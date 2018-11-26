Gonzaga guard Geno Crandall out 4-6 weeks

Gonzaga will be without reserve guard Geno Crandall for the next four-to-six weeks with a fracture in his right hand.
According to a report from Jim Meehan of the Spokesman-Review, Crandall suffered the injury in his hand during Sunday’s practice. The 6-foot-3 Crandall is a graduate transfer from North Dakota who was supposed to help take some minutes from senior starter Josh Perkins.
Crandall has averaged 18.2 minutes per game so far this season, as he’s putting up 5.0 points, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Although Crandall had a positive game against Texas A&M with 13 points in 23 minutes, he has struggled in other games to find his scoring touch. A double-figure scorer his first three seasons in college, Crandall is only shooting 30 percent from the field to start the season.
While this injury won’t significantly damage No. 1 Gonzaga, this will impact Perkins and the amount of minutes he could log. We could see the Zags experiment with some unique options at lead guard. Unfortunately for Gonzaga, they’re about to embark on a difficult four-game stretch that includes games against Washington, Creighton, No. 6 Tennessee and No. 11 North Carolina in the next three weeks.
As long as Gonzaga is able to ride their veteran starters for extended minutes, Crandall’s injury should be something they can withstand for a short period of time.
NCAA releases first NET rankings, and we should all just ignore it for now
The NCAA released their NET rankings for the first time all season long, and whoooooooo boy, are these things going to cause a stir.
If you have forgotten, the NET is a metric that the NCAA created in an effort to eliminate the RPI from the NCAA tournament selection process. No one is quite sure exactly how the formula is put together, but what we do know is this: After the first three weeks of the season, it is quite clear that there is not enough data for the NET to properly evaluate these teams in a manner that makes any kind of sense.
Ohio State is No. 1 in the NET, which more or less says all you need to know about where this metric is as of today. Virginia is No. 2. Texas Tech, Michigan and Gonzaga round out the top five. Duke check in at sixth, with Michigan State, Wisconsin and Virginia Tech rounding out the top ten.
And then things get weird.
Loyola Marymount is 10th, one spot ahead of Kansas. Belmont is 12th, one spot ahead of Nevada. San Francisco is 25th, two spots in front of Tennessee. Kentucky is 61st, behind Abilene Christian, Florida Atlantic and Liberty.
It’s even difficult to parse through what the formula actually values. Ohio State being No. 1 makes me believe that road wins carry weight, yet Buffalo — who is undefeated and won at West Virginia and Southern Illinois — is 30th. If it is beating quality competition that matters, how is San Francisco — with wins over UC Davis, Maine, Harvard, Dartmouth, LIU-Brooklyn and a Division II school — 25th? How is Loyola Marymount 10th while Kansas, who has the best resume in college basketball to date, 11th?
The answer appears to be raw efficiency margin:
As expected, the current NET rankings are heavily correlated to raw (meaning not adjusted for competition) efficiency margin: pic.twitter.com/56BgvrWtyL
That’s not ideal, but it is not unexpected, either. When they NCAA released a graphic during the offseason detailing how the formula for NET is put together, it was clear that they were not adjusting for opponent with efficiency margin.
You can read through all the rankings here, but I really would suggest that you did not. This is nothing more than fun with small sample sizes. There’s a reason why the most well-respected metrics in college hoops (KenPom, Bart Torvik, etc.) include data from the previous season. It helps prevent situations like this from arising.
Which means that it is way too early to even think about what this data signifies.
And the truth of it is really this simple: The NCAA probably shouldn’t have released all this information now.
All that is going to happen is that people that don’t fully understand the math behind the data are going to flip out about the kinks in a metric that isn’t close to being ready to unveil.
Oh well.
Gonzaga passes Kansas for No. 1 in AP poll, Duke is No.3
Gonzaga is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, leapfrogging Kansas after winning the Maui Invitational.
The Bulldogs were third in last week’s poll and moved ahead of No. 2 Kansas following Wednesday’s thrilling win over former No. 1 Duke in the Maui title game. Gonzaga received 32 first-place votes from a 65-person media panel in the poll released Monday, edging Kansas by one.
No. 3 Duke received one first-place vote despite the loss to the Zags and No. 4 Virginia the other one after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis title in the Bahamas.
Nevada moved up to No. 5 after winning the Las Vegas Invitational, with Tennessee, Michigan, Auburn, Michigan State and Kentucky rounding out the top 10.
Defending national champion Villanova moved back into the poll at No. 23 after winning the AdvoCare Invitational title.
Here is the full poll:
1. Gonzaga (32 first-place votes)
2. Kansas (31)
3. Duke (1)
4. Virginia (1)
5. Nevada
6. Tennessee
7. Michigan
8. Auburn
9. Michigan State
10. Kentucky
11. North Carolina
12. Kansas State
13. Virginia Tech
14. Iowa
15. Florida State
16. Ohio State
17. Texas
18. Oregon
19. Purdue
20. Texas Tech
21. Buffalo
22. Wisconsin
23. Villanova
24. Maryland
25. Mississippi State
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Joshua Langford, Michigan State
It took a couple of years for us to get here, but we all finally saw what made Joshua Langford a five-star prospect coming out of high school.
The 6-foot-4 off-guard has developed a reputation for being underwhelming in East Lansing. He hasn’t taken over games since he arrived on campus even though the only played ranked higher than him in the loaded Class of 2016 that is still in college is Marques Bolden. He’s not quite athletic enough to get all the way to the rim. He settles for too many long twos, playing as a pull-up jump-shooter when he hasn’t been all that great at jump-shooting. He’s fine, I guess, which is how many view this Michigan State team as a whole.
The Spartans are considered by some to be overrated as a borderline top ten team. Who, they’ll ask you, are the good players on the Spartans? Who scares you if you’re an opposing coach? This is precisely the conversation I had with one scout in the press room at Barclays on Friday prior to the start of the Kansas-Tennessee game.
At that point, the score was Texas 25, Michigan State 6, and I don’t think it is too much of an overreaction to say that this was something of a crossroads in Michigan State’s season. They were getting run out of the gym by a middle-of-the-pack Big 12 team, which is not a good sign when in-state rival Michigan is mowing down any and everyone in their path while the Big Ten continues to dominate during the non-conference.
And to their credit, Michigan State turned that thing around, and Langford played a pivotal role. He scored all 29 of his points in the final 29:35 of a 78-68 Michigan State win. He scored 22 of those 29 points in the second half, including 11 points in a 14-2 run to open the period. He buried a three to give Michigan State their first lead of the game at 50-49. He hit another jumper with 13 minutes left to push the lead to 55-51, and the Longhorns never again got within a single possession.
Langford is now Michigan State’s leading scorer and best three-point shooter on the season.
This is who we thought Langford was when he arrived on campus, and if this is who he continues to be, the ceiling for Michigan State’s preseason expectations are in reach.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Gonzaga Bulldogs
Is there really another option?
Playing without Killian Tillie, Gonzaga headed to the Maui Invitational and showed the nation why they have been considered to be a peer of Duke and Kansas at the top of the polls since the preseason. The Zags survived a challenge from Illinois and Trent Frazier before outscoring Arizona by 30 points in the second half, which led them to the Maui title game where the Zags put to rest all of that premature talk about Duke’s 40-0 season.
Rui Hachimura was dominant. Brandon Clarke Was a defensive menace. Zach Norvell Jr. continued to show why he may have the biggest stones of any shooter in college basketball. Corey Kispert got the attention of everyone as one of college basketball’s best role players. And Josh Perkins, the guy we were all worried about heading into the season, settled some of those concerns. I’m not yet convinced he is the answer Gonzaga needs at the point, but it is quite evident that he is not going to torpedo this season.
There is a reason that the Zags are the new No. 1 in the NBC Sports top 25, and — Are you ready for this scorching hot take? — now have a better chance to go 40-0 this season than Duke ever did. The Bulldogs should cruise through league play, where the WCC is easier than the ACC, which means that if they can get past Creighton, Washington, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 7 North Carolina, they could enter the NCAA tournament without a loss fairly easily.
MONDAY OVERREACTIONS
1. VIRGINIA BELONGS IN THE CONVERSATION WITH DUKE, KANSAS AND GONZAGA FOR BEST TEAM IN THE COUNTRY
Remember when we all thought that Virginia was going to be in for a down year?
LOL.
The Wahoos have been as good as ever through the first two weeks of the season. Ty Jerome was playing at an all-american level before he came back down to earn in wins over Dayton and No. 25 Wisconsin. De’Andre Hunter, on the other hand, has looked every bit the part of a top ten pick, as he’s averaging 16.8 points while shooting 46.7 percent from three. Kihei Clark has proven to be an effective piece that gives Virginia backcourt depth and some lineup versatility; he’s a role player, but he is really effective in his role, pestering ball-handlers and operating as a point guard to give Ty Jerome some possessions off the ball.
All of this is happening as Kyle Guy is still working his way into a rhythm this season and Braxton Key is trying to find his role within this offense.
“The teams [with Malcolm Brogdon] were better overall defensively,” said a coach that has scouted Virginia in recent seasons, noting that the trade-off is that this group is harder to guard. “They’ve small-balled it more with Key and Hunter. They’re more versatile. Still tough and talented [defensively].”
I said it before the season and I’ll say it again now: Virginia is Villanova before the titles. If you remember back then, the narrative was that the Wildcats weren’t talented enough to do more than run through the new Big East, that a team that relies on the three-ball cannot win the national title.
Well, the narrative with Virginia is that they are not talented enough to win it all, and that a team that relies on their defense cannot win a national title.
This may be the year they finally buck that narrative.
2. TEXAS TECH IS THE SECOND-BEST TEAM IN THE BIG 12
Chris Beard is a freakin’ wizard.
Here we are just eight months removed from the Red Raiders losing their top two players and their most versatile defender from what seemed like a once-in-a-generation team for the Red Raiders, and they already appear to be back in the mix for a run at the top of the Big 12.
Jarrett Culver made the leap. Through six games, he is averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 boards and 4.3 assists — which includes the 44 points, 15 boards and seven assists he had in come-from-behind wins over USC and Nebraska last week — all while shooting 50 percent from three. He’s turned into a go-to scorer that is a threat from beyond the arc and can put it on the floor and create.
Throw in South Dakota transfer Matt Mooney and St. John’s transfer Tariq Owens, and Beard has once again managed to fit a bunch of pieces together and make them into a force to be reckoned with.
Here’s to hoping he stays in Lubbock for a long, long time.
3. THE BIG 12 WILL LOOK REALLY GOOD ONCE THEY GET OVER THE INJURY BUG
The Big 12 once again looks like it is going to be a gauntlet.
We know about Kansas and Kansas State at this point, and while West Virginia hasn’t looked like the team we all thought they would be entering the season, they are really the only program in the conference that is underperforming right now. Texas Tech, as we mentioned, looks like they are back in the mix at the top of the league. Oklahoma just went 2-1 in the Battle 4 Atlantis, beating Florida and losing to No. 25 Wisconsin. Oklahoma State blew out Memphis and then beat No. 19 LSU by 13 points on Sunday; if it wasn’t for one of the worst calls in the history of college basketball, the Cowboys would have just a single loss on the season — to Villanova. Texas just beat No. 7 North Carolina in the Las Vegas Invitational, and this looks like it could be the best team that Shaka Smart has had in Austin.
And then there is Iowa State, who is currently sitting at 5-1 on the season with blowout wins over Missouri, Illinois and San Diego State despite the fact that they are playing without four key rotation pieces, including their most talented guard (Lindell Wigginton) and their best big man (Cameron Lard). Talen Horton-Tucker and Nick Weiler-Babb have proven that you can have a hyphen in your name and still dominate.
When the Cyclones get healthy, they are going to be a force to be reckoned with, especially if they continue to defend at this level. Even TCU, who has been the most disappointing team in the league, has reasons for their struggles: They are still waiting for a pair of starters — Jaylen Fisher and Kouat Noi — to get fully healthy.
Should I mention that Kansas is currently sitting at 5-0 with wins over Tennessee, Michigan State and Marquette, and they still don’t look like they are close to hitting their stride?
This league is going to get wild.
4. I GUESS VILLANOVA ISN’T DEAD YET
The Wildcats suffered back-to-back losses and dropped from No. 4 to outside the top 25 before proceeding to head down to Orlando for the AdvoCare Invitational where they ripped the heads off of Canisius, Oklahoma State and No. 14 Florida State.
Villanova is going to go through some growing pains, but they should probably come out of this just fine. The main reason I say that is that on Sunday, they managed to beat a good Florida State team while shooting just 3-for-14 from three. They won a game based on their ability to be tough defensively and the fact that they decided to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim when their shots weren’t dropping. Collin Gillespie played very well, as did Dhamir Cosby-Rountree.
We’ll see how long this lasts, but this was a message to the rest of the Big East: “The league is still ours.”
5. THREE TEAMS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
There are a trio of teams that I did not expect all that much from this season that have proven to be better than expected: Minnesota, Maryland and Arizona State.
Just how good are they?
I’m not quite sure.
Arizona State knocked off No. 15 Mississippi State in impressive fashion in the opener of the Las Vegas Invitational last week before trucking Utah State in the title game. Luguentz Dort was terrific — as he has been all season long — while Kimani Lawrence has provided a scoring boost as well. I’m going to hold off having a strong take until I see them against Nevada.
Minnesota is another team that had some buzz entering the season, and they’ve gone 5-0 to start the year, including wins over Utah, Texas &M and Washington. They’ll start Big Ten play next week with a trip to Ohio State and a home date with Nebraska. We’ll know then.
Maryland is 6-0. They play Virginia in College Park on Wednesday. Buena suerte.
NBC Sports Top 25: Is Duke, Kansas or Gonzaga the No. 1 team?
The way that I see it, there are three teams that have a legitimate case to be made to be the No. 1 team in the country: Gonzaga, Kansas and Duke.
Let’s walk through the argument in support of each, starting with the Blue Devils.
Duke was the consensus No. 1 team in the country last week. We were talking about whether or not this team had the goods to go undefeated, and while that conversation was happening far too early in the calendar to make any rational sense, it was happening. Duke may have the two best players in the country on their roster and, with Tre Jones and Cam Reddish available, are the single-most difficult team to matchup with in the game.
This isn’t all theoretical, either. Duke beat Kentucky — a top ten team that entered the season ranked No. 2 nationally — by 34 points. They beat Auburn in a game where the Tigers never really challenged them. Their only loss on the season came against one of the three teams that we have in contention for the top spot in a two-point game where Duke had four shots in the final 30 seconds that could have forced overtime.
Are you telling me that Barrett’s inability to score (or make the right read) on the final possession is what definitively tells us that Gonzaga, and potentially Kansas, are better basketball teams?
Put another way, Duke would be favored by at least five points, give or take a few, on a neutral court against team in college basketball. That’s not the No. 1 team in the country?
The argument for Kansas is similarly strong. This was the preseason No. 1 team in the country, a team that everyone had ranked above both Gonzaga and Duke almost without question, and they have done absolutely nothing since the season started to convince us otherwise. They beat Michigan State, a top 10 team, in their season-opener. They followed that up with a couple of games where they struggled and still managed to put up double-digit wins over Vermont and Louisiana, both of whom could end up in the NCAA tournament. They played horribly for a half in the semifinals of the preseason NIT and beat Marquette by nine. They never looked right against Tennessee, a top five team, and still managed to beat the Volunteers in overtime.
The Jayhawks have the best resume of any of the three teams in contention for the top spot. As the preseason No. 1 team. That’s worth something.
But it’s not worth as much as what Gonzaga did last week, when they went into Maui and made a statement by knocking off Duke in the title game of the Maui Invitational.
The Zags don’t have a bad resume, per se. In addition to beating the team that Jay Williams seriously thought could beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, Gonzaga has wins over Texas A&M, Illinois and Arizona. The names make those wins sound more impressive than they probably are, but a win is a win is a win.
This goes beyond simply looking at a resume, however.
We knew the Zags would be good this season. What we didn’t know was whether or not they would be able to beat the best teams with Josh Perkins starting at the point, or what kind of impact Brandon Clarke would have, or if Killian Tillie’s absence would be a killer, or if Rui Hachimura actually made the leap like we all expected him to.
Well, we know the answer to those questions now.
And when you combine that with the fact that they just beat Duke, you get the No. 1 team in the NBC Sports Power Rankings.
1. Gonzaga (6-0, Last Week: 3)
2. Kansas (5-0, 2)
3. Duke (5-1, 1)
4. Virginia (6-0, 6)
5. Tennessee (4-1, 5)
6. Michigan (6-0, 9)
7. Nevada (6-0, 7)
8. North Carolina (6-1, 4)
9. Auburn (5-1, 8)
10. Kansas State (6-0, 10)
11. Virginia Tech (5-0, 11)
12. Michigan State (5-1, 13)
13. Florida State (5-1, 12)
14. Kentucky (5-1, 16)
15. Oregon (4-1, 17)
16. Ohio State (6-0, 22)
17. N.C. State (6-0, 21)
18. Purdue (5-1, 25)
19. Texas Tech (6-0, UR)
20. Wisconsin (5-1, UR)
21. Iowa (5-0, 23)
22. Buffalo (5-0, 24)
23. Clemson (5-1, 20)
24. Arizona State (5-0, UR)
25. Mississippi State (4-1, 19)
New Additions: 19. Texas Tech, 20. Wisconsin, 24. Arizona State
Dropped Out: 15. UCLA, 18. LSU
Villanova wins AdvoCare, beating No. 14 Florida State
Maybe we wrote the demise of the Villanova prematurely.
Collin Gillespie had 17 points, including two key late free throws, and Villanova won the AdvoCare Invitational by beating No. 14 Florida State 66-60.
Gillespie made it 64-60 by connecting on a pair of free throws with 11.2 seconds left in what was a tight second half.
Eric Paschall had 15 points and Phil Booth chipped in 12 for the defending national champions (5-2).
Florida State (5-1) got 11 points from both Mfiondu Kabengele and Trent Forrest.
Villanova went from No. 8 to out of the Top 25 — the first time since December 2013 — in last Monday’s poll after losing to Michigan 73-46 in a rematch of last season’s championship game and losing 76-68 in overtime to Furman.
Villanova’s Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman were all taken in the NBA draft after last year’s championship run.
Gillespie had nine point to help Villanova take a 26-25 halftime lead. The Wildcats (eight) and Florida State (nine) combined for 17 turnovers.