VIDEO: Oregon’s Kenny Wooten posterizes Syracuse defender

NEW YORK — Oregon fans in Madison Square Garden for the last two nights were witness to the full Bol Bol experience.
A night after he finished with 14 points, nine boards and five blocks in an uneven performance that was not as impressive as the highlight videos floating around twitter made it seem, Oregon’s top five prospect and a potential top five pick in the 2019 NBA Draft was as active and engaged as he could be for 40 minutes, finishing with 26 points, nine boards and four blocks as No. 13 Oregon beat No. 15 Syracuse, 80-65, to get out of the 2K Classic with a win.
“At times we played hard but we didn’t really compete,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said of his team’s performance in a loss to Iowa on Thursday night. “There’s a difference.”
“We were really disappointed in them,” he added, “and our coaching staff expressed that. The way they turned that around, a young team, I was really pleased with them. Freshmen you gotta be patient with. I was more disappointed with the older guys than the younger guys. The freshmen, it was their first time on the road, and it looked like it. We’ll keep pushing them and moving them along and see how well they respond.
“I didn’t know what to expect today, and I’m really pleased with how they responded.”
Bol was the star of the show.
A 7-foot-2 center, Bol has a skill set that is unique in the world of basketball, regardless of level. He has all the size and length you can ask for, but he’s mobile on the perimeter and skilled enough to be able to handle the ball. He has range out to the three-point line, but as he showed on Friday night, he can be an impact presence in the high-post as well. He made three or four little floaters from about eight feet, and while he was only credited with one assists, he made some nice passes to Kenny Wooten on the baseline.
And then, of course, there is the impact that he can have defensively. He is a world-class rim protector, but his mobility and athleticism allows him to have an impact on the perimeter as well. He can run people off the three-point line by taking two steps out of the paint.
“We have to take advantage of his uniqueness,” Altman said, adding that the key centers around Bol’s ability to handle the physicality of the college level as well as battling through the fatigue that comes with playing 30-plus minutes at this level.
It helped that Syracuse, as big as they are, just doesn’t have the strength inside to create problems for Bol. That’s the way to get him off his game — get up under him, push him around — and, as Jim Boeheim put it with his trademark, sarcastic grin, “it doesn’t appear that we can do that right now.”
Boeheim was not happy after this loss.
He knows his team is struggling offensively, and he knows that it puts a level of stress and pressure on his defense that they are not ready to handle.
Specifically, he called out Oshae Brissett and Tyus Battle. Brissett was 2-for-12 from the floor and 1-for-9 from three on Friday. Battle finished just 4-for-10 from the floor and missed all four of his threes. As a team, Syracuse was 5-for-28 from beyond the arc after entering the night shooting just 21.8 percent from three.
“I’d say he’s missing shots,” Boeheim said of Brissett’s struggles. “Hes been shooting them good in practice. He’s a good shooter. He’s just not there. He’s not playing at the level we need him to play.
“We need him and Tyus to play at a high level, and they’re not.”
No. 16 Virginia Tech powers into Charleston finals
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — No. 16 Virginia Tech accomplished something it hadn’t in coach Buzz Williams’ five seasons — reaching an in-season tournament championship game.
If the Hokies are as locked-in defensively Sunday as in beating Northeastern 88-60 at the Charleston Classic on Friday, they could also leave with Williams’ first tournament title.
“None of us here have been able to do it, so this means a lot,” said Hokies guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who scored 20 points.
They will face No. 23 Purdue or Davidson for the title Sunday night.
Northeastern will play the Boilermakers-Wildcats loser for third place.
Virginia Tech (3-0) took control for good with a 23-2 surge the last seven minutes of the opening half falling behind Northeastern (2-2) 24-23.
The Hokies turned up the pressure which got their offense going.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Alexander-Walker, a sophomore who’s scored 20 or more points in every game this season.
It was certainly impressive to watch.
Ahmed Hill began the charge with a 3-pointer, then closed it with an even longer three that swished through at the halftime buzzer.
It was the second straight game the Hokies closed the first half strongly — and capped it with a long buzzer-beater.
On Thursday against Ball State, Virginia Tech broke a 24-all tie with a 19-5 charge the final seven minutes of the half. Justin Robinson hit a long three as his teammates headed into the locker room.
“I got excited,” Williams said of Hill’s three which caused him to break out in a brief dance.
Williams will be even more excited if the Hokies finish well Sunday. Before the tournament, he laid out his team’s results in recent early season events — they were third the past two seasons, in 2016 at the Wooden Legacy and last year at the 2K Sports event.
Getting this far, Williams said “is a great first experience.”
The trick now is managing the day off Saturday and the wait until Sunday night.
“The kids feel that, see that and hear that and their receptiveness to what we were able to do” so far is “very, very good.” Williams said.
Alabama 79, Ball State 61
Tevin Mack scored 20 points off five 3-pointers and Alabama recovered strongly from its first loss of the season a day earlier with a 79-61 victory over Ball State.
The Crimson Tide (3-1) face either Appalachian State or Wichita State for fifth place Sunday.
Ball State (1-3) lost its second straight in the tournament will try to avoid going 0-for-Charleston against the Appalachian State-Wichita State loser.
CBT Podcast: UConn’s win, Villanova’s loss, Michigan can win it all?
Rob Dauster was joined by Jeff Goodman of Stadium and the Good N Plenty Podcast to walk through what has been a wild week in college basketball. Villanova was embarrassed at home by Michigan. UConn went into the Garden and beat up on Syracuse. Are Michigan and UConn for real? Should we be worried about the Orange? They get into all of that.
The rundown:
OPEN: Goodman’s podcast and how he weighs journalistic principles in a new medium.
12:00: What has been the most surprising result of the season to date?
16:05: Is Michigan a title contender this season?
27:00: UConn beat Syracuse. Should the Orange be worried or is UConn #actuallygood?
33:30: Some Maui preview talk.
Thursday’s Things To Know: UConn impresses, 3-point record falls and Oregon falters
We’re closing in on one of the more entertaining stretches of the college basketball season with Thanksgiving tournaments giving us all-day hoops and really interesting non-conference matchups. It’s still early, and the best is yet to come, but Thursday night provided some quality hoops. Oh, and one guy shooting a ton of 3s. Literally more 3s than anyone has ever shot before. Here’s what you need to know:
1. UConn asserts itself against Syracuse.
It’s been a tough few years at UConn. It’s been two really bad years, but it’s mostly been not-great for the Huskies since that 2014 national title. It’s Dan Hurley’s job to change that. His first Big East throwback game certainly looked like it’s one he’ll be up for.
Changing the culture has become The Thing New Coaches Simply Have To Talk About, but there’s no doubting it needed to happen in Storrs as a program that’s used to winning national titles began to languish in a league that’s simply second tier. UConn in the AAC is a different challenge for a coach than UConn in the Big East. It’s tougher. Hurley has a long way to go, but getting a team to buy in from the outset is a positive signal.
2. Jordan Lyons goes berserk
On Wednesday night, Josh Williams of Robert Morris tied a 23-year-old NCAA record by making 15 3-pointers. It took about 24 hours for that number to be matched again.
As teams continue to hoist shots from 3-point range at an ever-increasing rate, these types of nights are going to become more typical, but to see two guys tie a record that’s stood for more than two decades on back-to-back nights? I mean, c’mon, that’s a little crazy.
3. Oregon goes down
Give Iowa credit. The Hawkeyes shot just 35.7 percent from the floor, but got to the line 33 times, making 29 of their attempts (87.9 percent) and grabbed 13 offensive rebounds to keep the offense afloat. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a 77-69 neutral site win against a ranked opponent, which will certainly come in handy for a team looking to get back to the NCAA tournament after a two-year drought.
Also, the Big Ten looks like it might be pretty good. Michigan stomped all over Villanova, Indiana blasted Marquette, Wisconsin handled Xavier and now the Hawkeyes bested Oregon. That’s a pretty good week for a league that has been stuck in something of a malaise the last few seasons.
The overwhelming feeling from watching the nightcap at Madison Square Garden, though, was just how underwhelming Oregon looked. There just wasn’t a lot of there there for the Ducks. That’s problematic for a top-15 team that is the heavy favorite to win the Pac-12 this season. They just lost a game to what many would pick to be a middle-of-the-pac B1G while holding them to under 40 percent shooting while only committing eight turnovers themselves. Getting 25 points from Ehab Amin is nice, but otherwise an all around uninspiring performance from Dana Altman’s group.
No More Hangdogs: Husky transformation under Hurley on display in UConn’s win over No. 15 Syracuse
Danny Hurley knew that he had work to do to get this UConn basketball program back to where it was when the Big East was the best conference in college hoops.
He knew that he was taking over a program that was coming off their second-straight losing season. He knew that three four-star prospects — Vance Jackson, Juwan Durham and Connecticut native Steve Enoch — had transferred out of the program. He knew, going in, that the UConn fanbase wasn’t in the mood for nonsense, that they didn’t want to hear about rebuilds or patience or any of the excuses that new head coaches have at-the-ready.
The son of the most famous high school basketball coach in New Jersey, the younger brother of an All-American and two-time national champion point guard at Duke, he was ready for, even craved, expectation.
“I want to be in a place where greatness is expected,” Hurley said. “If I’m not in a place like that I don’t want to be there.”
He was ready to deal with whatever the fishbowl of UConn basketball had to throw at him.
What he couldn’t deal with was the hangdog faces.
“That’s an old cartoon,” Hurley said last month, elaborating after lamenting how The Horde, as UConn’s pack of beat writers is known, “knows everything.” The story goes like this: Early on, back before he really knew his players and his players really knew him, Hurley sent the team’s group-text a picture of that cartoon — a weathered, sad-looking old hound dog — and told the team that this is what he could not tolerate.
“I don’t want hangdog looks,” he said. “I want guys that are smiling, happy to be on the court. If you’re a real baller, when you get on the practice floor, that should be the best part of your day. You’re doing the thing you love the most.”
As Hurley told this story, Jalen Adams, UConn’s star point guard, yelled, with a smile stretching from ear-to-ear, “No hangdogs!”
Hurley, in the lobby of the Philadelphia Airport Marriott, surrounded by cameras and reporters with recorders shoved in his face, flashed a dimpled smile of his own; I’m not entirely sure he could actually see Adams.
“Yessir!”
A month later, and UConn is unrecognizable to anyone that watched the program play in the final years of Ollie’s tenure.
The energy and the effort level matched every drop of intensity that Hurley had on the sideline. Alterique Gilbert, finally healthy after two seasons lost to shoulder surgeries, is hawking Syracuse ball-handlers for 94-feet. So is Adams. So is Christian Vital, and Tarin Smith, and Brendan Adams. Eric Cobb, who was 40 pounds overweight and all-but off the team by the end of last season, was posting the first double-double of his career while Tyler Polley was banging home big threes.
The Huskies, playing for the right to call Madison Square Garden their own, handed No. 15 Syracuse their first loss of the season, 83-76.
They were dogs, not a hangdog in sight.
Getting this program from where it was when Hurley took over to this point was not an easy task. He was demanding. He did not look past any mistake that was made in practice, no matter how small. He created a practice environment that was chaotic, hectic and uncomfortable. He wanted intensity. He wanted stress. He wanted his guys to get used being tired, to working themselves past the point of what they thought was exhaustion. He wanted them to think game-night was the easiest night of the week.
But to do that, he also had to reinvigorate that passion.
Losing in an insidious force within a locker room. Your confidence disappears. Your enthusiasm for the game withers. Basketball stops being enjoyable. The longer the losing lasts, the most desperate and hopeless the situation seems. The comparison that Hurley made was to a pet that has lived in a shelter. All it takes to turn them back into the loving, carefree pet they were is a stable, loving home, an environment they can thrive.
That started with going back to the basics.
Hurley made everything a competition.
Win in a drill, whether it was spot-shooting or shell or 4-on-4-on-4, you get a point. Lose, and you’re on the baseline, but if you win the sprint, you get that point back. Keep a leaderboard throughout a practice, then throughout a week, then throughout the preseason. Making winning matter again.
Once that happened, the next step was turning Adams, his senior star, into the best player he could be. Becoming a more consistent shooter was key, but the priority was Adams’ leadership. He was as guilty of the hangdog mentality as anyone on the roster, a problem because of his role as the star. When things are going bad during a game, Adams needs to be the guy to lift their spirits.
He wasn’t.
“He can’t get deflated when the other team goes on a run,” Hurley said, and this is where those stressful, uncomfortable practices come into play. If his team is down in practice, fight back and find a way to win the drill. If he’s tired, stay on the floor and gut through it. If you lose, get on guys to be better. Demand more of himself so that he can demand more of the players around him.
“He’s put me in situations in practice where I’m just like, ‘Yo, I can’t do this anymore,'” Adams said. “In practice, it’s so intense. Everyone is tired. Sometimes we’ll sub off for one rep, and that’s one of the things that he challenged me on. And don’t just be out there, be out there and be active. Go hard the whole time.”
“Guys will follow his lead,” Hurley said. “If he’s more determined and grittier this year on game night, especially when teams are on runs or late in games, he’ll change the narrative of his career.”
This was not something that made Adams comfortable. As he put it, “I don’t want to be ‘that guy.'” He didn’t want to be the player that teammates thought was annoying, or the guy everyone thinks is showing off for the coach. There’s a fine line between ‘my teammate cares about me, and the team, and winning’ and ‘yo, this dude cares too much.’ That was the balancing act Adams had to master, and it’s something that is still a work in progress.
But he did have 16 points and four assists against the Orange on Thursday night.
And he did make critical plays throughout the second half to stem the tide of an Orange run. There was the loose ball he grabbed, which ignited a fast break and ended with Adams finding Smith for a layup to push UConn’s lead back to seven points. There was the pass he made to Gilbert, using his eyes and a ball-fake to move the Cuse zone, for a three-pointer that pushed the lead to ten. There were the seven defensive rebounds he grabbed playing, at times, as the third-biggest guy on the floor.
Most importantly, there was the three he hit with 1:24 left on the clock, a dagger that put the Huskies up 76-66 and sent all of the Orange in the building scurrying for the exits.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Adams made a bee line for his head coach.
Two chest-bumps, a slap to the face and some very loud, very-inappropriate-for-this-setting words later, it was clear that these Huskies, at least on this night, were not hangdogs.