Forrest defense, late bucket lifts Florida St past Purdue

Associated PressNov 29, 2018, 12:47 AM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trent Forrest forced a turnover with 16 seconds left and drove the lane to hit a pull-up jumper with 5.2 seconds remaining as No. 15 Florida State stormed back to beat No. 19 Purdue 73-72 on Wednesday night.

The basket was Forrest’s only one of the second half, but the defensive play was part of a critical sequence as the Seminoles (6-1) held on after Purdue led by eight points with 3:43 left.

Purdue (5-2) didn’t score after holding that eight-point lead. That included a pair of missed free-throw attempts by Carsen Edwards, who led the Boilermakers with 24 points on 7 of 19 shooting.

After Forrest gave Florida State the lead, he stole the ball on Purdue’s final possession to seal the victory.

Ryan Cline added 21 points, including four 3-pointers after halftime, for Purdue. Cline made 7 of 11 3-pointers as Purdue stormed back from a 16-point deficit late in the first half. Cline and Edwards provided the spark in a 14-2 run and the Boilermakers made 7 of 8 3-pointers to open the half.

M.J. Walker scored 13 points to lead the Seminoles. Forest, Terance Mann, P.J. Savoy and David Nichols had nine points apiece. Mann led Florida State with eight rebounds.

Both teams battled foul trouble. Purdue starting forward Grady Eifert sat on the bench with four fouls, didn’t score and played just 16 minutes. Florida State forward Mfiondu Kabengele fouled out, scoring seven points.

Florida State has won three straight games in the ACC-B1G Ten Challenge, knocking off Minnesota, Rutgers and Purdue in consecutive seasons.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers were playing the first of a rigorous five-game stretch that began with Florida State and includes road games against No. 7 Michigan and No. 17 Texas as well as a home game with No. 24 Maryland and a neutral-site game vs. Notre Dame.

Florida State: The Seminoles finish a tough schedule in which they defeated LSU and UAB but lost to Villanova in the AdvoCare Invitational tournament title game. Now FSU can recharge with four days before the next game.

UP NEXT

Purdue travels to Michigan on Saturday.

Florida State plays host to Troy on Monday.

Offensive explosion in win over No. 11 UNC puts No. 7 Michigan among elie

By Rob DausterNov 29, 2018, 12:49 AM EST
The three best teams in college basketball are, in some order, Duke, Gonzaga and Kansas.

They are the top three teams in both polls. They are the top three teams in just about every power ranking worth paying attention to. They’re all in the top five on KenPom, which still factors in data from before this season.

The only other team that has been mentioned in the same breath as those three teams since we realized Kentucky wasn’t what we thought they were has been Virginia. Deservedly so.

But it is time to put a fifth team into that tier.

The Michigan Wolverines.

I’m not really breaking new ground when I tell you that this iteration of John Beilein’s program is very, very good. They entered Wednesday night as the No. 7 team in the country largely on the back of a 27 point win at Villanova. They’ve won every game that they’ve played by at least 18 points, and that includes Providence and George Washington. Hell, they’re the reigning national runners-up.

But this 84-67 demolition of No. 11 North Carolina, however, takes it another level.

Look, we know about the defense by now. It’s not surprising that Michigan is able to slow down North Carolina’s fast break or keep them off of the offensive glass, because this might actually be the best defensive team in college basketball this season. There are two brilliant basketball minds on the staff that are there solely to find a way break down the other team, and one of them — Luke Yaklich — lives and breathes defense.

Put another way, North Carolina entered Wednesday night as the best offense in the country. They scored 67 points on 70 possessions, and that was easily the worst night that Michigan has had defensively this year.

We know what they are.

We know they’re built around toughness and defense and exist as the antithesis of everything you thought you knew about John Beilein.

The reason tonight was special?

They shot the **** out of the ball!

Michigan was 11-for-22 from three. They were shooting 32.6 percent from three as a team in the first six games of the season. That’s a difference-maker. Zavier Simpson looked like Chris Paul as he was slicing up the UNC defense in ball-screen actions. Iggy Brazdeikis had 24 points. Charles Matthews had 21 points.

We know the floor that Michigan’s defense provides.

When they can score like this, they can play with — and beat? — anyone in college basketball.

The question John Beilein is going to have to answer how he manages to get performances like this more consistently.

Wednesday’s Things to Know: Florida State, Michigan earn big home wins

By Scott PhillipsNov 29, 2018, 12:35 AM EST
Wednesday’s college basketball slate was mostly dominated by the ongoing ACC/Big Ten Challenge as road wins turned out to be a big theme of the night. While No. 7 Michigan and No. 15 Florida State made major statements, it was road teams who made the most of the annual non-conference showcase.

1. No. 15 Florida State comes back to beat No. 19 Purdue

The most compelling finish to any game on Wednesday night was Florida State’s back-and-forth win over Purdue in a fun nightcap. The Seminoles had the game-winning bucket from guard Trent Forrest with 5.6 seconds left as they went from up 12 at halftime to being down by two possessions for much of the second half.

This is the kind of comeback win that should give the Seminoles a lot of confidence. On a somewhat weird night where they squandered a lead, Florida State was still able to forge a comeback against a top-25 team playing arguably its best stretch of ball during the season.

The Seminoles had eight different players score at least seven points in this one as they remain one of the most deep and athletic teams in the country. Even if someone doesn’t go bananas for Florida State, they have enough in the rotation to wear you down over the course of 40 minutes.

2. No. 7 Michigan makes a big statement in win over No. 11 North Carolina

Another major statement from Michigan as the Wolverines knocked off another potential Final Four team by double-digits. Even after going down early, the Wolverines quickly rallied to fly by the Tar Heels behind 24 points from freshman Iggy Brazdeikis and 21 points from junior guard Charles Matthews.

We know that Michigan’s defense is going to be nearly elite on most nights. But if Michigan is shooting 11-for-22 from behind the three-point line, they’re going to be nearly impossible to beat this season.

CBT’s Rob Dauster has more on this one here.

3. Syracuse, Virginia, Rutgers earn important road wins

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge had a lot of road teams picking up wins on Wednesday night. The biggest one of note is Syracuse taking down No. 16 Ohio State to earn an important victory. The Orange dominated most of the second half of this one as I have more takeaways on this game here.

Elsewhere, No. 4 Virginia held off No. 24 Maryland to earn another solid win. Although the Terps put up a valiant effort with a good offensive effort, the Cavaliers earned the win thanks to solid nights from Kyle Guy (18 points) and Ty Jerome (17 points).

And Rutgers quietly picked up one of its biggest wins in years by knocking off Miami for a road win. The Scarlet Knights defense held the Hurricanes to 34 percent shooting as Geo Baker led the way with 16 points. This win is important for Rutgers as they have back-to-back games against ranked Big Ten teams within the next week.

The only home team to win in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge besides Michigan on Wednesday was Northwestern. The Wildcats put together a 67-61 win over Georgia Tech.

No. 10 Kentucky easily handles Monmouth 90-44

Associated PressNov 28, 2018, 10:56 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tyler Herro had 16 points, Keldon Johnson added 15 and No. 10 Kentucky cruised past Monmouth 90-44 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight victory.

The Wildcats (6-1) never trailed, though the winless Eagles (0-8) used a 12-5 spurt to get within 22-18. Kentucky took charge from there, closing the first half on a 22-4 run over 8:46 for a 44-22 halftime lead and stretching the lead to as many as 47 with 2:40 remaining.

Herro was strong on both ends, making 6 of 10 attempts to pace Kentucky’s 57 percent shooting, including 64 percent in the second half. The freshman guard added eight rebounds and matched a career-high with five steals. The Wildcats scored 28 points off 16 turnovers by the Eagles.

Quade Green had four 3-pointers for 14 points, and Reid Travis scored 13 for the Wildcats. Kentucky also held Monmouth to 28 percent shooting, a season low for an opponent, and allowed its fewest points this season.

Guard Ray Salnave had 14 points for Monmouth, which shot just 2 of 16 from behind the arc.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Barring a collapse or struggle against UNC Greensboro, this rout should keep Kentucky in the Top 10.

BIG PICTURE

Monmouth: The Eagles have played most opponents close. That wasn’t the case this time as a lineup with no starter taller 6-foot-8 couldn’t match Kentucky’s length. They were outrebounded 40-25 and dominated 34-18 in the paint. Shooting 23 percent after halftime also hurt.

Kentucky: After struggling to get past lesser opponents, the Wildcats left no doubt in building a good cushion by the break. More important was that everybody contributed, allowing them to stay on the gas and get a confidence-building win.

UP NEXT

Monmouth visits Bucknell on Saturday in the second of four consecutive road games.

Kentucky hosts UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Brown, McLemore lead Auburn 99-49 rout of Saint Peter’s

Associated PressNov 28, 2018, 10:17 PM EST
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn wanted to pounce on Saint Peter’s early and did just that.

Anfernee McLemore and Bryce Brown each scored 19 points to lead No. 8 Auburn to a 99-49 rout of the Peacocks on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (6-1) scored the game’s first 13 points and led by as many as 32 before halftime over Saint Peter’s (1-5), which has lost five straight.

Auburn players watched film before tipoff of the first four minutes of the Peacocks’ game with North Carolina State, when Saint Peter’s held an early lead.

“They kind of got off to a hot start against N.C. State,” McLemore said. “We made it a point coming into the game to make sure we gained control early on so they didn’t see any daylight from the beginning.”

McLemore tied a career high in points and Auburn had five players score in double figures.

He hit three 3-pointers after making only two in the first six games.

Austin Wiley had 16 points and nine rebounds. Malik Dunbar scored 14 off the bench, including four 3-pointers, and Chuma Okeke added 12. Okeke was 5-of-5 shooting.

The 6-foot-11 Wiley attempted his first career 3-pointer. Earlier, he hit a jump shot with his foot on the line.

“(Coach Bruce Pearl) started yelling,” Wiley said. “He didn’t mind the shot, he was like, `Get behind the 3.’ I’ve got to get my size 18s behind the line.”

Davauhnte Turner and KC Ndefo scored 12 points each for the Peacocks.

Saint Peter’s made just 14 of 52 shots (26.9 percent) and committed 26 turnovers.

“They jumped out on us early and it is hard to come back from that,” Peacocks coach Shaheen Holloway said.

The Tigers just missed their third 100-point game this season in their first game since going 2-1 at the Maui Invitational. They made 15 of 31 3-pointers.

“It’s been seven days since we played, and obviously when you leave Maui, there’s a tendency to get a little Polynesian paralysis,” Pearl said. “And so that’s the reason for the seven-day wait before you start to play again.”

BIG PICTURE

Saint Peter’s: Played its fourth straight road game, including the 85-57 loss to North Carolina State. The Peacocks started 2 of 18 from the field and fell to 3-7 against Southeastern Conference teams.

Auburn: The Tigers didn’t allow a field goal in the first seven minutes and led 51-23 at halftime after a one-week break from games following the Maui trip.

STAT SHEET

Auburn had 25 assists, 16 steals and eight blocked shots. Jared Harper dished out eight assists and had three steals.

POINT GUARD TIME

Backup point guard J’Von McCormick tweaked an ankle during the game. Pearl switched Samir Doughty to that position and Doughty had five assists.

“It was good to get him out there because we’ve got to develop a little depth at the position,” Pearl said.

UP NEXT

Saint Peter’s hosts Maine on Saturday in its first home game since Nov. 10.

Auburn hosts UNC Asheville next Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Guy scores 18 as No. 4 Virginia beats No. 24 Maryland 76-71

Associated PressNov 28, 2018, 9:58 PM EST
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Virginia had blown most of a 17-point lead and appeared in trouble as the sellout crowd at Maryland implored the home team to complete the comeback.

The Cavaliers had been in this situation before, and they knew exactly how to handle it.

Showing the kind of poise befitting the fourth-ranked team in the country, the Cavaliers took good care of the basketball and exhibited cool at the foul line in slipping past the No. 24 Terrapins 76-71 Wednesday night.

Hitting shots from long range and playing its usual stout defense, Virginia (7-0) built a 48-31 lead with 16:29 left. Maryland (6-1) closed to 63-59 before Ty Jerome popped a 3-pointer and Jack Salt added a dunk, and the Cavaliers closed it out by making six free throws in the final 37 seconds.

With a roster that includes several returnees from a team that entered last season’s NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed, the Cavaliers are already battle-tested.

“We do a really good job of never really worrying or wavering from our ways,” said Kyle Guy, who scored 18 points. “So there was never any panic or anything like that. We just knew what we had to do to pull away a little bit more.”

Guy nailed five 3-pointers and the Cavaliers went 10 for 22 beyond the arc. Virginia committed only two turnovers — both offensive fouls — which speaks volumes about the Cavaliers’ ball-handling prowess.

“We lost to a great team tonight that played at a high level,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “Only two turnovers against us in this building, shot a great percentage from 3 and made a lot of tough shots.”

De’Andre Hunter scored 15 for Virginia, which improved to 121-35 in nonconference games under coach Tony Bennett. Virginia has won 25 straight in November, dating back to 2015.

Bruno Fernando had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 15 for the Terrapins, whose 35-23 rebounding advantage was offset by 14 turnovers.

“It just comes down to turnovers,” Turgeon lamented.

“We took care of the ball,” Bennett said. “Our ability to only have two turnovers and not give them any loose-ball or live-ball turnovers was a big story line.”

Maryland was, however, the first team this season to break the 60-point barrier against the Cavaliers, no small accomplishment for a team with six freshmen and four sophomores.

“Let’s be real. We’re playing five young guys out of our top eight and we’re going to have some growing pains,” Turgeon said. “We’re going to get better.”

Maryland and Virginia first met in the 1912-13 season and were both members of the ACC before the Terrapins joined the Big Ten in 2014. The Cavaliers trail in the series 107-76 but have won eight of the last nine.

It was Virginia’s second straight victory over a Big Ten team. The Cavaliers defeated Wisconsin last week to win the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Guy scored 15 points and accounted for four of Virginia’s eight 3-pointers in a first half that ended with the Cavaliers up 39-30.

“Kyle was terrific,” Bennett said. “He’s got such a gift when he’s on the move without the ball.”

Maryland made only one less basket than Virginia and held a 19-11 rebounding edge, but the Cavaliers’ 8-for-16 shooting beyond the arc made all the difference.

Also worth noting: Virginia had 11 assists and only one turnover through the first 20 minutes.

IN COMMAND

Virginia held the lead for 35 of 40 minutes, and never trailed over the final 31 minutes.

“They hit some tough shots at the end but it was enough,” Bennett said of 17-point cushion.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers played their usual brand of suffocating defense and added an outside shooting touch to knock off a ranked team and solidify their stature in the top 5.

Maryland: If this game was held later in the season, perhaps the young Terrapins would have fared better. At this point, however, they’re not quite good enough to compete against a talented squad with a tenacious defense.

UP NEXT

Virginia plays a Maryland-based team for the fourth time this season, hosting Morgan State on Monday night.

Maryland opens Big Ten play Saturday against Penn State, the last of six straight home games for the Terps. Unbeaten

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25