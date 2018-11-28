More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Report: Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder out for the season

By Scott PhillipsNov 28, 2018, 4:05 PM EST
Texas A&M will be without point guard Admon Gilder for the rest of the season.

According to a report from Jon Rothstein, the senior guard is dealing with injuries as he hasn’t played so far this season. A double-figure scorer the past two seasons, Gilder was one of the lone holdovers from last season’s Sweet 16 team.

Without Gilder, a young Texas A&M team has plenty of minutes to go around as they’re off to a sluggish 2-4 start on the season. Gilder will have the option to likely redshirt and return if given a medical hardship waiver, or he might just opt to try his options in the pros.

Guard TJ Starks has assumed much of the lead guard responsibilities so far to mixed results. Starks has produced to the tune of 13.5 points and 4.0 assists per game, but he’s only shooting 31 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range.

It appears that Texas A&M will remain one of the bottom teams in the SEC this season as they’ll have a rebuilding year ahead.

Sister Jean gets her Final Four ring

Associated PressNov 28, 2018, 2:48 PM EST
CHICAGO — Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt now has a little bling to go along with the international attention she gained as the near-centenarian team chaplain during Loyola-Chicago’s run to the NCAA Final Four.

Loyola great Jerry Harkness, who was a member of the school’s 1963 championship team, helped present a Final Four ring Tuesday night to Schmidt before the Ramblers’ rematch of their NCAA tournament game against Nevada.

Schmidt, who turned 99 in August, sat courtside in a wheelchair for the presentation. She joked afterward that she felt as if the ring added five pounds to her weight.

The Catholic nun became a celebrity last March for her fandom and for praying before each game for her Ramblers — and for their opponents.

VIDEO: St. John’s Mustapha Heron had the most disrespectful dunk of the year

By Rob DausterNov 28, 2018, 11:02 AM EST
In the second half of an 85-64 St. John’s win over UMES, Mustapha Heron had what will go down as the most disrespectful dunk of the college basketball season.

Not only did Heron throw down a ridiculous poster dunk on a player trying to take a charge, but he turned around and stood over him after:

You can tell that Heron wanted to do stunt even more, but opted against getting the technical foul.

NBC Sports has decided not to name the victim.

Mike Krzyzewski asks Duke fans to ‘cut out’ criticism of Barrett, freshmen

By Rob DausterNov 28, 2018, 10:19 AM EST
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski asked Duke fans to dial back the expectations surrounding his team in the wake of No. 3 Duke’s first loss of the season.

“Let’s get real about this whole thing,” Krzyzewski said after Duke’s 90-69 win over Indiana in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. He was referencing the reaction to the way Duke lost to now-No. 1 Gonzaga last Wednesday, in which Duke struggled for the first 32 minutes and star freshman R.J. Barrett missed four potential game-tying shots in the final 30 seconds. “Let’s not get spoiled. We’ve got four 19 year old kids that are busting their ass trying to learn how to play and have a lot of pressure on them.”

The Blue Devils have four top 12 recruits on their roster, including three of the top five players in the class and, potentially, the top three picks in the 2018 NBA Draft. As talented as they are, it is evident at times that this is a group of kids that are still learning how to play.

Barrett has taken more criticism than anyone, including from myself. He’s been Duke’s go-to guy this season, but he hasn’t been all that efficient in doing so. He missed 74 shots this season, entering Tuesday night. Zion Williamson had attempted just 75. Barrett was 9-for-18 from the floor for 22 points against Indiana. Williamson went for 25 points on 11-for-15 shooting to go along with six boards, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

“And Duke fans, just cut it out, man,” he said. “These kids aren’t perfect. My kid wasn’t playing hero’s ball. He was playing winner’s ball.”

“I’ll go to war with my guys. He had the heart to do that, Jack [White] had the heart to get the rebound. We lose, I’ll lose with them.”

Krzyzewski is right about this, too, and it’s something we talked about on the Monday Overreactions podcast this week.

We applaud guys like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan for demanding the ball and taking the biggest shot of every game. We rip LeBron James when he makes the right read to get a teammate an open look. What is different about this situation?

I like that Barrett tried to takeover and win the game. As he gets older, as he learns, he’ll realize the right play was to give the ball up once he drew two and three defenders.

Such is life when you build around star freshmen.

Tuesday’s Things to Know: Duke’s Destruction Tour resumes against Indiana, Louisville knocks off No. 9 Michigan State and No. 13 Virginia Tech goes down

By Travis HinesNov 28, 2018, 12:35 AM EST
The Big Ten/ACC Challenge rolled on Tuesday night, delivering a couple upsets, a dominant performance and few really entertaining contests. Here’s everything you need to know to catch up on the night’s action.

DUKE CONTINUES DESTRUCTION TOUR BY THROTTLING INDIANA

The undefeated dream is dead, but Duke’s inevitable tear through the winter continued Tuesday with an absolute 90-69 thrashing of Indiana at Cameron Indoor.

Indiana got a dose of what only Gonzaga could handle and other teams are sure to be infected with as the season moves along as the Hoosiers simply had no answer for an overwhelming Blue Devils teams. The talent, athleticism and uncanny cohesion for a group so young so early is just going to be too much for just about everybody in the ACC. Duke shot 52.4 percent from the floor, bottled up Indiana defensively and were just all-around dominant. The Hoosiers had no chance. 

Zion WIlliamson had 25 points, six rebounds, four assists and his customary OH MY GOODNESS dunk of the night. R.J. Barrett scored 22 and had nine rebounds while Cam Reddish had 13 points and Tre Jones (who sort of quietly is becoming the engine of this team) put up a cool 15/5/8 without a turnover in 32 minutes. There’s just no way for almost any team to compete with those four. The fact they’ve got Marques Bolden, Jack White and Javin DeLaurier for Coach K to mix and match with, that’s just unfair.

They might get beat again this year, but don’t let these beatdowns, which are sure to be often, let you lose sight of what an entertaining and special group they’ve got in Durham.

 

LOUISVILLE FELLS NO. 9 MICHIGAN STATE

It had been a bit of a difficult week or so for Louisville. The Cardinals lost to a top-10 Tennessee team and then fell in overtime to Marquette, both at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. While the trio of wins to open the season were nice, Chris Mack didn’t come to Louisville to beat Nicholls State, Southern and Vermont.

Things got considerably more sweet Tuesday.

Louisville outplays No. 9 Michigan State for large swaths of action, and then outlasted the Spartans in overtime, 82-78, at the KFC Yum! Center. The Spartans were a little short handed, sure, and their most-important player struggled, yeah, but it was the first signature win of the Mack era, a top-10 victory at home.

 

PENN STATE GETS NO. 13 VIRGINIA TECH

It had been 20 years since Penn State won a non-conference game at home against a ranked opponent, but Myreon Jones’ 18 points helped put an end to that streak.

The Nittany Lions nipped the 13th-ranked Hokies, 63-62, to claim their first win against a Power 5 opponent this season. Virginia Tech shot 10 of 19 from 3-point range and forced 16 Penn State turnovers, but it wasn’t enough.

 

NO. 14 IOWA AND NO. 22 WISCONSIN SURVIVE

Both the Hawkeyes and Badgers welcomed unranked teams to their home arenas as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, and both had to sweat out wins down the stretch. Iowa beat Pitt, 69-68, and Wisconsin defeated NC State, 79-75.

Iowa got 18 points and 11 rebounds from freshman Joe Wieskamp while Jordan Bohannon had 12 points and six steals. Xavier Johnson scored 18 for the Panthers, who committed 17 turnovers.

Ethan Happ continued his strong play to start the season, going for 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while D’Mitrik Trice had 18 points and six assists. Brad Davison, well, he drew five charges.

 

Happ helps No. 22 Badgers withstand NC State in 79-75 win

Associated PressNov 27, 2018, 11:51 PM EST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ethan Happ had 19 points and 11 rebounds, D’Mitrik Trice hit a long jumper with 23.6 seconds left and No. 22 Wisconsin withstood North Carolina State’s in-your-face defense to rally for a 79-75 win on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin’s Brad Davison drew a charging call on Markell Johnson on the perimeter with 16 seconds left. The emotional Davison let out a furious yell and pumped his arms after forcing a critical turnover with the Wolfpack trailing by three.

Davison hit two foul shots with 8 seconds left for a four-point lead for Wisconsin (6-1), and a last-gasp 3-point try for the Wolfpack sailed harmlessly off the backboard at the other end.

Johnson had 21 points to lead N.C. State (6-1), while C.J. Bryce added 18 and seven rebounds.

The Wolfpack controlled tempo for much of the game and answered nearly every run after Wisconsin fell behind 41-29 early in the second half.

The Badgers finally broke through in the end, with Happ leading the way in the paint.

They got boosts from the 3-point line from Trice, who had 18 points and went 4 of 5 from behind the arc; and Aleem Ford who had 12 points on four 3s.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The game had a choppy flow in the first half before opening up in the second. In between the whistles, the Wolfpack mostly dictated the pace with its man-to-man defense and occasional full-court pressures. Coach Kevin Keatts’ team had feasted on lower-division opponents in getting off to a 6-0 start, though a close loss to the Badgers on the road proved that the Wolfpack were on the right track. They forced 14 Wisconsin turnovers, seven in the first half, against a team that was averaging nine a game.

Wisconsin: Happ had some decent looks in traffic around the bucket but was just 3 of 11 from the field in the first half. The preseason All-American also found open shooters on the perimeter when he got doubled, but Brevin Pritzl and Ford missed a couple opportunities. Shooting improved in the second half, when the Badgers were 62 percent overall and 54 percent (6 of 11) from 3-point territory.