBA. He has the IQ, the toughness, the competitiveness, the leadership. He’s a career 39.5 percent three-point shooter on more than 250 attempts. There are, of course, question marks when it comes to Jerome’s athleticism at the next level. He’s capable of creating space with step-backs, and he’s shown flashes of being able to get to the rim, but mostly I’m not overly concerned. Tony Bennett teaches his guys to guard, Jerome has positional size and he can play off the ball. Fred VanVleet had some of these same question marks, and he’s doing fine as a backup point guard.
28. KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
The concern with Tillie is that he is currently battling a stress fracture. The upside with Tillie is that he is a 6-foot-10 former volleyball player (read: bouncy) that shoots it at 48 percent from three. Let’s see how the ankle holds up this season.
29. IGGY BRAZDEIKIS, Michigan
Brazdeikis is just so tough. At 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, he’s built in the mold of a player that can guard up in the NBA with the perimeter skills to be able to take advantage of slower defenders. He’s a dog. I’m not totally sold on the jumper yet, but he’s making 38.9 percent of his threes and 78.6 percent of his free throws, and if he’s going to be Julius Randle lite at the next level, he’ll need to get a bit stronger. Is he a four that can guards fives or a three that can guard fours?
30. JAXSON HAYES, Texas
This pick would be entirely based on upside, but given his size, athleticism, length, hands and the simple fact that he’s a late-blooming blank canvas, he’s got a chance.
Offensive explosion in win over No. 11 UNC puts No. 7 Michigan among elie
The three best teams in college basketball are, in some order, Duke, Gonzaga and Kansas.
They are the top three teams in both polls. They are the top three teams in just about every power ranking worth paying attention to. They’re all in the top five on KenPom, which still factors in data from before this season.
The only other team that has been mentioned in the same breath as those three teams since we realized Kentucky wasn’t what we thought they were has been Virginia. Deservedly so.
But it is time to put a fifth team into that tier.
The Michigan Wolverines.
I’m not really breaking new ground when I tell you that this iteration of John Beilein’s program is very, very good. They entered Wednesday night as the No. 7 team in the country largely on the back of a 27 point win at Villanova. They’ve won every game that they’ve played by at least 18 points, and that includes Providence and George Washington. Hell, they’re the reigning national runners-up.
But this 84-67 demolition of No. 11 North Carolina, however, takes it another level.
Look, we know about the defense by now. It’s not surprising that Michigan is able to slow down North Carolina’s fast break or keep them off of the offensive glass, because this might actually be the best defensive team in college basketball this season. There are two brilliant basketball minds on the staff that are there solely to find a way break down the other team, and one of them — Luke Yaklich — lives and breathes defense.
Put another way, North Carolina entered Wednesday night as the best offense in the country. They scored 67 points on 70 possessions, and that was easily the worst night that Michigan has had defensively this year.
We know what they are.
We know they’re built around toughness and defense and exist as the antithesis of everything you thought you knew about John Beilein.
The reason tonight was special?
They shot the **** out of the ball!
Michigan was 11-for-22 from three. They were shooting 32.6 percent from three as a team in the first six games of the season. That’s a difference-maker. Zavier Simpson looked like Chris Paul as he was slicing up the UNC defense in ball-screen actions. Iggy Brazdeikis had 24 points. Charles Matthews had 21 points.
We know the floor that Michigan’s defense provides.
When they can score like this, they can play with — and beat? — anyone in college basketball.
The question John Beilein is going to have to answer how he manages to get performances like this more consistently.
Forrest defense, late bucket lifts Florida St past Purdue
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trent Forrest forced a turnover with 16 seconds left and drove the lane to hit a pull-up jumper with 5.2 seconds remaining as No. 15 Florida State stormed back to beat No. 19 Purdue 73-72 on Wednesday night.
The basket was Forrest’s only one of the second half, but the defensive play was part of a critical sequence as the Seminoles (6-1) held on after Purdue led by eight points with 3:43 left.
Purdue (5-2) didn’t score after holding that eight-point lead. That included a pair of missed free-throw attempts by Carsen Edwards, who led the Boilermakers with 24 points on 7 of 19 shooting.
After Forrest gave Florida State the lead, he stole the ball on Purdue’s final possession to seal the victory.
Ryan Cline added 21 points, including four 3-pointers after halftime, for Purdue. Cline made 7 of 11 3-pointers as Purdue stormed back from a 16-point deficit late in the first half. Cline and Edwards provided the spark in a 14-2 run and the Boilermakers made 7 of 8 3-pointers to open the half.
M.J. Walker scored 13 points to lead the Seminoles. Forest, Terance Mann, P.J. Savoy and David Nichols had nine points apiece. Mann led Florida State with eight rebounds.
Both teams battled foul trouble. Purdue starting forward Grady Eifert sat on the bench with four fouls, didn’t score and played just 16 minutes. Florida State forward Mfiondu Kabengele fouled out, scoring seven points.
Florida State has won three straight games in the ACC-B1G Ten Challenge, knocking off Minnesota, Rutgers and Purdue in consecutive seasons.
BIG PICTURE
Purdue: The Boilermakers were playing the first of a rigorous five-game stretch that began with Florida State and includes road games against No. 7 Michigan and No. 17 Texas as well as a home game with No. 24 Maryland and a neutral-site game vs. Notre Dame.
Florida State: The Seminoles finish a tough schedule in which they defeated LSU and UAB but lost to Villanova in the AdvoCare Invitational tournament title game. Now FSU can recharge with four days before the next game.