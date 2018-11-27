Star freshman Darius Garland out for season after knee surgery

Vanderbilt freshman Darius Garland will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.
“Darius had a very successful surgery and will be better than ever when he returns,” Commodores coach Bryce Drew said. “Unfortunately, he will be out for the remainder of this season.”
Garland was averaging 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists prior to the injury. A top 15 prospect in the class of 2018, Garland was — and is — a potential first round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Meniscus tears are not something that generally will alter the course of a player’s career, and so long as his medicals check out and he’s fully healthy six months from now, when NBA GMs will be able to get him in for a workout, Garland should still have a great shot at going in the lottery.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
South Carolina’s Justin Minaya to undergo knee surgery
South Carolina is still hopeful that Justin Minaya may return yet this season.
The 6-foot-5 forward will undergo knee surgery later this week and remains out indefinitely but not ruled out for the season, the school announced Tuesday.
Minaya and the Gamecocks were considering two courses of action – one which would have sidelined him for the season – and ultimately chose the option that could have him back, with coach Frank Martin estimating a potential January return when he initially announced the injury Monday.
“Ten minutes to go in practice, he jumped, landed and he just crumbled to the floor,” Martin said then, according to The State. “I thought it was really bad.”
South Carolina said it would provide an updated timetable after Minaya undergoes surgery.
The New Jersey native is averaging 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor.
His injury added to an already brutal start to the week for the Gamecocks, who got thrashed by 20 at home by Wofford on Monday evening. South Carolina has begun the season 3-3 with losses to Stoney Brook and Providence. The loss of Minaya will likely hit them most significantly around the basket, where he was shooting 72.2 percent on 2-point attempts and was one of the team’s best rebounders.
Player Of The Year Power Rankings: Barrett drops, Happ rises, Culver emerges
Every year, within the first month of the season, a leader for National Player of the Year begins to emerge.
Last season, we knew by the PK 80 that Trae Young was going to be the leader in the clubhouse for the Player of the Year awards. He was eventually caught by Jalen Brunson the same way that Buddy Hield, in 2016, was caught by Denzel Valentine. In 2017, Frank Mason more or less held the lead in the Player of the Year race from day one, and in 2015, Frank Kaminsky was either first or second — behind Jahlil Okafor — for the entire season.
This year, no one has really emerged.
The guys on Duke have been terrific, but it’s hard to decipher between the two and the guy that gets all the shots (R.J. Barrett) misses all the shots, too. Rui Hachimura was terrific in the Maui Invitational, but not to the point that he’s set himself apart form the field. Ethan Happ might be the leader if this was an MVP race, although Carsen Edwards would have a strong case, while De’Andre Hunter looks every bit the part of a lottery pick as he battles with teammate Ty Jerome for “Best On UVA” honors.
1. RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga (Last Week: 4)
21.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 50.0% 3PT
I’m going with Rui as the leader for National Player of the Year as of today. His numbers justify it, as do his performances against the best teams in the country. In Maui, he averaged 22.3 points and 6.0 boards while shooting 54.5 percent from the field. His best game of the season came in Gonzaga’s win over Duke, in which he went for 20 points, seven boards, five assists and three blocks and not only scored the game-winning bucket but notched a pair of game-saving blocks in the final minutes.
He’s embraced the idea that he is the alpha on this Gonzaga team, and it is sure going to be fun to see how that plays out over the course of the next three weeks; Gonzaga will play at Creighton, host Washington, get Tennessee on a neutral and play at North Carolina before Dec. 15th.
2. ZION WILLIAMSON, Duke (2)
20.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.7 bpg, 2.2 apg, 1.5 spg
I’m slotting Williamson in as the highest-ranked Duke player due in part to his efficiency — his offensive rating is 134.6 on a usage rate of 28.6 — for those that aren’t analytically-inclined, that is an astonishingly high number — and in part to the presence that he provides Duke defensively. He is not only an elite shot-blocker that can jump passing lanes, but he’s a terrific rebounder on both ends of the floor and the sparkplug that makes their transition game operate.
We’ve all see the stat by now: R.J. Barrett has missed 74 shots this season while Williamson has attempted just 75. At some point, head coach Mike Krzyzewski will figure out that his biggest and most difficult player to guard is Williamson, and that the single-most efficient source of offensive for Duke in the halfcourt this season has been Zion Williamson in isolation. How do you stop a 280 pound man that can get to the rim in one dribble like this?:
3. ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin (5)
17.8 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.7 bpg
Happ still hasn’t developed into the shooter we all wanted him to be, but he has taken a fairly significant leap this season in his ability to read defenses and pass out of them. In previous seasons, one of the easiest ways to render Happ ineffective was to send a double-team at him in the post. He’s reading those double-teams better this season, and he’s more comfortable passing out of them. In six games, he has 34 assists this season. Against Virginia in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game, he finished with six assists and totally took the Wahoos out of what they wanted to do defensively — double the post.
Through six games, Happ has reached a double-double with more than five assists five times already, including a triple-double in the season opener. Minnesota’s jordan Murphy and Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle — three times each — are the only other players to have posted that stat line more than twice this season.
4. R.J. BARRETT, Duke (1)
22.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.0 apg, 40.8% FG, 31.6% 3PT
What’s the old saying? The only person able to Michael Jordan was Dean Smith?
That’s the way it feels when talking about Zion Williamson, except the only person that can keep him from scoring on every possession is R.J. Barrett.
I talked about this on the podcast embedded above, but I don’t really have an issue with Barrett’s alpha mentality. I like that he demands the ball in big moments. I like that he wants to take game-winning shots. I like the confidence that he has in himself that even though he has missed three in a row, the next one is going to go in. Yes, he needs to be able to see and make this pass, but he’s also an 18 year old playing in the biggest game he’s ever played in. He’ll learn. I’m not worried about that.
That said, his inefficiency and, frankly, selfishness does mean that I need to drop him in these rankings. There’s nothing wrong with being a ball- and shot-dominant player, but there it when you do it as inefficiently as Barrett does on a team with as much talent as Duke has. To put it into context, there are just three high-major players with a usage rate higher than Barrett’s: Carsen Edwards, Ethan Happ and Butler’s Kamar Baldwin. Here is how their efficiency stacks up:
5. CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue (3)
25.3 ppg, 4.2 apg, 41.0% 3PT
The graphic above basically says it all. For comparison’s sake, Jalen Brunson had one of the most efficient seasons in memory last year, and he finished with an offensive rating of 128.5 with a usage rate of 26.0. Trae Young checked in at 112.1 with a usage rate of 38.5.
6. DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia (UR)
16.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 46.7% 3PT
Picking between Hunter and Ty Jerome is difficult, but I think I lean Hunter this week. He was awesome as the Cavaliers won the Battle 4 Atlantis title while Jerome struggled a bit with his shot. This is going to be a constant point of contention for me. Hunter is Virginia’s best player, but Jerome may be their most valuable.
7. JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech (UR)
18.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.3 apg, 50.0% 3PT
I’m not sure there is a more improved player in college basketball this season than Jarrett Culver. The Texas Tech sophomore has gone from being a good piece on Texas Tech to being a star, a playmaker that the Red Raiders can run their offense through. As a freshman, less than 10 percent of Culver’s offensive possessions came as a ball-handler in pick-and-rolls. When you include passes, the 0.746 points-per-possession that he produced in ball-screens was in the 28th percentile nationally.
This year, 24.8 percent of his possessions come in ball-screens, and he’s produced 1.351 PPP in those actions when you include assists, good for the 97th percentile nationally. Culver hasn’t replaced Zhaire Smith. He’s replaced Keenan Evans.
8. DEDRIC LAWSON, Kansas (UR)
17.8 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 3.8 apg
Picking who the Player of the Year on Kansas is this season is tough. On the one hand, the Jayhawks might have lost at home to Vermont and/or Louisiana if Lagerald Vick hadn’t gone full Steph Curry, scoring 65 points and shooting 15-for-20 from three in those two games combined.
But Lawson has been the best player for the Jayhawks is their three games against high-major competition, and it’s really not all that close. Against Michigan State, Marquette and Tennessee, Lawson is averaging 23.3 points, 13.0 boards and 4.7 assists, and while his efficiency is not quite at a level you would like ideally, he’s the piece that Self can run his offense around and through. That earns him a spot on this list.
9. GRANT WILLIAMS, Tennessee (6)
21.6 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.2 bpg, 1.2 spg
Let’s ignore, for a second, the first game of the season, where Tennessee played a non-Division I opponent. In the four games since — against Louisiana, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Kansas — Grant Williams has averaged 23.8 points, 8.8 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals. He was the best player on the floor for Tennessee in their win over Louisville. As Bill Self put it after his Jayhawks managed to dispatch Tennessee in the finals of the Preseason NIT, “we may not play a better player all year than Grant Williams. He’s a load.”
Tennessee plays Gonzaga on December 9th. Buckle up.
Alexander-Walker has been terrific this season. Virginia Tech has looked like a team capable of finishing top four in the ACC this season, and his improvement is one of the biggest reasons why. He’s scoring at a more efficient clip, he’s become a playmaker defensively and he’s averaging 4.4 assists through five games. We’ll see if he can continue at this pace throughout the season, but there’s no doubt that he’s earned his spot on this list today.
Dropped Out: 8. Cameron Johnson (North Carolina), 9. Ty Jerome (Virginia), 10. Lagerald Vick (Kansas)
EUGENE, Ore. — Trayvon Reed picked the right night to be perfect.
Reed scored 23 points and John Jones added 20 to help Texas Southern shock No. 18 Oregon with an 89-84 victory Monday night.
Reed, a 7-foot-2 senior, made all nine of his shots and also was 5-for-5 from the foul line for the Tigers (2-4), who were 24-point underdogs.
“Trayvon did an excellent job,” Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones said. “It was his best game by far all year long. I thought he performed at a really good pace on both ends of the floor.
“Offensively, he was very effective and he played with a lot of energy on the defensive end. I thought he had them uncomfortable at both.”
All nine of Reed’s field goals came on dunks as the Ducks couldn’t keep him away from the rim.
“We never got physical with him,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “He kind of did whatever he wanted.”
It was just the fourth nonconference loss at home for the Ducks since Matthew Knight Arena opened in 2011.
Jalyn Patterson had a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists, and Derrick Bruce added 13 points for Texas Southern, which scored 57 points in the second half.
Oregon led by 13 points early in the second half before the Tigers rallied. Reed’s dunk with 9:59 left in the game capped a 23-8 run and gave the Tigers a 61-59 advantage.
Bol Bol, the Ducks’ 7-2 freshman center, had 32 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double. He hit two free throws with 3:20 left to tie the game at 75.
Reed then scored four straight points to give the Tigers a 79-75 advantage with 2:18 left. Will Richardson hit two free throws 12 seconds later to get Oregon back within two.
Bruce had eight points in the final 1:11 to seal the win, including making all six of his free throws in the final 43 seconds.
Payton Pritchard had 14 points, and Will Richardson and Victor Bailey Jr. added 13 each for Oregon (4-2).
“We weren’t a team on defense. We were all individuals,” Pritchard said. “This is a terrible loss. If we’re going to turn around our season right here, we either get better from this or we don’t.”
Bol scored Oregon’s first 10 points, including two 3-pointers, and had 16 by halftime with seven rebounds as the Ducks led 39-32.
Oregon received a scare with seven minutes left in the first half when forward Kenny Wooten crashed into the basket stanchion on a block attempt. The 6-foot-9 sophomore didn’t return and spent the second half on the bench with ice and a protective sleeve on his left knee.
The Tigers dominated the boards 41-32 with Reed, Patterson and Jeremy Combs grabbing seven each. Texas Southern shot 57.6 percent in the second half and hit 6 of 11 from 3-point range.
“Stops and rebounds don’t mean a lot to us and in the college game they’ve got to mean a lot more,” Altman said. “We’ve got to change our whole mindset and focus in on the defensive end and the rebounding.
BIG PICTURE
Former LSU coach Johnny Jones, in his first season at Texas Southern, has his Tigers playing 14 of their first 16 games away from Houston. They opened with a 72-69 win at Baylor before losing 104-67 to new-No. 1 Gonzaga.
Oregon’s strength of schedule takes more hits next month as only one of its seven opponents during December was among the others receiving votes in this week’s Top 25 poll. That’s Houston, with one point.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Oregon bumped up three spots to No. 18 in this week’s poll, but the Pac-12’s preseason favorite is now in serious danger of exiting the Top 25.
STAT OF THE NIGHT
After making 33 of 42 free throws in their last game, an 83-72 win against Green Bay, the Ducks were 7 of 8 against Texas Southern.
ROLE PLAYER
John Jones, the son of Tigers coach Johnny Jones, was a walk-on last year at Nevada where his father was an assistant coach. The 6-0 sophomore reserve hit all three of his 3-pointers in the second half against the Ducks. “He played like he was playing in high school,” Johnny Jones said. “He knocked down shots and I thought he had a gutsy performance for us.”
Monday’s Things to Know: No. 1 Gonzaga wins; ACC/Big Ten Challenge starts; Oregon, South Carolina falls
Monday’s college hoops had the start of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge while No. 1 Gonzaga played without one of its rotation players for the first time. An SEC team also lost at home to a regular giant killer.
ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE GETS STARTED
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge started with two matchups between unranked opponents. The two games earned splits among the two leagues with each of the winners getting solid non-conference wins in the process.
Nebraska (6-1) earned its biggest non-conference road win in two seasons as the Huskers held off Clemson for a 68-66 win. Getting 20 points and nine rebounds from senior James Palmer Jr., Nebraska might have just picked up a win they desperately needed for postseason implications.
The Huskers still have more opportunities to earn solid non-conference wins against Creighton and Oklahoma State, but the road win against a Sweet 16 team on the road is a huge confidence booster.
Boston College (5-1) pulled out a 68-56 win over previously-unbeaten Minnesota at home in the second game. Nik Popovic went for 18 points as the Eagles won even though Ky Bowman (13 points) didn’t have his best game from the field.
The Eagles have that loss to IUPUI. They’ve also earned back-to-back wins over Loyola and Minnesota to help themselves build some momentum for Providence and Texas A&M.
NO. 1 GONZAGA CRUISES TO WIN WHILE ALSO LOSING CRANDALL
New No. 1 Gonzaga earned a 102-60 non-conference home win over North Dakota State on Monday night as six players finished in double-figures. Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura both finished with 18 points while Corey Kispert had 17 points.
But perhaps the bigger news of the day for the Zags is the loss of senior backup guard Geno Crandall with a fractured right hand. Gonzaga has a tough stretch of non-conference games beginning on Dec. 1 that includes two matchups with top-15 teams.
We’ll have to see if Gonzaga can sustain like this with the loss of Crandall, and how it alters Perkins playing heavy minutes at lead guard.
TEXAS SOUTHERN STUNS NO. 18 OREGON
The last game of the evening saw the night’s biggest upset as Texas Southern shocked No. 18 Oregon with a non-conference road win. The Tigers scored 57 points in the second half as big man Trayvon Reed was a perfect 9-for-9 from the field to finish with 23 points and seven rebounds. Five Texas Southern players finished in double-figures as John Jones also added 20 points.
This is a stunning loss for Oregon, who had 32 points and 11 rebounds from freshman big man Bol Bol, as they couldn’t protect the rim following the loss of big man Kenny Wooten to a left knee injury. Reed scored all of his buckets on dunks as his interior physicality was an issue for the Ducks.
Oregon doesn’t have the most difficult schedule coming up, but this is a concerning loss to a team from a one-bid league. They need to fix the interior defense while also a consistent third scoring option behind Bol and Payton Pritchard. Freshman Louis King would at least help in the third scorer department for the Ducks, but they’ll have to hope the injury to Wooten isn’t anything serious.
WOFFORD CLIPS SOUTH CAROLINA
For the second straight season, Wofford earned a big road win over a high-major opponent. Although this season wasn’t quite as big as last season’s win at the Dean Dome over North Carolina, the Terriers knocked off South Carolina for another big road win.
The SoCon had 30 points and nine three-pointers from junior guard Nathan Hoover while senior Fletcher Magee only had eight points on 3-for-15 shooting. Wofford still has two more major opportunities to win at Kansas and at Mississippi State before conference season begins.
South Carolina (3-3) meanwhile dropped another one to a one-bid league at home as they’ve really struggled to win against lesser competition. The Gamecocks still have two games against top-ten teams (No. 7 Michigan and No. 4 Virginia) and an in-state game against Clemson before SEC play even gets started. Considering this team also lost to a Division II opponent, and this season could get ugly for South Carolina.
VIDEO: Murray State’s Ja Morant throws down monster dunk on Alabama
Murray State sophomore point guard Ja Morant is becoming a hot name among NBA draftniks and hardcore college hoops fans.
The 6-foot-3 lead guard had another monster outing on Monday night as he went for 38 points, nine rebounds and five rebounds in a loss on the road at Alabama. Morant, who some consider a potential first-round pick next summer, is coming off of a triple-double against Missouri State that was 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.
This dunk in the loss to Alabama should make more people aware of Morant’s freakish upside. He’s the nation’s leader in assists per game, shooting 42 percent from three-point range and he’s still playing above the rim over SEC-caliber competition.