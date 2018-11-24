More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Lagerald Vick’s surprise return has buoyed No. 2 Kansas through uneven start

By Rob DausterNov 24, 2018, 1:44 PM EST
BROOKLYN — Lagerald Vick was long gone.

After a terrific preseason and a better start to his junior year, Vick hit a brutal slump right around the start of conference play last season. He averaged 17.4 points over the course of the first two months of the season. Then, in a home loss to Texas Tech at the start of league play, he had just two points and two boards in 34 minutes. He scored single digits in five of his next six games, and despite being forced into playing major minutes for a team that didn’t have any depth, Vick’s performances — and, more importantly, his effort — never reached the level or the consistency that Bill Self demanded or expected. He was benched after an embarrassing home loss to Oklahoma State for Mitch Lightfoot.

Self did not think that he was getting the most out of Vick, and he was right. Vick did not think that he could do anything please the man that he was playing for, and he may have had a point. By February, they knew they had to go their separate ways.

Vick declared for the 2018 NBA Draft with the intention of signing with an agent.

Kansas gave away his jersey, No. 2, to Charlie Moore.

Then he went through the draft process, and reality clapped back: He wasn’t going to get drafted. Unless he wanted to learn a new language and play in a place where basketball is secondary to soccer, he options were limited. Accept a G League salary and hope he could play his way onto an NBA roster, or return to Lawrence, hat in hand, and hope that he would be welcomed back.

Vick never actually signed with that agent. He never cost himself his eligibility.

So when Vick pulled his name out of the draft, he was still able to return to play college ball for another year. After reaching out to Self, Vick and his family met with the Kansas coaching staff. The staff then met with their team. Everyone was on board. Vick agreed to buy into what the coaching staff wanted from him. The players who would lose minutes to Vick were fine with losing those minutes if it would help Kansas win games.

And Self?

He knew the talent that he was getting back.

It’s a decision that may have saved Kansas from an embarrassing start to their 2018-19 campaign.

Vick has been Kansas’ best player in the first two weeks of the season, and it’s not particularly close. After a quiet outing in the season-opening win over Michigan State, Vick has averaged 24.0 points in the last four games. He scored 32 points and hit all eight of his threes as the Jayhawks won a game against Vermont in Allen Fieldhouse where they trailed in the second half and Dedric Lawson went scoreless. He scored 33 points in a come-from-behind win over Louisiana, a game in which the Jayhawks trailed by as many as 12 points.

“We went through a period of time where the only basket Dedric could make was where he was sitting on his butt,” Self said after No. 2 Kansas stated their claim to the No. 1 spot in the polls with a come-from-behind 87-81 win in overtime of the NIT finals at the Barclays Center on Friday night. “We may not have won those last two home games we had if Lagerald wasn’t going 15-for-20 from three, so I’m very happy to have him back.”

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Vick was not Kansas’ best player on Friday night. That title belongs to Lawson, who looked every-bit the part of the All-American that he was entering the season, finishing with 24 points, 13 boards and six assists. But Vick did make a major impact on Friday. Tennessee outplayed Kansas in the first half. They pushed their lead to nine points midway through the second half before Kansas finally woke up.

The first Jayhawk lead of the second half?

That came via Vick, who buried back-to-back threes and a third jumper in the span of 1:19, a personal 8-0 run that turned a 56-53 deficit into a 61-56 lead. That Kansas immediately gave that lead right back says just about all you need to know about this Kansas team two weeks into the season.

“We’ve got a little bit of experience returning, but that’s a pretty young team out there,” Self said. The Jayhawks have started two freshmen in their backcourt all year — point guard Devon Dotson and off-guard Quentin Grimes — which is to say nothing of how new this group is. They lost three starters from last year’s team, they are playing three transfers major minutes and five of their rotation players did not play last season.

“I think if I had returning guys then I could have a decent feel within a month or so,” Self said. “I don’t really know what we have yet. If you’ve watched us play so far or studied us, it’s been a different guy almost every night. Go through a period of time where guys can’t scratch. Lagerald couldn’t scratch against Michigan State. The good thing is that different guys are stepping up different nights.”

And that’s where Vick’s impact is truly felt.

Look, the truth is this: Vick is truthfully just a piece for Self this season. Kansas’ best player is Lawson, a do-it-all four that is tailor made to play the power forward spot for Kansas. He can pass, he can score on the block, he can make threes, he’s effective in high-low actions and mid-post isolations. You can’t ask for much more.

The most important player for the Jayhawks is probably Udoka Azubuike, the low-post hoss that will be the player Self builds around. Grimes is the most talented player on the roster. Dotson is probably the x-factor at the point.

Vick?

He’s more-or-less out there to do a job. But he’s also the most experienced piece in the Kansas perimeter attack, a player that can pop-off for 30 points on the nights where Azubuike is in foul trouble, or Lawson is struggling, or Grimes can’t get out of his own head.

The concern with Vick’s return was whether or not he would be fine playing that role.

It looks like he is.

“Lagerald has been great from an attitude standpoint, a leadership standpoint, a playing standpoint,” Self told me when asked if he’s glad his senior guard returned to school. “He’s been a ten so far. I’m very excited about Lagerald being a part of it.”

“He’s been terrific.”

Maybe that new numbers suits him.

No. 2 Kansas holds off No. 5 Tennessee in overtime

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 24, 2018, 12:07 AM EST
BROOKLYN — And with that, the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks stake their claim to the right to be ranked atop the polls come Monday morning.

Dedric Lawson finished with 24 points, 13 boards and five assists while Devon Dotson and LeGerald Vick chipped in with 17 and 15 points, respectively, as Kansas fought back from a nine-point second half deficit to knock off No. 5 Tennessee in the finals of the Preseason NIT in the Barclays Center on Friday night, XX-XX, in overtime.

With Marcus Garrett out on Friday and Udoka Azubuike limited to just 17 minutes due to foul trouble, the Jayhawks needed their bench to step up, and they did just that. K.J. Lawson, who entered Friday night having played 17 minutes all season and just seven minutes in the last three games, played 19 minutes, including the a long strength at the end of regulation and in overtime after Azubuike fouled out, and his presence was felt. He finished with eight points, six boards and a pair of steals, but his contributions went beyond the box score. It was the hustle plays, the defensive presence and a couple of loose balls that he kept alive that made a difference.

Tennessee got 18 points, eight boards and six assists from their all-american, Grant Williams, but he fouled out with 1:24 left in regulation and the Vols did not have an answer on the offensive end of the floor. Admiral Schofield finished with 21 points and six boards after missing much of the first half with foul trouble, but his efforts were not enough.

The Jayhawks will head into the new week with a 5-0 record after beating the Vols and Marquette in the NIT. With a win over No. 11 Michigan State on their résumé, they will likely share votes with No. 3 Gonzaga for the No. 1 spot in the AP and Coaches Polls.

No. 7 North Carolina erases deficit, beats No. 17 UCLA

Sam Wasson/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 23, 2018, 11:03 PM EST
North Carolina trailed for most of its game against UCLA, but with a potentially disastrous trip to Las Vegas looming, the seventh-ranked Tar Heels kept being aggressive offensively — and it paid off.

Coby White had 19 points and eight assists, Luke Maye added 16 points and eight rebounds and North Carolina beat No. 17 UCLA 94-78 in the consolation game.

Kenny Williams scored 15 points as five Tar Heels reached double figures and North Carolina (6-1) settled for a split in its Las Vegas trip after losing to Texas on Thursday.

“We were effective defensively with our intensity,” said North Carolina coach Roy Williams, whose Tar Heel teams had lost three straight in Las Vegas. “We didn’t have as many turnovers today. We didn’t guard the 3-point line that we wanted to. It was a big game in that we have three teams in the top five or six in our next five games. We played better today.”

Cameron Johnson and Nassir Little each had 14 points for the Tar Heels, who play at No. 9 Michigan next Wednesday.

Kris Wilkes led UCLA (4-2) with 22 points as he converted 7 of 10 from the field. Jaylen Hands added 14 points and nine assists, while Cody Riley had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Bruins, who lost both Las Vegas games.

Thanks to 53 percent shooting in the second half, North Carolina took the lead for good, 63-62, on a dunk by Little with 11:58 left in the game.

UCLA freshman center Moses Brown fouled out with 7:40 left. He finished with seven points and four rebounds.

“He’s got to learn,” said UCLA coach Steve Alford, whose team lost to Michigan State late Thursday. “He’s got to learn and look at this tape. We need him out there for 22 minutes, not eight minutes.”

Despite both teams playing two games within 20 hours, both shot well from the field, especially from 3-point range. North Carolina was 30 of 60, including 11 of 23 from 3-point range, while the Bruins were 10 of 22 from 3-point range.

White got into trouble committing his fourth foul with 7:10 left, but Leaky Black, who had five points, filled in nicely.

“Leaky was huge for us,” Williams said. “Leaky made some big shots. He still needs more time on the court.”

UCLA started quick, hitting its first six shots and never trailing in the first half. The Bruins’ largest advantage was 11 with 7:33 left in the half. UCLA finished the half shooting 52 percent from the field and led 46-41 at intermission.

“After getting smacked last night, I thought we responded really well,” Alford said. “But when Carolina tightened things up, we didn’t handle that well. We now have four games at home, and we got to learn to get better.”

The Bruins host Hawaii next Wednesday.

North Carolina now leads the all-time series 9-3 in a game between teams that have combined for 18 national championships.

This is the teams’ third meeting in five years. North Carolina defeated UCLA in 2015 at Brooklyn, 89-76, and 2014 in the Bahamas, 75-65.

Cameron Johnson went over the 1,000-point mark in the Tar Heels’ loss to Texas on Thursday. He is the 77th Tar Heel to reach the mark.

No. 11 Michigan St. escapes big hole, beats Texas in Las Vegas

Sam Wasson/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 23, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michigan State dug itself a deep hole early against Texas. But Joshua Langford, Cassius Winston and the rest of the Spartans did not panic.

Trailing by 19 points eight minutes into the Las Vegas Invitational championship game, the 11th-ranked Spartans (5-1) took the lead in the second half and pulled away for a 78-68 victory on Friday.

Langford scored 29 points, while Winston, who had 20 points and 10 assists, was named the tournament MVP.

“That start, we were just throwing it to them,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “We got to figure why (that start happened). We learned a good lesson. What was good (was) to play against a team like that, Josh to play a second half like that and Cassius to play that good, and the ball screen defense was good. But we got a long way to go.”

Texas (5-1) went ahead 25-6 early, but the Spartans cut it to 44-36 at halftime. Michigan State took its first lead on Langford’s 3-pointer with 15:26 remaining and went ahead for good on a 3-pointer by Winston 1:19 later.

Michigan State, which had the majority of the fan support, slowly built its lead to 71-59 with 3:32 remaining. The Spartans shot 55 percent from the field in the second half.

“Texas threw their punches and their jabs and we ate them,” Winston said. “They made their run and we said, ‘We are going to push it.’ We weren’t ready for that kind of pressure. Credit to the team, we just did a good job regrouping.”

Kerwin Roach II, the hero in Thursday’s upset of No. 7 North Carolina, led the Longhorns with 15 points and five assists. Dylan Osetkowski and Matt Coleman III each had 13 points.

“In the second half, we got away from who we want to be,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. “We have to do a better job of who we want to be. When you get down, you play with a more ruthless type of approach. I thought Michigan State did a good job after we took that lead.”

Michigan State now leads the all-time series 6-4 and has won three straight. The Spartans have reached the championship game in their last six invitational tournaments, winning three.

Vanderbilt star Darius Garland leaves loss to Kent State with knee injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 23, 2018, 9:24 PM EST
Darius Garland was injured in the first half of Vanderbilt’s 77-75 loss to Kent State on Friday night, leaving the game and returning to the bench in street clothes.

On Saturday morning, the school announced that Garland had suffered a meniscus injury and would be out indefinitely. Head coach Bryce Drew did not sound overly optimistic when discussing the former five-star prospect and projected lottery pick after the game.

“He’s going to get some further testing tonight. Hopefully, we get some good news in the next 48 hours,” Drew said. “We will obviously be careful with his injury. He obviously has a bright future in basketball, and we just want to make sure we give him the best care we can for him to figure out what’s the plan of attack.”

Drew’s other five-star freshman, Simi Shittu, suffered a torn ACL during his senior season in high school and does not yet look like he’s back to 100 percent.

Kabengele’s lucky bounce helps No. 14 Florida State beat No. 19 LSU in OT

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 23, 2018, 7:10 PM EST
Mfiondu Kabengele hit a 3-pointer with a half-second left in overtime, and No. 14 Florida State advanced to the championship game of the AdvoCare Invitational with a 79-76 win over No. 19 LSU on Saturday.

The Seminoles (5-0) will play defending national champion Villanova on Sunday.

Tremont Waters made three free throws to pull LSU even at 76 with 11.5 seconds to go in overtime before Kabengele’s shot from the corner bounced off the rim and into the basket.

After trailing by nine, Florida State forced overtime when Trent Forrest tied it at 68-68 on a layup with 2.8 seconds left.

Naz Reid’s 3-pointer at the buzzer hit off the rim for LSU.

Reid hit a 3 and Emmitt Williams had a fast-break dunk as LSU went up 59-52 with 7½ minutes left.

M.J. Walker had 13 first-half points as Florida State took a 30-29 lead at the break.

LSU (5-1) will go against Oklahoma State in Sunday’s third-place game.