More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

No. 5 Tennessee tops Louisville in NIT Season Tip-Off

Associated PressNov 21, 2018, 8:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK — Grant Williams scored 24 points and No. 5 Tennessee had five players In double figures to beat Louisville 92-81 in the first semifinal of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Wednesday night.

Admiral Schofield added 20 points for the Vols (4-0), who shot 54 percent from the field. The win was the 664th of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes’ career. It moved him past John Wooden on the all-time Division I wins list.

“It means I’ve been around a while,” Barnes said.

Trailing 77-70 with 6:51 left, Louisville coach Chris Mack got called for a technical foul when he didn’t like an over-the-back call on Dwayne Sutton. The Cardinals could never recover, trailing by as many as 15.

“I complained during the game, so I’m not going to again complain now,” Mack said. “I thought when Dwayne got the ball it was completely clean. It’s basketball. I shouldn’t have received the technical. That’s my fault. It’ll be the last one of this year.”

Jordan Nwora had 23 points and 10 assists to lead Louisville (3-1).

The second game of the doubleheader was No. 2 Kansas against Marquette.

Perkins, No. 22 Buffalo blow out Dartmouth 110-71

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 21, 2018, 9:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

AMHERST, N.Y. — Nick Perkins had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 22 Buffalo cruised to a 110-71 victory over Dartmouth on Wednesday night.

Buffalo, playing without leading scorer C.J. Massinburg in its first game after a nine-day layoff, raced to a 15-0 lead in the first five minutes. Buffalo had a 26-point lead at halftime and never looked back.

Five players scored in double figures for Buffalo (4-0), which tied its record for points in a game since moving to Division I in 1994-95. The Bulls have won their first four games for the first time since 1986-87, when they were in Division III.

Davonta Jordan and Jayvon Graves scored 16 points apiece for Buffalo, while Jeremy Harris and Jeenathan Williams each had 11. Buffalo also scored 110 points in a win over Chicago State on Feb. 24, 1998.

Ian Sistare scored 18 points for Dartmouth (3-2), all in the first half, and Chris Knight added 17.

Buffalo made its first five shots. Dartmouth, meanwhile, missed its first eight before Sistare converted inside, and the Big Green never recovered.

Massinburg was sidelined with a sprained knee suffered Monday in practice. The senior guard had a career-high 43 points in the Bulls’ win over then-13th-ranked West Virginia, and is averaging 20.3 points per game. He’s expected to return within a week.

Dartmouth made a push to make the game competitive in the first half, pulling within 28-25, but Buffalo used its size and speed to get easy baskets. Ten different players scored in the first half as the Bulls built a 55-39 lead at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo is just the third team from the Mid-American Conference to be ranked in the AP Top 25 since 2000. The others were Kent State in 2008 and Ball State in 2001. The Bulls haven’t opened the season with four straight wins since 1986-87, when they won their first five games as a member of the Division III State University of New York Athletic Conference.

UP NEXT

Dartmouth: At San Francisco on Saturday.

Buffalo: Hosts Marist on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

No. 3 Gonzaga beats No. 1 Duke, wins Maui in Hachimura’s coming-out party

Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
By Travis HinesNov 21, 2018, 7:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

LAHAINA, Hawaii — For a player, and person, who rarely shares his emotions or his thinking, it was a rather remarkable moment.

After nearly 40 minutes of some of the best college basketball that will happen this or any year, Rui Hachimura’s eyes lit up when the man many expect to be the first name from Adam Silver’s lips next June squared up and took aim at him and the rim he was protecting.

Third-ranked Gonzaga led by two, and No. 1 Duke’s R.J. Barrett was ready to barrel into the lane to change that in the final seconds.

“He switched on me and then he tried to play one-on-one against me,” Hachimura said. “And then I was like, ‘okay, let’s do it.’ We’re the best team in the country, and I’m the best player, too, so I have to guard him.”

That confidence proved no hubris.

Barrett got into the lane and met a wall in Hachimura’s chest, forcing him to flail and finish around him, allowing for Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke to swat the ball and Duke’s perfect start to the season away as the Bulldogs won the Maui Invitational with an 89-87 victory over the Blue Devils in a masterpiece in paradise.

For a Gonzaga team that looked vulnerable against both Illinois and Arizona, it was almost a stunning result against a Duke team that previously had looked potentially invincible.

“If you can win this tournament, the premier tournament, every year and with this kind of field and everybody was saying was the greatest ever,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said, “I think that it’s more a culmination of the three wins and how we did it. We certainly didn’t play perfect in games one or two, but figured out ways to get through them.”

At the center of it all is the 6-foot-8 Hachimura, a likely lottery pick and a burgeoning star.

He had 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks against the Blue Devils, putting his immense talent and versatility on display for the dozens of NBA scouts and general managers in attendance and anyone with can distinguish between a basketball and a spatula.

He was awesome. He is awesome. He’s apparently starting to fully realize it.

“I’ve been working on him to truly believe that,” Few saiid. “He doesn’t show his emotions great. He doesn’t share much, but much more comfortable talking like that and for him to voice that means he’s getting it and I think on this stage he showed it too.

“He was wanting the ball and when we got him the ball for the most part he was delivering against some high, high level athletes and some damn good defenders around the rim. So that’s a really, really good sign for us.”

It’s far from the only positive totem for the Bulldogs, who led Duke, which crushed Kentucky and easily handled Auburn already this season, by as many as 16 points and then held off the late rally from coach Mike Krzyzewski’s talented freshmen foursome.

“They’re strong, they’re old, and they’re unselfish and they play their butts off,” Krzyzewski said. “And Hachimura gives them a guy that you can go to to get a bucket or get fouled. But he’s better because the other guys are good too. In other words, you can’t just double team him or whatever — well, you can try, but he’ll, another good player is going to be open. They have good weapons.”

It was hardly a disappointing result for Duke, which nearly shrugged off a massive punch from one of the country’s best teams. If Barrett makes different decisions with the ball late, maybe Duke leaves Maui with a trophy. Not bad for a team of freshmen in November.

Duke undoubtedly will find another gear or six with its roster before the NCAA tournament and perhaps a rematch with these ‘Zags in Minneapolis.

Gonzaga will, too.

The Bulldogs are without Killian Tillie, the 6-foot-10 French national who is every bit an NBA prospect. When he returns from an ankle injury, Gonzaga will become even more fearsome.

“When we get Killian back that will continue to get better and better,” Few said. “But it was good, not great here. But we got a lot of stuff on film we can go home and really spend some time with.”

That time and their talent should make for a powerful combination. Just like Hachimura’s emerging belief in what a ferocious presence he can be. Like when he’s faced with an aggressive challenge bearing down on him and meets it with fearlessness.

“My thinking was like I had to do it,” he said. “I got to do it.”

Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett throw down huge dunks on Gonzaga

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsNov 21, 2018, 7:02 PM EST
2 Comments

Duke star freshmen Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett threw down big dunks on Gonzaga during the second half of Wednesday’s Maui Invitational title game.

With the Blue Devils trailing the Bulldogs, Williamson put down a two-handed dunk. Shortly after, Barrett glided in transition and threw down a poster dunk with his left hand. The dunks ignited a Duke run as the No. 1 team in the country is playing with a ton of confidence after the big plays.

(H/t: @FrankieVision)

 

No. 25 Wisconsin beats Stanford in Bahamas

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 21, 2018, 5:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Ethan Happ had 16 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out late, and No. 25 Wisconsin beat Stanford 62-46 in Wednesday’s first round at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Sophomore Nate Reuvers had a tournament-record nine blocked shots for the Badgers (4-0), a total that also tied the longtime Wisconsin single-game record.

D’Mitrik Trice added 16 points for Wisconsin, which shot just 35 percent after halftime yet came up with a critical 9-0 burst to seize control after the Cardinal had gotten within a basket with 6:53 left.

KZ Okpala’s 3-pointer pulled Stanford (2-2) to within 44-42. By the end of the game, though, the Badgers had scored 18 of the final 22 points to secure a semifinal matchup with Oklahoma on Thursday.

Okpala scored 11 points but made 2 of 12 shots for the Cardinal, who shot 27 percent overall. Stanford faces Florida on Thursday in the consolation bracket.

No. 10 Kentucky easily takes care of Winthrop 87-74

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 21, 2018, 4:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Of the areas coach John Calipari can fault with No. 10 Kentucky right now, shooting isn’t one of them after the Wildcats’ best performance this season.

More important was that they were accurate early and consistently against Winthrop.

PJ Washington had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Tyler Herro added 15 points and Kentucky shot a season-best 56 percent to run away from the Eagles 87-74 on Wednesday.

Coming off Sunday’s tense victory over hot-shooting VMI, the Wildcats (4-1) had a far easier time against the Eagles (2-3) as they used their size to control the boards 37-20 and scoring in the paint (42-24). An 11-0 run to start the second half helped build a 68-42 cushion with 12:44 remaining and they were never really threatened, though several lapses allowed Winthrop to mount modest runs.

The Eagles never got closer than 13 in the final minutes as the Wildcats got needed plays at both ends of the floor to stay safely ahead.

“We didn’t end the half well,” Washington said, “and then in the second half we just came out and got stops. That led to fast-break points, some 3s and the intensity was a lot better than how we ended the half. It was great, but we kind of lost it a little bit.”

Washington was the catalyst, making 7 of 11 from the field on the way to his second consecutive double-double. Herro left the game briefly after taking a hard tumble in the first half but returned to make 6 of 14 with three 3-pointers. He also had seven of Kentucky’s season-high 20 assists.

The Wildcats made 31 of 55 from the field, the third consecutive game they’ve shot at least 49 percent. Keldon Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds, Quade Green had 11 and Nick Richards 10 as Kentucky won its fourth in a row.

“We just started right out of the gate, we were pretty good to get going,” Calipari said. “There are games where we’re not going to be able to just throw it in and jam it in there. But when you have that as an option and you can shoot the ball the way that we do, it becomes tough.”

Josh Ferguson, Charles Falden and Austin Awad each had 11 points, while Kyle Zunic and Adam Pickett added 10 apiece for Winthrop, which lost its second in a row and fell to 0-3 against Kentucky.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky has another game on Friday night but shouldn’t lose its Top-10 ranking.

A SLIGHT SCARE

Herro went down hard and rolled over in pain as he lay on the court for several minutes before walking off and going to the locker room. The freshman guard returned for the second half and showed no effects, though he was a little nervous when he fell.

“Honestly, I thought I tore something,” said Herro, who previously had surgery for a torn meniscus. “It hurt really bad, but it was just the way I fell. I put some ice on it and I was good.”

BIG PICTURE

Winthrop: Outmatched in size by Kentucky, the Eagles found consolation from behind the arc in shooting 13 of 28 (46 percent) and outscoring the Wildcats’ bench 39-27. They shot 54 percent in the second half with six 3s, their only answer to all that length.

“I tell these guys, they block it with their armpit hairs,” Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey said of trying to penetrate against Kentucky. “Their DNA is to protect the rim, and what we were telling our guys was to spray the ball. You’re not going to finish against trees, against towers in there like that.”

Kentucky: The Wildcats’ perimeter defense still has work to do after Winthrop found long-range success, though it wasn’t like the 19 3s that VMI dropped on them on Sunday. Turnovers were a problem as well, as Winthrop converted 19 miscues into 27 points.

UP NEXT

Winthrop hosts Warren Wilson College on Saturday.

Kentucky hosts Tennessee State on Friday night, looking to go 5-0 against the Tigers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25