More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

No. 15 Mississippi State tops Saint Mary’s 61-57 in Vegas

Associated PressNov 21, 2018, 10:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

LAS VEGAS — Quinndary Weatherspoon and Tyson Carter each scored 12 points to lead No. 15 Mississippi State to a 61-57 victory over Saint Mary’s on Wednesday night in the consolation game of the MGM Main Event’s heavyweight division.

Saint Mary’s took a 50-48 lead with 6:15 left, but the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run, culminated by Aric Holman’s powerful slam dunk.

The Bulldogs (4-1) got nine points and 11 rebounds from Holman, while Lamar Peters added 10. Mississippi State, which matched its season percentage from the free-throw line by hitting 80 percent, also got 20 points from its reserves.

Mississippi State avenged its first loss of the season on Monday, when Arizona State won 72-67.

Jordan Ford scored 23 points for the Gaels (3-2), and Malik Fitts added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Mississippi State closed the first half on a 29-10 run to erase an 11-point deficit and take a 35-27 lead.

No. 20 Iowa routs Alabama State 105-78

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 21, 2018, 10:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Gazra scored 22 points, freshman Joe Wieskamp had a career-high 20 and 20th-ranked Iowa rolled Alabama State 105-78 on Wednesday night in its home debut as a ranked team.

Tyler Cook scored 16 points and Isaiah Moss added 15 for the Hawkeyes (5-0), who dismissed any notion of a letdown with 68 first-half points — their most under ninth-year coach Fran McCaffery.

Iowa, which vaulted into the Top 25 on Monday after beating then-No. 13 Oregon and blowing out UConn in New York last week, scored the game’s first 12 points on its way to the rout. Wieskamp, the reigning prep player of the year in Iowa, broke his previous career high of 15 points midway through the first half in helping the Hawkeyes stake out a 30-11 lead.

The Hawkeyes pulled their starters with 14 minutes to go, content to cruise to their fifth straight win.

Reginald Gee had 16 points to lead Alabama State (2-3).

THE BIG PICTURE:

Iowa: It’s been five games and Iowa continues to look like a brand-new team despite returning nearly everyone from last year’s 14-19 debacle of a season. The Hawks’ flow is better on both ends of the floor, and Garza continues his quiet push toward becoming one of the nation’s best big men.

Alabama State: The Hornets won’t play another home game until January 5. It looks like it’ll be a long five weeks.

UP NEXT

Iowa hosts Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 27.

Alabama State plays at Akron on Nov. 28.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

No. 2 Kansas rallies past Marquette 77-68

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 21, 2018, 10:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK — Dedric Lawson had a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 2 Kansas to a 77-68 win over Marquette in the second semifinal of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Wednesday night.

Marquette (3-1) led by as many as 12 in the first half before taking a 47-38 lead into the break. Then came the Jayhawks 22-0 run.

Marquette went 0-of-10 from the field to start second half as Kansas (4-0) retook the lead in commanding fashion. The Golden Eagles finally scored a basket nine minutes into the second half on Joey Hauser’s 3-pointer to make it 60-50. His brother, Sam Hauser, led the Golden Eagles with 20 points while Markus Howard had 18 points.

The Jayhawks got 16 points from Legerald Vick while Devon Dotson chipped in with 10 points, four assists and three steals.

Kansas will face No. 5 Tennessee in the final on Friday night, while Marquette will play Louisville in the consolation game.

Perkins, No. 22 Buffalo blow out Dartmouth 110-71

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 21, 2018, 9:41 PM EST
2 Comments

AMHERST, N.Y. — Nick Perkins had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 22 Buffalo cruised to a 110-71 victory over Dartmouth on Wednesday night.

Buffalo, playing without leading scorer C.J. Massinburg in its first game after a nine-day layoff, raced to a 15-0 lead in the first five minutes. Buffalo had a 26-point lead at halftime and never looked back.

Five players scored in double figures for Buffalo (4-0), which tied its record for points in a game since moving to Division I in 1994-95. The Bulls have won their first four games for the first time since 1986-87, when they were in Division III.

Davonta Jordan and Jayvon Graves scored 16 points apiece for Buffalo, while Jeremy Harris and Jeenathan Williams each had 11. Buffalo also scored 110 points in a win over Chicago State on Feb. 24, 1998.

Ian Sistare scored 18 points for Dartmouth (3-2), all in the first half, and Chris Knight added 17.

Buffalo made its first five shots. Dartmouth, meanwhile, missed its first eight before Sistare converted inside, and the Big Green never recovered.

Massinburg was sidelined with a sprained knee suffered Monday in practice. The senior guard had a career-high 43 points in the Bulls’ win over then-13th-ranked West Virginia, and is averaging 20.3 points per game. He’s expected to return within a week.

Dartmouth made a push to make the game competitive in the first half, pulling within 28-25, but Buffalo used its size and speed to get easy baskets. Ten different players scored in the first half as the Bulls built a 55-39 lead at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo is just the third team from the Mid-American Conference to be ranked in the AP Top 25 since 2000. The others were Kent State in 2008 and Ball State in 2001. The Bulls haven’t opened the season with four straight wins since 1986-87, when they won their first five games as a member of the Division III State University of New York Athletic Conference.

UP NEXT

Dartmouth: At San Francisco on Saturday.

Buffalo: Hosts Marist on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

No. 5 Tennessee tops Louisville in NIT Season Tip-Off

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 21, 2018, 8:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK — Grant Williams scored 24 points and No. 5 Tennessee had five players In double figures to beat Louisville 92-81 in the first semifinal of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Wednesday night.

Admiral Schofield added 20 points for the Vols (4-0), who shot 54 percent from the field. The win was the 664th of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes’ career. It moved him past John Wooden on the all-time Division I wins list.

“It means I’ve been around a while,” Barnes said.

Trailing 77-70 with 6:51 left, Louisville coach Chris Mack got called for a technical foul when he didn’t like an over-the-back call on Dwayne Sutton. The Cardinals could never recover, trailing by as many as 15.

“I complained during the game, so I’m not going to again complain now,” Mack said. “I thought when Dwayne got the ball it was completely clean. It’s basketball. I shouldn’t have received the technical. That’s my fault. It’ll be the last one of this year.”

Jordan Nwora had 23 points and 10 assists to lead Louisville (3-1).

The second game of the doubleheader was No. 2 Kansas against Marquette.

No. 3 Gonzaga beats No. 1 Duke, wins Maui in Hachimura’s coming-out party

Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
By Travis HinesNov 21, 2018, 7:18 PM EST
1 Comment

LAHAINA, Hawaii — For a player, and person, who rarely shares his emotions or his thinking, it was a rather remarkable moment.

After nearly 40 minutes of some of the best college basketball that will happen this or any year, Rui Hachimura’s eyes lit up when the man many expect to be the first name from Adam Silver’s lips next June squared up and took aim at him and the rim he was protecting.

Third-ranked Gonzaga led by two, and No. 1 Duke’s R.J. Barrett was ready to barrel into the lane to change that in the final seconds.

“He switched on me and then he tried to play one-on-one against me,” Hachimura said. “And then I was like, ‘okay, let’s do it.’ We’re the best team in the country, and I’m the best player, too, so I have to guard him.”

That confidence proved no hubris.

Barrett got into the lane and met a wall in Hachimura’s chest, forcing him to flail and finish around him, allowing for Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke to swat the ball and Duke’s perfect start to the season away as the Bulldogs won the Maui Invitational with an 89-87 victory over the Blue Devils in a masterpiece in paradise.

For a Gonzaga team that looked vulnerable against both Illinois and Arizona, it was almost a stunning result against a Duke team that previously had looked potentially invincible.

“If you can win this tournament, the premier tournament, every year and with this kind of field and everybody was saying was the greatest ever,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said, “I think that it’s more a culmination of the three wins and how we did it. We certainly didn’t play perfect in games one or two, but figured out ways to get through them.”

At the center of it all is the 6-foot-8 Hachimura, a likely lottery pick and a burgeoning star.

He had 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks against the Blue Devils, putting his immense talent and versatility on display for the dozens of NBA scouts and general managers in attendance and anyone with can distinguish between a basketball and a spatula.

He was awesome. He is awesome. He’s apparently starting to fully realize it.

“I’ve been working on him to truly believe that,” Few saiid. “He doesn’t show his emotions great. He doesn’t share much, but much more comfortable talking like that and for him to voice that means he’s getting it and I think on this stage he showed it too.

“He was wanting the ball and when we got him the ball for the most part he was delivering against some high, high level athletes and some damn good defenders around the rim. So that’s a really, really good sign for us.”

It’s far from the only positive totem for the Bulldogs, who led Duke, which crushed Kentucky and easily handled Auburn already this season, by as many as 16 points and then held off the late rally from coach Mike Krzyzewski’s talented freshmen foursome.

“They’re strong, they’re old, and they’re unselfish and they play their butts off,” Krzyzewski said. “And Hachimura gives them a guy that you can go to to get a bucket or get fouled. But he’s better because the other guys are good too. In other words, you can’t just double team him or whatever — well, you can try, but he’ll, another good player is going to be open. They have good weapons.”

It was hardly a disappointing result for Duke, which nearly shrugged off a massive punch from one of the country’s best teams. If Barrett makes different decisions with the ball late, maybe Duke leaves Maui with a trophy. Not bad for a team of freshmen in November.

Duke undoubtedly will find another gear or six with its roster before the NCAA tournament and perhaps a rematch with these ‘Zags in Minneapolis.

Gonzaga will, too.

The Bulldogs are without Killian Tillie, the 6-foot-10 French national who is every bit an NBA prospect. When he returns from an ankle injury, Gonzaga will become even more fearsome.

“When we get Killian back that will continue to get better and better,” Few said. “But it was good, not great here. But we got a lot of stuff on film we can go home and really spend some time with.”

That time and their talent should make for a powerful combination. Just like Hachimura’s emerging belief in what a ferocious presence he can be. Like when he’s faced with an aggressive challenge bearing down on him and meets it with fearlessness.

“My thinking was like I had to do it,” he said. “I got to do it.”