VIDEO: Nassir Little throws down on UCLA

Nassir Little still isn’t starting, but he put up 14 points as No. 7 North Carolina came from behind to beat No. 17 UCLA, 94-78.
Little threw down this ridiculous dunk in the second half during the comeback.
Nassir Little still isn’t starting, but he put up 14 points as No. 7 North Carolina came from behind to beat No. 17 UCLA, 94-78.
Little threw down this ridiculous dunk in the second half during the comeback.
Mfiondu Kabengele hit a 3-pointer with a half-second left in overtime, and No. 14 Florida State advanced to the championship game of the AdvoCare Invitational with a 79-76 win over No. 19 LSU on Saturday.
The Seminoles (5-0) will play defending national champion Villanova on Sunday.
Tremont Waters made three free throws to pull LSU even at 76 with 11.5 seconds to go in overtime before Kabengele’s shot from the corner bounced off the rim and into the basket.
After trailing by nine, Florida State forced overtime when Trent Forrest tied it at 68-68 on a layup with 2.8 seconds left.
Naz Reid’s 3-pointer at the buzzer hit off the rim for LSU.
Reid hit a 3 and Emmitt Williams had a fast-break dunk as LSU went up 59-52 with 7½ minutes left.
M.J. Walker had 13 first-half points as Florida State took a 30-29 lead at the break.
LSU (5-1) will go against Oklahoma State in Sunday’s third-place game.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Defending national champion Villanova got its swagger back.
Eric Paschall had 22 points and Phil Booth added 20 as Villanova advanced to the AdvoCare Invitational championship game by beating Oklahoma State 77-58 on Friday.
The Wildcats, who made a tournament-record 16 3-pointers, will play either No. 14 Florida State or No. 19 LSU on Sunday.
“Just a good next step for us,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said.
Villanova (4-2) stopped a two-game skid by beating Canisius 82-56 in Thursday’s first round.
“They play with a champion mindset,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. “You can sense there’s urgency to the way they prepare, the way they warm up, the way they huddle during game, the way they communicate defensively.”
Oklahoma State (3-2) got 15 points from Mike Cunningham. The graduate transfer played in his second game after missing the Cowboys’ first three with a left hamstring injury.
“We were just off today,” Boynton said. “We let them control the tempo.”
Paschall had 20 points, including six 3-pointers, as Villanova took a 42-26 halftime advantage. The Wildcats went 10-for-24 from 3-point range during the half.
“I feel like my teammates just did a great job of finding me,” Paschall said.
Booth’s 3-pointer gave Villanova a 54-29 lead four minutes into the second half.
Oklahoma State got within 60-47 on Cunningham’s 3 with 8 1/2 minutes to go.
The Cowboys will face the Florida State-LSU loser Sunday for third place.
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — De’Andre Hunter had 20 points and nine rebounds to help No. 4 Virginia beat No. 25 Wisconsin 53-46 on Friday in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.
Ty Jerome added 11 points for the Cavaliers (6-0), who led 33-18 after a strong first half, and then sputtered offensively as the Badgers kept pushing back. Virginia made just 2 of 16 shots out of halftime and shot 26 percent for the second half.
But the Cavs’ usual tough defense was good enough to keep the Badgers and preseason Associated Press All-American Ethan Happ at arm’s distance.
Happ finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for Wisconsin (5-1), which shot 52 percent after halftime to cut into the deficit. The Badgers got as close as five four separate times in the second half, but could never overtake the Cavaliers.
LAS VEGAS — Kerwin Roach II had a career-high 32 points with seven assists and six steals to lead Texas over No. 7 North Carolina 92-89 in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday.
Roach also had six rebounds and was 12 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 3 from deep. The senior topped his previous best of 26 points with an emphatic dunk with 8:27 left for a 73-65 lead.
Roach and North Carolina freshman Coby White went back and forth all game. White had 33 points, but he missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Tar Heels (5-1) ahead with 1:01 left. He was 7 of 10 from 3-point range.
Matt Coleman III had 16 points for Texas (5-0), and Jaxson Hayes had 15 points and nine rebounds.
Texas landed a marquee win late on Thanksgiving night, knocking off No. 7 North Carolina, 92-89, to advance to the title game of the Las Vegas Invitational.
Kerwin Roach was the star, and not just because he popped off for 32 points, seven assists and six boards.
Roach, who may just be the best dunker in college basketball this side of Zion Williamson, did this, too: