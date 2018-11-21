More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

No. 3 Gonzaga wins Maui Invitational with 89-87 win over No. 1 Duke

By Travis HinesNov 21, 2018, 7:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Duke is perfect no more. Not this season and not all-time at the Maui Invitational.

Third-ranked Gonzaga led by as many as 16 in the second half, but had to survive the top-ranked Blue Devils’ furious finish to claim an 89-87 epic in the championship game at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Duke falls to 5-1 this season and 17-1 in six go-rounds at the Maui Invitational. Gonzaga improves to 6-0.

Gonzaga big man Rui Hachimura had 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks While Zach Norvell had 18 points and Brandon Clarke contributed 17 along with six blocks.

R.J. Barrett had 23 points, but had his shot before the buzzer to tie the game blocked by Clarke. Zion Williamson  had 22 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks while Tre Jones had 17 points, three assists and two steals.

The Bulldogs shot 10 of 19 (52.6 percent) from 3-point range and shot 52.3 percent from the floor. Duke was 5 of 134 (38.5 percent) from deep while shooting 43.1 from the floor overall.

Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett throw down huge dunks on Gonzaga

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsNov 21, 2018, 7:02 PM EST
1 Comment

Duke star freshmen Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett threw down big dunks on Gonzaga during the second half of Wednesday’s Maui Invitational title game.

With the Blue Devils trailing the Bulldogs, Williamson put down a two-handed dunk. Shortly after, Barrett glided in transition and threw down a poster dunk with his left hand. The dunks ignited a Duke run as the No. 1 team in the country is playing with a ton of confidence after the big plays.

(H/t: @FrankieVision)

 

No. 25 Wisconsin beats Stanford in Bahamas

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 21, 2018, 5:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Ethan Happ had 16 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out late, and No. 25 Wisconsin beat Stanford 62-46 in Wednesday’s first round at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Sophomore Nate Reuvers had a tournament-record nine blocked shots for the Badgers (4-0), a total that also tied the longtime Wisconsin single-game record.

D’Mitrik Trice added 16 points for Wisconsin, which shot just 35 percent after halftime yet came up with a critical 9-0 burst to seize control after the Cardinal had gotten within a basket with 6:53 left.

KZ Okpala’s 3-pointer pulled Stanford (2-2) to within 44-42. By the end of the game, though, the Badgers had scored 18 of the final 22 points to secure a semifinal matchup with Oklahoma on Thursday.

Okpala scored 11 points but made 2 of 12 shots for the Cardinal, who shot 27 percent overall. Stanford faces Florida on Thursday in the consolation bracket.

No. 10 Kentucky easily takes care of Winthrop 87-74

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 21, 2018, 4:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Of the areas coach John Calipari can fault with No. 10 Kentucky right now, shooting isn’t one of them after the Wildcats’ best performance this season.

More important was that they were accurate early and consistently against Winthrop.

PJ Washington had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Tyler Herro added 15 points and Kentucky shot a season-best 56 percent to run away from the Eagles 87-74 on Wednesday.

Coming off Sunday’s tense victory over hot-shooting VMI, the Wildcats (4-1) had a far easier time against the Eagles (2-3) as they used their size to control the boards 37-20 and scoring in the paint (42-24). An 11-0 run to start the second half helped build a 68-42 cushion with 12:44 remaining and they were never really threatened, though several lapses allowed Winthrop to mount modest runs.

The Eagles never got closer than 13 in the final minutes as the Wildcats got needed plays at both ends of the floor to stay safely ahead.

“We didn’t end the half well,” Washington said, “and then in the second half we just came out and got stops. That led to fast-break points, some 3s and the intensity was a lot better than how we ended the half. It was great, but we kind of lost it a little bit.”

Washington was the catalyst, making 7 of 11 from the field on the way to his second consecutive double-double. Herro left the game briefly after taking a hard tumble in the first half but returned to make 6 of 14 with three 3-pointers. He also had seven of Kentucky’s season-high 20 assists.

The Wildcats made 31 of 55 from the field, the third consecutive game they’ve shot at least 49 percent. Keldon Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds, Quade Green had 11 and Nick Richards 10 as Kentucky won its fourth in a row.

“We just started right out of the gate, we were pretty good to get going,” Calipari said. “There are games where we’re not going to be able to just throw it in and jam it in there. But when you have that as an option and you can shoot the ball the way that we do, it becomes tough.”

Josh Ferguson, Charles Falden and Austin Awad each had 11 points, while Kyle Zunic and Adam Pickett added 10 apiece for Winthrop, which lost its second in a row and fell to 0-3 against Kentucky.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky has another game on Friday night but shouldn’t lose its Top-10 ranking.

A SLIGHT SCARE

Herro went down hard and rolled over in pain as he lay on the court for several minutes before walking off and going to the locker room. The freshman guard returned for the second half and showed no effects, though he was a little nervous when he fell.

“Honestly, I thought I tore something,” said Herro, who previously had surgery for a torn meniscus. “It hurt really bad, but it was just the way I fell. I put some ice on it and I was good.”

BIG PICTURE

Winthrop: Outmatched in size by Kentucky, the Eagles found consolation from behind the arc in shooting 13 of 28 (46 percent) and outscoring the Wildcats’ bench 39-27. They shot 54 percent in the second half with six 3s, their only answer to all that length.

“I tell these guys, they block it with their armpit hairs,” Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey said of trying to penetrate against Kentucky. “Their DNA is to protect the rim, and what we were telling our guys was to spray the ball. You’re not going to finish against trees, against towers in there like that.”

Kentucky: The Wildcats’ perimeter defense still has work to do after Winthrop found long-range success, though it wasn’t like the 19 3s that VMI dropped on them on Sunday. Turnovers were a problem as well, as Winthrop converted 19 miscues into 27 points.

UP NEXT

Winthrop hosts Warren Wilson College on Saturday.

Kentucky hosts Tennessee State on Friday night, looking to go 5-0 against the Tigers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Best Bets: Previewing Duke-Gonzaga in the Maui title game

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterNov 21, 2018, 10:39 AM EST
Leave a comment

The final day of the Maui Invitational will tip-off this afternoon, the obvious headliner game being No. 1 Duke vs. No. 3 Gonzaga.

Instant classic potential.

As always, here is a look at the slate of games from a gambling perspective:

No. 1 DUKE vs. No. 3 GONZAGA, 5:00 p.m. (ESPN)

  • Line: Duke (-6.5)
  • O/U: 164
  • Vegas Implied Score: Duke 85.25, Gonzaga 78.75
  • KenPom Projection: Duke 83, Gonzaga 79

Here we go again.

One day ago, Duke opened up as a 10 point favorite against No. 8 Auburn in a game with a total of 162.5, the line moved to Duke (-11) and the total jumped all the way up to 171 in some places. Today, Duke opened up as a 3.5 point favorite against No. 3 Gonzaga, and with minutes of that line getting posted, it was already up to six points and the total was at 164, two points up from where it opened.

And all this is coming one day after Duke and Auburn didn’t come close to touching the over while Auburn covered.

The reason this happened is that the notoriously-uptempo Tigers totally went away from the way that they want to play. They played a tough, halfcourt gapping defense (think Virginia) when their typical style of play is to press fullcourt, try to force turnovers and win by making the game hectic (think West Virginia). To a point, it worked — Auburn didn’t get run out of the gym after all — but they were never a threat to win, partly because Duke is just so damn good, and partly because Auburn went away from what they do best. They were so scared of trying to run with Duke that, when they were down 10 points with three minutes left in the game, they were still playing possession-by-possession, working the shot clock and trying to take pace out of the game.

It’s a conundrum that running teams are going to face all season long with Duke. You are not going to be able to beat them playing the way they want to play, but can you beat them playing a style that isn’t your best?

That’s the question that Mark Few will have had 20 hours to try and answer by the time tip-off rolls around.

And I have a tough time seeing Gonzaga being capable of changing the way they play the way that Auburn did. Auburn had roughly 30 hours to prep for their matchup with Duke. Gonzaga’s win over Arizona ended at 7:00 p.m. Maui time. By the time they finish with media, showering, getting food and all the stuff that comes with postgame, it will be around 9 or 10:00 p.m. The staff then has to study Duke, prep a game-plan and teach it to the team for a game that tips at 11:00 a.m. Maui time as the second game of the day in that gym.

Here’s the kicker: Gonzaga likes to run even more than Auburn does. They don’t press the way that Bruce Pearl’s team presses, but they sure do play at pace. With a turnaround that is that quick, can Few change the way that Gonzaga plays?

PICKS: I don’t know what the line is going to be by the time this thing publishes, but I do like the over here even though everything tells me that’s not a line that is going to hit. The under is 6-2 in Maui. The under is 4-1 in Duke games. The only time the over hit was when Duke and Kentucky played in the season opener. But there are just five teams that have a shorter average length of possession than Gonzaga does this season, they are 26th nationally in pace and they, like Duke, rank top five in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric.

As far as Duke covering (-6.5), I think it will be closer than people are giving this credit for. Gonzaga has the athletes to be able to matchup Duke’s stars. Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke have the size, strength and physical tools to do as good of a job on Zion Williamson as anyone in the country. When you throw in Corey Kispert, there are three wings on the Gonzaga roster that will be able to handle Duke’s wings. The two real concerns that I have: Those three are Gonzaga’s 3-4-5 while Duke plays a true five, meaning that Zach Norvell is likely going to be forced to guard Reddish or Barrett, or not be on the floor.

The other concern?

Tre Jones eating Josh Perkins’ for lunch. Jones is a terrific on-ball defender. Perkins is a mistake-prone point guard that doesn’t always do well when he is defended that way. I think I would lean towards waiting until tip-off and getting as many points as possible on Gonzaga.

Let’s roll through the rest of these games more quickly:

No. 2 KANSAS vs. MARQUETTE, 7:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

  • Line: Kansas (-8.5)
  • O/U: 157.5
  • Vegas Implied Score: Kansas 83, Marquette 74.5
  • KenPom Projection: Kansas 83, Marquette 74

Kansas looked terrific in their first 35 minutes of the season, but it’s been difficult since then. They struggled to put away Vermont, trailing early in the second half, and they were down by as many as 12 points against Louisiana before winning that game.

Now the Jayhawks face off with a Marquette team that entered the season with quite a bit of hype but have yet to see that manifest on the court. They struggled with a couple of their buy games and got rocked by Indiana in Assembly Hall.

PICKS: I think I like Marquette to cover here. I’m not convinced that Kansas’ young backcourt is going to be totally comfortable guarding the ball-screens that Wojo will put Markus Howard and Joseph Chartouny in, and when Marquette goes small, they are going to create the same problems for Udoka Azubuike that they had when trying to cover Villanova in the title game. Gun-to-head, I’m taking the over, but I don’t love that line so I’ll stay away personally.

No. 5 TENNESSEE vs. LOUISVILLE, 5:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

  • Line: Tennessee (-8.5)
  • O/U: 144.5
  • Vegas Implied Score: Tennessee 76.5, Louisville 68
  • KenPom Projection: Tennessee 76, Louisville 69

Louisville has been somewhat up-and-down in their first three games under Chris Mack. They steamrolled Southern (who stinks) but struggled to put away Nicholls State and Vermont (who doesn’t stink). Tennessee, on the other hand, is a veteran team that essentially returned everyone from last year’s SEC title winner.

PICKS: I don’t want to overthink this one. Tennessee is a very, very good defensive team that doesn’t let you get good looks at the rim. Louisville has struggled at times this season and is three games into a tenure with a new head coach.

No. 8 AUBURN vs. ARIZONA, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

  • Line: Auburn (-6)
  • O/U: 152
  • Vegas Implied Score: Auburn 79, Arizona 73
  • KenPom Projection: Auburn 78, Arizona 71

Auburn is the top ten team and Arizona is the scrappy underdog that gave a top ten team a fight. Who saw that coming?

PICKS: Auburn has not looked right in Maui, and I think this is their get-right spot. Arizona is coming off of a tough loss while Auburn knew heading into the tournament that 2-1 with a loss to Duke was their most likely scenario. Give me Auburn, give me the over and give me all the Justin Coleman vs. Jared Harper.

No. 16 CLEMSON vs. CREIGHTON, 7:30 p.m.

  • Line: Clemson (-3)
  • O/U: 145
  • Vegas Implied Score: Clemson 74, Creighton 71
  • KenPom Projection: Clemson 74, Creighton 71

Both Clemson and Creighton have looked impressive through two games in the Cayman Islands, but the difference is that Clemson rolled over Georgia while Creighton — who has already lost at home to Ohio State — beat Georgia State and Boise State.

PICKS: Give me the veteran Tigers. Marcquise Reed has been unbelievable through the first two weeks of the season.

Tuesday’s Things to Know: Maui finals set; TCU upset; Texas Tech gets impressive win

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsNov 21, 2018, 12:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

College hoops had some intriguing tournaments happening on Tuesday night as events like the Maui Invitational, Cayman Islands Classic and the Hall of Fame Classic continued. A top-25 team also fell to a team who had never defeated a ranked opponent as Tuesday saw a sizable upset.

1. Duke and Gonzaga advance to the Maui Invitational finals

The Maui Invitational continued on Tuesday as the semifinals commenced with some entertaining affairs.

In the opening contest, No. 1 Duke outlasted No. 8 Auburn despite some stretches of sluggish play. Freshmen R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish paced the Blue Devils with 18 points each while fellow freshman Zion Williamson chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds.

CBT’s Travis Hines is in Maui and covered this one, as he goes much more in-depth here.

The second game featured a second-half comeback from No. 3 Gonzaga as they heated up to pull away for an 91-74 victory. The Bulldogs found themselves down at the half, and trailing 50-37 in the second half, before turning on the jets and having a great second half.

Rui Hachimura paced the Gonzaga offense with 24 points while Zach Norvell Jr. heated up after a horrible first half to finish with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Duke and Gonzaga will play on Wednesday night in the Maui title game as that will be one of the must-see non-conference games of this season.

2. TCU played with fire (again) and finally got burned

TCU has been banged up at the start of the season. The No. 18 Horned Frogs are playing without guard Jaylen Fisher while forward Kouat Noi made his regular-season debut on Tuesday after missing the first three games of the season.

So it makes sense why TCU has struggled to put away buy-game opponents at home to start the season. Cal State-Bakersfield almost stunned TCU to open the season. Fresno State was beating the Horned Frogs at halftime. The Horned Frogs rallied to win both games.

The sluggish early play finally caught up to Jamie Dixon’s ballclub on Tuesday night as the Horned Frogs fell to Lipscomb, 73-64. Although TCU is banged up to start the season, they start the season with six straight home games against winnable opponents. Even though they’re not yet at 100 percent, this is still not the type of loss that the Horned Frogs are looking for at this point in the season. Noi will undoubtedly give TCU a boost when he’s back up to speed. He didn’t look like himself on Tuesday. But this kind of loss still shouldn’t happen for a top-25-caliber team.

TCU’s first major opponent of this season is a road game at SMU on Dec. 5. They host USC right after that. The Horned Frogs have some work to do before then if they want to get those non-conference wins before Big 12 play.

3. Texas Tech dismantles Nebraska in front of Patrick Mahomes Jr.

Earning an impressive neutral-court win in Kansas City, Texas Tech used its stifling defensive effort to take down Nebraska, 70-52, in the final game of the Hall of Fame Classic.

Playing in front of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes Jr. (a Red Raider alum), Texas Tech was able to hold Nebraska’s offense to 35 percent shooting as a veteran Huskers team never sustained a rhythm after a strong start.

From there, Jarrett Culver (26 points) and Matt Mooney (15 points) heated up and carried Texas Tech’s offense in the second half. Even though the Red Raiders sustained some significant losses from this offseason, it looks like Chris Beard’s trademark toughness and defensive attitude is resonating with this year’s group. Not a lot of people counted on Texas Tech to be any sort of major threat in the Big 12, but I wouldn’t want to face them based on the way they’ve started this season.