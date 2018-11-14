Wednesday’s Things to Know: Michigan, Indiana dominate Big East; Zion Williamson at it again

Wednesday night’s slate of college hoops didn’t have a ton of marquee matchups. But the Gavitt Games continued as there was an enticing national title game rematch between Villanova and Michigan while Indiana hosted Marquette.
1. No. 18 Michigan makes a statement road win over No. 8 Villanova
Michigan made a major statement win on the road as they dismantled Villanova on Wednesday night. The Wolverines jumped out to an early double-digit lead and never looked back.
We knew the Wolverines would likely be an impressive defensive bunch after last season’s national-title game run. But Michigan’s defense suffocated the Wildcat offense and made Villanova look completely helpless.
2. Indiana earns a blowout win at home over No. 24 Marquette
Playing without two veteran rotation players, Indiana still had an easy go of it against Marquette on Wednesday night in another Big Ten blowout victory.
Five players finished in double-figures for the Hoosiers as they were led by a solid all-around performance from five-star freshman Romeo Langford. I have more on both Langford’s performance — as well as Indiana and Marquette — with three takeaways from that game here.
3. A big night overall for the Big Ten
Besides for Indiana and Michigan’s double-digit wins over top-25 teams, rest of the Big Ten had an impressive night on Wednesday. Playing in another Gavitt Games contest, Nebraska blew out Seton Hall with an 80-57 win as senior guard James Palmer Jr. erupted for 29 points.
Michigan State also had an easy time against UL Monroe as they ran away with a double-digit win. So far in the Gavitt Games, the Big Ten is dominating the Big East, as they’re 4-1 over the past two nights. It’ll be interesting to see if the Big Ten’s dominance continues when the Gavitt Games resume on Thursday night.
4. The Zion Williamson Show continues as No. 1 Duke routs Eastern Michigan.
The 6-foot-2 Williams went 15-for-25 from three-point range on the night as he tied the previous NCAA record set by Marshall’s Keith Veney in 1996. Williams finished the night with 49 points, a Robert Morris program record, as his perimeter shooting was consistent throughout the night. Williams started the first half by shooting 7-for-12 from distance and he continued his blistering night by going 8-for-13 in the second half. Williams played 31 total minutes on Wednesday as he added three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Nobody could have possibly seen this coming from Williams, as he started the season in a 4-for-15 three-point slump during the first two Robert Morris games of the season. A transfer from Akron who sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, Williams made 69 three-pointers during the 2016-17 season at a 36 percent clip.
While it’s unlikely that Williams can duplicate this type of ridiculous night, he’s certainly made himself a marked man for the rest of the season. With all levels of basketball embracing perimeter shooting, it’ll be fascinating to see when anyone can match, or beat, 15 individual three-pointers made in a Division I game.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — PJ Washington set career highs with 25 points and seven rebounds, Tyler Herro added 18 points and No. 10 Kentucky rolled over North Dakota 96-58 on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats (2-1) finally got the dominant effort they sought after scraping by Southern Illinois last week. They had to survive an initial back-and-forth with the Fighting Hawks (2-1), who led 13-12 before Washington’s 3-pointer put Kentucky ahead to stay. The Wildcats outscored North Dakota 27-7 over 9:46 for a 39-20 cushion and led by 38 in the closing minutes.
Washington, who managed just 11 points through two games, scored his season high by halftime. He finished 9 of 13 from the field with four 3-pointers to surpass his previous of best 22 points against Mississippi State in January.
Herro shot 7 of 12 to top his 14-point debut against Duke, and Kentucky shot 53 percent in the opening game of the Ohio Valley Hardwood Showcase.
Conner Avants had 14 points and Filip Rebraca 13 for North Dakota, which shot 40 percent in its first meeting against the Wildcats.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kentucky’s long-overdue convincing performance should seal another week in the Top 10.
BIG PICTURE
North Dakota: Three-point shooting helped the Fighting Hawks make things interesting early against the Wildcats. That strong start lasted just six minutes as they were thoroughly overwhelmed in their first meeting against a Southeastern Conference school.
Kentucky: The Wildcats looked much better than in Friday’s shaky escape of Southern Illinois. Besides consistently shooting a season best from the field, they controlled the paint (46-18) and owned the glass 45-15. Washington certainly needed an offensive boost and delivered inside and outside the arc.
UP NEXT
North Dakota hosts Minnesota Morris on Saturday in the first of consecutive home games.
Kentucky hosts VMI on Sunday in the second game of the Hardwood Showcase that also features Winthrop and Tennessee State.
Indiana earned a blowout win over No. 24 Marquette with a 96-73 home win on Wednesday night. The Hoosiers made this one look easy thanks to a balanced offense and a solid defensive effort as they earned the Big Ten another win in the annual Gavitt Games.
Here are three takeaways from this one.
1. Indiana is potentially deeper and more talented than anticipated
Coming into this season, Indiana was expected to have plenty of depth. A top-ten freshman class headlined by a five-star recruit will help with that sort of thing.
But even without upperclass vets like guard Devonte Green and forward Zach McRoberts in the lineup on Wednesday night, Indiana had plenty of options in scoring at will on Marquette. While it’s true that Marquette’s defense has been underwhelming since last season, Indiana’s balanced offensive outburst was pretty impressive.
Shooting 63 percent from the field, Indiana had five double-figure scorers led by freshman Romeo Langford’s 22 points (more on him in a moment). Graduate transfer big man Evan Fitzner provided a great offensive lift by scoring inside or knocking down three-pointers as he chipped in 16 points on 4-for-4 three-point shooting. Forward Juwan Morgan (13 points), guard Al Durham (13 points) and freshman guard Robert Phinisee (12 points) also had solid outings.
While returning veterans like Morgan and Durham are expected to have nights like this, Indiana has to be enthusiastic about its newcomers. The freshman backcourt of Langford and Phinisee was outstanding on Wednesday. Fitzner shouldn’t be expected to be that hot on a nightly basis, but he provides a nice floor-spacing option at the five when Indiana needs to change things up.
Once Indiana gets Green and McRoberts back in the rotation, they’ll be able to throw waves of bodies at opposing teams. Freshman Jerome Hunter is another potential rotation piece who is also currently missing. A top-65 defense (via KenPom) from a year ago should be even better. And Indiana has to be thrilled that a young backcourt is playing so well on both ends so early in the season.
Indiana is going to have off-nights with some of their younger players. That sort of thing happens during a long season. But we just saw the type of output this team is capable of. And it’s definitely better than anticipated.
2. Marquette needs to figure out a defensive identity
It’s no secret that defense was going to be Marquette’s big question entering the season. The Golden Eagles missed the NCAA tournament last season in large part because they had the No. 12 offense and No. 182 defense in the nation (via KenPom). When the Golden Eagles needed critical stops in big games last season, they struggled to bear down and get a stop.
Things didn’t look much better for Marquette’s defense on Wednesday night. Surrendering over 90 points on 60-plus percent shooting, the Golden Eagle defense was abused by a balanced Indiana offense that scored however they wanted. The Hoosiers were 9-for-20 from three-point range, as Marquette didn’t do a particularly effective job of limiting quality perimeter looks.
With Marquette maintaining much of its rotation from last season, the major question is going to be how will this defense get better? New pieces like Joseph Chartouny are supposed to help defend on the perimeter. Others like Joey Hauser and Brendan Bailey aren’t exactly known for their defensive prowess. Although known as more defensive-minded than many of the team’s newcomers, Nebraska transfer forward Ed Morrow has struggled to find consistent minutes early in the season.
That means, at some point, Marquette’s returning veterans need to look in the mirror and figure out how they’re going to get stops. We know this team has the capability to put up tons of points thanks to Howard and the Hauser brothers. All three players finished with 18 points each against Indiana. But Marquette has to improve on the other end of the floor if they want to make any kind of splash in the Big East.
3. Romeo Langford is living up to the preseason hype
Entering the 2018-19 season perhaps no freshman in the country faced more pressure than Romeo Langford. While Duke’s R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson are more highly-touted, they aren’t in-state heroes tasked with bringing a basketball-crazy program back to respectability.
Langford proved on Wednesday night that he’s living up to his lofty preseason expectations with a very good game against the Golden Eagles. Finishing with 22 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks, Langford filled up the stat sheet in a number of different ways. Known as a scorer during his prolific prep career, Langford’s length and natural timing was impressive on the defensive end, as he helped trap Marquette point guard Markus Howard on multiple occasions.
The scary thing is that Langford didn’t even shoot the ball particularly well in this one. Langford was 8-for-15 from the floor and only 1-for-5 from three-point range. It helps immensely that Langford can create offense for himself by consistently getting to the charity stripe, as he was 5-for-7 from the free-throw line. If Langford can find his perimeter shot, then he has the potential for 30- and maybe even 40-point outbursts.
The good news for Langford is that he still had a great all-around game against a top-25 team with big expectations. There’s still room for Langford to grow and get better. But this is the kind of start Indiana fans were looking for out of their new star.
No. 18 Michigan embarrasses No. 8 Villanova in title game rematch
VILLANOVA, Pa. — It was the toughest ticket in town.
$3,000 to sit courtside. A month or two worth of cable and phone bills just to get in the door. A student section that didn’t look safe to inhabit.
It’s about what you’d expect for a team that’s coming off their second national title in three years and unveiling the $25 million renovation to their on-campus facility while playing a rematch of their most recent national title game in a building that typically plays host to Villanova’s buy games and the dregs of the Big East.
Finneran Pavilion was electric.
And No. 8 Villanova never led.
They were tied for a grand total of 13 seconds. Jordan Poole got free on a backcut, laid the ball in with 19:47 left in the first half and the Wolverines never looked back. They led 10-2 at the first media timeout. It was 26-10 by the time the under eight timeout rolled around. When halftime mercifully arrived, Michigan held a 44-17 lead — the biggest halftime deficit that Villanova had faced since playing St. Joseph’s at the Palestra on Feb. 3rd, 2003, the infamous 40-9 Holy War beatdown. The only intrigue the second half held was whether or not Zavier Simpson would leave the Philly suburbs with Colin Gillispie’s soul or just his pride.
No. 18 Michigan’s 73-46 win won’t change the fact that Villanova has a third national title banner hanging in the arena the Wolverines now own, but humiliating the Wildcats on a night meant for celebration is not a bad consolation prize.
We knew Villanova was young, and we knew Michigan was and is one of the toughest defensive teams in the country, but no one saw this coming.
And it begs the question: Just what the hell happened on Wednesday night?
Jay Wright knew.
He knew that his youngest team in years wasn’t ready, regardless of what the AP Poll says. He knew that his freshmen, getting thrown into a game like this against a team like that, were not going to handle it well. He was subdued at shootaround, far too aware of the fact that his young guys didn’t know what they don’t know.
“I can’t say I’m shocked this happened,” Wright said after the game. “I thought we could be down. I didn’t think it would be this.”
The crux of the issue, Wright explained, was the youth on his roster. As of today, Nov. 14th, this is not a Villanova basketball team. It’s a bunch of tall guys in Villanova jerseys. What I mean by that is there is a beauty in the way that Villanova plays basketball. This is not a program is relies on calling out set plays. They only have a handful of plays that they run. They are a read-and-react offense, one predicated on the simplicity that comes as a result of understanding complicated concepts. Their success, as much as anything, comes as a result of the ability of Wright and his coaching staff to teach the guys in his program how to be basketball players, not simply run a basketball play.
That takes time.
And as any coach at any level of college basketball will tell you, freshmen don’t usually arrive at college knowing how to play. There’s a reason why Wright tries to get old and stay old. There’s a reason that he redshirts players as much as any power program in college basketball. There’s a reason that the most successful program in the sport over the last half-decade has shied away from chasing one-and-done talent.
The problem is that the Villanova Way worked too quickly.
As much as anyone in college basketball, Wright intentionally tries to stagger his recruiting classes to minimize how much he loses each offseason. He’ll actively leave scholarships open to avoid years where he brings in four or five or six players. The goal is to avoid what happened this past season — watching his top four players bolt for the NBA.
Villanova expected Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges to leave.
What they didn’t expect was for Omari Spellman and Donte DiVincenzo to develop into first round picks in their own right. Those were the two guys, along with Phil Booth and Eric Paschall, that were supposed to shepherd Villanova through this season. Jermaine Samuel, Dhamir Cosby-Rountree and Colin Gillispie would be afforded another season of seasoning. Villanova’s talented four-man recruiting class would get a year of experience under their belt.
What Wright didn’t expect was to walk into this season as reigning champions with a team that, frankly, doesn’t know what they’re doing just yet.
“We didn’t have that cohesiveness that you need to have,” Wright said. That showed up offensively, as Gillispie and Jahvon Quinerly tried without little success to get Villanova into a semblance of an offense. It showed up defensively as well. One of the staples of Villanova on the defensive end is that they switch everything. They’ll deal with bad matchups if it forces the team they’re playing out of their offense. A player getting beaten one-on-one is not an uncommon sight; it’s the risk Wright takes.
What is uncommon is a total defensive breakdown, a miscommunication that results in someone being left unguarded for a three or a layup. That happened on the first play of the game. It happened at least three more times that I noticed in the first half. All told, Michigan had 16 layups on Wednesday night. They had 44 points in the paint, 26 of which came in the first half.
“We’ve got too many pieces,” Wright said, “running guys in and out. We’re not as organized as we walk to be. We were trying to find a lineup here early … throwing guys in there against an experienced team.”
“When you get in that mode against good teams,” he added, “with young guys going in and out, rarely does that work.”
While it’s easy to pin blame on Villanova’s youth, the credit for exploiting that mismatch has to be given to Michigan, who has turned into an absolute defensive juggernaut.
Simpson is a monster on that end of the floor. He’s owned better point guards than Gillispie in the past. He’ll own better point guards than him in the future. And he’s just one half of a backcourt that thrives on a defensive mentality that we’ve never seen out of a John Beilein-coached team before, maybe ever.
“Charles Matthews is relentless when given a matchup like this,” Beilein said. “These two guys, this is what they love to do. They have a defensive mindset. They want to know that they’re guarding Phil Booth out there. They want to know that they’re guarding Gillispie out there. That’s what makes them go.”
We knew that.
What we learned today was just how dangerous and matchup proof Michigan can be.
Some of that is because of the improvement of Isaiah Livers, a 6-foot-8, 230 pound athletic monster that can play the five in Michigan’s offense. The Wolverines made their big first half run when Livers was at the five on Wednesday — it was a 27-9 surge over about a 10 minute stretch, and Livers buried two threes in the middle of that surge — but the difference-maker might actually be the freshman that we’ve been hearing about for months.
Iggy Brazdeikis.
At 6-foot-7, Brazdeikis is skilled enough that he can play the two in Michigan’s offense. He’s athletic enough that the first of his 18 points on Wednesday came via a powerful tip-dunk in the first two minutes of the game. And he’s tough enough that he’s already earned the respect of Michigan’s defensive stalwarts.
“The thing about Iggy,” Matthews said, a wry smile peeking out, “is he has a lot of pride. Defensively, that’s half the battle. He’s ready to compete on the big stage.”
“He’s a mini-pitbull,” Simpson said of his much larger teammate. “He’s not scared of anything. He took the challenge against Paschall.”
That right there is where the difference for this team is made.
Beilein went out of his way to praise the defensive work of Jon Teske on Wednesday night, and while I’m not one to quibble with a man that is on his way to the Basketball Hall of Fame, it’s hard not to get excited about what Michigan can do when they put Brazdeikis and Livers on the floor together. Suddenly, you have two players big and strong enough to hang with the biggest players in the Big Ten, yet athletic and mobile enough to guard a future first round pick in Paschall.
Livers is the guy that can space the floor.
Brazdeikis is the animal on the glass.
And both of them, thrown out there with Simpson and Matthews, are going to give opposing offenses nightmares.
So where do these two teams go from here?
Michigan appears destined for a fight to the top of a Big Ten that suddenly looks far more formidable than any of us imagined. With Indiana blowing out No. 24 Marquette and Nebraska pounding Seton Hall on Wednesday, we’re nine days into the season and the only losses anyone in the league has suffered came when Illinois was beaten by Georgetown and Michigan State lost to Kansas.
A team with an elite defense, coming off of a trip to the national title game, that is coached by a Hall of Famer whose track record suggests his teams play their best in March, not November, just beat a top ten team by 27 points on their home floor.
I’d say the future is pretty bright.
It’s a bit different for Villanova.
“Getting beat by 30 is a wake-up call,” Wright said, “but you try not to do that.”
He knew his team did not play great in their wins over Morgan State and Quinnipiac, but when you’re winning by 30, those youngsters don’t always hear what their coach is saying. Talent allows team to get away with more against overmatched competition.
Against Michigan?
Not a chance.
“Theres a lot of things you talk about when you win by 30, and you try and get them to listen,” Wright said. “Hopefully, this is a great learning experience.”
When your team has everything left to learn, every moment becomes a teachable moment.
Wiley, No. 9 Auburn rout Mississippi College 103-52
AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn Tigers had a perfect response when a lopsided game suddenly got close: Don’t let the other team score.
Austin Wiley scored 18 points and No. 9 Auburn scored 35 consecutive points during a second-half stretch in a 103-52 victory over Mississippi College on Wednesday night.
Bryce Brown added 16 points for the Tigers (3-0), who went on a scoring tear of dunks, 3-pointers and fast-break baskets after the Division II Choctaws (1-2) briefly closed the gap.
“Our energy was a little down,” Wiley said. “We came together and we were like, `Come on.’ We know the team isn’t up to our caliber. We were just like we can’t play down to any opponent so we’ve just got to wake up, pick up and just finish out the game.”
Mississippi College cut a 25-point deficit down to 51-40 early in the second half.
Things got really ugly after that, though. Auburn reclaimed control emphatically with a 52-5 run that included a stretch when Mississippi College went more than 11 minutes without scoring
Six Auburn players scored in double figures. Horace Spencer had career-highs with 14 points and 17 rebounds. Samir Doughty scored 13, Jared Harper 12 and Malik Dunbar 10.
The 6-foot-11 Wiley dominated a team that didn’t have a starter taller than 6-5. He scored six straight points after coming off the bench in the first half, making 5 of 7 shots and 8 of 10 free-throw attempts. Wiley, who collected seven rebounds, had played only 13 minutes in the last game against Washington after missing the opener with a foot injury.
He did his damage in this one in just 16 minutes.
“It was good to give him the ball, get him moving, shake some of that rust off,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
Brandon Boston led the Choctaws with nine points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Lytle and Donovan Ham each had eight. Lytle had seven quick points during the brief second-half rally, and the Choctaws scored the final seven.
Mississippi College coach Don Lofton aggravated a hip injury on the bus before the game. He listened to the game on the radio from the locker room while assistant Erik Ainsworth ran the team.
“I’d have been in the way if I came out there,” Lofton said after coming out of the locker room on crutches.
Auburn jumped ahead 25-2 over the first 10 minutes, but Mississippi College answered with eight straight points.
Boston’s off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer cut it to 48-29 at halftime.
Auburn’s Chuma Okeke, the reigning Southeastern Conference player of the week, didn’t score in the first half. He had three points and seven rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
Mississippi College: Dropped its second straight to a team from Alabama, including an 88-84 overtime defeat to Talladega.
Auburn: Has just its third 3-0 start in the last 12 years, with three straight lopsided wins. Built the big lead despite mediocre shooting, going 4 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half.
THIRD MEETING
The two teams had played twice before, but it’s been awhile. Mississippi College won 59-44 in 1939 and Auburn won 88-54 in 1981.
FILL-IN OPPONENT
Mississippi College was a late addition to Auburn’s schedule. “We just could not get a quality Division I opponent that wasn’t going to hurt our RPI,” Pearl said, noting the win won’t count in the power ratings or NCAA Tournament resume.
UP NEXT
Mississippi College hosts Henderson State on Saturday.
Auburn plays Xavier on Monday in the Maui Invitational.