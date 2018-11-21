No. 10 Kentucky easily takes care of Winthrop 87-74

LEXINGTON, Ky. — PJ Washington had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Tyler Herro added 15 points and No. 10 Kentucky shot 56 percent to run away from Winthrop 87-74 on Wednesday.
Coming off Sunday’s tense victory over hot-shooting VMI, the Wildcats (4-1) had a far easier time against the Eagles during the afternoon contest as they used their size to control the boards 37-20 and scoring in the paint (42-24). They led by as many as 26 points midway through the second half and were never really threatened, though several lapses allowed Winthrop to mount modest runs.
Washington was the catalyst, making 7 of 11 from the field on the way to his second consecutive double-double. Herro left the game briefly after taking a hard tumble in the first half but returned to make 6 of 14 with three 3-pointers. He also had a team-high seven assists.
Keldon Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Nick Richards had 10 points as Kentucky won its fourth in a row.
Josh Ferguson, Charles Falden and Austin Awad each had 11 points, while Kyle Zunic and Adam Pickett added 10 apiece for Winthrop, which lost its second in a row.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kentucky has another game on Friday night but shouldn’t lose its Top-10 ranking.
BIG PICTURE
Winthrop: Outmatched in size by Kentucky, the Eagles found consolation from behind the arc in shooting 13 of 28 (46 percent) and outscoring the Wildcats’ bench 39-27.
Kentucky: The Wildcats’ perimeter defense still has work to do after Winthrop found long-range success, though it wasn’t like the 19 3s that VMI dropped on them on Sunday. Turnovers were a problem as well, as Winthrop converted 19 miscues into 27 points. One upside: The Wildcats dished out a season-high 20 assists.
UP NEXT
Winthrop hosts Warren Wilson College on Saturday.
Kentucky hosts Tennessee State on Friday night, looking to go 5-0 against the Tigers.
The final day of the Maui Invitational will tip-off this afternoon, the obvious headliner game being No. 1 Duke vs. No. 3 Gonzaga.
Instant classic potential.
As always, here is a look at the slate of games from a gambling perspective:
No. 1 DUKE vs. No. 3 GONZAGA, 5:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Line: Duke (-6.5)
O/U: 164
Vegas Implied Score: Duke 85.25, Gonzaga 78.75
KenPom Projection: Duke 83, Gonzaga 79
Here we go again.
One day ago, Duke opened up as a 10 point favorite against No. 8 Auburn in a game with a total of 162.5, the line moved to Duke (-11) and the total jumped all the way up to 171 in some places. Today, Duke opened up as a 3.5 point favorite against No. 3 Gonzaga, and with minutes of that line getting posted, it was already up to six points and the total was at 164, two points up from where it opened.
And all this is coming one day after Duke and Auburn didn’t come close to touching the over while Auburn covered.
The reason this happened is that the notoriously-uptempo Tigers totally went away from the way that they want to play. They played a tough, halfcourt gapping defense (think Virginia) when their typical style of play is to press fullcourt, try to force turnovers and win by making the game hectic (think West Virginia). To a point, it worked — Auburn didn’t get run out of the gym after all — but they were never a threat to win, partly because Duke is just so damn good, and partly because Auburn went away from what they do best. They were so scared of trying to run with Duke that, when they were down 10 points with three minutes left in the game, they were still playing possession-by-possession, working the shot clock and trying to take pace out of the game.
It’s a conundrum that running teams are going to face all season long with Duke. You are not going to be able to beat them playing the way they want to play, but can you beat them playing a style that isn’t your best?
That’s the question that Mark Few will have had 20 hours to try and answer by the time tip-off rolls around.
And I have a tough time seeing Gonzaga being capable of changing the way they play the way that Auburn did. Auburn had roughly 30 hours to prep for their matchup with Duke. Gonzaga’s win over Arizona ended at 7:00 p.m. Maui time. By the time they finish with media, showering, getting food and all the stuff that comes with postgame, it will be around 9 or 10:00 p.m. The staff then has to study Duke, prep a game-plan and teach it to the team for a game that tips at 11:00 a.m. Maui time as the second game of the day in that gym.
Here’s the kicker: Gonzaga likes to run even more than Auburn does. They don’t press the way that Bruce Pearl’s team presses, but they sure do play at pace. With a turnaround that is that quick, can Few change the way that Gonzaga plays?
PICKS: I don’t know what the line is going to be by the time this thing publishes, but I do like the over here even though everything tells me that’s not a line that is going to hit. The under is 6-2 in Maui. The under is 4-1 in Duke games. The only time the over hit was when Duke and Kentucky played in the season opener. But there are just five teams that have a shorter average length of possession than Gonzaga does this season, they are 26th nationally in pace and they, like Duke, rank top five in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric.
As far as Duke covering (-6.5), I think it will be closer than people are giving this credit for. Gonzaga has the athletes to be able to matchup Duke’s stars. Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke have the size, strength and physical tools to do as good of a job on Zion Williamson as anyone in the country. When you throw in Corey Kispert, there are three wings on the Gonzaga roster that will be able to handle Duke’s wings. The two real concerns that I have: Those three are Gonzaga’s 3-4-5 while Duke plays a true five, meaning that Zach Norvell is likely going to be forced to guard Reddish or Barrett, or not be on the floor.
The other concern?
Tre Jones eating Josh Perkins’ for lunch. Jones is a terrific on-ball defender. Perkins is a mistake-prone point guard that doesn’t always do well when he is defended that way. I think I would lean towards waiting until tip-off and getting as many points as possible on Gonzaga.
Let’s roll through the rest of these games more quickly:
No. 2 KANSAS vs. MARQUETTE, 7:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
Line: Kansas (-8.5)
O/U: 157.5
Vegas Implied Score: Kansas 83, Marquette 74.5
KenPom Projection: Kansas 83, Marquette 74
Kansas looked terrific in their first 35 minutes of the season, but it’s been difficult since then. They struggled to put away Vermont, trailing early in the second half, and they were down by as many as 12 points against Louisiana before winning that game.
Now the Jayhawks face off with a Marquette team that entered the season with quite a bit of hype but have yet to see that manifest on the court. They struggled with a couple of their buy games and got rocked by Indiana in Assembly Hall.
PICKS: I think I like Marquette to cover here. I’m not convinced that Kansas’ young backcourt is going to be totally comfortable guarding the ball-screens that Wojo will put Markus Howard and Joseph Chartouny in, and when Marquette goes small, they are going to create the same problems for Udoka Azubuike that they had when trying to cover Villanova in the title game. Gun-to-head, I’m taking the over, but I don’t love that line so I’ll stay away personally.
Louisville has been somewhat up-and-down in their first three games under Chris Mack. They steamrolled Southern (who stinks) but struggled to put away Nicholls State and Vermont (who doesn’t stink). Tennessee, on the other hand, is a veteran team that essentially returned everyone from last year’s SEC title winner.
PICKS: I don’t want to overthink this one. Tennessee is a very, very good defensive team that doesn’t let you get good looks at the rim. Louisville has struggled at times this season and is three games into a tenure with a new head coach.
No. 8 AUBURN vs. ARIZONA, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Line: Auburn (-6)
O/U: 152
Vegas Implied Score: Auburn 79, Arizona 73
KenPom Projection: Auburn 78, Arizona 71
Auburn is the top ten team and Arizona is the scrappy underdog that gave a top ten team a fight. Who saw that coming?
PICKS: Auburn has not looked right in Maui, and I think this is their get-right spot. Arizona is coming off of a tough loss while Auburn knew heading into the tournament that 2-1 with a loss to Duke was their most likely scenario. Give me Auburn, give me the over and give me all the Justin Coleman vs. Jared Harper.
No. 16 CLEMSON vs. CREIGHTON, 7:30 p.m.
Line: Clemson (-3)
O/U: 145
Vegas Implied Score: Clemson 74, Creighton 71
KenPom Projection: Clemson 74, Creighton 71
Both Clemson and Creighton have looked impressive through two games in the Cayman Islands, but the difference is that Clemson rolled over Georgia while Creighton — who has already lost at home to Ohio State — beat Georgia State and Boise State.
PICKS: Give me the veteran Tigers. Marcquise Reed has been unbelievable through the first two weeks of the season.
Tuesday’s Things to Know: Maui finals set; TCU upset; Texas Tech gets impressive win
College hoops had some intriguing tournaments happening on Tuesday night as events like the Maui Invitational, Cayman Islands Classic and the Hall of Fame Classic continued. A top-25 team also fell to a team who had never defeated a ranked opponent as Tuesday saw a sizable upset.
1. Duke and Gonzaga advance to the Maui Invitational finals
The Maui Invitational continued on Tuesday as the semifinals commenced with some entertaining affairs.
In the opening contest, No. 1 Duke outlasted No. 8 Auburn despite some stretches of sluggish play. Freshmen R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish paced the Blue Devils with 18 points each while fellow freshman Zion Williamson chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds.
The second game featured a second-half comeback from No. 3 Gonzaga as they heated up to pull away for an 91-74 victory. The Bulldogs found themselves down at the half, and trailing 50-37 in the second half, before turning on the jets and having a great second half.
Rui Hachimura paced the Gonzaga offense with 24 points while Zach Norvell Jr. heated up after a horrible first half to finish with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Duke and Gonzaga will play on Wednesday night in the Maui title game as that will be one of the must-see non-conference games of this season.
2. TCU played with fire (again) and finally got burned
TCU has been banged up at the start of the season. The No. 18 Horned Frogs are playing without guard Jaylen Fisher while forward Kouat Noi made his regular-season debut on Tuesday after missing the first three games of the season.
So it makes sense why TCU has struggled to put away buy-game opponents at home to start the season. Cal State-Bakersfield almost stunned TCU to open the season. Fresno State was beating the Horned Frogs at halftime. The Horned Frogs rallied to win both games.
The sluggish early play finally caught up to Jamie Dixon’s ballclub on Tuesday night as the Horned Frogs fell to Lipscomb, 73-64. Although TCU is banged up to start the season, they start the season with six straight home games against winnable opponents. Even though they’re not yet at 100 percent, this is still not the type of loss that the Horned Frogs are looking for at this point in the season. Noi will undoubtedly give TCU a boost when he’s back up to speed. He didn’t look like himself on Tuesday. But this kind of loss still shouldn’t happen for a top-25-caliber team.
TCU’s first major opponent of this season is a road game at SMU on Dec. 5. They host USC right after that. The Horned Frogs have some work to do before then if they want to get those non-conference wins before Big 12 play.
3. Texas Tech dismantles Nebraska in front of Patrick Mahomes Jr.
Earning an impressive neutral-court win in Kansas City, Texas Tech used its stifling defensive effort to take down Nebraska, 70-52, in the final game of the Hall of Fame Classic.
Playing in front of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes Jr. (a Red Raider alum), Texas Tech was able to hold Nebraska’s offense to 35 percent shooting as a veteran Huskers team never sustained a rhythm after a strong start.
From there, Jarrett Culver (26 points) and Matt Mooney (15 points) heated up and carried Texas Tech’s offense in the second half. Even though the Red Raiders sustained some significant losses from this offseason, it looks like Chris Beard’s trademark toughness and defensive attitude is resonating with this year’s group. Not a lot of people counted on Texas Tech to be any sort of major threat in the Big 12, but I wouldn’t want to face them based on the way they’ve started this season.
Lipscomb stuns No. 18 TCU 73-64 for 1st win over Top 25 team
FORT WORTH, Texas — Garrison Mathews had 23 points, Kenny Cooper scored 17 with a couple of breakaway layups off steals and Lipscomb held on to upset No. 18 TCU 73-64 on Tuesday night, giving the Bisons their first win over a Top 25 team.
Lipscomb (4-1), the ASUN Conference preseason favorite, had been 0-13 against ranked teams since 2006. All of those losses were by double digits.
Alex Robinson had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for TCU (3-1), which lost a November game for the first time since 2015. The Horned Frogs’ 18-game winning streak during the month had been the second-longest among Division I programs, behind only Virginia’s 21 in a row.
The Bisons built a 12-point lead before Mathews rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Kouat Noi that would have tied the game with just more than a minute left. Mathews then made a 3 at the other end.
Cooper’s steal and layup in the opening seconds of the second half put the Bisons ahead 31-30, and they never trailed again. He did it again just over two minutes later.
TCU had a 30-29 halftime lead after Robinson was able to hit an off-balance 3 from the top of the key to beat the shot clock in the closing seconds of the first half.
Kendric Davis had 14 points for TCU, and JD Miller added 11.
Rob Marberry scored 13 points for Lipscomb.
BIG PICTURE
Lipscomb: The Bisons were down 22-8 midway through the first half before tying it with a 16-2 run that included 10 straight points. Cooper started that spurt with a layup and 3-pointer.
TCU: Point guard Jaylen Fisher played his first game since January. He made his season debut after recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. But he was scoreless on only one shot while playing seven minutes in the first half, and had two fouls. Noi also played his first game. He had been sidelined because of a right knee issue.
UP NEXT
Lipscomb plays the third of five consecutive road games Saturday at Morehead State in Kentucky. The Bisons, who played their first three games at home, don’t play at home again until Dec. 9 against Navy.
TCU gets a break for Thanksgiving before resuming a six-game homestand to start the season. The fifth game is Monday night against Eastern Michigan.
LAHAINA, Hawaii — Bruce Pearl spent the early part of the week telling everyone how he was concerned that his team wouldn’t belong in the field of the Maui Invitational when Auburn was announced back in 2016.
The Tigers have certainly proven those fears unwarranted, but they also just helped Duke make the case that no one may belong on the same court as them this winter.
Duke was undeniably brilliant again, this time in perhaps its most difficult test yet against the talented and experienced Tigers, who proved to be no match in the Blue Devils’ 78-72 win in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.
It wasn’t a perfect performance by Duke, but that makes it even clearer how far ahead they are the rest of the country. It doesn’t take the Blue Devils’ best to clearly be better than a top-10 team full of veterans on a neutral court.
The final score didn’t indicate the space between Duke and Auburn. The Tigers made big shots and came up with huge plays. The Blue Devils shrugged every single one of them off, and countered with something even stronger.
“We threatened them,” Pearl said, “but they were never scared.
The Tigers – who 22 points from Jared Harper, 17 from Austin Wiley and 16 from Bryce Brown – didn’t shake Duke, but they showed yet again how far they’ve come in Pearl’s five seasons.
“When I talked to (tournament director) Dave Odom several years ago about trying to get Auburn in the field,” Pearl said Sunday, “he was honest with me. He said, ‘Coach, the program just isn’t up to snuff. I don’t know that you’re going to travel and be competitive.’
“I was so glad that we were able to travel and we are competitive, able to represent Auburn here and the SEC.”
It was evident when Duke blasted Kentucky that their ceiling was special, but what they did to Auburn in the Lahaina Civic Center was something different. The Blue Devils didn’t just blow out a talented but inexperienced team like John Calipari’s. They handled the defending SEC champs, a team with pros and vets, without really even hitting on all cylinders for 40 minutes.
We saw it for a bit at the outset, when the Blue Devils overwhelmed Auburn to get out to a 17-point lead.
“Duke got whatever they wanted early,” Pearl said. “Duke’s start says something about the fact that those four freshmen are a lot more mature than (most freshmen).”
But then Auburn did what good, seasoned teams do. They fought back. They threw everything they had at Duke, which never found that same level of play where they lived early the rest of the game.
Still, it didn’t matter because R.J Barrett, Cam Reddish, Zion Williamson and Tre Jones are not only a wildly talented assortment of freshmen but a mature one. A group that doesn’t rattle. A quartet that is, as Krzyzewski said Monday, is “over themselves. It’s not about them. They’re very secure, and they have been parented well, they have been coached well, and so they understand being part of something bigger than them, but still being really good.”
Duke is going to go as far as those four take them, and they look equipped for the long haul.
“Those four guys are really good now,” Pearl said. “It’s a special group.”
It also helps when the forgotten fifth guy is a junior who himself is a former five-star recruit capable of flirting with a triple-double on a stage like this. Marques Bolden – remember him? – put up 11 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks.
“This is the first year he’s been healthy the whole time,” Krzyzewski said. “So he has continuity of preparation, shape, and it’s a big thing. It’s a big thing. He’s made the most of it. He’s really gotten in great shape and he’s taken great care of himself and as a result he’s good.”
So where does this Duke team go? There is so much season left, and they’ve already exhibited a level of hoops we rarely see from any team in any season, let alone a freshmen-led team in November.
“It’s got to be fun for them,” Krzyzewski said. “I’ll do everything I can not to let them think that everything is won in November or December. But what we need to do is just use the season to get better and don’t worry about, no one gives a trophy for who is No. 1 in November, December, January or February. Even March. And don’t play for things that the outside wants you to play for. Play for what you want to play for and that’s fun, getting better.”
Things may change over the course of the next month. There could be injuries or whatever else that derails seasons. The biggest threat to Duke, though, seems to be complacency. Not because they’re freshmen or because they’ll settle on a sense of entitlement, but because they’re really, really good and the season is long. Complacency is just natural.
The bar to clear for Duke is a national championship. That’s probably true every year given the legacy and the continuous talent in Durham, but with this group it’s hard to see even a Final Four or runner-up finish as something to celebrate given just how damn good they look.
So maybe they should go for something more.
Kentucky’s 2014-15 team showed a team with a special core of freshmen and a supporting cast of veterans can get to at least the precipice of a perfect season. How is this group, with potentially the top three picks in June’s NBA draft, another first-rounder at point guard and plenty of experience around them, any different? Why shouldn’t this be the team that matches that 1976 Indiana team helmed by Coach K’s one-time boss, Bob Knight?
That would keep things fun.
“You look at our league, we’re going to be in a lot of games,” Krzyzewski said. “We’re going to get beat.”
Maybe they won’t, though.
Maybe this season will be as special as those freshmen.
Maybe this season will somehow add something Coach K is missing from his legacy.
No. 23 Ohio State starts slowly but beats Samford 68-50
That was the message Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann had for his young Buckeyes, trailing for the first time at the half against undefeated Samford after shooting just 37.5 percent from the field.
Those words provided the necessary motivation, as Kaleb Wesson scored 17 points and Keyshawn Woods added 14 to help No. 23 Ohio State beat scrappy Samford 68-50 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight victory to begin the season.
Ohio State seemed out of sync from the opening tip, with Holtmann benching four starters for being late to “game-day preparation,” according to the school. Samford shot 50 percent in the first half and led 32-29 at the break.
“I thought in the first half we couldn’t have stuck to our game plan any better than what we did,” Samford coach Scott Padgett said. “We made shots, so we were able to get in our press, which then slowed down the tempo of the game, and kind of brought it to a grinding halt.
“Watching them on film, that was the only way I thought we had a chance.”
Momentum shifted with 16:27 remaining, when C.J. Jackson dove into the stands to save a ball headed out of bounds, starting a relay from Luther Muhammad to Woods that ended with Andre Wesson hitting a 3-pointer.
The play seemed to spark Ohio State (5-0), which went on a 21-3 run that sealed the win. The Buckeyes shot 50 percent from the field in the second half to 24 percent for Samford (5-1).
“I think it was a momentum play, for sure,” Holtmann said. “It was a fantastic series of saves by (Jackson) and Luther, and Key was somehow involved. I had my eyes shut for most of it.
“It was a fantastic hustle play that I think was critical. It fired up our crowd.”
Junior guard Myron Gordon led the way for the Bulldogs, shooting 6 for 8 in the first half and finishing with 18 points.
BIG PICTURE
Ohio State came in ranked for the first time this season but had to fight hard for the win.
Samford is rebuilding after losing 10 players, including all five starters, from last season’s 10-22 team. But the Bulldogs showed they have the talent to keep pace for a half with a nationally ranked Big Ten opponent.
PLAN B
Both teams had to make do without much from their leading scorers. Jackson, who averages 12.8 points per game, shot 2 for 11 and finished with eight points. Samford center Ruben Guerrero averages 17 points but had just two against Ohio State.
HE SAID IT
“There is so much social media. If I get 15 points tonight the whole world is going to know on social media and I am going to get 2,500 likes and all this stuff. Because of that, kids care about it more now,” Padgett said. “They want to get that attention through social media. Now, all of a sudden, it’s a little harder to get them to care about the name on the front, not the name on the back.”
TIP-INS
Ohio State signed three Top 50 recruits Tuesday, as Alonzo Gaffney, E.J. Liddell and D.J. Carton all inked national letters of intent. … Ohio State is 19-1 vs. the teams that currently make up the Southern Conference. … The Bulldogs have lost seven of their last nine road games. … Samford is off to its best start since the 1996-97 season.
UP NEXT
Samford: Makes the last stop on a three-game road trip Friday night at Fort Wayne.
Ohio State: Looks to extend its season-opening win streak to six games at sold-out St. John Arena on Friday night against Cleveland State, which lost at home to Samford by 13 points Sunday.