AP

Texas Southern shocks No. 18 Oregon, 89-84

Associated PressNov 27, 2018, 7:45 AM EST
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Trayvon Reed picked the right night to be perfect.

Reed scored 23 points and John Jones added 20 to help Texas Southern shock No. 18 Oregon with an 89-84 victory Monday night.

Reed, a 7-foot-2 senior, made all nine of his shots and also was 5-for-5 from the foul line for the Tigers (2-4), who were 24-point underdogs.

“Trayvon did an excellent job,” Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones said. “It was his best game by far all year long. I thought he performed at a really good pace on both ends of the floor.

“Offensively, he was very effective and he played with a lot of energy on the defensive end. I thought he had them uncomfortable at both.”

All nine of Reed’s field goals came on dunks as the Ducks couldn’t keep him away from the rim.

“We never got physical with him,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “He kind of did whatever he wanted.”

It was just the fourth nonconference loss at home for the Ducks since Matthew Knight Arena opened in 2011.

Jalyn Patterson had a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists, and Derrick Bruce added 13 points for Texas Southern, which scored 57 points in the second half.

Oregon led by 13 points early in the second half before the Tigers rallied. Reed’s dunk with 9:59 left in the game capped a 23-8 run and gave the Tigers a 61-59 advantage.

Bol Bol, the Ducks’ 7-2 freshman center, had 32 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double. He hit two free throws with 3:20 left to tie the game at 75.

Reed then scored four straight points to give the Tigers a 79-75 advantage with 2:18 left. Will Richardson hit two free throws 12 seconds later to get Oregon back within two.

Bruce had eight points in the final 1:11 to seal the win, including making all six of his free throws in the final 43 seconds.

Payton Pritchard had 14 points, and Will Richardson and Victor Bailey Jr. added 13 each for Oregon (4-2).

“We weren’t a team on defense. We were all individuals,” Pritchard said. “This is a terrible loss. If we’re going to turn around our season right here, we either get better from this or we don’t.”

Bol scored Oregon’s first 10 points, including two 3-pointers, and had 16 by halftime with seven rebounds as the Ducks led 39-32.

Oregon received a scare with seven minutes left in the first half when forward Kenny Wooten crashed into the basket stanchion on a block attempt. The 6-foot-9 sophomore didn’t return and spent the second half on the bench with ice and a protective sleeve on his left knee.

The Tigers dominated the boards 41-32 with Reed, Patterson and Jeremy Combs grabbing seven each. Texas Southern shot 57.6 percent in the second half and hit 6 of 11 from 3-point range.

“Stops and rebounds don’t mean a lot to us and in the college game they’ve got to mean a lot more,” Altman said. “We’ve got to change our whole mindset and focus in on the defensive end and the rebounding.

BIG PICTURE

Former LSU coach Johnny Jones, in his first season at Texas Southern, has his Tigers playing 14 of their first 16 games away from Houston. They opened with a 72-69 win at Baylor before losing 104-67 to new-No. 1 Gonzaga.

Oregon’s strength of schedule takes more hits next month as only one of its seven opponents during December was among the others receiving votes in this week’s Top 25 poll. That’s Houston, with one point.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oregon bumped up three spots to No. 18 in this week’s poll, but the Pac-12’s preseason favorite is now in serious danger of exiting the Top 25.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

After making 33 of 42 free throws in their last game, an 83-72 win against Green Bay, the Ducks were 7 of 8 against Texas Southern.

ROLE PLAYER

John Jones, the son of Tigers coach Johnny Jones, was a walk-on last year at Nevada where his father was an assistant coach. The 6-0 sophomore reserve hit all three of his 3-pointers in the second half against the Ducks. “He played like he was playing in high school,” Johnny Jones said. “He knocked down shots and I thought he had a gutsy performance for us.”

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsNov 26, 2018, 11:30 PM EST
Monday’s college hoops had the start of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge while No. 1 Gonzaga played without one of its rotation players for the first time. An SEC team also lost at home to a regular giant killer.

ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE GETS STARTED

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge started with two matchups between unranked opponents. The two games earned splits among the two leagues with each of the winners getting solid non-conference wins in the process.

Nebraska (6-1) earned its biggest non-conference road win in two seasons as the Huskers held off Clemson for a 68-66 win. Getting 20 points and nine rebounds from senior James Palmer Jr., Nebraska might have just picked up a win they desperately needed for postseason implications.

The Huskers still have more opportunities to earn solid non-conference wins against Creighton and Oklahoma State, but the road win against a Sweet 16 team on the road is a huge confidence booster.

Boston College (5-1) pulled out a 68-56 win over previously-unbeaten Minnesota at home in the second game. Nik Popovic went for 18 points as the Eagles won even though Ky Bowman (13 points) didn’t have his best game from the field.

The Eagles have that loss to IUPUI. They’ve also earned back-to-back wins over Loyola and Minnesota to help themselves build some momentum for Providence and Texas A&M.

NO. 1 GONZAGA CRUISES TO WIN WHILE ALSO LOSING CRANDALL

New No. 1 Gonzaga earned a 102-60 non-conference home win over North Dakota State on Monday night as six players finished in double-figures. Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura both finished with 18 points while Corey Kispert had 17 points.

But perhaps the bigger news of the day for the Zags is the loss of senior backup guard Geno Crandall with a fractured right hand. Gonzaga has a tough stretch of non-conference games beginning on Dec. 1 that includes two matchups with top-15 teams.

We’ll have to see if Gonzaga can sustain like this with the loss of Crandall, and how it alters Perkins playing heavy minutes at lead guard.

TEXAS SOUTHERN STUNS NO. 18 OREGON

The last game of the evening saw the night’s biggest upset as Texas Southern shocked No. 18 Oregon with a non-conference road win. The Tigers scored 57 points in the second half as big man Trayvon Reed was a perfect 9-for-9 from the field to finish with 23 points and seven rebounds. Five Texas Southern players finished in double-figures as John Jones also added 20 points.

This is a stunning loss for Oregon, who had 32 points and 11 rebounds from freshman big man Bol Bol, as they couldn’t protect the rim following the loss of big man Kenny Wooten to a left knee injury. Reed scored all of his buckets on dunks as his interior physicality was an issue for the Ducks.

Oregon doesn’t have the most difficult schedule coming up, but this is a concerning loss to a team from a one-bid league. They need to fix the interior defense while also a consistent third scoring option behind Bol and Payton Pritchard. Freshman Louis King would at least help in the third scorer department for the Ducks, but they’ll have to hope the injury to Wooten isn’t anything serious.

WOFFORD CLIPS SOUTH CAROLINA

For the second straight season, Wofford earned a big road win over a high-major opponent. Although this season wasn’t quite as big as last season’s win at the Dean Dome over North Carolina, the Terriers knocked off South Carolina for another big road win.

The SoCon had 30 points and nine three-pointers from junior guard Nathan Hoover while senior Fletcher Magee only had eight points on 3-for-15 shooting. Wofford still has two more major opportunities to win at Kansas and at Mississippi State before conference season begins.

South Carolina (3-3) meanwhile dropped another one to a one-bid league at home as they’ve really struggled to win against lesser competition. The Gamecocks still have two games against top-ten teams (No. 7 Michigan and No. 4 Virginia) and an in-state game against Clemson before SEC play even gets started. Considering this team also lost to a Division II opponent, and this season could get ugly for South Carolina.

VIDEO: Murray State’s Ja Morant throws down monster dunk on Alabama

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsNov 26, 2018, 10:26 PM EST
Murray State sophomore point guard Ja Morant is becoming a hot name among NBA draftniks and hardcore college hoops fans.

The 6-foot-3 lead guard had another monster outing on Monday night as he went for 38 points, nine rebounds and five rebounds in a loss on the road at Alabama. Morant, who some consider a potential first-round pick next summer, is coming off of a triple-double against Missouri State that was 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

This dunk in the loss to Alabama should make more people aware of Morant’s freakish upside. He’s the nation’s leader in assists per game, shooting 42 percent from three-point range and he’s still playing above the rim over SEC-caliber competition.

Gonzaga guard Geno Crandall out 4-6 weeks

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsNov 26, 2018, 7:15 PM EST
Gonzaga will be without reserve guard Geno Crandall for the next four-to-six weeks with a fracture in his right hand.

According to a report from Jim Meehan of the Spokesman-Review, Crandall suffered the injury in his hand during Sunday’s practice. The 6-foot-3 Crandall is a graduate transfer from North Dakota who was supposed to help take some minutes from senior starter Josh Perkins.

Crandall has averaged 18.2 minutes per game so far this season, as he’s putting up 5.0 points, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Although Crandall had a positive game against Texas A&M with 13 points in 23 minutes, he has struggled in other games to find his scoring touch. A double-figure scorer his first three seasons in college, Crandall is only shooting 30 percent from the field to start the season.

While this injury won’t significantly damage No. 1 Gonzaga, this will impact Perkins and the amount of minutes he could log. We could see the Zags experiment with some unique options at lead guard. Unfortunately for Gonzaga, they’re about to embark on a difficult four-game stretch that includes games against Washington, Creighton, No. 6 Tennessee and No. 11 North Carolina in the next three weeks.

As long as Gonzaga is able to ride their veteran starters for extended minutes, Crandall’s injury should be something they can withstand for a short period of time.

NCAA releases first NET rankings, and we should all just ignore it for now

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
By Rob DausterNov 26, 2018, 1:06 PM EST
The NCAA released their NET rankings for the first time all season long, and whoooooooo boy, are these things going to cause a stir.

If you have forgotten, the NET is a metric that the NCAA created in an effort to eliminate the RPI from the NCAA tournament selection process. No one is quite sure exactly how the formula is put together, but what we do know is this: After the first three weeks of the season, it is quite clear that there is not enough data for the NET to properly evaluate these teams in a manner that makes any kind of sense.

Ohio State is No. 1 in the NET, which more or less says all you need to know about where this metric is as of today. Virginia is No. 2. Texas Tech, Michigan and Gonzaga round out the top five. Duke check in at sixth, with Michigan State, Wisconsin and Virginia Tech rounding out the top ten.

And then things get weird.

Loyola Marymount is 10th, one spot ahead of Kansas. Belmont is 12th, one spot ahead of Nevada. San Francisco is 25th, two spots in front of Tennessee. Kentucky is 61st, behind Abilene Christian, Florida Atlantic and Liberty.

It’s even difficult to parse through what the formula actually values. Ohio State being No. 1 makes me believe that road wins carry weight, yet Buffalo — who is undefeated and won at West Virginia and Southern Illinois — is 30th. If it is beating quality competition that matters, how is San Francisco — with wins over UC Davis, Maine, Harvard, Dartmouth, LIU-Brooklyn and a Division II school — 25th? How is Loyola Marymount 10th while Kansas, who has the best resume in college basketball to date, 11th?

The answer appears to be raw efficiency margin:

That’s not ideal, but it is not unexpected, either. When they NCAA released a graphic during the offseason detailing how the formula for NET is put together, it was clear that they were not adjusting for opponent with efficiency margin.

You can read through all the rankings here, but I really would suggest that you did not. This is nothing more than fun with small sample sizes. There’s a reason why the most well-respected metrics in college hoops (KenPom, Bart Torvik, etc.) include data from the previous season. It helps prevent situations like this from arising.

Which means that it is way too early to even think about what this data signifies.

And the truth of it is really this simple: The NCAA probably shouldn’t have released all this information now.

All that is going to happen is that people that don’t fully understand the math behind the data are going to flip out about the kinks in a metric that isn’t close to being ready to unveil.

Oh well.

Gonzaga passes Kansas for No. 1 in AP poll, Duke is No.3

AP Photo/Marco Garcia
Associated PressNov 26, 2018, 12:41 PM EST
Gonzaga is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, leapfrogging Kansas after winning the Maui Invitational.

The Bulldogs were third in last week’s poll and moved ahead of No. 2 Kansas following Wednesday’s thrilling win over former No. 1 Duke in the Maui title game. Gonzaga received 32 first-place votes from a 65-person media panel in the poll released Monday, edging Kansas by one.

No. 3 Duke received one first-place vote despite the loss to the Zags and No. 4 Virginia the other one after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis title in the Bahamas.

Nevada moved up to No. 5 after winning the Las Vegas Invitational, with Tennessee, Michigan, Auburn, Michigan State and Kentucky rounding out the top 10.

Defending national champion Villanova moved back into the poll at No. 23 after winning the AdvoCare Invitational title.

Here is the full poll:

1. Gonzaga (32 first-place votes)
2. Kansas (31)
3. Duke (1)
4. Virginia (1)
5. Nevada
6. Tennessee
7. Michigan
8. Auburn
9. Michigan State
10. Kentucky
11. North Carolina
12. Kansas State
13. Virginia Tech
14. Iowa
15. Florida State
16. Ohio State
17. Texas
18. Oregon
19. Purdue
20. Texas Tech
21. Buffalo
22. Wisconsin
23. Villanova
24. Maryland
25. Mississippi State