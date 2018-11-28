More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
No. 6 Tennessee rolls to 95-67 victory over Eastern Kentucky

Associated PressNov 28, 2018, 8:58 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Yves Pons felt no jitters as he showcased his athleticism in his first career start.

With the sixth-ranked Volunteers attempting to bounce back from their first loss of the season, coach Rick Barnes sought an energy boost by having Pons replace Jordan Bowden in the lineup.

The sophomore swingman from France responded with a career-high 10 points and several highlight-worthy plays in a 95-67 blowout of Eastern Kentucky.

“I wasn’t nervous,” Pons said. “I talked to my dad, and he just told me to play my game and do what I do.”

Grant Williams had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Tennessee (5-1) breezed in its first game since an 87-81 overtime loss to No. 2 Kansas at the NIT Season Tip-Off. Admiral Schofield added 20 points while shooting 8 of 9.

Pons didn’t provide as much scoring as those two guys, but he made up for it with hustle plays to reward Barnes’ first starting lineup change of the season.

“He’s a glue kind of guy,” Barnes said. “Some guys are out there just trying to score, and you need some of those guys, but you can’t have everybody doing that. That’s what I like about Yves.”

The 6-foot-6 Pons grabbed an offensive rebound and sank a 3-pointer on the game’s first possession. He delivered two dunks off alley-oops and also produced a pair of blocks.

He showcased the athletic ability that has drawn raves from teammates ever since he arrived on campus.

“Everything he did tonight, he does every day in practice,” said Tennessee guard Jordan Bone, who had 14 points and seven assists.

Eastern Kentucky (3-4) and Tennessee were tied 11-all seven minutes into the game before the Volunteers scored 13 straight points to pull ahead for good. After Lachlan Anderson’s 3-pointer cut Tennessee’s lead to 24-14, the Vols scored eight straight points to complete a 21-3 spurt.

Pons’ energy played a major part in that surge.

“I just think the more he plays, the better he’s going to get,” Barnes said.

Nick Mayo had 23 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Kentucky, which trailed 49-28 at halftime. Jomaru Brown added 14 points.

“We didn’t handle adversity well in the first half,” Eastern Kentucky coach A.W. Hamilton said. “Then we come back in the second half, and we do a lot better job. It was 46-39. I thought we did some really good things. We knew this was going to be a huge challenge. They’re really, really good.”

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Kentucky: The Colonels entered the night averaging 86.3 points to rank 25th among Division I teams in scoring, but they struggled more than usual against Tennessee’s stingy defense. Eastern Kentucky shot 35.6 percent and posted its lowest point total of the season. The Colonels had reached the 100-point mark in two of their first six games.

Tennessee: The Vols just got finished playing Louisville and No. 2 Kansas in New York and have games with No. 1 Gonzaga and Memphis later this month, so it would have been easy for them to overlook this matchup. That didn’t happen.

NEW ROLE FOR BOWDEN

This marked only the third time that Bowden has come off the bench in a Tennessee career that has included 68 starts. The junior guard scored seven points in 20 minutes.

“He can do more,” Barnes said. “We just feel like he’s been very tentative. We don’t want any of our players to be tentative. We don’t want that. That’s what we feel. That’s why we made the change as much as anything. We need him to be aggressive and we need him to want more out of himself.”

NOTABLE NUMBERS

Tennessee out-rebounded Eastern Kentucky 50-32 and had 18 offensive boards. … Pons missed all three of his free-throw attempts and is 1 of 8 from the foul line this season. … Mayo now has 1,755 career points, putting the Eastern Kentucky senior 77 away from Matt Witt’s school scoring record.

UP NEXT

Eastern Kentucky is at High Point on Saturday.

Tennessee hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday.

No. 10 Kentucky easily handles Monmouth 90-44

Associated PressNov 28, 2018, 10:56 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tyler Herro had 16 points, Keldon Johnson added 15 and No. 10 Kentucky cruised past Monmouth 90-44 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight victory.

The Wildcats (6-1) never trailed, though the winless Eagles (0-8) used a 12-5 spurt to get within 22-18. Kentucky took charge from there, closing the first half on a 22-4 run over 8:46 for a 44-22 halftime lead and stretching the lead to as many as 47 with 2:40 remaining.

Herro was strong on both ends, making 6 of 10 attempts to pace Kentucky’s 57 percent shooting, including 64 percent in the second half. The freshman guard added eight rebounds and matched a career-high with five steals. The Wildcats scored 28 points off 16 turnovers by the Eagles.

Quade Green had four 3-pointers for 14 points, and Reid Travis scored 13 for the Wildcats. Kentucky also held Monmouth to 28 percent shooting, a season low for an opponent, and allowed its fewest points this season.

Guard Ray Salnave had 14 points for Monmouth, which shot just 2 of 16 from behind the arc.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Barring a collapse or struggle against UNC Greensboro, this rout should keep Kentucky in the Top 10.

BIG PICTURE

Monmouth: The Eagles have played most opponents close. That wasn’t the case this time as a lineup with no starter taller 6-foot-8 couldn’t match Kentucky’s length. They were outrebounded 40-25 and dominated 34-18 in the paint. Shooting 23 percent after halftime also hurt.

Kentucky: After struggling to get past lesser opponents, the Wildcats left no doubt in building a good cushion by the break. More important was that everybody contributed, allowing them to stay on the gas and get a confidence-building win.

UP NEXT

Monmouth visits Bucknell on Saturday in the second of four consecutive road games.

Kentucky hosts UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

Brown, McLemore lead Auburn 99-49 rout of Saint Peter’s

Associated PressNov 28, 2018, 10:17 PM EST
AUBURN, Ala. — Anfernee McLemore and Bryce Brown each scored 19 points to lead No. 8 Auburn to a 99-49 rout of Saint Peter’s on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (6-1) scored the game’s first 13 points and led by as many as 32 before halftime over the Peacocks (1-5), who have lost five straight.

McLemore tied a career-high in points and Auburn had five players score in double figures.

He hit three 3-pointers after making only two in the first six games.

Austin Wiley had 16 points and nine rebounds. Malik Dunbar scored 14 off the bench, including four 3-pointers, and Chuma Okeke added 12. Okeke was 5-of-5 shooting.

Davauhnte Turner and KC Ndefo scored 12 points each for the Peacocks.

Saint Peter’s made just 14 of 52 shots (26.9 percent).

The Tigers just missed their third 100-point game this season in their first game since going 2-1 at the Maui Invitational. They made 15 of 31 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Peter’s: Played its fourth straight road game, including one against North Carolina State. The Peacocks started 2 of 18 from the field and fell to 3-7 against Southeastern Conference teams.

Auburn: The Tigers didn’t allow a field goal in the first seven minutes and led 51-23 at halftime.

STAT SHEET

Auburn had 25 assists, 16 steals and eight blocked shots. Jared Harper dished out eight assists and had three steals.

UP NEXT

Saint Peter’s hosts Maine on Saturday in its first home game since Nov. 10.

Auburn hosts UNC Asheville next Tuesday.

Guy scores 18 as No. 4 Virginia beats No. 24 Maryland 76-71

Associated PressNov 28, 2018, 9:58 PM EST
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kyle Guy scored 18 points and No. 4 Virginia combined effective outside shooting with its usual stout defense to slip past 24th-ranked Maryland 76-71 Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Cavaliers (7-0) blew most of a 17-point lead before making six free throws in the final 37 seconds to hand Maryland its first loss. Ty Jerome scored 17 and De’Andre Hunter had 15 for Virginia, which improved to 121-35 in nonconference games under coach Tony Bennett.

Guy nailed five 3-pointers and the Cavaliers went 10 for 22 beyond the arc. Virginia committed only two turnovers and had assists on 15 of its 28 baskets.

Bruno Fernando had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 15 for the Terrapins (6-1). After trailing 48-31 with 16:29 left, Maryland closed to 63-59 before Jerome popped a 3-pointer and Jack Salt added a dunk to quell the comeback.

The Terrapins committed 14 turnovers, went 7 for 17 from 3-point range and finished well below their scoring average of 84.8 points per game. But they shot 54 percent and became the first team this season to break the 60-point barrier against the Cavaliers.

Maryland and Virginia first met in the 1912-13 season and were both members of the ACC before the Terrapins joined the Big Ten in 2014. The Cavaliers trail in the series 107-76 but have won eight of the last nine.

It was Virginia’s second straight victory over a Big Ten team. The Cavaliers defeated Wisconsin last week to win the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Guy scored 15 points and accounted for four of Virginia’s eight 3-pointers in a first half that ended with the Cavaliers up 39-30.

Maryland made only one less basket than Virginia and held a 19-11 rebounding edge, but the Cavaliers’ 8-for-16 shooting beyond the arc made all the difference.

Also worth noting: Virginia had 11 assists and only one turnover through the first 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers played their usual brand of suffocating defense and added an outside shooting touch to knock off a ranked team and solidify their stature in the top 5.

Maryland: If this game was held later in the season, perhaps the young Terrapins would have fared better. At this point, however, they’re just not mature or good enough to compete against a talented squad with a tenacious defense.

UP NEXT

Virginia plays a Maryland-based team for the fourth time this season, hosting Morgan State on Monday night.

Maryland opens Big Ten play Saturday against Penn State, the last of six straight home games for the Terps.

Three Takeaways from Syracuse’s win at No. 16 Ohio State

By Scott PhillipsNov 28, 2018, 9:38 PM EST
The ACC earned a very good road win over the Big Ten on Wednesday night as Syracuse won at No. 16 Ohio State, 72-62. After some early losses for the Orange, this was a convincing true road win over a legitimate opponent. The Buckeyes had a disappointing effort, but it’s also a few weeks into a long season.

Here are three takeaways from this one.

1. Everything changes when Syracuse can makes early shots

One of the huge keys for Syracuse is an ability to generate consistent offense through perimeter shooting. At times a dreadful offense last season, the Orange were able to build a solid second-half lead in the Ohio State win thanks to 11-for-24 three-point shooting.

Tyus Battle (20 points), Elijah Hughes (16 points) and Oshae Brissett (14 points) all finished in double-figures for the Orange while Frank Howard and Marek Dolezaj both knocked down two three-pointers each. Once Syracuse grabs an early lead, its zone allows for them to run clock on defense since it takes opponents so long to figure out a good look. It makes a double-digit lead even tougher — especially when the Orange are careful with the ball.

Syracuse doesn’t need to have the best offense in the world to beat most teams. But if they knock down some early shots and grab a firm lead, it enhances how dangerous they can be in the second half. This is one of those games where the Orange grabbed a lead and squeezed the life out of Ohio State by using its suffocating defense.

2. Ohio State has to figure out zones

One of the reasons the Buckeyes found themselves as the No. 1 team in the new NET rating was some impressive early-season true road wins at Cincinnati and Creighton.

But when tested by a Sweet 16 team with great length, Ohio State didn’t look nearly as convincing as those earlier wins against Syracuse. Passive against the Orange 2-3 zone, and struggling to gain any kind of entry inside, Ohio State’s offense suffered as it dragged with a lot of perimeter passing. Lack of consistent perimeter shooting (27 percent, 6-for-22) really hurt the Buckeyes in this one as they could never bail out their offense with a big shot.

Big man Kaleb Wesson also struggled from the field, as he couldn’t do a lot with his limited lift against Syracuse’s interior length. Wesson still figured out a way to be productive and finished with 13 points, but he was only 1-for-8 from the field in this one as he couldn’t score to extend possessions.

Syracuse’s activity on defense deserves a lot of credit for giving them the early lead and sustaining, Ohio State could also do a lot to improve its counter. Point guard C.J. Jackson (19 points, 4-for-14 shooting) struggled at times from the floor in this one, as he has a lot to do creating offense through penetration, passing or knocking down perimeter shots. The younger Ohio State pieces will also learn better ways, and angles, to approach a lot of these zone situations. It’ll be a good learning experience for conference season if a Big Ten team goes zone against them even if they did drop this one in underwhelming fashion.

3. Syracuse can breath a bit more with a good non-conference win

After Syracuse lost to early-season games in New York against UConn and Oregon, it was a bit concerning for the Orange’s long-term outlook. Now that Syracuse has won on the road against a top-20 opponent, a lot of those early concerns can get erased.

While the Orange still have plenty of basketball left before the postseason, this was a necessary win for them before they hit the rigorous ACC stretch of the schedule. And with upcoming home games against Georgetown and a top-25 Buffalo team, Syracuse has two more chances for solid non-con wins before conference play begins.

Things weren’t looking so hot for Syracuse after that weekend in Madison Square Garden. But road wins against top-20 teams tend to have a lasting positive impact on things and this could be a major confidence-booster for the Orange.

Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter throws down big dunk on Maryland

By Scott PhillipsNov 28, 2018, 9:08 PM EST
Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter threw down one of the better early-season dunks on Maryland during Wednesday night’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

With the Cavaliers trying to close out the road win in the second half, Hunter drove from the top of the key and powered it home for the poster finish.