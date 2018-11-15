More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Memphis’ Karim Sameh Azab dies after leukemia battle

By Travis HinesNov 15, 2018, 8:46 PM EST
Memphis junior Karim Sameh Azab has died after a nine-month battle with leukemia, the school announced Thursday.

He was 22 years old.

“The University of Memphis is deeply saddened by the passing of Karim Azab,” Memphis President M. David Rudd said in a statement. “It is never easy when someone so young has their life cut short. Karim showed great courage battling with tremendous fight and determination.

“He was proud of being a Tiger, and Karim will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with his family, as well as his friends, teammates and fellow UofM students, faculty and staff. The spirit of Karim will never be forgotten at the University of Memphis.”

Azab experienced discomfort in his shoulder last March, and it ultimately led to his diagnosis. He had been undergoing treatment. He was awarded the Coach Dave Loos MVP Award “celebrates those who eude strength, perseverance and determination in the fight against cancer.” It is named for former Memphis player and assistant Dave Loos.

The 6-foot-10 Azab came from Giza, Egypt to attend high school in North Carolina. He also played for the Egyptian National Team in the FIBA Africa U18 team in 2014, winning a gold medal.

He sat out the 2016-17 season at Memphis while awaiting NCAA clearance and appeared in 15 games last season for the Tigers.

“It is with great sadness and personal heartache that we mourn the passing of Karim Azab,’ Memphis athletic director Tom Bowen said in a statement. “Karim was a wonderful young man who was excited to be a part of the University of Memphis and Tiger basketball. My prayers and thoughts go out to Karim’s parents and family.”

Cal, San Francisco cancel games due to smoke from wildfires

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 15, 2018, 9:12 PM EST
Cal’s men’s basketball program cancelled Thursday night’s game against Detroit due to poor air quality stemming from the wildfires still raging in the area.

The release announcing the cancellation cited air quality that had reached “very unhealthy” levels in the Berkeley area, and that “a significant amount of smoke” had managed to works its way into Haas Pavilion, Cal’s home arena.

According to Cal, the Air Quality Index reached 200, and the teams that play outdoors had practices moved indoors. The Cal-Stanford football game is also in jeopardy of being postponed.

The two programs are working on a possible date to reschedule the game.

San Francisco also cancelled their game against Arizona State on Friday night, a source told NBC Sports, as the Sun Devils are concerned about the air quality in the area. The Dons are looking into ways to charter into Tempe to play Arizona State on the road, although as of this posting it is unclear is that will happen.

Indiana freshman Jerome Hunter undergoes surgery

Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Travis HinesNov 15, 2018, 6:36 PM EST
Indiana’s injury woes deepened this week.

Jerome Hunter underwent surgery Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic “to treat a lower body condition that first developed early in the semester,” the school announced Thursday without elaborating on the nature of the situation, citing HIPAA concerns.

It’s unclear when the ailment is for Hunter, whom Indiana initially said had a foot injury before broadening the diagnosis publicly.

It’s sort of a leg injury, but it’s not a typical leg injury that is an injury caused by practicing or something,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said Nov. 9, according to the Indianapolis Star. “It’s more of an underlying effect that’s causing him some pain. When we get all the answers, he’ll be evaluated and decided on. As of right now, though, Jerome will be out for a to-be-determined amount of time.”

The 6-foot-7 Ohio native was a top-75 recruit in the 2018 class, a monster one for Miller and the Hoosiers that featured five-star prospect Romeo Langford and three four-star recruits. Hunter ranked only behind Langford, a top-10 player, in IU’s class.

He has yet to see the floor for the Hoosiers, though, and his future availability remains unclear. Indiana is also without Race Thompson (concussion), Zach McRoberts (back) and Devonte Green (thigh).

“I don’t see them playing here in the near future,” Miller said of that trio, per the Indy Star. “I see maybe the month of November being a very risky month for us just in general, but we have to do our part.

“We just have to be ready and we have to be as smart as we can with the guys that are available. But right now we’re planning on moving through the rest of November, practically, maybe without all four.”

Syracuse transfer Matthew Moyer eligible to play immediately at Vanderbilt

Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Travis HinesNov 15, 2018, 6:21 PM EST
Things are good right now for Vanderbilt basketball. The Commodores have a couple of five-star recruits on the roster, and they’re 2-0 with a win over USC already on the resume.

It just got even sweeter.

Matthew Moyer, a 6-foot-8 transfer from Syracuse, was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA and will be able to play as soon as Friday for Vandy, it was announced Thursday.

“The NCAA has a process for reviewing these requests and we are thankful that they have allowed Matt to play immediately,” Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew said in a statement.  “We are also thankful for all of the time spent by our compliance office during this process.”

Moyer played in 37 games last season, in only on the court with the Orange after he redshirted his first year on campus. He averaged 3.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game before transferring to Vanderbilt this past summer. The school has not announced why Moyer was seeking a waiver to be immediately eligible, though the NCAA has been increasingly granting such requests in recent months.

Moyer is a former top-50 recruit in the 2016 class.

Vandy is back in action Friday against Alcorn State, with Moyer presumably in uniform. The Commodores were already one of the more intriguing teams in an SEC that looks increasingly strong, and adding Moyer makes them even more interesting in s suddenly deep league.

LSU offered Duke star Zion Williamson scholarship to play football

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 15, 2018, 10:53 AM EST
While Zion Williamson is setting the basketball world on fire with his explosive dunks and head-over-the-rim blocks, there are plenty of football minds out there wondering just what the 6-foot-7, 285 pound behemoth could do with a set of pads and a helmet on.

That very sentiment is what inspired a former LSU assistant football coach to offer Williamson a scholarship to LSU out of the blue a couple of years back.

“I thought, hell, why not, he’s probably the best damn tight end to ever live,” Eric Mateos, who was the tight ends coach at LSU in the fall of 2016, told ESPN this week.

“Honestly, I just thought it would be really fun and would be good exposure for LSU if we offered him for football. Unfortunately, he didn’t seem to be too [interested]. Coach O said go recruit the best athletes in the country, and that’s what I tried to do.”

There has been some debate on football twitter about what position Zion would play should he decide that his future is not in basketball. In a day and age where ex-basketball players are a pipeline straight to NFL tight end, it would make sense to play his there. What can, say, Gronk or Travis Kelce do that Zion can’t?

Then again, we see the difference a dominant pass-rusher can have on a defense. Why can’t Zion be Jadeveon Clowney, or J.J. Watt, or Khalil Mack?

If it was up to me, I’d say both. Let him play both sides of the ball. Let him be used to try and block field goals, too. Hell, he’s the greatest Hail Mary specialist in the history of the sport as well.

I guess the only surprising thing here is that LSU as the only football program to offer him a scholarship.

Michigan State’s Nick Ward leaves game with low ankle sprain

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 15, 2018, 10:01 AM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Nick Ward sprained his right ankle during an injury scare in the first half of No. 11 Michigan State’s 80-59 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Wednesday night.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo said he doesn’t “think it’s anything serious.”

Ward went down midway through the first half and pounded the court with both fists. He got up on his own and hobbled off the court, trying to keep weight off his right leg. He did not return.

Izzo said it’s a low ankle sprain, which generally heals faster than a high ankle sprain.

Ward had four points, three rebounds and a block in five minutes.

The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 17 points, ranking second on the team, with a team-high 7.5 rebound average.

He returned to school for his junior season after initially putting his name in the NBA draft.