Indiana freshman Jerome Hunter undergoes surgery

By Travis HinesNov 15, 2018, 6:36 PM EST
Indiana’s injury woes deepened this week.

Jerome Hunter underwent surgery Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic “to treat a lower body condition that first developed early in the semester,” the school announced Thursday without elaborating on the nature of the situation, citing HIPAA concerns.

It’s unclear when the ailment is for Hunter, whom Indiana initially said had a foot injury before broadening the diagnosis publicly.

It’s sort of a leg injury, but it’s not a typical leg injury that is an injury caused by practicing or something,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said Nov. 9, according to the Indianapolis Star. “It’s more of an underlying effect that’s causing him some pain. When we get all the answers, he’ll be evaluated and decided on. As of right now, though, Jerome will be out for a to-be-determined amount of time.”

The 6-foot-7 Ohio native was a top-75 recruit in the 2018 class, a monster one for Miller and the Hoosiers that featured five-star prospect Romeo Langford and three four-star recruits. Hunter ranked only behind Langford, a top-10 player, in IU’s class.

He has yet to see the floor for the Hoosiers, though, and his future availability remains unclear. Indiana is also without Race Thompson (concussion), Zach McRoberts (back) and Devonte Green (thigh).

“I don’t see them playing here in the near future,” Miller said of that trio, per the Indy Star. “I see maybe the month of November being a very risky month for us just in general, but we have to do our part.

“We just have to be ready and we have to be as smart as we can with the guys that are available. But right now we’re planning on moving through the rest of November, practically, maybe without all four.”

Syracuse transfer Matthew Moyer eligible to play immediately at Vanderbilt

By Travis HinesNov 15, 2018, 6:21 PM EST
Things are good right now for Vanderbilt basketball. The Commodores have a couple of five-star recruits on the roster, and they’re 2-0 with a win over USC already on the resume.

It just got even sweeter.

Matthew Moyer, a 6-foot-8 transfer from Syracuse, was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA and will be able to play as soon as Friday for Vandy, it was announced Thursday.

“The NCAA has a process for reviewing these requests and we are thankful that they have allowed Matt to play immediately,” Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew said in a statement.  “We are also thankful for all of the time spent by our compliance office during this process.”

Moyer played in 37 games last season, in only on the court with the Orange after he redshirted his first year on campus. He averaged 3.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game before transferring to Vanderbilt this past summer. The school has not announced why Moyer was seeking a waiver to be immediately eligible, though the NCAA has been increasingly granting such requests in recent months.

Moyer is a former top-50 recruit in the 2016 class.

Vandy is back in action Friday against Alcorn State, with Moyer presumably in uniform. The Commodores were already one of the more intriguing teams in an SEC that looks increasingly strong, and adding Moyer makes them even more interesting in s suddenly deep league.

LSU offered Duke star Zion Williamson scholarship to play football

By Rob DausterNov 15, 2018, 10:53 AM EST
While Zion Williamson is setting the basketball world on fire with his explosive dunks and head-over-the-rim blocks, there are plenty of football minds out there wondering just what the 6-foot-7, 285 pound behemoth could do with a set of pads and a helmet on.

That very sentiment is what inspired a former LSU assistant football coach to offer Williamson a scholarship to LSU out of the blue a couple of years back.

“I thought, hell, why not, he’s probably the best damn tight end to ever live,” Eric Mateos, who was the tight ends coach at LSU in the fall of 2016, told ESPN this week.

“Honestly, I just thought it would be really fun and would be good exposure for LSU if we offered him for football. Unfortunately, he didn’t seem to be too [interested]. Coach O said go recruit the best athletes in the country, and that’s what I tried to do.”

There has been some debate on football twitter about what position Zion would play should he decide that his future is not in basketball. In a day and age where ex-basketball players are a pipeline straight to NFL tight end, it would make sense to play his there. What can, say, Gronk or Travis Kelce do that Zion can’t?

Then again, we see the difference a dominant pass-rusher can have on a defense. Why can’t Zion be Jadeveon Clowney, or J.J. Watt, or Khalil Mack?

If it was up to me, I’d say both. Let him play both sides of the ball. Let him be used to try and block field goals, too. Hell, he’s the greatest Hail Mary specialist in the history of the sport as well.

I guess the only surprising thing here is that LSU as the only football program to offer him a scholarship.

Michigan State’s Nick Ward leaves game with low ankle sprain

Associated PressNov 15, 2018, 10:01 AM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Nick Ward sprained his right ankle during an injury scare in the first half of No. 11 Michigan State’s 80-59 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Wednesday night.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo said he doesn’t “think it’s anything serious.”

Ward went down midway through the first half and pounded the court with both fists. He got up on his own and hobbled off the court, trying to keep weight off his right leg. He did not return.

Izzo said it’s a low ankle sprain, which generally heals faster than a high ankle sprain.

Ward had four points, three rebounds and a block in five minutes.

The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 17 points, ranking second on the team, with a team-high 7.5 rebound average.

He returned to school for his junior season after initially putting his name in the NBA draft.

Robert Morris guard Josh Williams ties NCAA record with 15 made three-pointers

By Scott PhillipsNov 14, 2018, 11:55 PM EST
Robert Morris senior guard Josh Williams had a memorable home debut for the Colonials as he tied an NCAA Division I record by making 15 three-pointers in a 104-57 win over Mount Aloysius on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-2 Williams went 15-for-25 from three-point range on the night as he tied the previous NCAA record set by Marshall’s Keith Veney in 1996. Williams finished the night with 49 points, a Robert Morris program record, as his perimeter shooting was consistent throughout the night. Williams started the first half by shooting 7-for-12 from distance and he continued his blistering night by going 8-for-13 in the second half. Williams played 31 total minutes on Wednesday as he added three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Nobody could have possibly seen this coming from Williams, as he started the season in a 4-for-15 three-point slump during the first two Robert Morris games of the season. A transfer from Akron who sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, Williams made 69 three-pointers during the 2016-17 season at a 36 percent clip.

While it’s unlikely that Williams can duplicate this type of ridiculous night, he’s certainly made himself a marked man for the rest of the season. With all levels of basketball embracing perimeter shooting, it’ll be fascinating to see when anyone can match, or beat, 15 individual three-pointers made in a Division I game.

No. 10 Kentucky coasts past North Dakota 96-58

Associated PressNov 14, 2018, 11:37 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. — PJ Washington set career highs with 25 points and seven rebounds, Tyler Herro added 18 points and No. 10 Kentucky rolled over North Dakota 96-58 on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (2-1) finally got the dominant effort they sought after scraping by Southern Illinois last week. They had to survive an initial back-and-forth with the Fighting Hawks (2-1), who led 13-12 before Washington’s 3-pointer put Kentucky ahead to stay. The Wildcats outscored North Dakota 27-7 over 9:46 for a 39-20 cushion and led by 38 in the closing minutes.

Washington, who managed just 11 points through two games, scored his season high by halftime. He finished 9 of 13 from the field with four 3-pointers to surpass his previous of best 22 points against Mississippi State in January.

Herro shot 7 of 12 to top his 14-point debut against Duke, and Kentucky shot 53 percent in the opening game of the Ohio Valley Hardwood Showcase.

Conner Avants had 14 points and Filip Rebraca 13 for North Dakota, which shot 40 percent in its first meeting against the Wildcats.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky’s long-overdue convincing performance should seal another week in the Top 10.

BIG PICTURE

North Dakota: Three-point shooting helped the Fighting Hawks make things interesting early against the Wildcats. That strong start lasted just six minutes as they were thoroughly overwhelmed in their first meeting against a Southeastern Conference school.

Kentucky: The Wildcats looked much better than in Friday’s shaky escape of Southern Illinois. Besides consistently shooting a season best from the field, they controlled the paint (46-18) and owned the glass 45-15. Washington certainly needed an offensive boost and delivered inside and outside the arc.

UP NEXT

North Dakota hosts Minnesota Morris on Saturday in the first of consecutive home games.

Kentucky hosts VMI on Sunday in the second game of the Hardwood Showcase that also features Winthrop and Tennessee State.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25