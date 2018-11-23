Vanderbilt star Darius Garland leaves loss to Kent State with knee injury

Darius Garland was injured in the first half of Vanderbilt’s 77-75 loss to Kent State on Friday night, leaving the game and returning to the bench in street clothes.

There is no update on the severity of the injury yet, but head coach Bryce Drew did not sound overly optimistic when discussing the former five-star prospect and projected lottery pick after the game.

“He’s going to get some further testing tonight. Hopefully, we get some good news in the next 48 hours,” Drew said. “We will obviously be careful with his injury. He obviously has a bright future in basketball, and we just want to make sure we give him the best care we can for him to figure out what’s the plan of attack.”

Drew’s other five-star freshman, Simi Shittu, suffered a torn ACL during his senior season in high school and does not yet look like he’s back to 100 percent.