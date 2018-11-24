More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

No. 2 Kansas holds off No. 5 Tennessee in overtime

By Rob DausterNov 24, 2018, 12:07 AM EST
BROOKLYN — And with that, the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks stake their claim to the right to be ranked atop the polls come Monday morning.

Dedric Lawson finished with 24 points, 13 boards and five assists while Devon Dotson and LeGerald Vick chipped in with 17 and 15 points, respectively, as Kansas fought back from a nine-point second half deficit to knock off No. 5 Tennessee in the finals of the Preseason NIT in the Barclays Center on Friday night, XX-XX, in overtime.

With Marcus Garrett out on Friday and Udoka Azubuike limited to just 17 minutes due to foul trouble, the Jayhawks needed their bench to step up, and they did just that. K.J. Lawson, who entered Friday night having played 17 minutes all season and just seven minutes in the last three games, played 19 minutes, including the a long strength at the end of regulation and in overtime after Azubuike fouled out, and his presence was felt. He finished with eight points, six boards and a pair of steals, but his contributions went beyond the box score. It was the hustle plays, the defensive presence and a couple of loose balls that he kept alive that made a difference.

Tennessee got 18 points, eight boards and six assists from their all-american, Grant Williams, but he fouled out with 1:24 left in regulation and the Vols did not have an answer on the offensive end of the floor. Admiral Schofield finished with 21 points and six boards after missing much of the first half with foul trouble, but his efforts were not enough.

The Jayhawks will head into the new week with a 5-0 record after beating the Vols and Marquette in the NIT. With a win over No. 11 Michigan State on their résumé, they will likely share votes with No. 3 Gonzaga for the No. 1 spot in the AP and Coaches Polls.

No. 7 North Carolina erases deficit, beats No. 17 UCLA

Sam Wasson/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 23, 2018, 11:03 PM EST
North Carolina trailed for most of its game against UCLA, but with a potentially disastrous trip to Las Vegas looming, the seventh-ranked Tar Heels kept being aggressive offensively — and it paid off.

Coby White had 19 points and eight assists, Luke Maye added 16 points and eight rebounds and North Carolina beat No. 17 UCLA 94-78 in the consolation game.

Kenny Williams scored 15 points as five Tar Heels reached double figures and North Carolina (6-1) settled for a split in its Las Vegas trip after losing to Texas on Thursday.

“We were effective defensively with our intensity,” said North Carolina coach Roy Williams, whose Tar Heel teams had lost three straight in Las Vegas. “We didn’t have as many turnovers today. We didn’t guard the 3-point line that we wanted to. It was a big game in that we have three teams in the top five or six in our next five games. We played better today.”

Cameron Johnson and Nassir Little each had 14 points for the Tar Heels, who play at No. 9 Michigan next Wednesday.

Kris Wilkes led UCLA (4-2) with 22 points as he converted 7 of 10 from the field. Jaylen Hands added 14 points and nine assists, while Cody Riley had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Bruins, who lost both Las Vegas games.

Thanks to 53 percent shooting in the second half, North Carolina took the lead for good, 63-62, on a dunk by Little with 11:58 left in the game.

UCLA freshman center Moses Brown fouled out with 7:40 left. He finished with seven points and four rebounds.

“He’s got to learn,” said UCLA coach Steve Alford, whose team lost to Michigan State late Thursday. “He’s got to learn and look at this tape. We need him out there for 22 minutes, not eight minutes.”

Despite both teams playing two games within 20 hours, both shot well from the field, especially from 3-point range. North Carolina was 30 of 60, including 11 of 23 from 3-point range, while the Bruins were 10 of 22 from 3-point range.

White got into trouble committing his fourth foul with 7:10 left, but Leaky Black, who had five points, filled in nicely.

“Leaky was huge for us,” Williams said. “Leaky made some big shots. He still needs more time on the court.”

UCLA started quick, hitting its first six shots and never trailing in the first half. The Bruins’ largest advantage was 11 with 7:33 left in the half. UCLA finished the half shooting 52 percent from the field and led 46-41 at intermission.

“After getting smacked last night, I thought we responded really well,” Alford said. “But when Carolina tightened things up, we didn’t handle that well. We now have four games at home, and we got to learn to get better.”

The Bruins host Hawaii next Wednesday.

North Carolina now leads the all-time series 9-3 in a game between teams that have combined for 18 national championships.

This is the teams’ third meeting in five years. North Carolina defeated UCLA in 2015 at Brooklyn, 89-76, and 2014 in the Bahamas, 75-65.

Cameron Johnson went over the 1,000-point mark in the Tar Heels’ loss to Texas on Thursday. He is the 77th Tar Heel to reach the mark.

No. 11 Michigan St. escapes big hole, beats Texas in Las Vegas

Sam Wasson/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 23, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michigan State dug itself a deep hole early against Texas. But Joshua Langford, Cassius Winston and the rest of the Spartans did not panic.

Trailing by 19 points eight minutes into the Las Vegas Invitational championship game, the 11th-ranked Spartans (5-1) took the lead in the second half and pulled away for a 78-68 victory on Friday.

Langford scored 29 points, while Winston, who had 20 points and 10 assists, was named the tournament MVP.

“That start, we were just throwing it to them,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “We got to figure why (that start happened). We learned a good lesson. What was good (was) to play against a team like that, Josh to play a second half like that and Cassius to play that good, and the ball screen defense was good. But we got a long way to go.”

Texas (5-1) went ahead 25-6 early, but the Spartans cut it to 44-36 at halftime. Michigan State took its first lead on Langford’s 3-pointer with 15:26 remaining and went ahead for good on a 3-pointer by Winston 1:19 later.

Michigan State, which had the majority of the fan support, slowly built its lead to 71-59 with 3:32 remaining. The Spartans shot 55 percent from the field in the second half.

“Texas threw their punches and their jabs and we ate them,” Winston said. “They made their run and we said, ‘We are going to push it.’ We weren’t ready for that kind of pressure. Credit to the team, we just did a good job regrouping.”

Kerwin Roach II, the hero in Thursday’s upset of No. 7 North Carolina, led the Longhorns with 15 points and five assists. Dylan Osetkowski and Matt Coleman III each had 13 points.

“In the second half, we got away from who we want to be,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. “We have to do a better job of who we want to be. When you get down, you play with a more ruthless type of approach. I thought Michigan State did a good job after we took that lead.”

Michigan State now leads the all-time series 6-4 and has won three straight. The Spartans have reached the championship game in their last six invitational tournaments, winning three.

Vanderbilt star Darius Garland leaves loss to Kent State with knee injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 23, 2018, 9:24 PM EST
Darius Garland was injured in the first half of Vanderbilt’s 77-75 loss to Kent State on Friday night, leaving the game and returning to the bench in street clothes.

There is no update on the severity of the injury yet, but head coach Bryce Drew did not sound overly optimistic when discussing the former five-star prospect and projected lottery pick after the game.

“He’s going to get some further testing tonight. Hopefully, we get some good news in the next 48 hours,” Drew said. “We will obviously be careful with his injury. He obviously has a bright future in basketball, and we just want to make sure we give him the best care we can for him to figure out what’s the plan of attack.”

Drew’s other five-star freshman, Simi Shittu, suffered a torn ACL during his senior season in high school and does not yet look like he’s back to 100 percent.

Kabengele’s lucky bounce helps No. 14 Florida State beat No. 19 LSU in OT

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 23, 2018, 7:10 PM EST
Mfiondu Kabengele hit a 3-pointer with a half-second left in overtime, and No. 14 Florida State advanced to the championship game of the AdvoCare Invitational with a 79-76 win over No. 19 LSU on Saturday.

The Seminoles (5-0) will play defending national champion Villanova on Sunday.

Tremont Waters made three free throws to pull LSU even at 76 with 11.5 seconds to go in overtime before Kabengele’s shot from the corner bounced off the rim and into the basket.

After trailing by nine, Florida State forced overtime when Trent Forrest tied it at 68-68 on a layup with 2.8 seconds left.

Naz Reid’s 3-pointer at the buzzer hit off the rim for LSU.

Reid hit a 3 and Emmitt Williams had a fast-break dunk as LSU went up 59-52 with 7½ minutes left.

M.J. Walker had 13 first-half points as Florida State took a 30-29 lead at the break.

LSU (5-1) will go against Oklahoma State in Sunday’s third-place game.

VIDEO: Nassir Little throws down on UCLA

By Rob DausterNov 23, 2018, 6:18 PM EST
Nassir Little still isn’t starting, but he put up 14 points as No. 7 North Carolina came from behind to beat No. 17 UCLA, 94-78.

Little threw down this ridiculous dunk in the second half during the comeback.