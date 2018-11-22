Creighton wins 2nd annual Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Sophomore Ty-Shon Alexander made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 36 points to lead Creighton past No. 16 Clemson 87-82 on Wednesday night in the championship game of the second annual Cayman Islands Classic.
Alexander, who was named the most outstanding player of the tournament, was 9-of-16 shooting, missing just five from distance, and made all 11 of his free throws.
Clemson’s Marcquise Reed completed a 3-point play with 28 seconds left and Elijah Thomas forced a turnover on an inbound play, leading to Shelton Mitchell’s shot inside to pull to 83-80. Davion Mintz answered with two free throws at the other end, and after Reed was off on a 3-pointer, Mintz sealed it with a dunk.
Creighton (5-1) has back-to-back home games against Montana and No. 3 Gonzaga, which upset top-ranked Duke 89-87 earlier Wednesday in Maui.
Reed was 11 of 22 from the floor and scored 27 points for Clemson (5-1), reaching 1,001 points with the team. David Skara had eight points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who play in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Monday against Nebraska.
Wednesday’s Things to Know: No. 3 Gonzaga beats No. 1 Duke; No. 2 Kansas survives scare
The day before Thanksgiving always features a full day of college hoops as this year had plenty of memorable games. The Maui Invitational closed out with a memorable potential future Final Four matchup that saw No. 1 Duke fall while No. 2 Kansas also had a scare while playing in Brooklyn. And, of course, there were plenty of other tournaments going on, including the Battle 4 Atlantis.
1. No. 3 Gonzaga upsets No. 1 Duke to win the Maui Invitational
The must-see matchup of Wednesday involved two potential Final Four juggernauts taking part in an instant classic in the finals of the Maui Invitational.
2. No. 2 Kansas survived a sluggish first half to take down Marquette in Brooklyn
Finding themselves down by nine at halftime, it looked like the Jayhawks might join Duke in the loss column. Marquette had a blistering first half. The Golden Eagles’ usually leaky defense did a great job of slowing down the Kansas offense after a hot start.
Then halftime ended and the floodgates opened for the Jayhawks.
Kansas started getting comfortable in transition and in the half court as they outscored Marquette 39-21 in the second half to runaway for a 77-68 win. The Jayhawks defense also swarmed in the second half after a less-than-inspiring first half.
Dedric Lawson looked like an All-American with 26 points and 12 rebounds. He was helped by three other Kansas players in double-figures as the Jayhawks showcased a ton of weapons in the second half. Kansas looked like the Final Four contender many pegged them for in the second half.
Things get really interesting on Friday at the NIT Season Tip-Off as Kansas advances to face No. 5 Tennessee. The Volunteers handled Louisville earlier in Brooklyn on Wednesday night as Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield had big games. After we just got No. 1 vs. No. 3 on Wednesday, we get No. 2 vs. No. 5 on Friday. College basketball is delivering in a big way during this holiday weekend.
3. The Battle 4 Atlantis tipped off
It’s sad to wave, “Aloha” to the Maui Invitational after such a fun week of hoops. But with the final day of Maui also came the opening day of the always competitive Battle 4 Atlantis. Perhaps the finest ballroom-based basketball tournament in the world, this year’s field featured some top-25 teams getting early wins. Others proved themselves with opening-round wins.
No. 4 Virginia raced past Middle Tennessee, 74-52, to advance behind its trademark defense and balanced scoring. De’Andre Hunter looked tremendous with 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Kyle Guy also finished with 15 as Virginia was in total control of this one.
No. 25 Wisconsin earned a win over Stanford as the Badger defense locked down the Cardinal to only 27 percent shooting. Ethan Happ earned a double-double (16 points, 12 rebounds) as he had plenty of help from guards Demetrick Trice (16 points) and Brad Davison (14 points) as the Badgers are 4-0.
Oklahoma knocked off favored Florida, 65-60, as they crushed the Gators on the glass (48-34). Slowing down Florida’s perimeter threats, Oklahoma was led by Christian James’ 18 points as they improved to 4-0.Dayton also advanced with a win over Butler to move to 4-0 on the season. The Flyers got 20 points from Jalen Crutcher and 18 points from Josh Cunningham.
If you’re not interested in football then Thursday features four more games from this event as Oklahoma vs. Wisconsin and Dayton vs. Virginia will be the matchups in the winner’s bracket.
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — De’Andre Hunter had 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to help fourth-ranked Virginia beat Middle Tennessee 74-52 in the last first-round game at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday night.
Kyle Guy also scored 15 points and Braxton Key added 13 for the Cavaliers (4-0), who never trailed but didn’t put the game away until midway through the second half. Virginia led 9-0 and 30-9, only to see the Blue Raiders claw to within 38-30 early in the second half.
Guy answered with a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run that stretched the lead back out. Middle Tennessee got no closer than 11 again.
Virginia shot 46 percent but finished with a season-high 13 turnovers.
Antonio Green scored 11 points to lead Middle Tennessee (3-2), which shot 39 percent.
The Cavaliers advanced to Thursday’s semifinals to face Dayton, while the Blue Raiders will face Butler in the consolation bracket.
Four Takeaways from Gonzaga’s win over Duke in the Maui title game
(They’re not going undefeated, either. So please don’t.)
Rui Hachimura let the world know who he is while Brandon Clarke showed off what makes him such a valuable piece for Gonzaga as the Bulldogs put on a clinic in the first half before hanging on to beat Duke with their defense down the stretch.
It really was a phenomenal basketball game. Here are the four things we can take away from No. 3 Gonzaga’s thrilling, 89-87 win over No. 1 Duke:
1. GONZAGA WON THIS GAME WITH THEIR DEFENSE
It sounds weird that I am saying this after Gonzaga gave up 87 points on 72 possessions, but it’s true.
The Bulldogs literally did every thing they possibly could to give this game away. Their offense totally collapsed down the stretch. They missed four free throws in the final 30 seconds, a handful of layups in the final two minutes and allowed Duke’s ball pressure to create turnovers and bad shots that led to layups at the other end of the floor.
And Duke still couldn’t find a way to win.
A large part of this was due to some of their decision making in the final minute (we’ll get to that, believe me), but the credit must be given where the credit it due: Playing the most difficult team in the country to match up with, the Zags did about as well as you can hope for. Brandon Clarke battled through foul trouble to go be the switchable rim-protector we all knew he could be. Corey Kispert and Zach Norvell Jr. did a terrific job taking Cam Reddish out of this game. Gonzaga, as a team, spent 35 minutes playing really good, really fundamental gapping man-to-man, forcing Duke to settle for jumpers or drive headlong into traffic.
The Zags are not a great defensive team, not yet anyway. Rui Hachimura has a long way to go as an on-ball defender despite his incredible athleticism. Josh Perkins and Norvell are tough and smart positionally even if they aren’t great individual defenders.
But the key here, for me, is that the Zags got the stops they needed to get, despite the foul trouble and despite some of the questionable individual defense.
Gonzaga’s ball-screen offense is a pleasure to watch. It is the reason that they were up by as many as 16 points on the Blue Devils on Wednesday nigh, and it will be the reason they have a lead like that on a lot of different teams this season.
It sure is comforting for Few, however, to know that he has a team that can gut out critical defensive possessions. They did it five times in a row in the final 90 seconds tonight.
2. RUI HACHIMURA IS WORTH ALL THE HYPE
Man, did he make some big plays on Wednesday.
The blocks in the final minutes. The bucket in the paint with the game tied at 87. The assist to Clarke when Duke cut the lead to 83-81. He finished with 20 points, six boards, five assists and three blocks, but I feel like his impact on this game was so much bigger than what the box score says. He was the one that made the plays that Gonzaga needed the most.
For a kid that is almost too nice, for a player that Gonzaga has repeatedly said does not realize just how good he actually is and can be, it was a big deal that, in the biggest and most high-profile game that he will play this side of March, Hachimura stepped up and took over when his team needed him to.
He needs to work on that jumper and he needs to master the particulars of being a good one-on-one defender, but he showed the kind of (ahem) intestinal fortitude that the best have on Wednesday.
3. MARQUES BOLDEN CANNOT BE ON THE FLOOR AGAINST TEAMS THAT RUN BALL-SCREEN OFFENSE
Less than 24 hours after reminding everyone that he was, at one point in time, a top 15 prospect, Marques Bolden proceeded to remind us why we all had forgotten that he was once considered a one-and-done difference maker.
Simply put: He cannot be on the floor when Duke is playing a team that is a good ball-screen team. We saw it against Army, and we saw it tonight, as Josh Perkins — who has his flaws but is a terrific operator in ball-screen actions — tore Duke’s defense to shreds in the first 23 minutes of the game. It’s not much of a coincidence, then, that Bolden did not play in the final 17 minutes of this one.
The way that Duke wants to defend ball-screens is fairly straight forward given their personnel: They want to switch everything 1-through-4, but when the five is involved in the action, they want to ice it or drop it, and the five’s role in both of those coverages is the same. His job is to zone up between the dribbler and the screener, making sure the dribbler cannot turn the corner and get a head of steam to the rim while giving the guard defender time to get over the screen and back to his man.
It should look something like this:
That’s Javin DeLaurier at the five, and that’s not often what happens when Bolden is on the floor.
Here is a terrific example from the first half. Bolden ends up too far out on the perimeter and stays with Josh Perkins for far too long, so that when Perkins goes to reverse the ball and Zion Williamson — the help-man, or “tagger” — runs to Brandon Clarke, Filip Petrusev is left unguarded. Perkins finds him with a slick no-look pass as Bolden stands in no man’s land, defending no one:
There is a time and a place for Bolden to be effective. When he’s asked to be a rim-protector and a rebounder that brings energy, he can do that well. We saw it against Auburn.
If he’s going to be asked to defend ball-screen after ball-screen after ball-screen, Duke is not going to be able to play him if they want to get stops.
4. DUKE IS GOING TO RIDE-OR-DIE WITH R.J. BARRETT AS THEIR GO-TO GUY
Four times in the final minute of this game, Duke had possession with a chance to run something to get a shot to tie or take the lead.
Every time, Duke ran an iso for R.J. Barrett, looking to capitalize on a mismatch and get their star player going downhill.
Gonzaga knew this as well, and they made sure to clog the lane with helpers and have their best athlete — Brandon Clarke, who finished with six blocks even though it felt like he had six blocks in the last minute of the game — meet him at the rim.
They are going to ride or die with their star, and on Wednesday, they died with him.
Part of that is simple strategy: Duke’s halfcourt offense is based on finding mismatches and creating isolation situations. It’s not exactly a bad idea, either. How many people are staying in front of Barrett, or Zion, or Tre Jones? But part of it is also betting on your player to make the right play, and this is where the breakdown happened.
Simply put, Barrett did not make the right read. He did not give the ball up when he drew the defense. This is one example. I could have done this for all four of those final possessions:
Barrett wanted, and has probably earned, the chance to be the hero for Duke. With that comes the responsibility to not play hero-ball, and the right to be criticized when a selfish play is made.
If Barrett wants to be a point guard in the NBA, he has to be able to see that pass and make that pass. A DeLaurier dunk forces overtime. Instead, Duke is heading home.
(BONUS TAKEAWAY!) 5. THESE ARE THE NATION’S TWO BEST TEAMS
With all due respect to Virginia, and North Carolina, and Kansas, and whoever else thinks they have a shot at the title, these are the two teams that you are going to have to beat to do it.
Gonzaga should be the No. 1 team in the country on Monday morning. Frankly, I would probably still bet on Duke to win the title today, even with the eventual return of Killian Tillie.
Either way, I would love to see a rematch between these two teams in Minneapolis in April.
No. 15 Mississippi State tops Saint Mary’s 61-57 in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Quinndary Weatherspoon and Tyson Carter each scored 12 points to lead No. 15 Mississippi State to a 61-57 victory over Saint Mary’s on Wednesday night in the consolation game of the MGM Main Event’s heavyweight division.
Saint Mary’s took a 50-48 lead with 6:15 left, but the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run, culminated by Aric Holman’s powerful slam dunk.
The Bulldogs (4-1) got nine points and 11 rebounds from Holman, while Lamar Peters added 10. Mississippi State, which matched its season percentage from the free-throw line by hitting 80 percent, also got 20 points from its reserves.
Mississippi State avenged its first loss of the season on Monday, when Arizona State won 72-67.
Jordan Ford scored 23 points for the Gaels (3-2), and Malik Fitts added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Mississippi State closed the first half on a 29-10 run to erase an 11-point deficit and take a 35-27 lead.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp had something to prove after back-to-back bad showings.
The Hawkeyes’ newest star was brilliant on Wednesday night, a display that showed why he earned the starting spot he’s had since the opener.
Luka Garza scored 22 points, Wieskamp had a career-high 20 and 20th-ranked Iowa rolled Alabama State 105-78 on Wednesday night in its home debut as a ranked team.
Tyler Cook scored 16 points and Isaiah Moss added 15 for the Hawkeyes (5-0), who dismissed any notion of a letdown with 68 first-half points — their most under ninth-year coach Fran McCaffery.
“That’s a sign of maturity. I didn’t think we would come out, in any way, shape or form, and not be ready to play this game,” McCaffery said of his team’s fast start. “We took care of it.”
Iowa, which vaulted into the Top 25 on Monday after beating then-No. 13 Oregon and blowing out UConn in New York last week, scored the game’s first 12 points on its way to the rout.
Wieskamp, the reigning prep player of the year in Iowa, broke his previous career high of 15 points midway through the first half in helping the Hawkeyes stake out a 30-11 lead — after combining for just five points against the Ducks and Huskies.
“He was really aggressive, and that’s what we want him to be,” McCaffery said of Wieskamp, perhaps his highest-ranked recruit. “He puts it on the deck, he shoots the 3, he’s aggressive on the glass. Incredibly versatile.”
The Hawkeyes pulled Wieskamp and the rest of the starters with 14 minutes to go, content to cruise to their fifth straight win.
“Right after we got back I was in the gym working. It bothered me a bit to struggle, but I thought I did good things defensively to help our team win,” Wieskamp said. “I know what I’m capable offensively.”
Reginald Gee had 16 points to lead Alabama State (2-3).
THE BIG PICTURE:
Iowa: It’s been five games and Iowa continues to look like a brand-new team despite returning nearly everyone from last year’s 14-19 debacle of a season. The Hawks’ flow is better on both ends of the floor, and Garza continues his quiet push toward becoming one of the nation’s best big men.
Alabama State: The Hornets won’t play another home game until January 5. It looks like it’ll be a long five weeks.
THE NUMBERS
Garza and Wieskamp combined to make 14 of 15 shots, with Garza shooting 8 for 8. …Iowa didn’t need much from Jordan Bohannon. The junior, who entered play averaging 12 points a game, didn’t score. …Walk-on Austin Ash got the crowd going by draining a late 3 for his first career bucket. … Connor McCaffery had nine points and seven assists in just 13 minutes.
THE RANKINGS
This is the earliest Iowa has been ranked in a season since Nov. 14, 2005. That team, coached by Steve Alford, won the Big Ten tournament before being stunned by 14th-seeded Northwestern State in the opening round of the NCAAs. …The last time the Hawkeyes were ranked was in the final poll of 2016. They were 25th.
UP NEXT
Iowa hosts Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 27.