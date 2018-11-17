More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Friday’s Three Things To Know: Iowa wins, Cuse struggles

By Rob DausterNov 17, 2018, 1:45 AM EST
Friday featured a full day of college hoops action, as tip-off in Charleston happened before noon ET while the final games didn’t end until well after midnight. 

The most important results, however, happened in New York City:

1. IOWA WINS THE 2K CLASSIC

The Hawkeyes look like they are going to be legit this season. A day after they put together an impressive win over No. 13 Oregon, Fran McCaffery’s club easily handled a UConn team that themselves had impressed with a win over a ranked team on Thursday night.

Part of this clearly had to do with matchup. Iowa is big. UConn is not. Luka Garza absolutely torched the Huskies in the first half, scoring 18 of his 22 points before halftime, while Tyler Cook took over down the stretch; he finished with 26 points and eight boards. UConn always plays three, and often four, guards, and the size was very clearly a problem for the smaller Huskies.

But that size is going to be an issue for a lot of teams. Garza is not overly skilled but he plays harder than just about anyone in the sport. Cook is skilled — far more skilled that I realized — and he matches Garza’s intensity. Throw in a good crop of guards, headlined by McCaffery’s, and this looks like an Iowa team that will make some noise in a very, very good Big Ten.

2. SYRACUSE HAS SOME SERIOUS PROBLEMS OFFENSIVELY

All the talk from the most high-profile matchup from the 2K Classic on Friday night will be about Bol Bol, Oregon’s dominant 7-foot-2 center who looked as good as I have ever seen him against the Orange.

The real story, however, is that Syracuse is a total mess offensively. The Orange are currently 204th nationally is points-per-possession, according to KenPom, and 342nd in the country in three-point shooting. They’re making just 20.5 percent of their threes, a problem when more than a third of their field goal attempts are from beyond the arc.

“After looking at [the stat sheet],” Boeheim said, of Oshae Brissett, his star forward that has looked anything-but a star this year, “if I could go back in time I’d say ‘Don’t take any 3s tonight.’ But I can’t do that. He’s been shooting it good in practice. He is a good shooter. He shot 32 percent last year, but he’s noticeably better in drills and practice this year than he was last year.”

“He’s just not there,” Boeheim said. “He’s not playing at the level we need him to be playing. We need him and Tyus [Battle] to play at a very high level and they’re not.”

The question is whether or not these struggles are the result of Syracuse being bad offensively — remember, they were 135th in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric last season — or if the answer is that there isn’t a point guard on the floor. Battle is not a point guard. Elijah Hughes isn’t, either. Jalen Carey can score but, again, he’s not a point guard.

Franklin Howard is, and he could be back as soon as the next game.

We’ll see if that makes a difference.

3. WEST VIRGINIA, GEORGETOWN TAKE UPSETS

The Mountaineers just don’t appear to be all that good this season, and while that is a stark contrast to what the program has been in recent years, it shouldn’t be all that unexpected. Remember, this group lost Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles, the two senior guards that set the tone for the entirety of the Press Virginia era to date.

So hearing that WVU lost to Western Kentucky after losing to Buffalo — both of who could end up being NCAA tournament teams — shouldn’t be that surprising.

Georgetown’s loss, however, is more worrisome.

The Hoyas, fresh off of a win at Illinois that got quite a few people excited about the program, loss their opener in head coach Patrick Ewing’s return to his native Jamaica. They lost by 13. To Loyola Marymount.

Not good for the Hoyas, and certainly not good for the Big East, which has struggled mightily through the first two weeks of the season.

UConn coach Dan Hurley tossed for first time since HS days

By Rob DausterNov 17, 2018, 2:00 AM EST
NEW YORK — Just 24 hours removed from an upset win over No. 15 Syracuse in Madison Square Garden, UConn head coach Danny Hurley was ejected from Friday night’s loss to Iowa in the finals of the 2K Classic.

It was the first time that he was ejected as a college coach.

UConn fans in the Garden gave Hurley a standing ovation and chanted his name as he walked off the court.

Hurley appeared to be caught off guard on the second technical. He was talking to Jalen Adams, who was unhappy with the officiating as well, and Hurley told his player, “I’ll handle it in the press conference.”

Bo Boroski, a Big Ten referee, overheard the statement and hit Hurley with his second technical foul.

“I don’t want to put myself inside the mind of that crew, but it was what it was,” Hurley said. “Bo obviously overheard a conversation I was having with a player on my team and thought that was the appropriate decision. I have a hard job. Players have a hard job. Referees all have a hard job. We all have to be accountable for our performances.”

Hurley went on to lament the job that he did coaching his team on Friday, that he wasn’t as prepared as Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery was. There are going to be frustrations for the young Huskies, and he knows that.

“This isn’t some Disney movie,” Hurley said. “It’s not the Mighty Ducks or whatever. It’s going to take some time.”

What Hurley wasn’t mad about, however, was a last-second dunk by an Iowa player after UConn had stopped trying to play defense. Iowa apologized for it to the remaining UConn staff on the floor. They apologized again in the press conference. Hurley, when asked about it, was clueless.

“I didn’t see it,” Hurley said, a smile breaking. “I was long gone by then, man.”

Bol Bol scores 26 as No. 13 Oregon cruises past struggling No. 13 Syracuse

By Rob DausterNov 16, 2018, 7:49 PM EST
NEW YORK — Oregon fans in Madison Square Garden for the last two nights were witness to the full Bol Bol experience.

A night after he finished with 14 points, nine boards and five blocks in an uneven performance that was not as impressive as the highlight videos floating around twitter made it seem, Oregon’s top five prospect and a potential top five pick in the 2019 NBA Draft was as active and engaged as he could be for 40 minutes, finishing with 26 points, nine boards and four blocks as No. 13 Oregon beat No. 15 Syracuse, 80-65, to get out of the 2K Classic with a win.

“At times we played hard but we didn’t really compete,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said of his team’s performance in a loss to Iowa on Thursday night. “There’s a difference.”

“We were really disappointed in them,” he added, “and our coaching staff expressed that. The way they turned that around, a young team, I was really pleased with them. Freshmen you gotta be patient with. I was more disappointed with the older guys than the younger guys. The freshmen, it was their first time on the road, and it looked like it. We’ll keep pushing them and moving them along and see how well they respond.

“I didn’t know what to expect today, and I’m really pleased with how they responded.”

Bol was the star of the show.

A 7-foot-2 center, Bol has a skill set that is unique in the world of basketball, regardless of level. He has all the size and length you can ask for, but he’s mobile on the perimeter and skilled enough to be able to handle the ball. He has range out to the three-point line, but as he showed on Friday night, he can be an impact presence in the high-post as well. He made three or four little floaters from about eight feet, and while he was only credited with one assists, he made some nice passes to Kenny Wooten on the baseline.

And then, of course, there is the impact that he can have defensively. He is a world-class rim protector, but his mobility and athleticism allows him to have an impact on the perimeter as well. He can run people off the three-point line by taking two steps out of the paint.

“We have to take advantage of his uniqueness,” Altman said, adding that the key centers around Bol’s ability to handle the physicality of the college level as well as battling through the fatigue that comes with playing 30-plus minutes at this level.

It helped that Syracuse, as big as they are, just doesn’t have the strength inside to create problems for Bol. That’s the way to get him off his game — get up under him, push him around — and, as Jim Boeheim put it with his trademark, sarcastic grin, “it doesn’t appear that we can do that right now.”

Boeheim was not happy after this loss.

He knows his team is struggling offensively, and he knows that it puts a level of stress and pressure on his defense that they are not ready to handle.

Specifically, he called out Oshae Brissett and Tyus Battle. Brissett was 2-for-12 from the floor and 1-for-9 from three on Friday. Battle finished just 4-for-10 from the floor and missed all four of his threes. As a team, Syracuse was 5-for-28 from beyond the arc after entering the night shooting just 21.8 percent from three.

“I’d say he’s missing shots,” Boeheim said of Brissett’s struggles. “Hes been shooting them good in practice. He’s a good shooter. He’s just not there. He’s not playing at the level we need him to play.

“We need him and Tyus to play at a high level, and they’re not.”

VIDEO: Oregon’s Kenny Wooten posterizes Syracuse defender

By Rob DausterNov 16, 2018, 6:20 PM EST
Oregon is in the midst of handing No. 15 Syracuse their second loss in as many days, and the thing that everyone is going to be talking about after will be Bol Bol.

The 7-foot-2 center is putting on a show.

But don’t forget about the other shot-blocker on this roster, because Kenny Wooten has been impressive in his own right.

Check out this dunk, which sent Marek Dolezaj back to Slovenia:

No. 16 Virginia Tech powers into Charleston finals

Associated PressNov 16, 2018, 5:11 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — No. 16 Virginia Tech accomplished something it hadn’t in coach Buzz Williams’ five seasons — reaching an in-season tournament championship game.

If the Hokies are as locked-in defensively Sunday as in beating Northeastern 88-60 at the Charleston Classic on Friday, they could also leave with Williams’ first tournament title.

“None of us here have been able to do it, so this means a lot,” said Hokies guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who scored 20 points.

They will face No. 23 Purdue or Davidson for the title Sunday night.

Northeastern will play the Boilermakers-Wildcats loser for third place.

Virginia Tech (3-0) took control for good with a 23-2 surge the last seven minutes of the opening half falling behind Northeastern (2-2) 24-23.

The Hokies turned up the pressure which got their offense going.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Alexander-Walker, a sophomore who’s scored 20 or more points in every game this season.

It was certainly impressive to watch.

Ahmed Hill began the charge with a 3-pointer, then closed it with an even longer three that swished through at the halftime buzzer.

It was the second straight game the Hokies closed the first half strongly — and capped it with a long buzzer-beater.

On Thursday against Ball State, Virginia Tech broke a 24-all tie with a 19-5 charge the final seven minutes of the half. Justin Robinson hit a long three as his teammates headed into the locker room.

“I got excited,” Williams said of Hill’s three which caused him to break out in a brief dance.

Williams will be even more excited if the Hokies finish well Sunday. Before the tournament, he laid out his team’s results in recent early season events — they were third the past two seasons, in 2016 at the Wooden Legacy and last year at the 2K Sports event.

Getting this far, Williams said “is a great first experience.”

The trick now is managing the day off Saturday and the wait until Sunday night.

“The kids feel that, see that and hear that and their receptiveness to what we were able to do” so far is “very, very good.” Williams said.

Alabama 79, Ball State 61

Tevin Mack scored 20 points off five 3-pointers and Alabama recovered strongly from its first loss of the season a day earlier with a 79-61 victory over Ball State.

The Crimson Tide (3-1) face either Appalachian State or Wichita State for fifth place Sunday.

Ball State (1-3) lost its second straight in the tournament will try to avoid going 0-for-Charleston against the Appalachian State-Wichita State loser.

CBT Podcast: UConn’s win, Villanova’s loss, Michigan can win it all?

By Rob DausterNov 16, 2018, 11:09 AM EST
Rob Dauster was joined by Jeff Goodman of Stadium and the Good N Plenty Podcast to walk through what has been a wild week in college basketball. Villanova was embarrassed at home by Michigan. UConn went into the Garden and beat up on Syracuse. Are Michigan and UConn for real? Should we be worried about the Orange? They get into all of that.

The rundown:

OPEN: Goodman’s podcast and how he weighs journalistic principles in a new medium.

12:00: What has been the most surprising result of the season to date?

16:05: Is Michigan a title contender this season?

27:00: UConn beat Syracuse. Should the Orange be worried or is UConn #actuallygood?

33:30: Some Maui preview talk.