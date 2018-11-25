Villanova wins AdvoCare, beating No. 14 Florida State

Maybe we wrote the demise of the Villanova prematurely.
Collin Gillespie had 17 points, including two key late free throws, and Villanova won the AdvoCare Invitational by beating No. 14 Florida State 66-60.
Gillespie made it 64-60 by connecting on a pair of free throws with 11.2 seconds left in what was a tight second half.
Eric Paschall had 15 points and Phil Booth chipped in 12 for the defending national champions (5-2).
Florida State (5-1) got 11 points from both Mfiondu Kabengele and Trent Forrest.
Villanova went from No. 8 to out of the Top 25 — the first time since December 2013 — in last Monday’s poll after losing to Michigan 73-46 in a rematch of last season’s championship game and losing 76-68 in overtime to Furman.
Villanova’s Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman were all taken in the NBA draft after last year’s championship run.
Gillespie had nine point to help Villanova take a 26-25 halftime lead. The Wildcats (eight) and Florida State (nine) combined for 17 turnovers.
NBC Sports Top 25: Is Duke, Kansas or Gonzaga the No. 1 team?
The way that I see it, there are three teams that have a legitimate case to be made to be the No. 1 team in the country: Gonzaga, Kansas and Duke.
Let’s walk through the argument in support of each, starting with the Blue Devils.
Duke was the consensus No. 1 team in the country last week. We were talking about whether or not this team had the goods to go undefeated, and while that conversation was happening far too early in the calendar to make any rational sense, it was happening. Duke may have the two best players in the country on their roster and, with Tre Jones and Cam Reddish available, are the single-most difficult team to matchup with in the game.
This isn’t all theoretical, either. Duke beat Kentucky — a top ten team that entered the season ranked No. 2 nationally — by 34 points. They beat Auburn in a game where the Tigers never really challenged them. Their only loss on the season came against one of the three teams that we have in contention for the top spot in a two-point game where Duke had four shots in the final 30 seconds that could have forced overtime.
Are you telling me that Barrett’s inability to score (or make the right read) on the final possession is what definitively tells us that Gonzaga, and potentially Kansas, are better basketball teams?
The argument for Kansas is similarly strong. This was the preseason No. 1 team in the country, a team that everyone had ranked above both Gonzaga and Duke almost without question, and they have done absolutely nothing since the season started to convince us otherwise. They beat Michigan State, a top 10 team, in their season-opener. They followed that up with a couple of games where they struggled and still managed to put up double-digit wins over Vermont and Louisiana, both of whom could end up in the NCAA tournament. They played horribly for a half in the semifinals of the preseason NIT and beat Marquette by nine. They never looked right against Tennessee, a top five team, and still managed to beat the Volunteers in overtime.
The Jayhawks have the best resume of any of the three teams in contention for the top spot. As the preseason No. 1 team. That’s worth something.
But it’s not worth as much as what Gonzaga did last week, when they went into Maui and made a statement by knocking off Duke in the title game of the Maui Invitational.
The Zags don’t have a bad resume, per se. In addition to beating the team that Jay Williams seriously thought could beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, Gonzaga has wins over Texas A&M, Illinois and Arizona. The names make those wins sound more impressive than they probably are, but a win is a win is a win.
This goes beyond simply looking at a resume, however.
We knew the Zags would be good this season. What we didn’t know was whether or not they would be able to beat the best teams with Josh Perkins starting at the point, or what kind of impact Brandon Clarke would have, or if Killian Tillie’s absence would be a killer, or if Rui Hachimura actually made the leap like we all expected him to.
Well, we know the answer to those questions now.
And when you combine that with the fact that they just beat Duke, you get the No. 1 team in the NBC Sports Power Rankings.
1. Gonzaga (6-0, Last Week: 3)
2. Kansas (5-0, 2)
3. Duke (5-1, 1)
4. Virginia (6-0, 6)
5. Tennessee (4-1, 5)
6. Michigan (6-0, 9)
7. Nevada (6-0, 7)
8. North Carolina (6-1, 4)
9. Auburn (5-1, 8)
10. Kansas State (6-0, 10)
11. Virginia Tech (5-0, 11)
12. Michigan State (5-1, 13)
13. Florida State (5-1, 12)
14. Kentucky (5-1, 16)
15. Oregon (4-1, 17)
16. Ohio State (6-0, 22)
17. N.C. State (6-0, 21)
18. Purdue (5-1, 25)
19. Texas Tech (6-0, UR)
20. Wisconsin (5-1, UR)
21. Iowa (5-0, 23)
22. Buffalo (5-0, 24)
23. Clemson (5-1, 20)
24. Mississippi State (4-1, 19)
25. Arizona State (5-0, UR)
New Additions: 19. Texas Tech, 20. Wisconsin, 25. Arizona State
Dropped Out: 15. UCLA, 18. LSU
Lagerald Vick’s surprise return has buoyed No. 2 Kansas through uneven start
After a terrific preseason and a better start to his junior year, Vick hit a brutal slump right around the start of conference play last season. He averaged 17.4 points over the course of the first two months of the season. Then, in a home loss to Texas Tech at the start of league play, he had just two points and two boards in 34 minutes. He scored single digits in five of his next six games, and despite being forced into playing major minutes for a team that didn’t have any depth, Vick’s performances — and, more importantly, his effort — never reached the level or the consistency that Bill Self demanded or expected. He was benched after an embarrassing home loss to Oklahoma State for Mitch Lightfoot.
Self did not think that he was getting the most out of Vick, and he was right. Vick did not think that he could do anything please the man that he was playing for, and he may have had a point. By February, they knew they had to go their separate ways.
Vick declared for the 2018 NBA Draft with the intention of signing with an agent.
Kansas gave away his jersey, No. 2, to Charlie Moore.
Then he went through the draft process, and reality clapped back: He wasn’t going to get drafted. Unless he wanted to learn a new language and play in a place where basketball is secondary to soccer, he options were limited. Accept a G League salary and hope he could play his way onto an NBA roster, or return to Lawrence, hat in hand, and hope that he would be welcomed back.
Vick never actually signed with that agent. He never cost himself his eligibility.
So when Vick pulled his name out of the draft, he was still able to return to play college ball for another year. After reaching out to Self, Vick and his family met with the Kansas coaching staff. The staff then met with their team. Everyone was on board. Vick agreed to buy into what the coaching staff wanted from him. The players who would lose minutes to Vick were fine with losing those minutes if it would help Kansas win games.
And Self?
He knew the talent that he was getting back.
It’s a decision that may have saved Kansas from an embarrassing start to their 2018-19 campaign.
Vick has been Kansas’ best player in the first two weeks of the season, and it’s not particularly close. After a quiet outing in the season-opening win over Michigan State, Vick has averaged 24.0 points in the last four games. He scored 32 points and hit all eight of his threes as the Jayhawks won a game against Vermont in Allen Fieldhouse where they trailed in the second half and Dedric Lawson went scoreless. He scored 33 points in a come-from-behind win over Louisiana, a game in which the Jayhawks trailed by as many as 12 points.
“We went through a period of time where the only basket Dedric could make was where he was sitting on his butt,” Self said after No. 2 Kansas stated their claim to the No. 1 spot in the polls with a come-from-behind 87-81 win in overtime of the NIT finals at the Barclays Center on Friday night. “We may not have won those last two home games we had if Lagerald wasn’t going 15-for-20 from three, so I’m very happy to have him back.”
Vick was not Kansas’ best player on Friday night. That title belongs to Lawson, who looked every-bit the part of the All-American that he was entering the season, finishing with 24 points, 13 boards and six assists. But Vick did make a major impact on Friday. Tennessee outplayed Kansas in the first half. They pushed their lead to nine points midway through the second half before Kansas finally woke up.
The first Jayhawk lead of the second half?
That came via Vick, who buried back-to-back threes and a third jumper in the span of 1:19, a personal 8-0 run that turned a 56-53 deficit into a 61-56 lead. That Kansas immediately gave that lead right back says just about all you need to know about this Kansas team two weeks into the season.
“We’ve got a little bit of experience returning, but that’s a pretty young team out there,” Self said. The Jayhawks have started two freshmen in their backcourt all year — point guard Devon Dotson and off-guard Quentin Grimes — which is to say nothing of how new this group is. They lost three starters from last year’s team, they are playing three transfers major minutes and five of their rotation players did not play last season.
“I think if I had returning guys then I could have a decent feel within a month or so,” Self said. “I don’t really know what we have yet. If you’ve watched us play so far or studied us, it’s been a different guy almost every night. Go through a period of time where guys can’t scratch. Lagerald couldn’t scratch against Michigan State. The good thing is that different guys are stepping up different nights.”
And that’s where Vick’s impact is truly felt.
Look, the truth is this: Vick is truthfully just a piece for Self this season. Kansas’ best player is Lawson, a do-it-all four that is tailor made to play the power forward spot for Kansas. He can pass, he can score on the block, he can make threes, he’s effective in high-low actions and mid-post isolations. You can’t ask for much more.
The most important player for the Jayhawks is probably Udoka Azubuike, the low-post hoss that will be the player Self builds around. Grimes is the most talented player on the roster. Dotson is probably the x-factor at the point.
Vick?
He’s more-or-less out there to do a job. But he’s also the most experienced piece in the Kansas perimeter attack, a player that can pop-off for 30 points on the nights where Azubuike is in foul trouble, or Lawson is struggling, or Grimes can’t get out of his own head.
The concern with Vick’s return was whether or not he would be fine playing that role.
It looks like he is.
“Lagerald has been great from an attitude standpoint, a leadership standpoint, a playing standpoint,” Self told me when asked if he’s glad his senior guard returned to school. “He’s been a ten so far. I’m very excited about Lagerald being a part of it.”
“He’s been terrific.”
Maybe that new numbers suits him.
No. 2 Kansas holds off No. 5 Tennessee in overtime
BROOKLYN — And with that, the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks stake their claim to the right to be ranked atop the polls come Monday morning.
Dedric Lawson finished with 24 points, 13 boards and five assists while Devon Dotson and LeGerald Vick chipped in with 17 and 15 points, respectively, as Kansas fought back from a nine-point second half deficit to knock off No. 5 Tennessee in the finals of the Preseason NIT in the Barclays Center on Friday night, XX-XX, in overtime.
With Marcus Garrett out on Friday and Udoka Azubuike limited to just 17 minutes due to foul trouble, the Jayhawks needed their bench to step up, and they did just that. K.J. Lawson, who entered Friday night having played 17 minutes all season and just seven minutes in the last three games, played 19 minutes, including the a long strength at the end of regulation and in overtime after Azubuike fouled out, and his presence was felt. He finished with eight points, six boards and a pair of steals, but his contributions went beyond the box score. It was the hustle plays, the defensive presence and a couple of loose balls that he kept alive that made a difference.
Tennessee got 18 points, eight boards and six assists from their all-american, Grant Williams, but he fouled out with 1:24 left in regulation and the Vols did not have an answer on the offensive end of the floor. Admiral Schofield finished with 21 points and six boards after missing much of the first half with foul trouble, but his efforts were not enough.
The Jayhawks will head into the new week with a 5-0 record after beating the Vols and Marquette in the NIT. With a win over No. 11 Michigan State on their résumé, they will likely share votes with No. 3 Gonzaga for the No. 1 spot in the AP and Coaches Polls.
No. 7 North Carolina erases deficit, beats No. 17 UCLA
North Carolina trailed for most of its game against UCLA, but with a potentially disastrous trip to Las Vegas looming, the seventh-ranked Tar Heels kept being aggressive offensively — and it paid off.
Coby White had 19 points and eight assists, Luke Maye added 16 points and eight rebounds and North Carolina beat No. 17 UCLA 94-78 in the consolation game.
Kenny Williams scored 15 points as five Tar Heels reached double figures and North Carolina (6-1) settled for a split in its Las Vegas trip after losing to Texas on Thursday.
“We were effective defensively with our intensity,” said North Carolina coach Roy Williams, whose Tar Heel teams had lost three straight in Las Vegas. “We didn’t have as many turnovers today. We didn’t guard the 3-point line that we wanted to. It was a big game in that we have three teams in the top five or six in our next five games. We played better today.”
Cameron Johnson and Nassir Little each had 14 points for the Tar Heels, who play at No. 9 Michigan next Wednesday.
Kris Wilkes led UCLA (4-2) with 22 points as he converted 7 of 10 from the field. Jaylen Hands added 14 points and nine assists, while Cody Riley had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Bruins, who lost both Las Vegas games.
Thanks to 53 percent shooting in the second half, North Carolina took the lead for good, 63-62, on a dunk by Little with 11:58 left in the game.
UCLA freshman center Moses Brown fouled out with 7:40 left. He finished with seven points and four rebounds.
“He’s got to learn,” said UCLA coach Steve Alford, whose team lost to Michigan State late Thursday. “He’s got to learn and look at this tape. We need him out there for 22 minutes, not eight minutes.”
Despite both teams playing two games within 20 hours, both shot well from the field, especially from 3-point range. North Carolina was 30 of 60, including 11 of 23 from 3-point range, while the Bruins were 10 of 22 from 3-point range.
White got into trouble committing his fourth foul with 7:10 left, but Leaky Black, who had five points, filled in nicely.
“Leaky was huge for us,” Williams said. “Leaky made some big shots. He still needs more time on the court.”
UCLA started quick, hitting its first six shots and never trailing in the first half. The Bruins’ largest advantage was 11 with 7:33 left in the half. UCLA finished the half shooting 52 percent from the field and led 46-41 at intermission.
“After getting smacked last night, I thought we responded really well,” Alford said. “But when Carolina tightened things up, we didn’t handle that well. We now have four games at home, and we got to learn to get better.”
The Bruins host Hawaii next Wednesday.
North Carolina now leads the all-time series 9-3 in a game between teams that have combined for 18 national championships.
This is the teams’ third meeting in five years. North Carolina defeated UCLA in 2015 at Brooklyn, 89-76, and 2014 in the Bahamas, 75-65.
Cameron Johnson went over the 1,000-point mark in the Tar Heels’ loss to Texas on Thursday. He is the 77th Tar Heel to reach the mark.
No. 11 Michigan St. escapes big hole, beats Texas in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michigan State dug itself a deep hole early against Texas. But Joshua Langford, Cassius Winston and the rest of the Spartans did not panic.
Trailing by 19 points eight minutes into the Las Vegas Invitational championship game, the 11th-ranked Spartans (5-1) took the lead in the second half and pulled away for a 78-68 victory on Friday.
Langford scored 29 points, while Winston, who had 20 points and 10 assists, was named the tournament MVP.
“That start, we were just throwing it to them,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “We got to figure why (that start happened). We learned a good lesson. What was good (was) to play against a team like that, Josh to play a second half like that and Cassius to play that good, and the ball screen defense was good. But we got a long way to go.”
Texas (5-1) went ahead 25-6 early, but the Spartans cut it to 44-36 at halftime. Michigan State took its first lead on Langford’s 3-pointer with 15:26 remaining and went ahead for good on a 3-pointer by Winston 1:19 later.
Michigan State, which had the majority of the fan support, slowly built its lead to 71-59 with 3:32 remaining. The Spartans shot 55 percent from the field in the second half.
“Texas threw their punches and their jabs and we ate them,” Winston said. “They made their run and we said, ‘We are going to push it.’ We weren’t ready for that kind of pressure. Credit to the team, we just did a good job regrouping.”
Kerwin Roach II, the hero in Thursday’s upset of No. 7 North Carolina, led the Longhorns with 15 points and five assists. Dylan Osetkowski and Matt Coleman III each had 13 points.
“In the second half, we got away from who we want to be,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. “We have to do a better job of who we want to be. When you get down, you play with a more ruthless type of approach. I thought Michigan State did a good job after we took that lead.”
Michigan State now leads the all-time series 6-4 and has won three straight. The Spartans have reached the championship game in their last six invitational tournaments, winning three.