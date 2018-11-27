More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo

Happ helps No. 22 Badgers withstand NC State in 79-75 win

Associated PressNov 27, 2018, 11:51 PM EST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ethan Happ had 19 points and 11 rebounds, D’Mitrik Trice hit a long jumper with 23.6 seconds left and No. 22 Wisconsin withstood North Carolina State’s in-your-face defense to rally for a 79-75 win on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin’s Brad Davison drew a charging call on Markell Johnson on the perimeter with 16 seconds left. The emotional Davison let out a furious yell and pumped his arms after forcing a critical turnover with the Wolfpack trailing by three.

Davison hit two foul shots with 8 seconds left for a four-point lead for Wisconsin (6-1), and a last-gasp 3-point try for the Wolfpack sailed harmlessly off the backboard at the other end.

Johnson had 21 points to lead N.C. State (6-1), while C.J. Bryce added 18 and seven rebounds.

The Wolfpack controlled tempo for much of the game and answered nearly every run after Wisconsin fell behind 41-29 early in the second half.

The Badgers finally broke through in the end, with Happ leading the way in the paint.

They got boosts from the 3-point line from Trice, who had 18 points and went 4 of 5 from behind the arc; and Aleem Ford who had 12 points on four 3s.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The game had a choppy flow in the first half before opening up in the second. In between the whistles, the Wolfpack mostly dictated the pace with its man-to-man defense and occasional full-court pressures. Coach Kevin Keatts’ team had feasted on lower-division opponents in getting off to a 6-0 start, though a close loss to the Badgers on the road proved that the Wolfpack were on the right track. They forced 14 Wisconsin turnovers, seven in the first half, against a team that was averaging nine a game.

Wisconsin: Happ had some decent looks in traffic around the bucket but was just 3 of 11 from the field in the first half. The preseason All-American also found open shooters on the perimeter when he got doubled, but Brevin Pritzl and Ford missed a couple opportunities. Shooting improved in the second half, when the Badgers were 62 percent overall and 54 percent (6 of 11) from 3-point territory.

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Travis HinesNov 28, 2018, 12:35 AM EST
The Big Ten/ACC Challenge rolled on Tuesday night, delivering a couple upsets, a dominant performance and few really entertaining contests. Here’s everything you need to know to catch up on the night’s action.

DUKE CONTINUES DESTRUCTION TOUR BY THROTTLING INDIANA

The undefeated dream is dead, but Duke’s inevitable tear through the winter continued Tuesday with an absolute 90-69 thrashing of Indiana at Cameron Indoor.

Indiana got a dose of what only Gonzaga could handle and other teams are sure to be infected with as the season moves along as the Hoosiers simply had no answer for an overwhelming Blue Devils teams. The talent, athleticism and uncanny cohesion for a group so young so early is just going to be too much for just about everybody in the ACC. Duke shot 52.4 percent from the floor, bottled up Indiana defensively and were just all-around dominant. The Hoosiers had no chance. 

Zion WIlliamson had 25 points, six rebounds, four assists and his customary OH MY GOODNESS dunk of the night. R.J. Barrett scored 22 and had nine rebounds while Cam Reddish had 13 points and Tre Jones (who sort of quietly is becoming the engine of this team) put up a cool 15/5/8 without a turnover in 32 minutes. There’s just no way for almost any team to compete with those four. The fact they’ve got Marques Bolden, Jack White and Javin DeLaurier for Coach K to mix and match with, that’s just unfair.

They might get beat again this year, but don’t let these beatdowns, which are sure to be often, let you lose sight of what an entertaining and special group they’ve got in Durham.

 

LOUISVILLE FELLS NO. 9 MICHIGAN STATE

It had been a bit of a difficult week or so for Louisville. The Cardinals lost to a top-10 Tennessee team and then fell in overtime to Marquette, both at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. While the trio of wins to open the season were nice, Chris Mack didn’t come to Louisville to beat Nicholls State, Southern and Vermont.

Things got considerably more sweet Tuesday.

Louisville outplays No. 9 Michigan State for large swaths of action, and then outlasted the Spartans in overtime, 82-78, at the KFC Yum! Center. The Spartans were a little short handed, sure, and their most-important player struggled, yeah, but it was the first signature win of the Mack era, a top-10 victory at home.

 

PENN STATE GETS NO. 13 VIRGINIA TECH

It had been 20 years since Penn State won a non-conference game at home against a ranked opponent, but Myreon Jones’ 18 points helped put an end to that streak.

The Nittany Lions nipped the 13th-ranked Hokies, 63-62, to claim their first win against a Power 5 opponent this season. Virginia Tech shot 10 of 19 from 3-point range and forced 16 Penn State turnovers, but it wasn’t enough.

 

NO. 14 IOWA AND NO. 22 WISCONSIN SURVIVE

Both the Hawkeyes and Badgers welcomed unranked teams to their home arenas as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, and both had to sweat out wins down the stretch. Iowa beat Pitt, 69-68, and Wisconsin defeated NC State, 79-75.

Iowa got 18 points and 11 rebounds from freshman Joe Wieskamp while Jordan Bohannon had 12 points and six steals. Xavier Johnson scored 18 for the Panthers, who committed 17 turnovers.

Ethan Happ continued his strong play to start the season, going for 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while D’Mitrik Trice had 18 points and six assists. Brad Davison, well, he drew five charges.

 

Martin twins lead No. 5 Nevada over Loyola-Chicago 79-65

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 27, 2018, 11:37 PM EST
CHICAGO (AP) — Caleb Martin had 21 points, twin brother Cody Martin scored 20 and No. 5 Nevada beat Loyola-Chicago 79-65 on Tuesday night in an NCAA Tournament rematch.

Loyola beat Nevada by one point in the NCAA South Regional semifinals last season — the only other meeting between these programs. That victory came during a stunning Final Four run for the Ramblers.

Caleb Martin scored 17 in the first half, helping the Wolf Pack (7-0) grab a 44-28 lead. The preseason All-American shot 8 of 13 in the game, including 3 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Cody Martin was 9 of 14 with seven assists.

Jordan Caroline had 15 points and six rebounds. Trey Porter added 14 points and 10 boards.

Marques Townes — who hit the decisive 3 in the closing seconds of that NCAA game — led Loyola (4-3) with a season-high 24 points, but the Ramblers dropped their second straight game.

Loyola great Jerry Harkness presented a Final Four ring to Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt — the now 99-year-old nun and team chaplain who charmed the nation during last season’s run — prior to the game. Nevada then did its best to put this one away in the early going.

With the Martins leading the way, the Wolf Pack shot 62.5 percent while building their 44-28 halftime lead.

They led 29-9 midway through the first half after a layup by Cody Martin. He also hit a 3 with 5:22 left to make it 38-18 before Loyola cut it to 12 in the closing minutes. The Ramblers’ Clayton Custer missed a 3 that would have made it a nine-point game. Caleb Martin hit a runner and Porter scored on a layup to get it back up to 16 with 14 seconds left in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Nevada: With its strength and quickness, Nevada dominated inside and on the perimeter, particularly in the early going. That led to another convincing victory for the Wolf Pack, who have won each game by at least 10 points.

Loyola: Though they have three starters back, the Ramblers are already halfway to last season’s loss total.

UP NEXT

Nevada: Visits USC on Saturday.

Loyola: Visits UIC on Saturday.

VIDEO: Zion Williamson throws down another vicious windmill

Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 27, 2018, 11:18 PM EST
Zion Williamson is going to be a nightly highlight reel, and Duke’s beatdown of Indiana was no different.

The best dunk of the night came midway through the first half, when Indiana’s point guard throws a lazy pass, Zion jumps the passing lane and look out below:

This angle is even better:

Louisville outlasts No. 9 Michigan State in OT, 82-78

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Travis HinesNov 27, 2018, 10:16 PM EST
Joshua Langford has been mostly awesome for Michigan State. The 6-foot-5 junior entered Tuesday night averaging 17.5 points while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor and a scintillating 47.5 percent from 3-point range. Just over the weekend, he put 29 points on Texas while making 5 of 6 shots from distance. He was our Player of the Week.

For Michigan State to be great this year, like win the Big Ten and compete for a national title great, that’s what they need from the former five-star prospect.

He was decidedly not that against Louisville, and Michigan State took its second L of the season.

The ninth-ranked Spartans lost to Cardinals in overtime, 82-78, at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday with Langford suffering through an inconsistent evening, and the Spartans struggling to overcome it with Matt McQuaid back in East Lansing with injury and star point guard Cassius Winston battling foul trouble.

Langford missed seven of his first eight shots from the floor before briefly catching fire before the end of regulation, but it wasn’t enough. He finished with 15 points, making 5 of 14 from the floor to go along with four rebounds, two assists and an ugly four turnovers.

One of those turnovers came in inexplicable fashion at near the end of regulation when Michigan State led by one. Langford corralled a defensive rebound with 24 seconds left, dribbled down the sideline…and then simply threw the ball away. Louisville took possession, made a free throw and got the game to OT, where they outscored the Spartans 15-11. Let’s not even mention the fact he didn’t hit the rim on an intentionally-missed free throw in OT. That would just be piling on.

Now, this loss doesn’t simply belong to Langford. Winston fouled out with 4 minutes left in regulation after going 3 of 11 from the floor, though he did have six assists and two steals. The Spartans were without McQuaid, who has a thigh injury. The committed 17 turnovers as a group.

It was a game, though, that just showed how desperately Michigan State needs Langford to be excellent to max out their season. Duke’s Marques Bolden is the only player from the Class of 2016 that was ranked higher than Langford and still in school, as noted by Rob Dauster in yesterday’s Overreaction podcast. Langford hasn’t totally lived up to top-20 expectations, but it’s clear the talent is there. Just look what he did against Texas.

For Michigan State to move back into the nation’s elite tier of teams this season, a level of the likes of Kansas, Duke and Gonzaga, it’ll have to include a great Langford. Winston is one of the country’s best assistmen, Nick Ward is a load to deal with on both ends of the floor, McQuaid is deep threat, the Spartans have a talented supporting cast and that Tom Izzo guy on the bench. If they’ve got a dynamic two-way wing that can take over games, that could put them over the top in suddenly very-good looking Big Ten, and nudge about against the country’s best teams.

Langford has been mostly that this season, but he wasn’t against the Cardinals and it cost Michigan State.

 

Jones leads Penn State to win over No. 13 Virginia Tech

AP Photo/Chris Knight
Associated PressNov 27, 2018, 10:08 PM EST
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Pat Chambers predicted two weeks ago that opponents would soon come to respect Myreon Jones’ sharpshooting abilities.

When the Penn State freshman finally got his chance to showcase his shot against a ranked team on Tuesday night, he lived up to his coach’s billing.

Jones scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half to lead Penn State to a 63-62 upset win over No. 13 Virginia Tech on Tuesday. Jones played 22 minutes and finished the game 7-for-11 and was 4-for-8 from 3-point range.

“I told you guys,” Chambers said. “This kid’s nickname is Buckets. I knew it was only matter of time before he’d see the ball go in.”

Lamar Stevens added 14 points and eight rebounds and Rasir Bolton chipped in 11 points for the Nittany Lions (4-2), who snapped Virginia Tech’s five-game winning streak. It was Penn State’s first win over a nonconference Top 25 team at home in 20 years.

Justin Robinson led the Hokies (5-1) with 19 points while Ty Outlaw added 16. Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 14 and 13 points respectively for the Hokies who led 37-35 at halftime.

Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams was among those unfamiliar with Jones. Williams offered a quiet “no” when he was asked afterward if he thought the young guard would contribute that much with Stevens and a host of other known-shooters on the floor for Penn State.

“I mean that respectfully, too,” Williams said. “I thought they executed their plan very well. We were not great in some things we’ve been great at and that’s a credit to them.”

The Hokies, playing for the first time on the road this season, used a 9-0 run midway through the second half that gave them a 50-44 lead. But Jones led the Nittany Lions back to a 56-55 advantage with 10 points over the next five minutes.

Bolton hit his third 3-pointer of the game to give Penn State the lead for good, 61-58 lead with 3:57 to play.

Blackshear and Josh Reaves traded baskets over the next 40 seconds and those were the final baskets of the game as Penn State went scoreless over the final 3:16.

Robinson made two free throws with 1:24 left to get Virginia Tech within one, but the Hokies missed three shots and had a turnover in the final 90 seconds.

Virginia Tech led 21-13 midway through the first half after four-straight 3-pointers from Outlaw preceded a pair free throws from Blackshear Jr.

But Stevens made a layup through traffic to spark a tying run that included back-to-back 3-pointers from Jamari Wheeler and Bolton 24 seconds apart. Stevens hit another basket moments later to give Penn State a lead it wouldn’t relinquish until Robinson drained back-to-back 3s to give Virginia Tech a 37-35 halftime lead.

BIG MAN’S BACK

With Reaves between free throws just 2:16 into the game, Watkins got up from his courtside seat and slid out of his warmups to hearty cheers. The forward missed the first five games of this season recovering from personal issues. A right knee injury cost him the final nine games last season.

“He changes their team,” Williams said.

Chambers announced Monday that Watkins would be a game-time decision and the big man appeared to be working his way back into shape. He played 21 minutes, made one basket and grabbed seven rebounds.

SLOW ROBINSON

Penn State’s defensive strategy was simple enough and it helped the Nittany Lions play what Chambers called their best second half of defense in his 10-year tenure.

The Nittany Lions forced nine second-half turnovers and held the Hokies to just 10-for-26 shooting over the final 20 minutes.

“Everything was about Robinson for me,” Chambers said. “Another cliché, we wanted to cut the head off.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: Sitting at their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since the 1995-96 season, the Hokies have plenty of offensive talent and have played well enough on defense to indicate they should be able to climb higher.

Penn State: Getting Watkins back should be a boost for a team that got 20-plus plus points in six-straight games from Stevens before Tuesday to go with a bunch of complimentary scoring from freshmen Myles Dread and Bolton. With No. 24 Maryland next, the Nittany Lions will have a shot to post back-to-back wins over ranked teams for the first time since 2011. … The Nittany Lions beat then-No. 10 Temple in 1998 at home.